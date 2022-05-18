Finance
If Your Girlfriend Left You Over Money Problems, You Need to Take Action
What is the number one reason most relationships break up? Terrible sex? Too much nagging? Incompatibility? Another lover? You just drifted apart? It’s none of these. By far, the biggest reason that relationships fail can be summed up in one word: Money.
If you have money problems, then you have big problems. Nothing creates tension and hardships like persistent hassles with bills, paying rent, making a car payment – or maybe even not being able to afford a car at all! If your girlfriend left you over money problems, then you have one of the most difficult situations to remedy. Getting an ex-girlfriend to come back to you is hard enough the way it is. It’s even harder when you are hard up for cash.
But before we get all depressed about this situation, let’s get some perspective. Many guys think that if only they were rich, or at least well off, their girlfriend would have never left them. It’s not as simple as that. If you don’t believe it, just tune into what is happening with the rich and famous around the world, be it movie stars or royalty. It quickly becomes apparent that people with a lot of money have no better luck – an obviously sometimes a lot worse luck – with staying within a relationship. How many movie stars can you think of in the next five minutes who have two, three or maybe four divorces under their belts?
The fact is, having a lot of money is no guarantee of relationship success. If you are feeling sorry for yourself because your girlfriend left you over financial problems, then it’s time to start rethinking the whole situation. You could be filthy rich, and she might have left anyway.
What does this tell you about money? Clearly, it makes no difference how much you have or how little you have. If the fundamentals of your relationship are strong, even a terrible money situation should not be an excuse for your girlfriend to leave. Money is only a convenient excuse, an outward factor.
Okay, but let’s also recognize that while money may not be the ultimate reason she left you, it certainly was a contributing factor. That’s because constant stress over money creates an overall climate of tension and struggle. It is very difficult for any relationship to thrive in an environment of constant struggle.
Incredibly, many guys do exactly the opposite thing they should do when they have money problem, and their partner leaves – they plunge themselves into even more debt! That’s right!
There is something about relationship problems that can drive many men to lose all common sense. For example, they think that if they only had a nicer car, maybe their girlfriend would come back to them. So they pull out all the stops, marshal all of their resources, and take out a huge loan to get some new wheels. So now they have a shiny new car, and even more debt and payments to worry about. To get that new car, maybe they had to take out a second mortgage on their house, or run up huge debts on credit cards.
Other guys blow cash on some kind of bribe – maybe an expensive piece of jewelry to dangle in front of their ex in a desperate attempt to lure her back. Even if this works in the short term, as soon as the new load of bills start coming due, the stress level increases to all-new levels. Under these conditions, the relationship is probably doomed.
So the first step in getting your ex-girlfriend back if she left you over money stress is to start tackling your problems one at a time. The last thing you want to do if you have money problems is to get entangled into even more money problems. What you need to do is start getting your financial life under control. Rather than buying a new car – maybe it’s time to sell the one you have!
It’s all about making priorities in your life. You have to decide if you want to put your relationship and personal life first, or continue to be a slave to all of your bills. Of course, getting one’s financial life in order is never an easy task. If you think you can’t handle it by yourself, by all means, seek out some financial counseling from a professional. This does not have to cost you a dime. There are many free debt counseling services – especially in these tough financial times – that are available to you. Take advantage of them. Get some help formulating a solid plan to start paying down you debts, and to start earning more money.
Just taking that first step toward getting your financial life under control can be a tremendous relief. You will immediately get the feeling that you are finally doing something positive to take back control of your life. When you start getting financial control, you start reducing that all-pervasive stress that is tormenting you, and which made your relationship a living hell. It’s a sad fact of our modern society that, even when two people love each other, a general condition of financial stress can cripple even great relationships.
So let’s say you do the hard work, make the tough decisions and start the process of getting into a more financially stable position – but at the same time, you still have this other problem – the fact that your girlfriend is gone! It all can seem pretty overwhelming, and it is! That’s exactly why you have to take a deep breath, realize that the toughest problems are not solved easily or overnight, and take things one day at time.
This doesn’t mean that you can’t start taking the first steps to repair your busted relationship and take action to get your ex-girlfriend back. It might not be a bad idea to communicate with your ex and tell her what you are doing. Maybe write her a letter, and tell her something like:
“I know times have been tough, and that we argued a lot about money. I don’t blame you for not wanting to live a stressful life filled with constant worry over bills, or never having any money for us to go out and do anything fun. I really think my money problems were a big contributor to our break-up. Again, I don’t blame you, I blame myself. I just wanted you to know that I am taking positive steps to get my financial situation under control. I never want to have money problems again. I hope you will give me the time to get myself into a better position. If I do, I really think our relationship could be special again. I hope you will give me the time to right my ship, and maybe even consider coming back to me when I am in a better position, and when there won’t be so many problems for us to constantly worry about or argue over…”
… Or something along those lines.
