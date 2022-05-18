James Bradberry signing with Giants’ NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles

Call him James Brad-petty.

Former Giants corner James Bradberry is signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources confirm, staying in the NFC East with eyes on sticking it to the team that recently cut him.

“I believe the scheme is a perfect fit for me,” Bradberry, 28, told NFL insider Josina Anderson via text.

It’s a one-year contract for up to $10 million, according to NFL Network, which first reported the deal, pending a physical. The contract will pay Bradberry $7.5 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, plus another $2.5 million in incentives, per ESPN.

Bradberry had 11 teams reach out to his agents when the Giants released him on May 9, per ESPN, and narrowed that group of teams to three before deciding.

He is joining a team that he believes can win this season, which wouldn’t have been the case if he’d agreed to a trade with the Texans or Jets, two teams the Giants engaged with late on Bradberry, per The Athletic.

Bradberry is also making good money with the opportunity to cash in as a free agent next year, compared to hypothetical deals with the Texans or Jets that would have locked him in for two years in the $8 million range, per The Athletic.

But signing with the Eagles also is about paying the Giants back for their handling of this offseason, when they cut him for reasons related to both his salary cap hit and the new regime’s evaluation of him as a player.

Bradberry learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, and the Giants did not make an effort to extend him while the relationship was salvageable. But then new GM Joe Schoen held onto him through the bulk of free agency, when players cash in for bigger bucks.

The veteran corner still had options once the Giants released him, because he’s a good No. 1 outside corner. Still, he stayed away from the team the entire early offseason awaiting a resolution. And now he plans to show the Giants what they are missing this winter.

The Giants and Eagles play twice down the stretch of the season: Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium in Week 14 and Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Bradberry and Darius Slay now make up a formidable tandem of outside corners in Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman also traded for Titans No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown this offseason, signed Panthers pass rusher Haason Reddick, and drafted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round.

If Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a good season, it’s not a stretch to suggest that Philly has emerged as the favorite to win the division.

The Giants are in full rebuild mode. They are carrying an $11.7 million dead cap hit in 2022 for Bradberry to play for their most hated rival.

They will at least receive a $2 million cap credit for the 2023 season because Bradberry signed, per overthecap.com. The Giants got worse when they cut him, though, and on Wednesday, their old friend decided to stay close to remind them that they messed up by moving on.

