Know Your Investment Risk in Bond Mutual Fund
Fixed income unit trust is touted as the safest asset class in unit trust investment. But is it as safe as fixed deposit?
The answer is NO.
Fixed deposit is a risk-free investment vehicle which guarantees you the return. Fixed income fund does not.
So what is the financial workings behind a fixed income unit trust?
Fixed income fund invests in bonds. In this article, the terms fixed income fund and bond fund will used interchangeably.
Bond
Bond is a fixed income securities. If issued by private sector, it is known as corporate bond. It is considered a debt instruments to raise capital to finance expenditure or working capital, without diluting the ownership rights (unlike shares).
From investor perspective, they will lend an amount of money to the bond issuer, and in return they will get a predetermined rate of return (coupon payment, usually within 5 to 10 percent) from their capital annually/semi-annually/quarterly. In addition to this, the capital will be repaid to the investor when the bond ‘matures’, normally within 1 year for short-term bond (aka Treasury Bills) and 10 years for long-term bond. The initial committed principal may be less or more than the final capital repayment, the former known as discount bond and the latter as premium bond. In short, investor is guaranteed to be compensated in periodical coupon payment in addition to the value of discount of the bond ‘price’.
Systematic risk
Systematic risk refers to the investment risk associated with the local and global economic conditions. This, more often than not, is the primary risk for government bonds.
The net asset value (NAV) of a bond fund which largely consists of a portfolio of government bonds fluctuates according to the economy. This type of risk is something no one can control, but perhaps more predictable. You will know an economic recession is looming in the horizon by keeping up to date with a lot of economic indicators such as interest rate, purchasing manager index and business condition index.
Government bonds are almost similar to risk free investment, unless you are living in nation like Greece where government could default on its nation’s debt. United States, for example, has a sterling bond rating of triple As until it is downgraded this year.
Unsystematic risk
The more unpredictable risk inherent in a bond fund is unsystematic risk. This type of risk relates to an organization or corporation which issues the bond. It is more likely for a company regardless of its size, if the company is being mismanaged. The analogy of it is this. I accumulate a sum of money from my family members and purchases bond from you. You are the corporation which issues me the bond and I am the mutual fund itself, while my family members are the bond unit holders (investors). You take the money to gamble, and in the end losing all of it. As a consequence, you can neither repay me the principle nor the periodic coupon payment. The fund goes down the drain along with the investors’ money when the bond issuer defaults on its financial obligations.
How to mitigate the risk
Whichever bond fund you choose to invest in, take time to read their financial reports twice a year. One is annual report, issued after the end of the fund’s fiscal year, and another one is interim report. This may sound tedious if you are not a finance guy; but trust me, this is something you can do in 30 minutes. You probably spend more time planning for your vacation, what is the rationale of not spending a fraction of that time flipping through the annual reports when your money is at stake here?
Focus on the bond holdings of the fund. See if the objectives and mandates of the fund has changed. The mandate can mean the lowest grade bond category a fund manager can hold or buy for the fund. Any bond has its own rating which reflects the credit worthiness of the bond issuer. In layman terms, the higher the rating, the least likely bond issue is to default. The rating is evaluated independently by agency such as Standard & Poor’s. Ensure that all bonds held in the fund are of investment grade (BBB and above). Any bond holdings below this grade are considered junk bonds and should be a red flag. Redeem your cash and look for some other funds instead. It is not worth to risk your money in junk bonds which may promise higher yield.
What Does Posting Bond Mean?
Jail is not a pleasant place to be, and that is why many people want to get out as quickly as possible.
Getting arrested can be extremely nerve-racking, but if you find yourself in trouble than you will want to contact a criminal attorney.
Not every person has to remain in jail until their trial. It depends on the severity of the crime and how likely the court feels that you are to flee. The court may allow you to post bail in order for you to be released from jail in order to wait trial. Posting bail is simply placing money up for the courts in which you will sacrifice should you not show up for trial.
Many people will receive a hearing shortly after they have been arrested in order to find out if they will have the option to post bail. Most people will have the option to post bail as long as their crimes were not too severe or the risk of flight is not too high.
What are your options for posting bail?
Most people cannot afford the bail that the court puts into place for them. The court does not want to make it easy to post bail, but there other options available to you even if you do not have the money in your bank account to post your bail.
Many people have heard of a bail bondsman. The bail bondsman is someone who will provide the money that you need in order to be able to post your bail. The bail bondsman will charge a fee for their trouble, but most people find that the fee is much more affordable than trying to come up with the money for the bail on their own.
What if I do not have the cash?
The courts will sometimes allow a person to offer up property instead of cash as their bond. This is not always the case, and the property must be enough to cover at least the bail if not more. The only problem with this is that say a mother offers up her home in order to post bail for her son, if the son chooses to skip the trail the mom is at risk for losing her house.
Get Legal Help
Getting arrested is always an incredibly stressful and often traumatizing process. No matter what, it is important to remember that you do not have to go it alone. As soon as possible after an arrest, it is vital to contact a criminal defense attorney to have an advocate in your corner throughout the process.
Free Small Business Grant Money Helps New Ideas Prosper
Ever have a fantastic invention, idea, product, or business plan that you were positive would be successful if you only had the seed money to get started? Small business grants sponsored by the United States government, as well as a numerous amount of private organizations, just may be available to you to make those visions a reality.
If you are a taxpaying American citizen over the age of eighteen who has a potentially profitable or publicly beneficial invention, product, or business design, you’ll probably be heading back to the drawing board once you’ve finished reading this article. And then to the grant database to begin your search for the grant opportunities that are likely to await you.
There are over three thousand recognized state, federal and private grant awarding agencies throughout the United States of America. Far too many to list in one composition, but we can briefly summarize some of the categories of small business grant programs that you will be able to find by searching the grants database.
You can search by specific business titles if you wish. For example, grants for day care centers, scientific research grants, farming and agricultural grants, etc. And you may also find a number of available free money opportunities when searching for gender or ethnic specific grants like minority business grants, women business grants, or single parents grants. Depending upon the specific business proposal, it is often the occasion that an individual or partnership is eligible to qualify for several small business grants in more than one of those categories.
There is a plethora of golden free money opportunities in government grants for entrepreneurs. You just need to establish which ones are achievable for you. Now back to the drawing board.
Understanding Passive Income
Hundreds of thousands of Internet marketers are fully focused on getting passive income. It is by far the most tempting form of income since it lets you earn money on a regular basis even if you are not active with work. Because of the hype that this concept generates, many people come up with their own dream interpretations of it and unfortunately some are missing the mark. It is better to take a closer look at it as well as the things you should expect if you decide to pursue that goal.
Passive Income Takes Time and Effort to Develop
It is highly unlikely to achieve this passive income status overnight. Think of it like a rocket where you need to build a bunch of energy to launch it. But once it is in the air, you only have to do a fraction of the effort to keep things going.
Creating an actual pathway is actually the time consuming bit. If it was really a simple thing to do, everyone would be getting involved rather than sticking with tedious ways in earning money. Unfortunately, it is not that simple and you can’t just create wealth out of thin air. Your only other alternative involves buying a possible passive income channel.
Available Passive Income Channels
Although it sounds a bit restrictive, there are some channels that are worth exploring. The most common is through the use of Google AdSense. This is a method that you can actually try for free but it requires you to come up with a nice website intended for a certain niche. That website must have AdSense ads and must have steady traffic to ensure that your advertisements generate regular passive revenue. AdSense should continue to work throughout the months as long as you keep an eye on your progress.
Traffic building can fuel other passive income channels as well such as info products so you can use a sales funnel setup to effectively convert leads to sales and the income won’t stop as long as traffic continues to pour in. Affiliate marketing counts as a passive income channel as well since another company will be handling the traffic so all you get are commissions as a result once you start making sales. Even if commissions are just a fraction of sold items, these numbers can add up as long as your traffic is consistent.
Final Words on Passive Income
Because you still have to do your part, you can conclude that there isn’t really such a thing as 100% passive income. Never think of it as something you can just turn on and wait for the money to pile up on your payment processor. Even famous online entrepreneurs like Robert Kiyosaki do not recommend the whole idea of passive income if you do not have the passion of maintaining it. Plan ahead before settling down on a particular channel and make sure you lay out the groundwork so you can gradually create or buy your way to success.
Understanding Passive Income
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
