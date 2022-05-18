Finance
Helping the Uneducated Earn a Degree Through Online Education
When it comes to our future, we would want nothing but the best. We tend to become very picky as to what course to take and to which school we will attend. It is important to be picky though in order for us to get quality education and become experts in our chosen career.
It is every individual’s privilege to be educated by the different universities in the country. However, due to circumstances that cannot be avoided, some are not able to go to school and some are not able to finish school. A very common example of the circumstances is financial instability. Poverty and global crisis disable an individual to be educated and to pursue his dreams.
In spite of the increasing number of uneducated individuals having money issues, the opportunities of being able to go to school in a different way is also rising as well. Advancements in technology has made a significant impact in the fulfillment of an individual’s needs. Uneducated people can now avail a program called online education. This program can help individuals who are busy and are working to support their needs.
An individual can search upon the list of online college degrees that are being offered by the different online schools and universities all over the world. Among the most common online college bachelor degree that is being taken up by online learners is psychology, nursing, business management and criminal justice. Through this, it is now more convenient for an individual to learn depending on his preferred time. There is no need to do lifestyle changes because it is at your own convenience that you get to learn in an online class.
It is not only the uneducated who could avail to this program but it also includes those individuals who has already earned their own bachelor’s degree and would wish to pursue a masters degree. Enrolling to an online masters program enables an individual to become more advanced in the chosen career. It will help an individual to become more expert, more skilled and more knowledgeable in the area. A lot of job opportunities will be given to you as soon as you have completed the whole course.
Obtaining your own high school degree, bachelor’s degree, or master’s degree is now possible through online education. Being an online learner will help you become more aware in the internet world. It will also let you experience a new learning environment which is as fun and as enjoying with classroom learning. Online education teaches you to become disciplined especially to time management.
Being late or being absent is not part when learning in an online education. There is no need to get worried from missing a class or rushing home right after work since the online school you are enrolled to is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. You can never miss class because of this.
Poverty is no longer an excuse since the worldwide web made it easier for us to fully achieve our desired courses and reach our dreams. An individual who is financially handicapped just needs extra effort and determination in order to finish his studies.
Everyday Use, Alice Malsenior Walker, and the Influence of Constance Nabwire of Uganda
Social worker and home economist Constance R. Nabwire is best known for her heavily illustrated books on African cooking and recipes and the cultural connections. “Nabwire” is a feminine name that is of southeastern Ugandan and southwestern Kenyan ethnic origin and is traditionally associated with one who was born at night. “Bwire” is the male version.
During the early 1960’s, after her high school education in her native Uganda at Buddo (Budo), Constance Nabwire traveled to girl-student Spelman College in Georgia where she would eventually earn a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology. Her studies and upkeep were funded by the African Student Program for American Universities. Thereafter she moved on to the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a master’s degree in social work.
By chance, Constance Nabwire was placed to room with future Pulitzer Prize for Fiction winner (1983) and National Book Award winner (1983) Alice Malsenior Walker at the black historically prestigious Spelman College in Atlanta. They would become close friends, would become so intrigued and impressed with each other, and they would forever change each other.
Evelyn C. White writes on their relationship and academic interaction. Academically talented Nabwire noted, but was not surprised that Alice would adeptly write a superior essay on renowned Russian literary authors. It was also of significance to Nabwire that Alice was quite different in many ways from the other students at Spelman. Nabwire recounts that Alice was quite well versed in foreign affairs, her perspective on international affairs was a rarity at Spelman, she worked hard to befriend African students, and she did not overly dwell on “Friday night dates” like the other students. Indeed Nabwire felt so privileged and enriched to have been placed with Alice whom she upheld as one who was intellectually stimulating and was engaged with the world (White: 73-74).
Walker and Nabwire were so close that they shared items like clothing, and they together went to intriguing places and other settings to practically experience for themselves. An incident illustrative of racism and discrimination in the white church, shocked Nabwire to tears and to other forms of psychological restlessness. White airs Walker’s view on the whites who attended church in Eatonton in Georgia where she was born in 1944, and on Nabwire’s reaction when the two were denied entrance to a white church in Atlanta. Alice recalled that the church-going whites in Eatonton were segregated. The day Alice, wearing the vaunted pink faille dress (purchased by Nabwire), ventured with Nabwire to church services at a church in Atlanta, would be quite troubling. Evelyn White would note Nabwire’s reaction.
“The white… missionaries had come to Uganda and taught..it was important to worship God… read bible… pray.’… ‘When Alice and I tried to enter… church… door was slammed in our faces. I didn’t understand… months, I did nothing but cry'” (White: 161).
Nabwire and Walker shared “the pink dress,” which Walker described as “divine” (White: 76).