Note that this in merely an example of the kind of letter you might write to your ex-girlfriend. But notice that the message in our example does not beg or blame. You only “blame yourself” and you also don’t beg your girlfriend to come back to you. You’re just letting her know that you still care about here, and that you are making positive changes in your life because of her. You can’t lose with this approach. Many girls would be flattered that their former boyfriend cares enough about them to want to radically transform their own lives, and strive to make a better world for the both of you.
Still, you may have to give it time. Money problems just don’t go away over night. If you have really serious money problems, things might even get worse before they get better. But until you get to the root of the problem, and remove financial stress from your life, it will be extremely difficult to get your ex-girlfriend back. And even if she does come back, she may only leave again once all the old money problems resurface again.
If there is anything positive about a broken relationship, it’s that this tough situation helps us to re-examine our lives to find out what is wrong them, and it forces us to make overall improvements in our situation. Getting control of money problems is one of the best things any guy can do – and it sets the stage for a stable and happy relationship that will last forever.
Finance
Choosing Between Drupal, Joomla and WordPress For Your CMS
What are the differences between Drupal, Joomla and WordPress when choosing to use a Content Management System (CMS)? Given all the differences between the three, what is the best one to choose?
A CMS will generally come with the ability to assist with user accounts (which may involve a variety of roles e.g. admin, editor, basic user etc.), it makes and preserves menus, and it manages the content of the website and the overall system. A CMS is essential for the easy running of large, content rich sites.
Drupal is a highly sophisticated programming interface for web developers. This CMS will work on any platform that has a web server able to run PHP and a database, it needs these so that it can store the website’s content and settings. There are many themes that can customize the way a website looks and feels, all an administrator needs to do is choose the required theme from a menu. Drupal is a very powerful tool that is best suited to advanced PHP developers, it is often accused of making sites that are not very pretty though anyone with a good understanding of it’s templates system will not have a problem with this.
Joomla is another popular CMS. This CMS is also written in PHP, it stores all necessary data in a MySQL database and also includes features such as RSS feeds, page caching, blogs, news flashes, and so on. It can be uploaded onto any web server that supports applications for PHP. There are many different hosting sites that provide a control panel that allows the deployment of a Joomla web site. Joomla is not as complicated to use as Drupal, but if a site needs to go beyond the standard setup it might prove too much for the novice programmer.
WordPress is often used as a blog publishing application that can be powered or operated by PHP and MySQL. This has many different features that include a plug in design and a framework for templates. Three hundred of the worlds biggest websites use WordPress as their CMS. This is the most popular blog software used today.
It has features such as templates and widgets that can be positioned without needing to know any PHP or any form of HTML code. It also features links that use integrated link management, a helpful search engine and supports the posting of non-blog articles hence its use as a CMS. WordPress allows users and developers alike to go beyond the features that come pre-installed by adding many more features via freely available plugins. It is the ideal solution for anyone who wants a feature rich site that is easy to setup.
In making your choice of CMS, it is best to understand the full scope of the website that you are creating. Choosing the wrong CMS at the start can cause no end of problems as transferring to a new system may not be so easy. For complex sites with unique features Drupal is recommended. For simpler sites it’s best to go with WordPress. Joomla lies somewhere in between.
Finance
Weight Loss Supplements: A Few Things You Ought to Consider
So many companies brag that their weight loss supplements are the best on the market. Incredible claims of losing 30 pounds a month or supplements that ‘dissolve’ fat are everywhere. The thing this is though, taking weight loss supplements or diet pills on their own is never going to be enough to hit your targets unless your weight reduction targets are pretty low. Supressing your appetite and going hungry will only get you so far.
Making a decision on the kind of supplement you’re going to take should be based at least in part around the kind of workout you’re going to be doing side by side with your supplements. There are of course many other factors you ought to consider if you want weight loss success in the shortest possible time.
Talk to a Doctor
Before taking weight loss tablets it is always a really good idea to talk to a doctor. A doctor’s can offer professional advice on which pills are most suitable for you, help evaluate your current diet and even offer advice on exercise and working out regimes.
Although for many talking to a doctor about your weight is slightly uncomfortable try not to worry and just remember that your doctor is there to help and advise you.
Fat Burners
These diet pills have become huge favourites because they apparently trigger the parts of the body that need to eliminate fat. Fat burners are diet pills which contain variations of herbal ingredients such as Chitosan, Ephedra and Pyruvate. It is claimed that all of these stimulate your metabolic rate, increase your energy and/or suppress your appetite.
Currently there is no conclusive proof that these fat burning tablets can achieve the benefits they say they can but many people have reported huge weight losses taking them. Also no-one knows the longer term effects of fat burners and how they interact with other supplements or general medication.
Prescription Diet Pills
The best diet pills you can take are those prescribed by your doctor. Most prescription diet pills are classified as appetite suppressants which increase a number of chemicals in the brain which can lead to decreases in your appetite.
A popular supplement is phentermine which should always be taken along with a comprehensive weight-loss programme that must include proper exercise and a healthy diet. Other prescription diet pills can stop your body from absorbing large percentages of fat.
Carb Blockers
Carb blockers are known to produce chemical changes within the body. These changes stop the body from absorbing the carbohydrates in your diet. This helps stop those carbs from being converted to fat by the body.
