In-depth Review of Nexo.io – TheNewsCrypto
Introduction
It isn’t the same as owning cash when it comes to cryptocurrency. Some exchanges, however, enable you to deposit cryptocurrency and receive interest like a savings account. If you put your crypto up as collateral, several services allow you to borrow money from them. Nexo is yet another cryptocurrency platform that offers interest on deposits and enables you to take out loans against your digital assets, added with a wide range of features and services.
What is Nexo?
As a crypto investor, you may earn interest on your assets using Nexo. The APR ranges from 6 percent to 16 percent, depending on the distribution mechanism and currency used. Investors who want to earn interest on their money will like its user-friendly platform. In addition to the option to earn income, the website offers users the chance to borrow money with interest starting from 0% APR. At present, the platform offers 40 cryptocurrencies.
Interest on Cryptocurrency
Users may earn interest on their cryptocurrency and digital assets by setting up an interest account. Nexo offers a unique daily payment concept in which members are compensated each day, and they may earn up to 16% yearly interest. At any moment, you may withdraw the earnings.
Credit on Cryptocurrency
Stablecoins and cash may be borrowed via Nexo cryptocurrency credit lines, allowing users to utilize their digital assets as collateral. Automatic approval is provided through the platform, so there is no need to run a credit check. Based on the kind of asset a borrower has, the interest rate will range from 13.9 percent APR.
Nexo Card
Nexo offers one of a kind Nexo Card, and it is accepted at all MasterCard outlets, currently over 40 million merchants across the globe. Users may explore all features and transactions associated with a Nexo card using the Nexo Wallet app. Moreover, they will earn instant 2% cashback on all purchases, establish virtual cards for online transactions, and track transactions in real-time. The card does not levy any yearly fee nor FX fee.
Nexo Wallet
The wallet app for the platform is available on both Android and iOS. The Nexo wallet allows users to access crypto credit instantaneously and from any location. In addition, the user’s wallet may house all of their accepted digital assets. There is also an exchange and transfer facility included in the Nexo wallet.
NEXO Token
NEXO Token is the native cryptocurrency of Nexo and offers a high-yield dividend that distributes 30% of net earnings to its users. According to the team, NEXO Token is the first dividend-paying asset token and has already paid out over $9 million in dividends to the holders over the previous three years.
Nexo Exchange
Users of the Nexo Exchange may trade up to 100 different cryptocurrency and fiat currency pairings on the platform. The platform uses a unique “Smart Routing system” that connects to over five exchanges concurrently to obtain the lowest price and then divides orders based on price volume. When exchanging, Nexo does not impose a trading fee directly to the buyer or seller; instead, charges spread.
Fees and Withdrawals
Compared to a conventional savings account, Nexo does not impose a fee for account maintenance or withdrawals, and the user is free to withdraw at any time. A brokerage charge is all that is required for a user to transfer from an exchange wallet to their Nexo account. Furthermore, these costs might vary greatly depending on the broker you choose to work with.
The minimum amount of cryptocurrency an investor may withdraw varies according to the sort of cash or cryptocurrency they currently have in their crypto wallets. The minimum withdrawal amount for bitcoin is 0.001 bitcoin, for illustration. Notably, there is no minimum deposit threshold.
How to Open an Account?
Those who wish to utilize Nexo’s wide variety of services will need to visit the website, register an account, and complete the KYC and AML processes. A few minutes is all it takes to finish the ID verification procedure, which is fully automated. Personal information such as a complete name, address, and government-issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, must be provided. You will need to deposit cryptocurrency and other digital assets into your account to get started.
Security and Safety of Funds
The platform has been certified by CISQ, the world’s biggest supplier of management system certification, and RINA. Furthermore, the assets are audited by the prominent auditing firm, Armanino. One will never lose control of your account using Nexo’s two-factor authentication (2FA), biometric identification, withdrawal confirmations, login alerts, and 24-hour support.
Ledger Vault is used to store cryptocurrencies. It uses bank-grade cold storage and multi-signature storage custody for the safekeeping of private keys given to it. Arch and Marsh support it to cover assets up to $150 million in the Ledger Vault. Nexo’s insurance portfolio has grown to $375 million, as per the team. In addition, Nexo intends to use a group of insurers to insure $1 billion or more in the near future.
Pros
- High-yield savings accounts earn up to 16% interest
- iOS and Android App Support
- Daily interest payouts
- No lockup periods
- $100M Nexo Buyback Program
- Intuitive website
- No withdrawal, platform, or transaction fees
- Extra 30% income through interest from Nexo tokens
- Free Nexo card for everyday transactions
- No credit score check
- Loyalty Program
Cons
The best loan and savings rate is reserved for Nexo token
Conclusion
Regardless of market circumstances, Nexo has stayed stable. Moreover, it has assets totaling over $12 billion in management and more than 4 million registered members. While several other loan platforms have been around for a while, Nexo has swiftly become one of the world’s most popular. By using Nexo, owners may increase the value of their holdings without giving up control of the assets themselves. It’s no secret that the high APYs and the cashback crypto card are a few of the main reasons people would be attracted to the Nexo platform.
About Nexo
Nexo is a platform for fast crypto loans that allows users to get cash quickly while still preserving control of their digital assets. The NEXO token is used to provide discounts and other perks to users of the platform.
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 18
- On May 18, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $33870.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 18, 2022, is $26715.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 18, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform. Allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block. So fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on May 18, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
An ascending channel is a chart pattern formed from two upward trendlines and drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The ascending channel is also known as a rising channel and channel up. The lower line is identified first, as running along with the lows, defines the trendline. The upper line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running along with the highs. It is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs.
When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.
Currently, the price of BTC is $29,951.96. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $33870 and the buy level of BTC is $31050. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $26715, and the sell level of BTC is $29150.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies above 50 MA (short-term), but it lies below 200 MA. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Unizen Grows Its CeDeFi Exchange, Adding ZCX/USDT Trading Pair Into The Mix
CeDeFi exchange platform Unizen is adding new options for holders of its utility token with the addition of the ZCX/USDT trading pair on its platform.
Unizen is the operator of a smart exchange platform that’s focused on marrying centralized and decentralized exchanges, a concept known as CeDeFi. Its platform operates under customary financial regulations yet also plays nicely with modern innovations within the world of decentralized finance. Through Unizen, traders get to access the liquidity of centralized exchanges and the unique functionality of various DeFi apps, along with the best possible rates when trading different assets.
Besides its advanced trading options, Unizen offers Dynamic Multi-Asset Staking functionality where users can stake their ZCX tokens in an array of liquidity pools to earn rewards in multiple kinds of crypto assets.
ZCX also enables governance, with holders able to vote on various issues affecting the platform that require the community’s consensus. In addition, ZCX holders get to participate in crowdfunding on ZenX Labs, which is Unizen’s accelerator for emerging crypto projects.
Given the versatility of the ZCX token it has seen big demand from Unizen’s community. There will likely be a lot of interest in the ZCX/USDT trading pair, which gives holders the ability to easily swap their tokens with Tether stablecoins.
There is more to come as well, as Unizen has promised that this is the first of many new listings to emerge on its platform. Over the coming weeks and months, Unizen said plans to launch multiple new trading pairs that will provide additional options and opportunities for its users.
As to what those new pairs will be, that hasn’t been revealed. However, Unizen said the forthcoming pairs will include a number of “partner projects” as well as the winners of its “Tournament of the Alt” competition. With so much to look forward too, Unizen believes its platform is all set to become the “destination of choice” for retail and institutional investors looking to explore the emerging world of CeDeFi.
Image source: Unizen
Top 10 Cryptos With Largest Twitter Fandom
- Global crypto market declined by 10.69% in trading volume in the last 24h.
- Twitter is the greatest influencer of Crypto projects in Defi.
The microblogging site, Twitter, serves as the biggest crypto launchpad. A single tweet from any crypto savvy has the potential to intervene in the market trends.
Let’s take a look at the top 10 cryptos by their Twitter followers.
1. Binance (BNB) – 8.83M
Binance (BNB) migrated to its native BNB smart chain (BSC) in 2020. It is the fifth crypto by market cap of $48.9 billion USD. The native crypto exchange invested $500 million USD in Twitter to initiate the inclusion of crypto on it.
2. Bitcoin (BTC) – 5.25M
World’s largest crypto is trading in the red zone without any significant price rally. Despite the dystopian picture, global countries and entities are coming forth to adopt it as a legal tender.
BTC touched the $30k level exhibiting short-spanned relief amid the bearishness.
3. Dogecoin (DOGE) – 3.36M
Dogecoin, the pioneer memecoin, won the heart of Elon Musk. It was harshly criticized for being an overrated asset with very minimal use cases. Slashing these out, Tesla adopted it as a potential payment option enabling users to buy their products.
4. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – 3.3M
Shiba Inu is the DOGE killer and is contending equally with DOGE. The network is working on launching its new Defi project, Shibarium Financial Ecosystem (SHIBFE). SHIBFE is followed by the launch of its native stablecoin project, SHI. SHI is an “algo-stablecoin” pegged to a dollar.
5. Ripple (XRP) – 2.51M
Ripple is critically up against a lawsuit filed by SEC and a long battle since 2020. The victory of the crypto firm in this would be a turning point for the crypto. It was accused of illegal securities offerings. The coin is trading with a market cap of $5.01 billion USD.
6. Ethereum (ETH) – 2.51M
Ethereum, the toughest contender of BTC, had a notable bloodbath, declining 50% from its all-time high and is trading at the $2k level. The Merge, transition to PoS, is under experimentation. Recently Cloudflare, a web security services provider, is joining the process. It is expected to be launched in Q3 or Q4 2022.
7. Cronos (CRO) – 2.13M
Cronos (CRO) is the native token of Cronos, the proof-of-Authority (PoA) blockchain of the Crypto.com exchange. It operates on an interoperable chain between Ethereum and Cosmos blockchain. CRO is utilized in staking, rewarding, and transaction fees on the exchange.
8. Solana (SOL) – 1.75M
SOL is one of the top “Ethereum Killers” that lives on its independent proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH) blockchain.
The network’s NFT marketplace is gaining recent fame in the crypto space through abundant NFT projects. It aims to revolutionize Defi by the launch of Solana Pay, a native P2P payment protocol.
9. Baby Doge(BabyDoge) – 1.394M
BabyDoge is a Dogecoin-inspired memecoin and deflationary token in the market. The only benefit holders of BabyDoge have are the tiny rewards gained on acquiring new tokens in their wallets. At the time of writing, it trades at $0.000000001038 USD
10. Safe Moon (SAFEMOON) – 1.391M
This is a BNB-based DeFi token existing in the market since Mach 2021. SAFEMOON functionalities range from reflective finance (RFI), liquidity provider (LP) acquisitions, and burning mechanisms.
