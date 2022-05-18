News
Luck not on Knicks’ side – again – as they fail to move up in NBA draft lottery, will pick 11th
Lottery luck still alludes the Knicks.
The franchise will pick 11th, the spot they were slotted before Tuesday’s draft lottery drawing, failing to move up for a depressing 18th consecutive time in the lottery. It’s a streak that started after the Knicks won the Patrick Ewing sweepstakes in 1985.
The Orlando Magic won the lottery. The Knicks entered the drawing with a 9.4% chance of cracking the top-4.
The 2022 draft class is considered top heavy with four top prospects – Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey – now out of Leon Rose’s range. At No. 11, the Knicks’ options are difficult to predict five weeks before the draft (although we take a stab below). They could also trade the pick and have been linked to Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, who would cost Rose’s entire asset chest to get out of Utah.
The Knicks were represented at the lottery dais by team executive William Wesley, AKA ‘Worldwide Wes,’ who took a front-and-center role in Chicago after a career out of the spotlight as a backroom operator.
Developing a mythical status as a power broker and even referenced in songs by Drake and Jay-Z, Wesley has never spoken publicly on camera. Whether intended or not, Wesley’s presence served as a reminder (or introduction) of his connection to the Knicks, even though people around the league doubt the 57-year-old carries much sway with today’s players.
Wesley, whose official role is Executive Vice President, nodded in approval when NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced the Knicks at No. 11.
Wesley’s rise as a networker spanned relationships with Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and the 2004 champion Detroit Pistons, but that was many years ago – before Wesley’s falling out with LeBron James over a decade ago — and he has yet to transfer his connections into a star arriving at MSG.
In the secret and enclosed drawing room Tuesday, where the Ping Pong balls were pulled, the Knicks were represented by executive Brock Aller, the team’s number cruncher and asset manager.
It wasn’t a lucky combination. Tuesday represented the 11th time the Knicks stayed in their lottery slot. They’ve fallen back 10 times.
The Knicks’ participation in the lottery Tuesday, a year after they climbed to the fourth seed in the East, was the result of a disappointing campaign stoked by the regression of Julius Randle.
They fell to 11th in the East with a 37-45 record, one spot of out of the play-in tournament, but the progression of the youngsters, especially RJ Barrett, provided hope about the direction.
The draft has thus far been the highlight of Leon Rose’s tenure. They’ve used first-round picks on Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.
FOUR PLAYERS THE KNICKS COULD DRAFT AT NO. 11
Jaden Duren
SCHOOL: Memphis
AGE: 18
HEIGHT: 6-10
STATS LAST SEASON: 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks
With Mitchell Robinson entering unrestricted free agency and Nerlens Noel proving unreliable, the Knicks could use another rim-protecting presence to develop alongside Jericho Sims. Duren is young with the upside of an premier athlete. He just can’t shoot.
Dyson Daniels
LAST TEAM: G-League Ignite
AGE: 19
HEIGHT: 6-6
STATS LAST SEASON: 11.3 points, 4.4 assists, 25.5% shooting
Projected as a two-guard in the NBA, Daniels draft position will rely heavily on the pre-draft process and workouts. He’s a well-rounded player with a high IQ but those shooting numbers were unimpressive last season in the G League.
Bennedict Mathurin
COLLEGE: Arizona
AGE: 20
HEIGHT: 6-6
STATS LAST SEASON: 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 36.9% shooting
A scorer and strong shooter who can create for himself off the dribble, which the Knicks are missing in their backcourt. He’ll run with the athletic second unit but requires improvement defensively.
Johnny Davis
COLLEGE: Wisconsin
AGE: 20
HEIGHT: 6-5
STATS LAST SEASON: 20 points, 8.1 rebounds, 30.9% 3-point shooting
Another off-ball guard option who is a two-way threat and would be a Tom Thibodeau favorite because of his defensive intensity. The negatives are Davis’ athleticism and sporadic outside shot. But he’ll figure out ways to score.
()
News
Ramsey County attorney: Officers justified in fatal shooting of armed Mounds View carjacking suspect
Police officers who shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect inside a Mounds View liquor store in November were justified in using deadly force, the Ramsey County attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
An investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found that 21-year-old Noah Douglas Kelley was pointing a handgun at police when two officers fatally shot him at Merwin Liquors on the evening of Nov. 28, 2021.
No criminal charges will be filed against Officer John Thomas of the New Brighton Police Department or Sgt. Michael Hanson of the Mounds View Police Department, both of whom fired their weapons during the incident.
Police were pursuing Kelley after he carjacked a man in an SUV outside an Aldi grocery store at Mounds View Boulevard and Long Lake Road, forcing the driver at gunpoint to take him across a parking lot to the liquor store where he was shot.
Kelley, who lived nearby, left his apartment on foot that evening after an argument with his fiancee, the BCA report said. He was intoxicated after spending the day drinking and smoking marijuana. A toxicology report found his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.191 — more than twice the legal limit to drive.