The active ingredient of these diet supplements is usually a substance called phaselous vulgaris. Phaselous vulgaris is derived from the white kidney bean and there are currently no long term studies backing up the claim that it is an effective weight loss treatment.
In Summary…
For most people trying to lose weight without the aid of supplements is not usually as successful or lost as quickly. If you follow your exercise routine and have a healthy diet you can easily benefit from the inclusion of weight loss supplements.
Finding a weight loss supplement that can help burn off that fat easily whilst simultaneously helping to improve your energy levels is fairly straightforward these days, however we really would recommend speaking to a doctor before you start any course of supplements.
Finance
Is Frontier Airlines a Pandemic Profiteer?
Last fall my little brother, who has been battling cancer was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. His caregiver called the family to tell us he had only a few days to live. My 83-year-old Aunt had been helping support him during his illness was not able to travel to see him. My other brother also had health issues and could not make the trip. I am 63 and was laid off a couple years ago. Finding a high paying job when you are over 60 is difficult. I drive Uber to make ends meet so my budget is very limited. He is my brother so I made an emergency trip to Ohio to see him one last time and represent the family. He lingered for a while and passed away on November 10, 2020.
My sister-in-law called in January. She wanted to have a birthday party for my Aunt who would be turning 84 on May 1. Even though I hadn’t paid off my trip to see my brother, I agreed to fly back to Ohio for her party. At 83, we don’t know how much longer she’ll be with us. Life is very uncertain during a pandemic and she’s in a very high-risk group. The gathering would give us a chance to celebrate her life and grieve my brother.
I purchase a ticket on Frontier Airlines on January 11, 2020.
I had hoped to only stay 1 day for the party but had to book for 3 days to get the less expensive ticket. I wouldn’t be able to drive for Uber on those days. I would take a big hit on my income that week. My income loss coupled with the cost of the trip would be over $1000, but family is important. It would be good to see them again.
Reports started coming in from China regarding the Corona virus. They had locked down 500 million people, more than the entire population of the United States. On January 31, President Trump blocked travel from China. The news got progressively worse and I started worrying about traveling in an airplane with a highly communicable disease ravaging the country.
On February 27, Frontier alerted me that they were cancelling my original booking presumably because they didn’t have enough passengers to make the flight. They wanted to reschedule my flights. I called to tell them I didn’t want to make the change. I wanted to wait and see if I could schedule a shorter trip so I wouldn’t lose 3 days of work. Frontier said they would issue a voucher good for 90 days so I could reschedule later.
The first US citizen died of Corona Virus on February 29. The infection was spreading rapidly. I thought it would be prudent to wait to reschedule. On March 17, the California Governor announced a stay-at-home order. Other states across the country quickly announced their own stay at home orders. Frontier eventually stopped flying completely during the month of April. I could not reschedule my flight even if I wanted to.
On April 3, the Department of Transportation ruled that airlines must refund customers if their flights were cancelled. Many airlines were not complying so the DOT issued another warning on May 12, 2020. This was unprecedented.
I have not worked since March 17. The government has said gig workers like me would be able to get $600/week but that has not happened. I have had no income except the $1200 stimulus check for 3 months. I contacted Frontier and asked them to refund my $336. They haven’t provided any services nor could they because they weren’t flying when my flight was scheduled.
Frontier has refused. Not only won’t they give me my money back, I only have until June 2 to schedule a flight with them or I lose my money. They will get to keep $336 for doing nothing at all.
Is Frontier profiting from the pandemic? I would have definitely taken the trip if there wasn’t a highly infectious pandemic. They were shut down in April, it was impossible for me to even use their services if I wanted to. I feel I should be entitled to a refund. Their representative, Lulu Zaldivar tells me they will not refund my money. They claim that even though they cancelled my original flight and tried to reschedule, it was me who cancelled the flight and am not eligible for a refund under the Department of Transportations order.
Do you think this is fair?
Frontier Airlines at (801) 401-9000
About the author: David Berger is a 63 year old Uber driver. He lives in San Diego California and hasn’t had an income since the California stay-at-home order on March 17
If Your Girlfriend Left You Over Money Problems, You Need to Take Action
Jason Heyward goes on the IL, while the Chicago Cubs give Christopher Morel and Brandon Hughes their 1st MLB call-ups
‘A complete reset’: Chicago Bears are challenging Jaylon Johnson to earn the trust of new coach Matt Eberflus
Choosing Between Drupal, Joomla and WordPress For Your CMS
Za’Darius Smith fired up about Vikings opening season against former team Green Bay
After Magic win NBA draft lottery, could former Minnehaha Academy teammates Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren reunite in Orlando?
Luck not on Knicks’ side – again – as they fail to move up in NBA draft lottery, will pick 11th
Weight Loss Supplements: A Few Things You Ought to Consider
Ramsey County attorney: Officers justified in fatal shooting of armed Mounds View carjacking suspect
Orlando Magic win NBA draft lottery, come away with No. 1 pick
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach