JKSSB Release of recommendation for Sub-Inspector and Other Posts
JKSSB Release of recommendation for Sub-Inspector and Other Posts
Posts : Various
Also Read : JKSSB: Selection List Of Candidates For Various Posts | Check Here
Release of withheld recommendation in favour of candidate for the post of “Sub-Inspector Commercial Taxes”, State Taxes Department (Finance Department)” Divisional Cadre Kashmir in respect of advertisement vide Notification No. 03 of 2020 dated 01-12-2020, Item No. 021, under Hon’ble Prime Minister Special Package for Kashmir Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
Release of withheld recommendation in favour of candidate for the post of “Assistant Compiler”(Finance Department) Division Cadre, Kashmir in respect of advertisement vide Notification No. 03 of 2020 dated 01-12-2020, item No. 022, under Hon’ble Prime Minister Special Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
Consumers shift again, flummoxing big retailers like Target
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic vastly changed the way Americans spend money and now as they return to pre-pandemic behavior, they’re tripping up retailers again.
That dynamic has only been intensified in recent months as inflation jumps sharply, and the latest financial report from Target underscore the challenges.
Target reported Wednesday that its profit tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year in an environment of rising costs for things like fuel, and also a lightening quick return by consumers to more normalized spending. Purchases of big TVs and appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that must be marked down to sell.
Target’s quarterly financial report comes a day after shares of rival Walmart tumbled about 17% for similar reasons after it posted quarterly results. Both companies missed profit expectations by a wide margin. Shares of Walmart fell another 8% Wednesday.
Shares of Target Corp. plunged 25%, the biggest one-day sell-off since the Black Monday market crash of 1987.
What hasn’t changed is the willingness of Americans to spend, even with inflation hovering near four-decade highs. Target said that revenue rose 4% to $24.83 billon in its most recent quarter, which was a little better than expected.
Big box retailers became a lifeline during the pandemic with millions of people splurging on food to make at home, as well as big-ticket electronics. The spending on groceries continues to be strong, but those sales are lower margin compared with those luxuries for the home. Consumers are also spending more on things like luggage as they begin to travel again.
Yet even though consumer spending continues to be strong, costs are rising for major retailers.
“Things have changed significantly from even 13 weeks ago,” said CEO Brian Cornell. “We did not project, I did not project, the kind of significant increases we would see in freight and transportation costs.”
That is hitting the bottom line of companies that have prospered over the past two years.
Target reported Wednesday that first-quarter net income tumbled to $1.01 billion, or $2.16 per share, in the quarter that ended April 30. Per-share earnings adjusted for one time costs were $2.19, far from Wall Street projections of $3.07 a share expected by industry analysts polled by FactSet.
And there does not appear to be a way around rising costs in the immediate future.
Those freight costs will be $1 billion higher this year than Target had anticipated, it said Wednesday, but the company also said it will work hard not to pass through the price increases to customers.
The behavioral change among American consumers is broad and it has adversely effecting companies that logged massive profits during the past two years.
Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 last month, stalled by a slowdown in pandemic-induced online shopping, in addition to a huge write-down of its investment in an electric-vehicle startup.
At Walmart, higher labor and fuel costs as well as higher inventory levels dragged down the company’s profits. Walmart said customers spent on food and other basic consumer goods, shifting away from discretionary items that had previously added to its bottom line.
That both Walmart and Target have pushed heavily into groceries is a plus with spending still heavy there, said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail.
Yet the same things that allowed Target to thrive in recent years, successfully stimulating impulse buys of discretionary goods, was a negative to start the year.
“As consumers become more cautious, the ‘Target effect’ of spending hundreds of dollars on a mission that originally involved picking up a tube of toothpaste could fade fast,” Saunders said.
That appeared to be the sentiment on Wall Street Wednesday, with shares sliding $52.09 to $163.19.
The last time Target shares fell so hard was on Oct. 19, 1987, one of the worst days in history for U.S. markets when the Dow fell more than 20%. However, Target shares then cost less than $4.
Other pandemic metrics are being upended.
