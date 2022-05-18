News
James Bradberry signing with Giants’ NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles
Call him James Brad-petty.
Former Giants corner James Bradberry is signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources confirm, staying in the NFC East with eyes on sticking it to the team that recently cut him.
“I believe the scheme is a perfect fit for me,” Bradberry, 28, told NFL insider Josina Anderson via text.
It’s a one-year contract for up to $10 million, according to NFL Network, which first reported the deal, pending a physical. The contract will pay Bradberry $7.5 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, plus another $2.5 million in incentives, per ESPN.
Bradberry had 11 teams reach out to his agents when the Giants released him on May 9, per ESPN, and narrowed that group of teams to three before deciding.
He is joining a team that he believes can win this season, which wouldn’t have been the case if he’d agreed to a trade with the Texans or Jets, two teams the Giants engaged with late on Bradberry, per The Athletic.
Bradberry is also making good money with the opportunity to cash in as a free agent next year, compared to hypothetical deals with the Texans or Jets that would have locked him in for two years in the $8 million range, per The Athletic.
But signing with the Eagles also is about paying the Giants back for their handling of this offseason, when they cut him for reasons related to both his salary cap hit and the new regime’s evaluation of him as a player.
Bradberry learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, and the Giants did not make an effort to extend him while the relationship was salvageable. But then new GM Joe Schoen held onto him through the bulk of free agency, when players cash in for bigger bucks.
The veteran corner still had options once the Giants released him, because he’s a good No. 1 outside corner. Still, he stayed away from the team the entire early offseason awaiting a resolution. And now he plans to show the Giants what they are missing this winter.
The Giants and Eagles play twice down the stretch of the season: Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium in Week 14 and Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Bradberry and Darius Slay now make up a formidable tandem of outside corners in Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman also traded for Titans No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown this offseason, signed Panthers pass rusher Haason Reddick, and drafted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round.
If Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a good season, it’s not a stretch to suggest that Philly has emerged as the favorite to win the division.
The Giants are in full rebuild mode. They are carrying an $11.7 million dead cap hit in 2022 for Bradberry to play for their most hated rival.
They will at least receive a $2 million cap credit for the 2023 season because Bradberry signed, per overthecap.com. The Giants got worse when they cut him, though, and on Wednesday, their old friend decided to stay close to remind them that they messed up by moving on.
News
Station 19 Season 6: Will There Be Another Season Or Is It Just Speculation?
Station 19 is an American action drama series about the lives of people at a fire station in Seattle. Stacy McKee created this series, and released it for the first time on March 22, 2018, on ABC. It is a derivative or a descendant of Grey’s Anatomy, a popular American medical drama series created by Shonda Rhimes.
This is the second spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy after Private Practice. The executive producers of this drama series are Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Krista Vernoff, Paris Barclay, and Ellen Pompeo.
About The Series
Station 19 is an American action drama series that is aired on ABC since 2018. It is said to be a spin-off series of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, which has received a great response from the people. This medical drama has had 18 seasons from 2005 to the present.
Station 19 revolves around the heroic and brave firefighters of Station 19 of the Seattle Fire Station Department. The rescue missions of Station 19 are portrayed which is exciting and heartbreaking. They are one call away, and the people of Seattle are in safe hands, with the brave fighter of Station 19 being around.
Season 6 Release
It is good news for all the action drama lovers of Station 19. Station 19 is ongoing with its fifth season, and the final episode, 18, “ Crawl out through the fallout,” is airing on May 19, 2022, Thursday on ABC. ABC renewed the series for the sixth season on January 11, 2022.
Will There Be Another Season?
ABC announced the renewal of Station 19 season 6 in January 2022. Respective authorities will announce the release date. According to ABC or Shondaland, the series is preparing for the sixth season, and there is no news of a seventh one right now. But if it is Station 19, then we would love to have many more episodes with the heroic firefighters of Seattle.
Where To Watch
This American action drama television series is available on ABC on Thursdays at 8 PM. It is also available on FuboTV and Hulu plus for a subscription. Station 19 is on rent or purchasing option on Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, and Google Play.
The Cast
Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea Herrera, Jason Winston George as Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop
Show Rating
Station 19, an American action drama television series, has a rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb. This drama also has a rating of 65% on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 2/5 on Common Sense Media.
News
Column: Beef between Tim Anderson and Ozzie Guillén? It’s up to the Chicago White Sox to make sure it’s not a bigger distraction.
Ozzie Guillén talks too much?
In other news, the earth is round.
The former Chicago White Sox player and manager — and current NBC Sports Chicago analyst — once again has been accused of excessive verbiage, this time by shortstop Tim Anderson.
After Guillén casually mentioned Tuesday night that Anderson should’ve played in the second game of a doubleheader the Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals, Anderson shot back with: “Ozzie need to stfu sometimes … talk too much!”
The tweet was later deleted, but too late to avoid a Twitter hubbub.
Guillén’s son, Ozzie Jr., posted a “special edition” of Guillén’s World on the family’s YouTube channel to discuss the beef. Ozzie Jr. said there were “no hard feelings” with Anderson and said his dad needed to “be a big boy” about the reaction.
“He comes from a different time,” Ozzie Jr. said of his father’s outspokenness, while adding he would “pray” for Anderson and his family.
Ozzie Sr. praised Anderson during a Wednesday appearance on WSCR-AM’s “Mully and Haugh Show,” maintaining he was only doing his job.
“If you don’t like what I say, I’m sorry,” he said. “But I’m not going to change my thoughts.”
Anderson assuredly was not the first person to tell Guillén to be quiet. I’m pretty sure I heard Frank Thomas, Guillén’s TV partner, say it a time or two when they were teammates in the 90′s. Then they’d both laugh. It was indeed a different time.
Well before he dreamed of being a manager or TV analyst, Guillén said what he wanted to say and didn’t care if the recipient of his barbs didn’t like it. He once told me I should go work for the New York Post. I took it as a compliment, but he was actually criticizing my writing skills. And again, we both laughed.
The only difference between Classic Ozzie and TV Ozzie is he’s now being paid for saying whatever he wants. In fact, his bluntness was a reason for his hiring.
Anderson was the first Sox player to publicly respond to criticism by the team-approval TV analyst, bringing back memories of Steve Stone’s battles with the Cubs players in 2004.
That one didn’t end too well.
Now it will be up to vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn to ensure this beef doesn’t escalate and become a distraction as the Sox try to overcome their early-season malaise.
Guillén was hired by NBC Sports Chicago with the blessing of Williams and Hahn, both of whom he feuded with when he was Sox manager before his stormy exit in 2011. Eventually Guillén buried the hatchet.
He was put on TV to provide entertainment value and credibility for the station, which is partially owned by the White Sox. Guillén has succeeded, making the postgame show a must-watch for Sox fans.
As recently as the Cubs-Sox series earlier this month at Wrigley Field, Guillén told me he would quit his job if the station tried to censor him. I don’t see that happening. NBC Sports Chicago can’t hire someone like Ozzie Guillén and tell him to be less opinionated.
And as criticism goes, telling a player he’s too strong and young to be taking games off in May is rather mild. Guillén was only saying the Sox needed Anderson in the lineup, which has been struggling. Manager Tony La Russa said after the game Anderson was ready to pinch-run in the ninth if needed.
Is there more to Anderson’s pique?
On Monday night’s telecast, during an in-game toss to the studio, Guillén briefly criticized Anderson for making a throw on a grounder in the hole by the speedy Michael Taylor. Anderson’s throw had no chance, and Guillén, a great defensive shortstop, correctly suggested Anderson should’ve just eaten the ball.
The station quickly threw it back to broadcasters Jason Benetti and Gordon Beckman, who didn’t mention Guillén’s comment. Perhaps Anderson heard about Guillén’s remark and didn’t appreciate being told how to play his position? We can only speculate.
Either way, Guillén has heaped plenty of praise on Anderson during his career, so telling the TV analyst to “shut up” after some mild criticism is overly sensitive. If it was Dallas Keuchel ripping on Guillén, no one would care.
But Anderson is the face of the franchise, the team’s best and most underpaid player. When he talks, Sox fans listen.
La Russa, who knows a thing or two about media criticism, should talk with Anderson about how to ignore it. He also was Guillén’s manager in May 1986 when Guillén blew a potential big inning in an eventual loss by trying to score on a ball that rolled a few feet from the catcher.
“Ozzie’s aggressiveness is a big plus,” La Russa said in 1986 after meeting with his shortstop. “We talked about maintaining that aggressiveness with common sense.”
Common sense should prevail again.
The Sox need Anderson focusing on his game, not the team’s studio analyst.
And Ozzie needs to be Ozzie. If Sox players don’t want to hear it, hit the mute button.
News
Celtics coach Ime Udoka misses session due to what team calls non-COVID illness
The specter of COVID and illness continues to be a factor in the Eastern Conference final series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.
A day after the Celtics big man Al Horford entered the NBA’s heath-and-safety protocols, Boston coach Ime Udoka was unavailable for his team’s Wednesday media session due to what the Celtics said was a non-COVID illness.
However, ongoing concerns about the pandemic continue to impact the NBA playoffs for a third consecutive year, with the Heat returning to a mask mandate for all media at Wednesday’s interview session.
In addition, it is believed that ESPN now will conduct pregame coaching interviews remotely.
Horford, as of Wednesday, was not expect to be available for Thursday’s 8:30 Game 2 and FTX Arena.
While the Celtics offered no updates on Horford, word Wednesday was that guard Marcus Smart, the 2022 defensive player of the year, could return Thursday from the mid-foot sprain that had him out for Tuesday’s series opening Heat victory.
For the Heat, point guard Kyle Lowry remains an unknown, since he has been sidelined with a hamstring strain for five of the past seven Heat games.
()
