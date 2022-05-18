Finance
History Of Business Administration Education
Business administration school is a university-level institution that educates learners on such topics as accounting, finance, marketing, organizational behavior, strategy planning, and quantitative methods. Most business administration schools have experienced well-qualified faculties, and efficient managements. In 1881, the first ‘collegiate business school’ was founded in Wharton.
Business Schools before World War II were mostly “schools of commerce” and were conducted in relatively low esteem. After the Second World War and especially after 1960, Business Administration Schools began to grow rapidly. They are often known as university graduate schools. MBA degrees originally occurred in the United States of America, due to the fast industrialization growth that made it essential for companies to use scientific approaches to teach management. The first MBA degree was offered by Dartmouth College in 1900. Business schools have mushroomed and flourished in all states and countries thus, making them feasible for individuals who work during the day to take classes and earn degrees at night.
Since 1988, business schools have changed deans, altered curriculums, and stressed new expertise among their students. A MBA degree has opened abundant opportunities for its bearers. Presently, nearly all business positions require an MBA degree as the minimum qualification. This includes business managers in marketing, finance, human resources, operations, and information technology. Investment entities, banking companies and a number of management consulting firms prefer employing MBA graduates specializing in the field of finance. These graduates are well conversant in their respective fields. For industries such as media and entertainment, an MBA is not a necessity, but it is considered an additional asset.
There are wide ranges of options among the different academic institutions that offer business courses. Various sites are available wherein detailed information about all the specialization fields are mentioned along with their course details. These sites also offer information regarding the universities that are well qualified and offer competent MBA programs.
Finance
Psychological Tips for Effective Studying
STUDY STRATEGIES
* Revise regularly- Revision should be continuous if you are to gain a deep understanding of the subject. It should not be superficial and rushed. Cramming might help you remember a few facts but it will not give you the overall understanding of a subject, which you should be studying for in your University Education.
* Be systematic- You should begin organizing a study schedule as soon as possible in the start of the semester
* Use varied techniques- besides making summaries of your lecture notes, use varying strategies for your revision. Draw up schemes showing the relationship between the concepts you have studied in your subjects or form study groups with your fellow students to discuss the different topics and the relationships between them to reinforce both understanding and recall.
* Use relationship to memorize- Understanding the relationships between pieces of information, such as their similarities and differences, and using their relationship to information already known is a definite advantage during stress of an examination.
* Practice previous exam papers- You should obtain copies of previous exam papers as early as possible in the revision process. Doing these exams in the required time limit will give you practice in applying what you have learnt to specific topics and practice in examination techniques. This will also give you a good idea of the format, time limit and the number of questions in the examination.
* Attend lectures- Pay attention in lectures and tutorials and so on for information relevant to exams. For example what topic might be expected in a test etc?
Stress the following areas in your revision:
o Points emphasized in class or in the text
o Areas the Professor has advised for study
o Questions in study guides, past questions and reviews at the end of textbook chapters.
STUDY HABITS
* Decide what to study (choose a reasonable task) and how long or how many chapters, pages, problems, etc. Set and stick to deadline.
* Do difficult tasks first. For procrastination, start with an easy interesting aspect of the project.
* Have special places to study. Take into consideration, lighting, temperature, and availability of materials.
* Study 50 minutes and then take a 10 minutes break. Stretch, relax, have energy snack.
* If you get tired or bored, switch task/activity. Stop studying when you are no longer being productive.
* Do rough memory tasks and review, especially detail, just before you fall asleep.
* Study with a friend. Quiz each other compare notes and predicted test questions.
STUDY SKILLS
o Physical environment- Choose situations, which make you feel comfortable, for example a particular space in the library, in your own home or study room in halls of residence.
o Plan a time table- Use a time schedule to prioritise study times and try to stick to your schedule.
o Mental activity- Remember that your concentration span is limited. So do not sit for 3-4 hours at a time starting at one page of notes. Wait for an hour or so reading and making extra notes. Draft out or use real exam questions from past papers and consider how little you know and understand
o Stop to take a break- Have a coffee or short walk and mentally review what you have achieved. Return to your studies.
o You will find that the process of activity and review will be useful and will help you to set a pattern of study.
o Quality of study- Remember that it is not time itself spent on studying which matters, it is the quality of the exercise of studying. Develop an understanding of the material you are working on. Information simply committed to memory will rarely see you safely through your exams.
o Choice of material- Don’t shy away from material which you find most difficult to understand because if you do it will be precisely this material which will be problematic for you in the exam. Take this material first.
o Problems- If there are sections of the syllabus, which you cannot understand, try to find the appropriate lecturer to help you. But try not to leave this until the day before the exam. Ask someone on the same course as you. If these strategies don’t work for you try using a variety of different textbooks, some authors explain difficult concepts better than others.
CONCENTRATION
Concentration is the ability to direct one’s thinking in whatever direction one would
intend. We all have the ability to concentrate sometimes.
Think of the time when you were engrossed in super novel or in a cinema -Total
concentration. But at other times your thoughts are scattered and you mind races from
one thing to another. Learn and practice concentration strategies.
Poor concentration- External causes
-Internal causes
REVISION
Revision is a process of looking over past work as preparation for examination. It is an activity which can produce good results and reduce ‘exam nerves’ if it is carefully planned and carried out in a systematic way. Black coffee and sleepless nights just before your exams rarely allow you to do justice to your talents.
Towards end of a course, a review of your completed written work and of past examination papers will often indicate the existence of close links between exam questions and essays, assignments and project work. On this basis, you select your own best work and use it for revision. Work, which has been less successful, should contain advice from a tutor and this can be followed up.
What revisions can do for you:
* Extends your ability to assess your own knowledge and understanding.
* Provides an opportunity to analyze this in relation to the requirements of the examination.
* Enable you to pass examination and gain recognition for your talents.
GUIDELINES FOR SUCCESSFUL REVISION
* Make sure you know well in advance the topics to be covered in the particular exam.
* Keep copies of all course documents, projects, essay questions, title of assignments and reading list on file.
* Make this the basis of your revision. Resist the temptation to try to start your course all over again from the beginning.
* Review your own the assessed work, making a selection of that with the best grade.
* Compare your own work with the question asked as past question papers.
* At this stage it is vital that you will have enough material to answer all the likely questions.
* If you decide on to expand what you have already got, look at less successful papers and see if you can improve them by careful editing, filling in gaps, correcting errors of fact or understanding.
* Reduce each piece of work to note form.
TIME MANAGEMENT
Avoid overload.
Organize your hours to include ample time for rest, relaxation, sleep, eating, exercising and socializing.
Break the study time into manageable amounts of time to avoid boredom and loss of concentration. Sessions lasting 20-30 minutes are the best Studying for six half hour sessions is much more effective than studying for 3 straight hours.
Don’t put everything off until the last minute.
PRACTICE EFFECTIVE STUDY TECHNIQUES
Have appropriate study environments.
Split large task into more manageable tasks.
Read for comprehension rather than get to the end of the chapter.
Be prepared to ask questions as they come up during study, rather than waiting until just before and exam.
Don’t wait until the last minute to complete your projects.
Read the syllabus as soon as you get it and note all due dates( and milestone times) on your calendar.
Be a model student.
Be attentive and participative in the class and punctual, prepared and eager to learn.
BE ABLE TO BE FLEXIBILE
The unexpected happenings, e.g. Sickness, need to be able to fit into our schedule.
Know how to rearrange your schedule when necessary (so that it doesn’t manage you, but you manage it).
HAVE A VISION
Don’t forget the big picture.
Why are you doing the task? Is it important for your long-term goals?
Have and follow a personal mission statement (personal and career) Are your activities ultimately helping you to achieve your goals.
Know what is important to you.
(What do you value most)
Have a positive attitude.
Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of Having a University Degree From an Online School
Education has become versatile in various ways. There are almost no barriers to obtaining education at any level. Having a University Degree is the desire of most people as it gives better employment opportunities in most cases, it also help to increase marketability of one’s skills. Given that there are certain talents which one may have but with a university degree it becomes harnessed and enhanced to secure some income or financial security. The cost of having online degree has been a long challenge for most people especially given that some families may not be able to afford the pay for the high tuition of such ventures however a lot of people do not give up on their academic pursuit while others have to do away with it if the funds are not forth coming.