Sales at Target stores open at least a year increased 3.4% during the latest quarter. It posted an 18% increase in the same quarter last year. Online sales increased 3.2%, following growth of 50.2%.
Appeals court: Elderly man incompetent for murder trial
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that an elderly South Dakota man accused in a 1974 fatal stabbing isn’t competent to stand trial.
New DNA testing led to the arrest of Algene Vossen in the death of 74-year-old Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota, who prosecutors said had been stabbed 38 times.
Vossen, now 80, was questioned shortly after the body of the victim was discovered by her sister in Willmar on Jan. 27, 1974. But it was only after advances in DNA testing and another look at the case that Vossen was arrested decades later in Sioux Falls where he had been living.
“I read the District Court order. It was quite thorough. there were three experts and two thought he was incompetent and one thought he was competent and the District Court seem to consider all of those reports,” appeals Judge Renee Worke said in this week’s ruling.
The state had argued that the lower court didn’t properly weigh the evidence in those expert findings and said Vossen is mentally fit to stand trial, KELO-TV reported.
“It’s clear from the record Mr. Vossen demonstrated not only factual understanding of what is court, what is a judge, what is an attorney, what do they do; he had opinions and was able to express rational understanding of how that would impact his case,” Assistant County Attorney Julianna Passe said.
Vossen will be evaluated for civil commitment, which is a court-ordered institutionalization and will be periodically examined every six to 12 months.
Law & Order Season 21 Finale: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Law & Order, the American drama TV series, is here with the season 21 finale titled “ Black and Blue” on May 19, May 19, 2022, Thursday on NBC. The legal drama series was created by Dick Wolf and premiered on NBC thirty-two years back on September 13, 1990.
This show had a long run for twenty years on NBC and gained popularity worldwide. The show completed its twentieth season in 2010; wolf declared it over.
Later in 2021, on September 28, NBC said the show had been renewed for the twenty-first season. On NBC, season 21, Episode 1, titled ‘ The Right Thing Law,’ aired on February 24, February 24, 2022. Wolf Entertainment does the production of the series.
Release Date And Time
Law & Order Season 21 finale is being released on NBC on May 19, 19, 2022, Thursday at 8 PM. Law & Order premiered in 1990 and continued until it ended in 2010, after season 20. Again in 2021, NBC released that the show is back with its latest season.
Where To watch
Law & Order is available on the local television channel NBC every Thursday at 8 PM. Season 21 will also stream on peacock the very next day.
The other seasons of this popular legal drama are also available on FuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTv, Hulu, etc., for a subscription and for renting or purchasing options on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.
The Plot
Law & Order, even after all this time, hasn’t changed a bit from what it was in 1990. The American crime drama series has a sane plot in which the police and attorneys work together to bring law and order to the country and people. We cannot say it is a reboot but the 1990s Law & Order continuation.
Previously on Law & Order, the episode titled “ The Great Pretender” revolves around the mystery killer of a Manhattan socialite, and Bernard and Cosgrove try hard times to find it. Later the trial is slipped into another way in which it becomes a threat to Price.
The finale episode, “Black and Blue,” is about the sudden death of a fellow detective who was off-duty that day and how it affected the members.
The Cast
Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy, Anthony Anderson as Kevin Bernard, Jesse L. Martin as Ed Green, Epatha Merkerson as Anita Van Buren, Benjamin Bratt as Rey Curtis, Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, Chris Noth as Mike Logan, Steven Hill as Adam Schiff, George Dzundza as Max Greevey, Dann Florek as Donald Cragen, Michael Moriarty as Benjamin Stone, Richard Brooks as Paul Robinette, Carolyn McCormick as Elizabeth Olivet, Carey Lowell as Jamie Ross, Milena Govich as Nina Cassady, Dennis Farina as Joe Fontana, Fred Dalton Thompson as Arthur Branch.
Show Rating
Law & Order is a popular crime drama with action, plot twists, and investigations, making people more excited about each episode. This show has a pretty good rating, with 7.8/10 on IMDb, 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 4/5 rating on Common Sense Media.
