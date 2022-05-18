Is WordPress the Best Platform for Your Real Estate Website?

Share Pin 0 Shares

WordPress has become a popular choice for the development of real estate websites. However, is it the best content management system (CMS) for your real estate website? We’ll examine why it may not be the best choice for website owners.

Why Real Estate Website Designers Are Using WordPress

With WordPress being an open source and free platform, it has become the popular choice for website providers and developers. Whether you are building a community website or a store with shopping cart, the availability of third-party themes and plugins allows you to achieve just about anything you would want.

WordPress gives website developers a great starting point and tools to build a website. Back in the early years of our company, our website developers developed websites from scratch with the code using NotePad. WordPress now allows people to build websites even if they have no knowledge of coding. In fact, many who know how to build websites using WordPress now call themselves “website developers” even though they have no knowledge of the actual website coding.

Doing It Yourself – The WordPress Learning Curve

If you have little or no knowledge of website development, the WordPress learning curve will be steep. Hosting and installing WordPress can be an intimidating and daunting task. Even with the availability of installation guides, the installation of just WordPress itself can be a nightmare if you have no knowledge of the hosting lingo. When you do get WordPress installed, you have a generic website that requires the installation of third-party themes and plugins. This is where we see most users just throw in the towel and contact us. They have a project they wished they never started, and the time they’ve spent trying to launch their website could have been spent towards growing their business and getting more clients.

Having Somebody Build Your WordPress Real Estate Website

Even if you have somebody build your website for you using WordPress, we still see many users coming to us for help. They still feel their website content is hard to manage and the change of their design nearly impossible. The main reason is that since WordPress was designed for everybody of all industries, there is so much in the backend that it becomes overwhelming. Most website owners only require a small percentage of the features available in WordPress.

Design

WordPress can build beautiful and attractive real estate websites with many real estate themes available to install. Themes give you a great starting point, but they still require customization to achieve the website you really want. A WordPress theme comes generic, requiring quite a bit of customization to personalize it for your business. From our experience, a WordPress theme will only get you about 50% of where you actually want to be with your website. The other 50% requires stripping the loaded theme to only the things you want, adding your own relevant content and images, installation of plugins, and design customization.

WordPress Vulnerability

With the popularity of WordPress comes many struggles for real estate website owners. One such major and vital struggle is website security. Once a hacker finds one vulnerability in WordPress, all WordPress websites become open to an attack. In November 2014, a vulnerability was discovered that left almost 86 percent of the 75 million WordPress websites open to an attack. Just a month earlier, 800,000 banking credentials were stolen from hacked WordPress websites.

If your website is built on WordPress, most likely it is using third-party plugins. These third-party plugins can also contain vulnerabilities making your website open to an attack. If a vulnerability is found in the plugins, you are then at the mercy of the third-party developer to fix the security issue.

Now, it is up to you if you are going to use WordPress as your platform for your business or not. It is also your choice if you will do it yourself or you will hire somebody to do it for you.