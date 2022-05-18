Connect with us

Blockchain

LUNA Supply Nears 7 Trillion, Is $1 Still Possible?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bitcoin
The circulating supply of LUNA has continuously gone up since the UST debacle began. This has mainly been from people redeeming their staked UST for the digital asset, which caused its supply to rise drastically in such a short amount of time. In turn, the price of LUNA had declined to reflect the enormous amount of tokens that were being dumped into the market. Now that the dust has finally begun to settle, the question remains where the price of the asset might end up.

$1 LUNA Still Possible?

Now, it may sound comical to debate whether the price of LUNA would be able to return back to $1 given that less than two weeks ago, the price was sitting above $100. However, this is the case as the digital asset is now about four zeros short of $1 and even that seems a generous value. What is on the minds of investors now is if the price of the digital asset would ever be able to recover in any meaningful way.

To really assess if LUNA can recover to $1, the first thing to look at is the circulating supply of the digital asset. In less than two weeks, it has grown from a little over 300 million to almost 7 trillion tokens in circulation at the time of this writing. When the supply still remained above 300 million, the price was trending at $100, meaning that its market cap at that time was averaging around $33 billion depending on the price fluctuations.

Presently, the total supply of the digital asset has now grown by more than 1,000,000% to be sitting at a little over 6.9 trillion tokens, according to CoinMarketCap. For LUNA to get to $1, it would mean that the market cap would have to touch $7 trillion, and that is if the current supply stays stable. This is presently impossible given that the whole crypto market cap at its highest was at $3 trillion.

LUNA trending low at $0.00018 | Source: LUNAUSD on TradingView.com

However, for LUNA to get to its previous market cap before the crash, the token would have to be trading at $0.005. Since a $33 billion market cap remains in the realm of possibility, it is safe to say that this is still within reach. 

One thing to take into account though is the investor sentiment. So many people have lost hundreds of millions of dollars to the token that faith in it has been depleted. Thus, with any significant rise in price, there are set-offs that rock the token price back down.

This leads to the conclusion of this analysis which is that the price of LUNA could possibly climb back up to $0.005. But with current market conditions, this may not happen in the short-term and is entirely dependent on if the supply stops growing.

Featured image from TheNewsCrypto, chart from TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet… 

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 19

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 19
Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On May 19, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $11.20.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for May 19, 2022, is $8.95.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on May 19, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on May 19 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

A double bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. It describes the drop of a stock or index, a rebound another drop to the same or similar level as the original drop, and finally another rebound. The double bottom pattern always follows a major or minor downtrend in particular security and signals the reversal and the beginning of a potential uptrend. 

Currently, the price of DOT is $9.91. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $11.20 and the buy level of $10.20. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $8.95 and the sell level of DOT is $9.60.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

7upaOAvp
DOT MA (Source: Tradingview)

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Sneakmart Brings Its Web3-oriented Metakicks NFTs To Market In June 2022

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Sneakmart Brings Its Web3-oriented Metakicks NFTs To Market In June 2022
Various Metaverse and NFT initiatives aim to blur the line between the virtual and physical worlds. Sneakmart and its Metakicks NFT drops offer something virtual for sneaker collectors, with a chance to win physical items. The team works together with StockX and top-rated football stars and artists to tokenize limited-edition footwear.

Metakicks Are Coming This June

The Sneakmart team has built a strong reputation through its community-driven mobile app for streetwear enthusiasts. Moreover, they see merit n the NFT phenomenon and how it can prove beneficial to the $6 billion sneakers resale market. Accessing physical drops of limited-edition sneakers has proven very difficult for many, as there is so much competition. As a result, one has a very small chance of “getting in” on these drops today.

Changing that narrative is not easy, as limited editions are designed to be very scarce. However, there are ways to enhance the overall utility and access to these collections with the help of non-fungible tokens. For example, the Metakicks NFT collection by Sneakmart will span 6,250 mystery boxes, each of which has a 10% chance to give its owner access to a limited-edition pair of physical sneakers. The virtual sneakers, tokenized as NFTs, can be used to customize one’s Metaverse avatar.

The collaboration with StockX will enable the shipping and delivery of the 625 pairs of physical sneakers. StockX is the leading global streetwear platform and will ship Dunk Lows, Jordan 4s, and Adidas Yeezy 350s to lucky winners. A total of 25 unique models will find a new home, along with two Jordan 1 Dior pairs and two pairs of Jordan in collaboration with Travis Scott. The total value of physical pairs is over $200,000.

There are also various one-of-one collaborations between Metakicks and international soccer players like Didier Droga, Kinsley Coman, and Marco Verratti. These limited-edition kicks will be auctioned in OpenSea before the Metakicks NFT collection drops in June 2022. Winners of these auctions can gain real-life benefits, including VIP access to soccer games, meet-and-greet opportunities, and signed merchandise. The Metakicks team will pursue other 1-of-1 collaborations with brands and Web3 communities.

Over A Dozen Unique Designs

The first Metakicks collection will feature 15 unique designs, depicting unique 3D animated sneakers. Moreover, there are various backgrounds, shapes, materials, textures, and colors. Inspiration for these unique assets comes from Sneakmart’s expertise in buying, reselling, and collecting iconic pairs of sneakers. Additionally, the designs have four rarity tiers – rare, super rare, epic, and legendary – based on their designs, shape, texture, and materials.

Regardless of which virtual design one draws, there is no link between the virtual kicks and the physical sneakers one can win, creating an extra degree of randomness and excitement. Holders of Metakicks NFTs do not need to open their mystery box if they prefer keeping it closed. However, one will not know if they won a physical pair without opening the box.

The approach by Sneakmart puts a new spin on the ever-popular sneaker industry. Valued at over $6 billion in 2019, the resale vertical of this industry notes explosive growth. NFTs tied to real-world experiences and the potential to win physical sneaker pairs create a new paradigm for enthusiasts and collectors to explore.  It also signifies the importance of fashion in the incumbent Web3 and Metaverse ecosystem.

 

 

 

Blockchain

SneakMart Announces A Collaboration With StockX On It’s First Metakicks Drop

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

SneakMart Announces A Collaboration With StockX On It’s First Metakicks Drop
Paris, France, 18th May, 2022, Chainwire

French startup Sneakmart will bring its Metakicks sneaker NFTs to the Metaverse in 2022. With these NFTs, users can customize their virtual avatars and unlock various benefits in the digital world. 

Sneakmart has a vision for the Metaverse, which involves tokenizing real-world sneakers on the blockchain. It is another strong example of merging the digital and physical worlds, enabling users to showcase their kicks in a growing online ecosystem. Moreover, the growing popularity and collectibility of sneakers confirm models by various brands hold a significant appeal.

Real sneakerheads want to get their hands on the Nike Air Jordan 1 high, although doing so is very tricky in the physical realm. That model is an example of how sneakers cultivated rarity through limited-edition releases. It has catapulted the sneakers market to a valuation of over $6 billion, with secondary market sales taking off in recent years. 

Sneakers are incredibly compatible with non-fungible token technology. The recent popularity of NFTs has spawned a multi-billion dollar market where second-market sales are essential. Furthermore, NFTs will be a crucial cog in the Web3 machine, enabling fashion trends to take on a digital nature. 

Sneakmart acknowledges this potential and will leverage the traction of its community-driven mobile app dedicated to streetwear. Furthermore, the team will internationalize its application, add unique features, and introduce new limited collections and long-term benefits for Metakicks owners. 

The Sneakmart team established 15 unique 3D-animated sneaker designs, featuring a 3D animated background and various shapes, textures, materials, and colors. The 15 designs will be sold through Metakicks boxes and come in Rare, Super Rare, Epic, and legendary rarities. 

Through these tokenized sneakers, Sneakmart aims to reach a growing global audience of sneaker collectors and MFT enthusiasts. The Metakicks NFTs will be usable in the Metaverse of the future and provide holders with access to new offers, derivative products, physical sneakers, etc. 

Sneakmart has secured a collaboration with StockX, the global leading streetwear marketplace. StockX becomes the official physical sneaker partner for the first Metakicks drop. 

Moreover, the upcoming Metakicks mystery boxes can help holders win one of the 625 pairs of physical sneakers. Models include the latest Jordan 1 High, Nike Dunk Low, Adidas Yeezy 350, and two pairs of Jordan 1 Dior. There are also two pairs of Jordan in collaboration with Travis Scott. Mystery box buyers have a 10% chance of winning a prominent physical sneaker. 

The first Metakicks drop will feature over $200,000 in physical sneaker prizes, with winners being able to choose their size and international delivery handled by StockX. 

International soccer players have taken note of the first Metakicks drops and will lend their creativity to the project. Participants include Didier Droga, Kinsley Coman, and Marco Verratti, who created a unique 1-of-1 edition of personalized Metakicks. Lucky owners of these Metakicks can gain other benefits, including access to signed items, VIP game access, or a meet-and-greet. 

Sneakmart plans to unveil a series of 1-of-1 Metakicks created through collaobrations with brands and Web3 communities. The first unique Metakicks is designed by Savoir Faire Paris, granting the NFT holder access to a Jordan 1 Off-White Coffee Latte pair. 

The Metakicks mystery boxes will be sold through the Sneakmart website. A total of 6,250 boxes will be created on the Ethereum blockchain. 

About SneakMart

Sneakmart is the first community-driven Streetwear app dedicated to streetwear (sneakers, clothing & accessories). Initially launched in France in January 2021 as a mobile app on iOS and Android, the young start-up already has over 130,000 French-speaking members registered. Users come to exchange with the community around this sneakers/streetwear sphere but also to buy and sell with ease.

Today the French startup has the ambition to become the world’s first Streetwear community and allow the trade of physical and digital streetwear on their app (NFT’s). It will be soon available in other countries.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sneakmart

Discord: http://discord.gg/metakicks

Website: https://metakicks.sneakmart.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sneakmart/?hl=fr

Contacts