Online education has come to the rescue of some working class people who will be able to obtain a university degree at the same time pay attention to their regular work in order to support the both their personal expenses and the tuition of obtaining the degree.
The following are some of advantages of having a university degree from an online school:
1. Online school provides a convenient academic environment: this is perhaps one of the most important aspects of the online school programs. Students have the learning convenience. all you have to do is to find out the program outline for your chosen course and follow it through without having to disrupt most of your already established schedules
2. When obtaining a university degree from an online school, you don’t have to quit your job especially if you need to work to earn the tuition. this opportunity to work and school has made it easier for people who would not have been able to pay for their tuition had they quit their jobs to go to a university
3. Online university degree matches exactly the same as any other degree. There is no indication that certificate obtained from an online school will identify you as having studied online. in fact the degree is exactly the same with the ones obtained from the conventional classroom system
4. The curriculum of online school is practically the same with those of any other conventional school.
5. Online university degree gives the holder an academic edge. you can compare your status when you obtain a university degree online with that time you did not have the degree at all. you will realize that the impact of the degree is very positive
In as much as the online university degree has several advantages, there are however a few disadvantages to note.
1. Online university degree may be considered of lesser value by some organizations. this may purely be due to organizational reasons
2. The usual student to student and/or student to lecturer interaction is often missing during an online program. it is undeniable that there are several impacts of face to face contact with study groups and class rooms, the virtual nature of online programs may deny every student that opportunity
3. Online university degree may take longer to complete. This may be due to the virtual study nature of the program. Students may take longer time to understand what is being taught than they would in a regular classroom set.
4. Student running an online degree may have difficulty in understanding the topics on their own.
In conclusion online university degree is gaining a lot of popularity as working class people have found it very useful to support themselves and achieve their academic dreams. Furthermore there are some universities that offer free courses to interested students who will also obtain some diploma at the end of the program. Such certificates have also been useful in promoting the job status of the graduates of such universities. You may find http://www.walschuniversity.us a useful link for your online education program
Finance
The Costs Involved With Getting an Online Degree
Every educational pursuit comes with a price, whether we’re talking about time, dedication, or the inevitable – finances. Students who are planning to obtain a college degree online should therefore examine each cost involved, in order to prepare a better budget.
Top Online College Costs Include:
- Textbook and Materials– These expenses are a given with just about any educational institution – from kindergarten up to college level studies. The cost of textbooks can sometimes be subsidized by renting from a library, or comparing prices online.
- Application Fees– Most online colleges will require an application fee, which ranges between $70 -$200 per college based on a recent article by the Huffington Post. Ask the college ahead of time whether this fee can be waived.
- Computer– Many students do not consider this tool for learning beforehand. However, as all studies are performed remotely, students will need to become familiar with basic computer functions, and also own a working computer. This technology will be necessary for logging in to lectures, and also for accessing and submitting course assignments.
- Tuition– Online colleges sometimes accept student loans, or subsidies from employers. In other instances, the colleges may accept payments by course, or by semester. It all depends on the university’s policies. Tuition prices can be compared online, or via mailed brochures.
Prospective students should also factor in the type of course being studied, whether this is nursing, business, technology or otherwise. The type of course will attract different price scales, according to Online Degree Costs, which projects that a college degree costs average between $20,000 and $50,000 per year.
Unlike campus colleges, online students don’t need to be concerned with the cost of commuting. In addition, whereas some students would have to lease a dorm or apartment in another location, online students can simply log on to studies from their own home while saving this expense.
Once the online college has been selected, students can go on to conduct a breakdown and analysis of the total fees for application, tuition, material and other expenses listed above.
As these are set in order, students can focus on the most important goal yet, which is graduating with A+ grades.
An online degree sets the stage to earn a higher salary upon graduation with the newfound knowledge and skills learned. Students can also visit http://www.salary.com to gain insight into the average earnings for their college specialty.
