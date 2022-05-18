News
Lucas Giolito expected to start Wednesday for the Chicago White Sox after returning from the COVID injured list
Lucas Giolito felt “a little off” the morning after his May 10 start for the Chicago White Sox.
“I immediately talked to (head athletic trainer) James (Kruk) and got tested, and that first rapid test showed positive (for COVID-19),” Giolito said Tuesday. “Then we did the PCR and it came back the next day. That was that.”
The Sox placed Giolito on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. He’s expected to return Wednesday and pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
“It was (my) second time having it,” Giolito said. “I had it in the offseason and this time was a little bit rougher the first couple of days. But I recovered very quickly. Excited to be back. It was not fun being away from the team and having to watch all the games on TV.
“I had body aches and stuff in the mornings and at night. It was two days of pretty bad. During the daytime, when we got meds in me, I was pretty good. But it was important to rest and recuperate. I’m glad to be feeling 100% now and back.”
Giolito’s return means the Sox will make slight adjustments to the rotation. Vince Velasquez is in line to start Thursday’s series finale with Dallas Keuchel and Michael Kopech scheduled for the first two games against the Yankees in New York. Sunday’s starter will be either Johnny Cueto or Dylan Cease.
Giolito said he was able to stay in shape “as best as I can.”
“Routine was thrown off a little bit,” he said. “But I was able to do some good work and I had some equipment at home, quarantine-style. Feeling good. It’s good to be back here and get a nice day of being outside.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito could have pitched one of Tuesday’s doubleheader games, but “we thought it was a real push. Better off having him pitch (Wednesday).”
Giolito is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five starts this season. He was on the IL from April 9-24 with a left abdominal strain that he suffered on opening day.
The Sox will be a step closer to a healthy pitching staff when Giolito takes the mound. Lance Lynn is working his way back after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon during spring training.
Giolito enjoyed watching Cueto pitch six shutout innings in his Sox debut Monday.
“He’s come out of the gate tremendously already in one game,” Giolito said. “I’m excited to get to know him better and have him part of the rotation. We never know when like something like this could happen, like COVID … or the injuries happen. Having that depth is super important.
“Bringing in a player like Cueto — who has a wealth of experience, been on winning teams — bringing that knowledge and that experience to the table to help us along with his great pitching ability (is) always welcomed.”
News
Starling Marte placed on bereavement list; James McCann has hand surgery
Starling Marte is going through it.
He was placed on the bereavement list, retroactive to May 16, after his grandmother suddenly passed away. Marte has returned to his home in Dominican Republic to be with his family during this difficult time, one that is taking an extra emotional toll on the Mets right fielder.
“It was heart wrenching talking to him yesterday,” manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday. “I don’t think people realize, he’s had a tough go.”
Marte’s grandmother took care of him after his mother passed away when he was just 10 years old. To further compound an already unimaginable loss, the two-year death anniversary of his wife, who also passed away suddenly from a heart attack, is on Wednesday.
The Mets have told Marte to take all the time he needs. Technically, placement on the bereavement list can last anywhere from three to seven days, depending on the circumstances, and the number of days cannot be set in advance. As of Tuesday, the Mets were unsure how many games Marte would need to miss.
“Talking on the phone, there was a lot of emotion there,” Showalter said. “Really tore me up. Still does. Getting to know him little by little, more and more, he cares. He’s got a great heart, he’s got a big heart. And it’s been tough on us knowing what he’s going through. I’m looking forward to him getting back with the team and being around people that care for him.”
Travis Jankowski, the team’s fourth outfielder, is now expected to receive regular at-bats and serve a full-time role for the Mets. Jankowski has impressed the club in the short amount of time he’s been with the Amazin’s. Mets brass picked him up as a free agent in March, and entering Tuesday he hit .290/.371/.290 with three stolen bases over 23 games.
Jankowski, an eight-year big-league veteran — who also played for the Padres, Phillies and Reds — with a knack for speed on the basepaths, will now be expected to step up for Marte in an everyday role.
“That’s another reason why we try to keep everybody involved,” Showalter said. “These things happen and you have to be ready for it. (Jankowski) understands that role. All of a sudden, maybe he has to do it for a week, maybe 10 days, two weeks. He was, under the radar, a great addition for our club. This is the type of day that we acquired him for.”
SMOOTH OPERATION
James McCann’s left hand surgery on his fractured hamate bone went according to plan on Tuesday morning, Showalter said. The Mets catcher will now begin his rehab, a process that could take up to six weeks, though McCann has said he wants to beat that timeline and return to the lineup sooner. If all goes well, McCann should return behind the plate by late June.
“There’s a chance it could be earlier,” Showalter said. “But we’re going to try to stay underneath the six weeks. I don’t want him to start thinking it’s a failure if it’s six and a half weeks. It’s not. Those small bones in the hand are pretty hard to predict.”
CHAVEZ ABSENT
Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez will be away from the team for their four-game homestand against the Cardinals. Chavez returned home to Arizona to support his son, who will have his second ACL surgery. Showalter said he expects Chavez to rejoin the team in Denver for the Amazin’s next road trip against the Rockies, beginning Friday, followed by three games against the Giants in San Francisco.
News
FBI Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 21: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
FBI: Most Wanted is an American crime television show and is the first spin-off of Dick Wolf’s drama series FBI, in which the characters are introduced, which first aired on Jan 7, 2020. With an IMDB rating of 6.8/10, rated by 7295 votes, this series is one of the underrated shows.
