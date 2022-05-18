News
In Tech, the Rich Get Richer as Big Companies Raise Pay While Struggling Startups Lay Off Workers
In a seeming contradiction to the flood of news reports detailing layoffs at many tech companies, Microsoft has announced pay raises for its workers.
In recent months tech companies, especially startups, have engaged in cost cutting. Tech startups have laid off thousands of employees, while more established companies, like Meta and Google, have frozen hiring for certain engineering positions. Many of those companies hired heavily during the pandemic and have recently seen big drops in their stock prices.
Microsoft, which saw only small increases in staffing, told employees that it was raising salaries to remain competitive in a tightening labor market. It’s not alone. Google’s parent company Alphabet and Amazon also announced higher wages for certain employees earlier this month.
The announcement by Microsoft shouldn’t be surprising, said Ge Bai, a professor of accounting at Johns Hopkins University.
“Microsoft is trying to retain their employees!,” Bai said in an email “And they are not alone!”
Highly skilled workers have seen salary increases over and above inflation, while unskilled workers have faced stagnant wages and layoffs, Bai said, adding that inflation has hit the poor hardest and has exacerbated existing disparities.
A look at job listings in the tech industry shows that employment may be stronger than news reports suggest.
From tech support to software development to web admin, the number of active online job postings for the last three months continued to rise, an analysis of ZipRecruiter internal data shows.
There are still plenty of jobs in tech
“We are not observing any negative trends in active online job postings data,” said Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter.
“On the contrary, demand for labor is still strong in tech,” Buber said in an email. “Active online postings data show that employers are still hiring aggressively in the tightest job market of all time.”
Another important data point: Quit rates are the highest on record, said Michael Faulkender, former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Treasury. If you want to retain talent in an inflationary period, you need to raise salaries, he added.
Bai expects that other tech companies will be announcing pay raises to keep their highly skilled employees from leaving for better jobs.
Some tech companies may be cutting back staff hired to facilitate work from home during the pandemic, Faulkender said. “Some tech firms that supported larger scale activity don’t need that many workers anymore,” he added.
Moreover, even though overall there is strong demand for tech workers, that doesn’t apply to all companies, Faulkender said. “Startups are inherently more risky especially if they have models that are not proven,” he added. “There’s less capital out there funding new ventures now and that will hit startups more acutely. When the economy is tightening you look for them to fail more quickly than established entities.”
That insecurity may be what is driving many startups to scale back their workforces, said Michael Waldman, an economist and professor at Cornell University. “When you’re Amazon or Microsoft you’re not worried about bankruptcy,” Waldman said.
In contrast, with the falling stock market and crashing crypto currency, some startups may see bankruptcy as a possibility and that worry may be driving them to cut back on costs, Waldman said.
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived On Netflix – May 19 Release, Time And What Is It About?
Born on March 31st, 1981, in the city often linked with Disney’s 2011 blockbuster; Rio, Rodrigo Sant’Anna is as colorful as the culture of Brazil.
Being one of the very few artists who acted in a show, written and directed by themselves, that won the public’s hearts, Sant’Anna is as talented as they come.
A part of the Top Ten in Netflix Brazil and starring in movies like; Till Luck Do Us Part (Part 1 and 2),Head over heels 2, and Um Suburban Sortudo; Sant’Anna has, time and again, reminded the audience of his impeccable sense of humor and comic timing.
What Is It About?
After winning the hearts of a huge audience with his movie ‘A Sogra Que Te Paris,’ Sant’Annais now back with his new project, ‘Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived.’
The spectacle is a stand-up comedy special wherein the comedian will talk about; and share his life and work experiences in his comic fashion.
Adding to this already exciting and fun production is the element of a live audience. Brazilian fans (or anybody in Brazil who can procure tickets for the show!) get to avail of this lucky opportunity to enjoy; the comic’s performance up-close and in person.
Who Will Enjoy This?
Fans of comedy, people who enjoy observational humor, and fans of Sant’Anna are going to enjoy this piece. It would be relatable to most adults as Sant’Anna will be talking (or joking) about his everyday work and life problems.
For those unfamiliar with Sant’Anna’s work, his previous sketch comedies; such as the ‘Smother-in-Law,’ would be a good way to get acquainted with the artist’s comic style. The comic often indulges in the comedy of manners, pointing out the everyday things we all think and do (with a jocular twist).
Where To Stream?
The show will be available on Netflix on May 19th, 2022.
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, see here details –
7th Pay Commission: For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022.
