Happy Endings On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? When Will It Leave Netflix?

Paid Advertisement by Paradise Media

This content was paid for and created by an advertiser. Neither the advertising department or the Observer news organization were involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Getting married or attached is a good thing! But, sometimes, all you might want is just a friend with benefits – or a one-night-stand, even. Not everyone is into long-term commitments!Yet, with the online world populated with many dating apps, it can be daunting to find the best hookup sites and apps for your sexual needs. It’s not uncommon to bump into bots, either.

Which is why we’ve done the heavy swiping for you to find the hookup apps that work best. It doesn’t matter if you’re into flings, booty calls, or one night stands, we’ve compiled the best hookup sites and apps so finding hook ups can be easier.

The Best Hookup Sites and Apps

Best hookup app overall – AdultFriendFinder Easiest hookups for guys – Ashley Madison 100% free hookup site – Reddit Dirty R4R Best hookup app for women – Bumble Best new hookup app – Hinge Best free hookup app – Tinder New hookup app for threesomes – Feeld Like Tinder but only for hookups – Pure App Highest female to male ratio app – Seeking Best LGBTQ+ hookup app – HER Best free hookup site turned app – OkCupid Best app if you’re over 50 – SilverSingles Best gay hookup app – Grindr Best for BDSM hookups – Alt.com Best for Swingers – Swapfinder Best if you’re not interested in hookups – eHarmony

1. AdultFriendFinder – Best Hookup App and Site Overall

A sexually active community

A vast user base

Freely access the platform’s blogs and groups

Share erotic media

Most members seek casual relationships

If you’re seeking sexual fun (or are looking to explore new things sexually), AdultFriendFinder could be a good match for you. Most people are sexually active here, and you can share erotic photos and videos to attract possible matches.

Also, because the site’s population is diversified, comprising seniors, gays, and bisexuals, you can find all sorts of no-strings-attached partners here. The platform offers various communication modes, including live chat, so you can contact other users with whichever one you like.

The user base at AdultFriendFinder couldn’t be larger, and most of the people reside in the United States. Sign up and access the website’s blogs and groups for free. It’s complimentary to leave your comments, too.

2. Ashley Madison – Easiest Hookup App to Use

Most members seek extramarital affairs

An easy-to-navigate platform

A large membership pool

An active community

Vie member’s profile pictures for free

If you’re seeking hookups apps with an easy-to-use interface, Ashley Madison has got you covered. The large membership boosts your chances to find someone, and the active community means you’re less likely to have a blank inbox.

This app, which makes for a reliable spot for people looking for new affairs, is also easy to move. Thankfully, you can download it for free and get the ball rolling on the go.

At Ashley Madison, you can sign up, use search filters, and view other members’ photos without spending a penny. The friendly user interface couldn’t be more convenient.

3. Reddit Dirty R4R – 100% Free Hookup Sites

100% free hookup sites

You can post anonymously

Multiple “subreddits” for niche hookups

Over 778,000 members

Find hookup partners, cam playmates & more

Reddit Dirty R4R is the more sex-focused version of Reddit’s R4R section. In case you’re wondering, it stands for “Dirty Redditor for Redditor”, as users of this famous forum site are known as “Redditors” and the forums are known as “subreddits”.

Okay, your Reddit crash course is over.

This forum-style hookup site allows you to chat, flirt, and exchange photos with horny women and men from all over the world.

You can post anonymously, which has its upsides, but it means that other users may be catfishing you… keep that in mind! It can also be hard to find horny people in your local area, though there are some ways to filter down your results.

Dirty R4R is LGBT+ inclusive and very sex-positive, which is nice, but the limited audience and anonymity may be a deal-breaker if you’re impatient. At least it’s free!

4. Bumble – Best Hookup App for Women

Find matches on the go via an app

Women are in charge of the game

Millions of monthly visitors

A reliable gender proportion

Communicate with other users free of charge

And now look at this: a hookup app that empowers women! If you’re a woman and are looking to make the first move in a casual relationship, Bumble is right here.

The fact that gender proportion is almost equal is a bonus. It simply increases your chances to find someone.

Profile photos are public, and members can contact each other for free. So, if you’re a woman looking to be in charge of your connections, and chat with them for free, it could be time to join Bumble.

The site’s app lets you be in charge of your connections on the go. Which is a plus considering there couldn’t be more members to check out. The platform boasts millions of monthly visitors.

5. Hinge – Best New Hookup App

“No-surprises” video date

50-50 gender ratio

Free messages

Strict sign-up process

Almost no fake profiles

Just because you’re looking for casual sex doesn’t mean that you’ll set up for just anyone.

To avoid weird first dates with people that look “slightly different” from their profile pictures, Hinge has come up with the perfect idea − they give many conversation starters that encourage users to hop on a video date before meeting in person.

Men will appreciate the 50-50 gender ratio, as reported by Hinge’s spokeswoman herself, Jean-Marie McGrath. Also, being a newer app means Hinge has very active members that send likes, comment on photos, and send messages to potential matches.

With the free version, you get access to their matchmaking features and you can send unlimited messages to your mutual matches. And if that weren’t enough, you can also give 8 likes per day as well as set preferences like age, ethnicity, and religion.

6. Tinder – Best Free Hookup App

A location-based matchmaking system

Messages other users for free

Access live video calls

Millions of people to check out

User activity is high

For those who fancy free features on a hooking up app, Tinder could be the place to be. Most of the core features are complimentary, including sending messages (for matched members). Other freebies include locating members near you, downloading the platform’s app, and uploading images.

Tinder has millions of people, which increases your chances of bumping into a match. Member activity couldn’t be higher, too. Meaning, potential sex partners could make the first move!

Enjoy live video calls, and connect to Snapchat, Spotify, and other apps hassle-free. Don’t worry if you’re from the LGBTQ+ community, either. Tinder has got a place for you.

7. Feeld – New Hookup App for Threesomes

Heaps of very attractive profiles

Open-minded users

Top-notch security

LGBTQ+ friendly

Lots of free features

Designed for more than just vanilla dating, Feeld’s original name 3nder speaks volumes about what the app is for…

If you’re tired of contacting 100s of people on other apps to find the only few who’ll agree to a threesome, then you’ll love how users on Feeld state exactly what they’re looking for.

You can sign up on Feeld as a single or as a couple, and choose from more than 20 sexual and gender identities, list your desires, and create group chats. In other words, narrowing down on what you’re looking for should be a matter of minutes.

Feeld gives so many features for free that I actually feel like I’m taking advantage of them… Jokes aside − you can sign up, define a maximum distance for matches, view matches near you, send and receive unlimited messages from your matches, and more.

8. Pure App − Best Hookup-only App

Purely for hookups

James-Bond-like anonymity

100% free for women

Different matches every day

Modern & minimalist UI

As the name suggests, Pure stands out by being purely for hookups. So much so that the app rules command users to “pretend like you’re strangers afterward”.

Unlike most dating apps, Pure doesn’t have any matchmaking algorithm. Instead, members can write catchy “ads” about themselves or what they are looking for. When anyone likes their ad, then it’s a match.

For those who value anonymity, Pure is a match made in heaven (pun intended) as profiles are deleted every 24 hours. Much like a James Bond movie, you can also send spur-of-the-moment pictures that will self-destruct a few seconds after your partner has seen them.

Women will be glad to know that Pure is 100% free for them. Men, on the other end, have access to a 3-day free trial to try all the features and get their first date.

10. HER − Best for Queer Women

“ Something casual ” tag

Social media features

Unlimited free messages

Active profiles with real photos

Free base version

If you’re tired of apps that keep suggesting men even though you were clear about your gender preferences… or worse, if you keep being sexualized by men who just don’t get it…

Then HER has been custom made for you.

Apart from being LGBTQ+ friendly, what makes this app particularly great for one-night stands is the “Looking for” section of profiles that includes a “something casual” tag − so that there’s no confusion as to what you (or potential matches) are looking for.At first glance, you’ll notice HER has many features you’d find on social media, such as a feed, status updates, and more. What makes this interesting is that it’s a great way to find easy conversation starters − apart from the all-time great “Hi, you’re so hot”.

9. Seeking – Best for Sugar Hookups

A large user base

Gender proportion is almost equal

Contact other users freely

Fit for sugar daddies and sugar babies

Most users are into casual relationships

One of the best hookup sites with a reliable male-to-female ratio, Seeking is a safe spot for sugar daddies looking to get into casual relationships with younger people. And vice versa.

The platform couldn’t be easier to navigate and features many users, who could be potential partners for casual sex — or even a one-night-stand.

Contact other users for free, provided your profile image is approved. And if you’re ever on the move, Seeking’s app has got you covered. Download it for free — it’s available on both Android and iOS devices.

Like most entries on this list, this platform offers complimentary services. Register, find matches, and chat with them free of charge.

10. HER

11. OkCupid – Best Free Hookup Site and App

High member activity

Most users seek “serious” hookups

Core features, including messaging, are available for free

A large user base

Access a mobile app for Android and iOS devices

If you’d rather use a free site rather than a complimentary app, here’s a dating spot that offers most of its core features for free. The user base here couldn’t be larger and more active. Consequently, you could easily run into a potential hookup partner — considering several members are after “serious” hookups.

Enjoy a whole load of free features on this site, including signing up, searching and messaging other users, and keeping track of who you like. Other freebies include viewing pictures of possible matches, importing your photos from leading social media sites, and downloading their app.

Register and get immediate match suggestions for your pick.

12. SilverSingles – Best Hookup Site for Over 60

The platform is safe to use

View other members’ photos for free

The site is designed to suit older singles

A near-equal gender proportion

Access a clutter-free app

For our senior citizens, this could be the place to hook up with your “agemates.” The site is designed to suit older adults: it’s safe and easy to use, and it features a detailed personality test during signup.

SilverSingles has an almost equal gender proportion, too, increasing your chances of finding other casual-sex seekers. Most of the members are aged 50+, so you only knock into matches within your age range, and are educated.

The platform has a dating app, which is available on android and iOS devices, and you can download it free of charge. Freebies at Silver Singles include viewing other users’ photos, getting match suggestions, and favoriting possible casual partners.

13. Grindr – Best Gay Hookup App

Most members seek short-term connections

An active, large user base

Users are 100% men

Matches are location-based

Contact possible matches free of charge

Any gays in the room? You might want to look no further than Grindr. The high user engagement on the platform makes for a good chance to land yourself a match. And the location-based matching system couldn’t be more convenient. Who wouldn’t want a sex partner in their locality, after all?

The membership at Grindr is 100% men so your chances of finding potential gay dates aren’t compromised.

Register for free on this no-strings-attached relationships app and enjoy other freebies, including registration, viewing matches, exploring member profiles, messaging potential dates, and more.

14. Alt.com – Best for BDSM Hookups

Members seek BDSM encounters

A large user base

Detailed profiles

Active users are aged 25 to 34

Access live video chats for free

Are you looking to fulfill your sexual fantasies? Alt.com could be your best app for hooking up — most members here are into BDSM. The site boasts millions of users, too, so you might be able to find a partner.

Active users are aged 25 to 34, just so you know what age range to target potential matches. And the detailed member profiles let you assess possible dates before throwing an opening line.

Like all entries on this list, freebies are no exception at Alt.com: register, flirt, and join chat rooms without spending a dime.

15. Swapfinder – Best for Swingers

Members are sexually active

Users are open to couple-sharing

A large user base

Members seek casual sex encounters

Join chat rooms free of charge

True to its name, Swapfinder is a partner-swapping spot. And it couldn’t be easier finding casual sex encounters on the platform. Members are vocal about their sexual preferences, and they’re open to couple-sharing.

The platform boasts a large user base (with the vast majority of members from the United States) widening your chances of finding a potential match. And the fact that the users here are sexually active is a plus.

Swapfinder lets you join chat rooms and comment on media, such as videos and photos, for free.

Join free of charge and get the ball rolling!

16. eHarmony – Best for Mature Couples

The site features a section for mature singles

View other members’ profiles for free

Profile sections are detailed

Thorough compatibility test upon registration

The platform is quite simple and easy to navigate

Mature couples, where are you? eHarmony could be your best app for hookup. Matchmaking is based on an in-depth personality test, boosting compatibility. The profiles here couldn’t be more detailed, too, just so you can assess potential matches before breaking the ice.

And don’t worry, eHarmony knows you’re a senior citizen. They’ve made it easier for you to navigate their platform, let alone offering an entire section dedicated to you, the older people.

Freebies aren’t an exception on the site as well: from registering to viewing profiles and favorite members, you won’t spend a penny.

Thanks to eHarmony’s app, you don’t have to be taking your PC with you everywhere, given your age. Grab your phone (or tablet) and search for matches on the go.

Runner-Ups: The Best of the Rest Hookup Apps

Her – hookup app for LBGTQ+ community only PURE – a platform for spontaneous hookups Victoria Milan – a hookup platform for secret affairs Heated Affairs – a dating site for discreet hookups Gay Friend Finder – a dating site for local gay hookups Dust – a hookup spot for anonymous sexting Plenty of Fish – a platform for hookups with love touches 99 Flavors – a dating app for the sexually adventurous Get In On – a hookup app for all sexual taste and preferences Clover – a dating app for personal hookup encounters Red Hot Pie – a site for various hookup set-ups

Know the Ins and Outs of the Hookup App Scene:

How to Choose the Best App for Hookups

While we may have listed the best apps for hookup out there, it doesn’t hurt to dig out one (or more) for yourself — just in case. Here’s how:

Weigh Your Wallet

Some apps offer most of the core features for free. Others offer them for a fee. Ask yourself if a potential free platform would best serve your needs — or if you’d rather spend a few bucks on a subscription site, without stretching your wallet

Experiment with Various Platforms

Sometimes, experiments yield the best results. Experimenting with different potential dating networks could help land yourself the best dating sites out there.

“Expensive” May Not Mean “Quality”

We couldn’t stress this more. But some of the expensive platforms out there don’t offer quality services. Flipping the coin, some of the less costly ones don’t offer mediocre services. Just keep it in mind as you delve the internet for the best dating spots.

How Do You Want to Communicate?

Would you be better off with a live chat? Or, you’d rather message potential, instead. And is email communication your cup of tea? email. These, and more, are some of the things you want to consider, just like with long-term dating apps.

Read User Reviews

It doesn’t matter if you aren’t into long-term dating, but the rules remain unchanged. Read feedback from previous users before using a potential dating app. It’ll help separate the wheat from the chaff.

General Dating Sites or Niche Sites?

Some hooking up apps are designed specifically for hookups. Some cater to a whole load of different dating set-ups, with casual dating being a fraction of it. Go for what best meets your needs.

What Are the Best Free Hookup Sites?

Most of the top hookup sites aren’t completely free to use. But if you’re seeking spots with most of the features available for free, including customer support 24 hours a day, these could fit the bill.

OkCupid

AdultFriendFinder

Tinder

Seeking

Bumble

Ashley Madison

Tips for Hooking Up

Are you looking to use the best apps for a hookup like a pro? Then you need to master the rules of the game. We hope these tips help.

Don’t Go All In

Unlike a serious relationship, a casual sex encounter is temporary, and your potential partner probably knows it. Going all in may get your feelings hurt when it’s time to wrap things up.

Know When to Leave

After you’ve gotten intimate once or twice, or so, read between the lines to gauge if your “lover” has already given up. This is temporary dating, after all! And if they’re acting distant after a booty call, it might be time to leave.

The Opening Lines

Use action-initiating opening lines when making the first move. You want a potential date to stick around for a convo. So, make them do it. Otherwise, you might never get your messages replied to, even on the best app for a hookup!

Don’t Be Creepy

The best way to never land yourself a potential match is to be creepy. Avoid it if you’re, in fact, seeking a “serious” casual relationship.

Location Matters

Are you looking for potential matches near your location? Then do it on a platform with geolocation features. A site like Tinder may get you one, or more, local hookups.

How to Stay Safe When Hooking up Through Dating Apps

Safety comes first when seeking partners via dating apps, including hookup apps. You want to keep an eye on these tips:

Don’t share your financial info

Meet publicly for the first time

Ensure (subscription) payments are done over a secure server

Beware of bots

If you decide to get intimate, use protection

The Best Hookup Sites and Apps: The Takeaway

Online dating need not be complicated. Whether you’re seeking the best apps for hookups or dating sites for casual encounters, we hope our top picks help!

Our winner is AdultFriendFinder: The vast majority of people here aren’t only seeking casual relationships but also are sexually active. Our first and second runner-ups are eHarmony and Tinder, respectively. These cater to the needs of older and younger people, in that order, as far as casual sex goes.

Now, go enjoy casual fun like you’ve never before!