The show primarily focuses on the FBI’s fugitive task force, responsible for solving crimes to tracking down criminals.
What To Know Before Watching?
There have been a lot of sites predicting what may happen in the penultimate season episode of FBI: Most wanted, but before we go through what might be expected in the latest episode, here are the details of the cast: –
Keisha Castle-Hughes stars as Special agent Hana Gibson, Roxy Sternberg plays the special agent Sheryll Barnes, Kellan Lutz stars as the special agent Kenny Crosby, Miguel Gomez plays the part of special agent Ivan Ortiz, YaYa, Gosselin plays Natalia “Tali” Skye LaCroix, Julian McMohan plays the supervisory special agent Jess LaCroix. Dylan McDermott plays the part of supervisory special agent Remy Scott.
The speculations about the last-but-one episode of FBI: Most wanted show the team dealing with a forger. However, the forger is not one of the ordinary ones; she’s the one with amazing tactics and is a master of the craft when it comes to forgery. Agent Remy claims the passport to be a world-class example of forgery, but not the only crime committed by the woman.
The Official Trailer For The Episode
The trailer for the episode shows the woman who had forged her passport to travel foreign has also been accused of killing 3 people to hide her past. The conjecture about her enables the conclusion of her being able to murder even more people unless stopped by the FBI team.
Release Date, Time And Where To Watch?
The episode will be released on May 17, 2022, and will air at 10 pm ET on CBS. You can also stream it online on Paramount+. There’s also another option of streaming the show on CBS’ official website. The show is also available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV.
The Official Synopsis
The official synopsis provided for this episode is, “When a wealthy couple is killed by a female con artist posing as a personal trainer, the team works to find out her true identity and track her down; Ortiz is put in a tough place when Hana’s brother, asks for a favour. “
The episode is named “Inheritance” and is directed by Jean de Segonzac.
The Questions
The trailer provides a lot of questions to the viewers’ minds, such as, ‘Why is the lady planning on going away?’,’ How did she have access to world-class forgery?’, ‘What exactly is the past she’s protecting?’ and most importantly as always, ‘Is the crime solvable?’.
News
Jacob deGrom’s third MRI in six weeks shows more healing from stress reaction
Perhaps the Mets can rename their MRI scanner the “Jacob deGrom Tube.”
The Mets ace on Monday had his third MRI in six weeks, with the latest image revealing “continued healing in the scapula,” according to a statement from the team.
What does that mean for the two-time Cy Young award winner? DeGrom, who started throwing off flat ground about a week ago, has now received permission to take another step back and throw harder. For now, deGrom will build up his distance and velocity, with the next step being getting back on the mound.
“Looked pretty clean,” GM Billy Eppler said of deGrom’s latest MRI results. “Just like everything, things continue to calcify after they’ve had a reaction or trauma to them. But it looked really good under the picture. We had it looked at by a number of doctors.”
It’s possible deGrom will require another MRI as he progresses through the throwing program that the Mets have built for him. Eppler said he will rely on the many doctors the team is conferring about the possibility of another set of tests for the pitcher.
The Mets are refraining from publicizing their timeline for deGrom, focusing instead on the accumulation of good news they have so far received on their best pitcher.
DeGrom, 33, has not pitched in a major league game since July 7, 2021. As of Tuesday, the Mets were not sure whether it will be a full year, or more, since the right-hander will have taken the mound for them. In a best-case scenario, deGrom can return to the Mets by mid/late June. But the speed at which deGrom is moving through his rehab indicates the team is being cautious as ever with their ace, and depending on how his scapula reacts to the additional workload, it’s possible deGrom will require a more gradual ramp-up and thus further delay his return to the rotation.
For an idea on whether deGrom is currently where he would be at the start of a typical spring training, the fact that he’s not yet throwing off the mound indicates that he’s still behind that marker. It will continue to take time — plus rehab outings, eventually — for deGrom to ramp back up after being shut down for so long. He will continue his rehab in Florida, with no real indication from the Mets on when deGrom will at least rejoin his teammates and start traveling with the team.
“Most guys when they start spring training, I mean everybody is a little different, but most people have jumped on a mound by the time they’ve gotten to spring training,” Eppler said.
Both Eppler and manager Buck Showalter spoke to deGrom on Monday. Showalter happened to be walking into the team’s training room when some trainers were already FaceTiming with deGrom. Showalter jumped on the call and caught up with his sidelined ace.
The past year has included a series of injuries for deGrom, the most severe being a partial tear of his UCL last summer. After going 7-2 and recording a 1.08 ERA in his first 15 starts in the 2021 season, deGrom was forced to miss the entire second half of the year with that elbow injury. When he returned to spring training this past March, deGrom was physically stronger and in excellent spirits. He impressed in a pair of exhibition games before feeling discomfort in his right shoulder. An MRI on April 1 revealed the stress reaction on his scapula that would cause him to miss the start of the 2022 season.
“You can tell he’s really looking forward to getting back,” Showalter said. “It was a curve that was thrown to us early and we’re just going forward with it. I think if he had been here for the first month or two of the season and then went down, we would’ve looked at it a little bit differently. It’s just something we had to deal with, but it’s exciting that he’s making progress to be back with us. I know Jake’s looking real forward to joining the team and being around the team again.”
Added longtime teammate Brandon Nimmo of his recent talks with deGrom: “Our conversations don’t really revolve around baseball. He’ll send me like, a video of a coyote or something. I know he’ll be back when he’s ready. He’s chomping at the bit for it.”