Next pay commission will not come
If sources are to be believed, then the next pay commission will not come after the 7th pay commission. According to information received by Zee Business, the government is working in this direction to make such a system for 68 lakh central employees and 52 lakh pensioners in which there will be an automatic increase in salary if DA is more than 50 percent. This system can be named as ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’. At the same time, the employees also believe that in view of the current inflation rate, it will be difficult for them to survive with the recommendations for salary increase since 2016. However, the matter will have to wait till the final decision comes from the government side.
Fitment factor will not increase
For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022. At present, the government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Due to Kovid-19 and inflation, this additional financial burden can worsen the situation. If sources are to be believed, now the fitment factor will also be decided only when a new formula to increase the salary is brought. Before that it is difficult to make any kind of speculation. The government is constantly working on it that such a formula should be made, which will increase the salary from time to time.
Which employees will benefit
According to a finance ministry official, Arun Jaitley wanted that the mid-level employees as well as the low-level employees should get a pay hike. According to the official, given the long-standing trend of income polarization following the new formula and the shrinking mid-level in central government departments, it seems likely that broad mid-level employees will be able to do so. The level will not see much increase. However, lower level employees may see an advantage in this.
How much will you get?
Central employees with pay level matrix 1 to 5 can have their minimum salary between 21 thousand. The Narendra Modi government is not in favor of the next pay commission. If you see the trend of Pay Commission, it is implemented every 8-10 years. But, this time it can be changed to implement the new formula in the year 2024. According to government employees, the salary should be about three times. The increase in 7th Pay commission was the least
Michael King dreams of being a starter, but dominating in his relief role
BALTIMORE — Michael King is in a tough spot. He’s become one of the best multi-inning relievers in the game this season. The Yankees have leaned on him in big spots already this season. Tuesday night he was simply dominant again holding off the Orioles hitters in the Yankees 5-4 win at Camden Yards.
In his heart, however, King still thinks of himself as a starter and wants to be one in the future. The Yankees know that and when a spot start came up last week because of back-to-back rainouts they thought about giving him a chance to start against the White Sox — for a minute. Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that he is too valuable in his current role to mess with it right now.
Considering he was not sure he would make the major league team during spring training, King took the news in stride.
“I think first things first is wins. So if Boonie thinks that I’m more valuable doing this, then I will gladly do it,” King said. “If the time comes where he wants me to start, I will gladly do it. I just want to help the team win in as many ways as possible.”
This season, King has been a main contributor to the Yankees bullpen’s early success. The Bombers relievers lead the majors with a 2.50 ERA despite the concerning trend of struggling closer Aroldis Chapman allowing an earned run in each of his last four appearances. Tuesday night, Chapman allowed the Orioles to cut the Yankees lead to a run and put the winning run on second base.
But the Orioles had been absolutely shut down by King for the three innings before, giving the Yankees a chance to build some insurance offense and withstand Chapman’s shaky ending.
Tuesday night, King was ridiculous. He pitched three perfect innings, faced nine batters and struck out six.
It’s not surprising anymore.
King leads the majors in strikeouts as a reliever with 37 over 25.2 innings pitched in 12 appearances. His strikeout percentage (39.4%) and Whiff% (41.2) both jumped by nearly 17 points this season and his walk rate is down over 4% to 4.3.
All of that is to say that the 26-year-old right-hander the Yankees got from the Marlins is sporting a spiffy 1.40 ERA and is a big weapon in the Yankees bullpen for now.
“He’s tough to describe, because he could be closer on 29 other teams, he could be a starter on 29 other teams. He could be that late inning leverage guy,” Yankee slugger Aaron Judge said. “It’s been fun watching him develop over the years. … He was kind of up and down, up and down. And now he’s kind of established himself with this repertoire and it can handle any big situation.”
That repertoire still has the four pitches — fastball, slurve, changeup, curve — of a starter, which he uses to neutralize hitters from both sides of the plate. It includes a nasty “slurve,” which he learned from Corey Kluber last year. The Kluber ball has a sweeping, horizontal movement that teases in the zone and then finishes down and away from right-handed hitters. It mirrors and compliments his sinker, which has always been his strong baseline pitch. Against left handed-hitters, King mostly goes with his four-seam fastball up in the zone and his changeup.
“I mean, it’s like video game stuff out there,” Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon said of King. “He makes his strikes look like balls and his balls look like strikes. It’s kind of like a crossfire can go and you can backdoor a sinker and throw you a curveball into the batter’s box and make you look like a fool.”
And while King still harbors the hopes of being a starter eventually, he has found that he likes the adrenaline of being a reliever. Tuesday night, he came in with no outs and a runner on second base.
“The adrenaline’s definitely huge. And I love picking up my teammates, I love having [Taillon] have confidence in me and say you have my run out there, but I know you’re gonna get the outs,” King said. “So I love that. I love helping my team.”