Walker, together with all of her women’s council and Nabwire would intimately and emotionally venture to pay respect and to take flowers to the discovered grave of an ancestral Walker. Nabwire’s impact on Walker was so profound, that she would later visit Uganda. Alice describes Nabwire as, “… a wonderful person… wise and gentle beyond her years and… of most of the other girls at… school” (Walker 2010). Alice also recounted the incident of the grave as she spoke at the Organization of African Writers, a conference held at New York University in 2004.
The ancestral grave that had recently been discovered in Georgia was that of Alice’s great, great grandmother Sally Montgomery Walker (1861-1900). To formally pay respect, Walker returned to the grave with flowers and among those with her was Constance “wonderful woman..who made me care deeply about Africans and African women” (Goodman 2004). Amy Goodman recorded more of Walker’s speech regarding her visit to Uganda in the mid-1960’s: “… I went to Uganda… to understand how Constance had been… produced by… country which before Idi Amin was very beautiful… tranquil… green” (2004).
Those who accompanied Alice to the grave of Sally Walker also included all of her women’s council and another friend Belvee, most of who whom had histories of pain and suffering. At the graves they wept, and poetic Walker summed it up: “We watered those graves with our tears… happy to do it” (Goodman 2004).
Intrigued by Nabwire, Walker would venture more into understanding African culture and society, and to read more into the writings of renowned African writers. Passages on her website offer her opinions, reactions, and readings on Africa; and also comparisons with black America. The passages are part Walker’s speech of September 13th 2010 delivered as the 11th Annual Steve Biko Lecture at the University of Cape Town. Walker had achieved the comparative realization that while racism was profound in the United States during the 1940’s and 1950’s, she delved with intense curiosity into what African-ness was, given that “Africa was shrouded in… profound mists of distortion, racially motivated misperceptions, gross exploitation, and lies” (Walker 2010).
Alice noted that Africans were “cheerfully despised, considered savages.” Also at Spelman College, reinforcing her important friendship with Nabwire which she cherished as sisterly, Alice admired the African song, “Nkosi Sikeleli’Afrika” which exuded “that sound of so much humility, love, devotion and trust” (Walker 2010). Beyond people, countries, and culture, Walker’s interest in Africa was environmentally encompassing whereby she became interested in other aspects like the rainforests and the animals. through the works of African literary giants like Elechi Amadi, Camara Laye, Ama Ata Aidoo, Buchi Emecheta, Bessie Head, Okot p’ Bitek, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, and Ayi Kwei Armah, Walker revealed that she “began to encounter an intellectual and moral thoughtfulness that bordered on [and] often embodied the most astonishing profundity” (Walker 2010).
On her visit to Uganda in 1964, Alice Walker she was amazed at the courtesy, the peace the kindness, the greenery, the reception, and the patience.
“Uganda… referred to by Winston Churchill as… ‘Japan’ of Africa, because of… people’s courtesy… kindliness. This… a colonialist view, but… it was also a land of… greenest hills and valleys… there… a palpable feeling of peace and patience with the stranger” (Walker 2010).
The names of the people in the Uganda family where Alice Walker lodged are not mentioned, but they lived near Kampala the capital.
“I was taken in… by a Ugandan family who sheltered… cared for me… dispelling… any sense I… had that I would not be recognized as one of Africa’s children” (Walker 2010).
But as Melanie L. Harris explains, though Walker admired Ugandans for their compassion and care, and kept in touch with Nabwire after transferring to Sarah Lawrence College, “the depths of poverty and impact of colonialism made Walker’s pilgrimage… [to Africa] hard to endure” (Harris 2010: 34).
The renowned and academically debated short story, “Everyday Use,” is part of the collection of short stories written by Walker. The collection entitled “In Love and Trouble: Stories of Black Women” was first published in 1973. “Everyday Use” references the Deep South of the United States, the black family and the societal transformation, and Uganda.
In the story, the beautiful Dee who is older than her bodily disfigured and shy sister Maggie who has remained in the deep southern tradition with their mother Mama Johnson visits home after a lengthy stay in an urban setting. The introverted and audacious Dee views herself as a transformed woman now embracing modernism and black radicalism. At the beginning of her visit home with a stocky fellow Hakim, Dee utters the greeting, “Wa.su.zo.Tean.o!” This is apparently Walker adapting to writing the “Wasuz’otya nno/ Wasuze otya nno?” which in Luganda means “How did you sleep?” In Buganda it is the most commonly used morning phrase that equates to, “How did you sleep,” “How was your night,” or “Good morning.” Sometimes the greeting is shortened to “Wasuz’otya/ Wasuze otya?” While in Uganda, Alice Walker must often have encountered the native morning greeting. Also, the greeting carries a question mark, other than the exclamation mark that is attached to it in the short story.
In “Everyday Use,” Dee also declares that she is no longer Dee, and has Africanized her name to Wangero Leewanika Kemanjo. In Luganda, “Wangero” can be a personal or place name, and it means “the one (or the place) of stories.” In some of Walker’s recounts, her friend Constance Nabwire is referred to as Constance Wangero. Is this a typographical error or was Nabwire also known as “Wangero?” Also Wangero Hill is in Buganda, so Walker may have visited or known the place or name and went on to use it in her short story.
The closest African name to “Leewanika,” is Lubosi Lewanika who was the king or paramount chief of Barotseland which is the western part of present-day Zambia. Lewanika reigned from 1878 to 1916, and he was deceived in 1890 by Cecil Rhodes into ceding the land to British protection through the British South Africa Company. Still, Lewanika would visit London in 1902 where he was embraced and attended the coronation of King Edward the 7th. Rhodesia was named after aggressive and notorious colonialist Rhodes, and would later be renamed Zimbabwe (after the legendary “Great Zimbabwe”) within weeks before Robert Mugabi became the country’s first black Prime Minister in 1980.
“Kemanjo” may well be an African name, or adaptation of one.
Works Cited
Goodman, Amy. “Alice Walker on the ‘Toxic Culture’ of Globalization.” Democracy Now! October 2004.
Harris, Melanie L. Gifts of Virtue, Alice Walker, and Womanist Ethics. London: Palgrave Macmillan, 2010.
Walker, Alice. “Coming to See You Since I Was Five Years Old: An American Poet’s Connection to the South African Soul;” 11th Annual Steve Biko Lecture. September 2010: http://alicewalkersgarden.com/
White, Evelyn, C. Alice Walker: A Life. New York: W. W. Norton & Company, 2004.
Venus-Uranus Aspects – Birds of a Feather Flock Together
For lovers and friends, we tend to be drawn to those whose Venus aspects are like our own. They share a style of relating, similar ways of expressing affection or esteem, a sense of taste, and a consensus about what is socially acceptable and what isn’t. Observing people and their relationships through astrology, then, we confirm the old saying that birds of a feather flock together.
In the case of Venus-Uranus aspects, it’s not just a feather but an entire feather boa. And it’s not just a flock of any old bird, but of peacocks or brightly colored parrots. These aspects also run in families, so among the Venus-Uranus notables we will find Julio AND Enrique Iglesias, Princess Diana and Prince William, and Michael Jackson and his son Prince Michael Jackson. Michael’s longtime friend, Liz Taylor also has the conjunction.
Uranus is the planet of friendship, while Venus is about love, and Venus-Uranus types are capable of intense but platonic relationships with all the qualities of love affairs but without overt sexual involvement. For instance, women with this aspect may have close and loving connections with gay men. An unforgettable pair of friends with Venus-Uranus aspects was Princess Diana and rock legend Elton John. They had an on-again-off-again friendship, a pattern not unheard-of with Venus-Uranus aspects, in that they were sometimes the best of friends, sometimes feuding.
In the end, Elton wrote a moving and unforgettable song to perform at Diana’s funeral. It said, in part, “Your candle burned out long before your legend ever will.” Elton has Venus in Aquarius trining Uranus in Gemini, with Uranus disposing of Venus. Diana’s Venus in Taurus was part of a t-square with Uranus in Leo opposite her Aquarian Moon. Her Venus and his Moon were closely conjunct. Diana’s older son, Prince William, is already idolized by the public in much the same way his mother was and also has a Venus-Uranus aspect. His Venus is at 25° Taurus, just a degree from Diana’s own Venus, in an out-of-sign opposition to Uranus in Sagittarius. Dodie al Fayed, Diana’s romantic interest who also died in the crash, had Venus trine Uranus.
What about ordinary folks with Venus-Uranus aspects? I admit I have the conjunction. It’s in the 11th, so I’m not especially weird, you understand, but more than a few of my friends are. We may never have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but we’re a Presence in our own circles, notorious or merely tolerated for shock value. People watch to see what we’re going to do next, decry our behavior, then wait until the heat is off and copy us. When we get older, people tend to view our eccentricities with fondness than rather than disapproval, since we’re now seen as harmless.
“THEY NEVER KNEW A STRANGER:” One effect of this planetary combination is the capacity for instant kinship with people of backgrounds different than their own. Typically, their friendships include a fascinating mélange of races, cultures, interests, and sexual persuasions. They collect bright, sophisticated, exotic, even quirky folks who are on the leading edge of things but too busy to get together often. Such friends bring excitement and sudden leaps in consciousness by exposing the native to avant-garde ideas. (One startling finding from the database was that there were 14 instances of UFO sightings among the conjunctions-taking cross-cultural contact to the max!)
Venus-Uranus is a Universal Brotherhood aspect, for in establishing loving ties with people of a variety of backgrounds, we learn that we humans are the same in vital respects. However, scattered among the examples in AstroDataBank were individuals who can only be described as hate mongers. Anti-feminist shock jock, Rush Limbaugh has a close quincunx; Howard Stern has the opposition, Nazi leader, Adolph Eichmann had a square; and singer Anita Bryant, who waged a heated anti-gay campaign, has the conjunction exact to the minute. It seems to be one extreme or the other with these folks, but they’re never conventional or politically correct!
RUNAWAY BRIDES AND OTHER DISTANCERS: Many Venus-Uranus folks have a seemingly never-ending series of short-lived but exciting partnerships. In the introduction to this section of the book, we looked at the chart of Julia Roberts, who had the title role in the movie, Runaway Bride, and who has Venus conjunct Uranus and Pluto. The movie could have been written about her!
Many with Uranus in aspect to Venus have difficulty committing and so spend years chasing the fireworks of early courtship, leaving or otherwise creating breakups when relating to someone becomes more routine. The pattern of broken relationships can continue until they take responsibility for generating their own excitement-or meet a partner so Uranian that the fascination never stops! Many with this aspect fool themselves that they’re yearning for commitment, yet repeatedly fall in love with unavailable people. This behavior is “crazy like a fox,” since involvement with distancers lets them retain their independence and continue to pursue their own development.
“UNCONVENTIONAL RELATIONSHIPS:” One typical interpretation that astrologers give of people with Venus-Uranus contacts is that they’re inclined to “unconventional relationships.” Readers with this aspect, most likely what the astrologer is delicately trying to ask is whether you are gay. The androgynous beauty (musicians Michael Jackson and Prince) that can accompany this aspect fuels speculation. Ellen Degeneres, who has the aspect, lost her highly successful show years back after deciding that she could no longer hide her true self from world. After several years of career limbo-and a greater degree of public acceptance that her own actions played no small part in creating-she once again has a successful show and is beloved by her audience.
Venus-Uranus natives are a fascinating bunch. To dissect the aspect in greater depth and to give these unique and fascinating folks a deeper look would take a book in itself-but it would be far from a boring one! If you have the aspect and the picture doesn’t fit you, don’t take it to heart. You may not fit it all, but it’s likely that more than a few of your lovers do. For more insight, ask a professional astrologer for an in-depth interpretation of your own Venus and what it says about your relationships.
How Charities Help People
As long as people have populated the planet, there have been people helping to supply the needs of others. There will always be people that have more than other people, and in most cases the people with less are in such a condition through no fault of their own. Disaster may strike or luck can turn against them. In such scenarios, their livelihood can depend on the generosity and the charity of others.
As it became apparent that giving to others was a part of human life, organizations have been established that serve as a middleperson to get money or goods from the haves to the have nots. These organizations are called charities. Some charities are very specific as far as the groups of people they intend to serve. For example, a charity may focus exclusively on supplying poor children with vaccines at birth to prevent them from obtaining deadly illnesses. Other charities are broader in their scope and simply have the message that they will use your donations to help people in need.
Every year, there are multiple natural disasters that leave people in dire conditions. The loss of life is the worst consequence of such disasters, but there are other consequences that can devastate large populations for extended periods of times. An earthquake, for example, will lead to millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure. Floods kill thousands of crops and may lead to increased hunger and malnourishment among the population. There are many charities that have been established for the purpose of helping these people out. It is important to remember that natural disasters are unpredictable for the most part, but that they are inevitable. For this reason, don’t wait until after a disaster strikes to start donating. A charity that already has the goods to help people out will be able to respond immediately when the circumstances are the direst.
There are numerous local charities that serve the people living around you. Despite the fact that they don’t bring in as much in donations as the bigger charities, they are just as important. An example of a small yet valuable local charity is a food bank. It lacks the resources to supply the needs of an entire country devastated by a natural disaster, but it helps people in your community get the food they need but can’t afford.
For charities to be successful, they require the generosity of the people who have the means to support them. If you are able to help, every donation counts and someone will be happier because of your selfless act. It is very likely that there is a charity that serves a need that you feel strongly about, and you can easily find them and make a contribution.
When you begin searching for charities, you will notice that a common theme among many of them is that they are interested in car donations. Car donations are a wonderful way to help a charity. A charity will use your car either for its own transportation purposes or it will sell your car and use the funds. So, for example, if your car is auctioned off by the charity for $4,000, you have essentially donated $4,000 to the charity.