Kelley walked to the Aldi, where he encountered the driver of the SUV, who was waiting in the vehicle with his 3-year-old son while his wife and another child were inside shopping.
After forcing his way into the SUV, Kelley pointed his pistol at the man’s son and ordered the man to drive him to Merwin Liquors, which is in the same strip mall as the Aldi, the BCA report said.
Once outside the liquor store, Kelley exited the vehicle and the man in the SUV drove back to Aldi and called police.
Meanwhile, Kelley fired two shots through the liquor store’s front door, forced his way inside and assaulted its lone employee, who was eventually able to leave the store and call 911.
Police arrived about 7:10 p.m. and were told Kelley was still inside and armed with a handgun. When four officers entered the store and announced themselves, they were confronted by Kelley, who was holding the gun with both hands and pointing it at the officers, according to the BCA report.
After Kelley did not comply with commands to drop the gun, Hanson and Thomas shot him, the report said.
The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but a gunshot wound to Kelley’s neck was fatal, according to a report by the Hennepin County medical examiner.
A .380-caliber pistol was found next to Kelley’s body.
News
Orlando Magic win NBA draft lottery, come away with No. 1 pick
The NBA draft lottery misfortune that’s surrounded the Orlando Magic for nearly 20 years has ended.
The Magic won Tuesday night’s draft lottery in Chicago, coming away with the No. 1 pick for the first time 2004.
After early success with the lottery, the Magic had either stayed at or fallen from their pre-lottery positioning in their last nine tries.
That trend ended, with the Magic, who entered Tuesday with the second-best odds of having a top-five pick, winning the lottery for the fourth time in the franchise’s history.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Magic position themselves for better look at prospects at NBA draft combine
For the Orlando Magic, the next few days will be a significant step in a month-long process that’ll culminate with the June 23 NBA draft.
The NBA draft combine, which takes place Wednesday through Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, offers the Magic their most comprehensive look, up to this point, at the prospects they’re considering selecting in the June 23 draft.
The combine is more than simply physical measurements, medicals, on-court drills and scrimmages — although that information is helpful.
During the season, teams are allowed to scout prospects but aren’t allowed to contact them.
Like most teams that didn’t already start hosting pre-draft workouts, the combine will be the Magic’s first opportunity to interview and have one-on-one interactions with prospects.
It offers them a chance to get to know the prospect as more than just a basketball player.
This can go a long way in determining who gets invited for a workout at the team’s facility or who ends up higher on a team’s draft board.
Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine, while each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams. Just because the Magic didn’t interview someone at the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick them in the draft.
Every top prospect — from Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) and Jabari Smith (Auburn) to Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue) — will be present.
This matters for the Magic, who’ll once again have a top pick in this year’s draft.
While most players who are expected to be taken high in the draft typically don’t participate in all of the drills and will rarely scrimmage, those off-court interactions are part of the intel the Magic will consider leading into the draft.
The Magic also have second-round picks (Nos. 32 and 35).
While Orlando has a tendency of trading its second-round picks under president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, the combine will help the Magic gather the necessary information to see whether one of — or both — of those picks are worth keeping if they find a prospect they like outside of the first round.
There’s also the chance they could try to trade those picks with another team to get into the back end of the first round, among other possibilities.
Tuesday night’s draft lottery helped provide clarity into each team’s situation.
Teams also use this period to gather information on other organizations, such as intel about players they’re interested in acquiring, their own players who they’d trade, how they’re feeling about their lottery position and if they want to move their pick.
These conversations matter for the Magic as they continue to build a foundation with their young core.
The combine, however, isn’t the be-all and end-all.
Predraft workouts and the ensuing interviews allow teams to get a better look at players under their own roofs.
Weltman recalled meeting Wendell Carter Jr. for the first time during the predraft process and left with a strong and favorable first impression. Almost three years after passing on him in the 2018 draft, the Magic traded for him three years later.
Intel continues to be gathered after the initial contact, making the combine a springboard for what’s to come during the next month leading into the draft and beyond.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Luck not on Knicks’ side – again – as they fail to move up in NBA draft lottery, will pick 11th
Weight Loss Supplements: A Few Things You Ought to Consider
Ramsey County attorney: Officers justified in fatal shooting of armed Mounds View carjacking suspect
Orlando Magic win NBA draft lottery, come away with No. 1 pick
Is Frontier Airlines a Pandemic Profiteer?
USMLE Step 2 CK Tutoring – Creating Ideas That Build Confidence in USMLE Exam Aspirants
Magic position themselves for better look at prospects at NBA draft combine
What Are The Consequences Of Failing The USMLE?
St. Paul woman sentenced to more than 10 years for fatally stabbing boyfriend last year
Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox navigate traffic on the basepaths in a 3-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach