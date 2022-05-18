News
Magic win NBA draft lottery: ‘Privileged to have pressure of No. 1 pick’
The NBA draft lottery misfortune that’s surrounded the Orlando Magic for nearly 20 years has ended.
The Magic won Tuesday night’s draft lottery in Chicago, coming away with the No. 1 pick for the first time since 2004.
After early success with the lottery, the Magic had either stayed at or fallen from their pre-lottery positioning in their previous 14 tries dating to 1993.
Orlando had the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2004 lottery when it won the top pick, which resulted in the drafting of Dwight Howard.
That trend of falling ended with the Magic, who entered Tuesday tied with three other teams for the best chances of getting the No. 1 pick (14%), winning the lottery for the fourth time in the franchise’s history.
The Magic also won the lottery in back-to-back years in 1992 (Shaquille O’Neal) and 1993 (Chris Webber, who Orlando traded to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway and three future first-rounders).
“I’m so happy for our fans tonight,” president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. “They really stuck with us and nights like this help when you can show the fruits of why you go through these phases and cycles. Hopefully, they’re really excited by this. We’re going to add another good young player to our talent base. It’s an exciting night.”
A couple of hours before the lottery, it was announced coach Jamahl Mosley would replace Weltman as the Magic’s on-stage representative.
As the picks before the Magic were being revealed and it became clear they were going to get the top spot, Mosley’s began getting excited for the organization.
“I wasn’t trying to go too far ahead. I was just trying to work on just breathing and staying in the moment as best as possible,” said Mosley, who enters his second season as coach. “I was getting excited for our fanbase, the organization and how exciting it is for this group of young men to add another young talent to this group that’s already so tied together.”
Once the top pick was revealed, a celebration among the Magic’s on-site contingent, including Cole DeVos, Joel Glass, Alex Martins, John Hammond, Mosley and Weltman, ensued.
“These are hard seasons when you’re not winning,” said Weltman, after a 22-60 record in 2021-22 was the league’s second-worst mark. “It takes a lot out of you and you got to carry your belief in your team, players and the organization through. So when you get a break, it helps. That’s how teams are built. Tonight’s a good night for us.”
Now, the Magic are in full control.
“That’s really what you earn tonight: You get to do what you want to do,” Weltman said. “It doesn’t change the workload. Matter of fact, it probably adds to the responsibility, but it’s exciting to have that opportunity. Pressure is a privilege. We’re privileged to have the pressure of the No. 1 pick.”
The full results of the lottery: 1. Magic 2. Oklahoma City Thunder 3. Houston Rockets 4. Sacramento Kings 5. Detroit Pistons 6. Indiana Pacers 7. Portland Trail Blazers 8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) 9. San Antonio Spurs 10. Washington Wizards 11. New York Knicks 12. Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers) 13. Charlotte Hornets 14. Cleveland Cavaliers.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Brandon Nimmo limps off field in nightcap against Cards
Losing two outfielders in the same week is not how the Mets expected their home stand to play out.
Brandon Nimmo limped off the field, alongside a trainer and manager Buck Showalter, after the seventh inning of the Mets’ nightcap against the Cardinals in a doubleheader on Tuesday at Citi Field.
Nimmo fouled a ball off his knee during his at-bat against Cardinals southpaw Genesis Cabrera with two outs in the seventh. He took a moment to walk it off, but returned to the at-bat. Nimmo grounded out to shortstop and sprinted down the line, but started limping once he touched the base. Showalter checked on Nimmo, who was hunched over with his hands on his knees on the grass just north of first base, but it was evident the Mets center fielder was unable to go back out and take the field for the eighth.
So an already thin Mets outfield repositioned for the final six outs of Tuesday’s twin bill. Jeff McNeil, who was playing second, shifted to left. Travis Jankowski, who was playing right, moved to center. Mark Canha, who was playing left, moved to right. Luis Guillorme came off the bench and took over at second base.
The new-look outfield, with Starling Marte missing an indefinite amount of games on the bereavement list and Nimmo sustaining an apparent injury, is an immediate weakness for a Mets team that is suddenly dealing with challenges. James McCann (left hamate surgery) and Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) also hit the injured list this past weekend.
Jason Heyward goes on the IL, while the Chicago Cubs give Christopher Morel and Brandon Hughes their 1st MLB call-ups
When the Chicago Cubs drafted Brandon Hughes in 2007, the 16th-round pick hoped one day to roam the outfield at Wrigley Field.
He finally got to do that Tuesday during batting practice. Except Hughes’ first big-league call-up came as a pitcher and not an outfielder.
The 26-year-old left-hander converted to pitching in 2019 and quickly ascended through the Cubs farm system. His big-league dream came true amid a flurry of transactions.
The Cubs put outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list without a distinction, an indicator it’s COVID-19-related. Left-hander Conner Menez was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel got called up from Double-A Tennessee and Hughes’ contract was selected from Iowa.
“He throws a lot of strikes and there’s a lot of deception,” vice president of player development Jared Banner said of Hughes. “Guys just don’t take comfortable swings. So I don’t know whether it’s natural or something specific that he’s learned along the way, but he’s had a tremendous amount of success.”
Hughes has not allowed a run in 16⅔ innings with 22 strikeouts and three walks between Double A and Triple A this year. He expected family, including his parents, and friends to be at Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“It’s cool to see the guys that I came up with in the system get opportunities, throw in the games and have success,” Hughes said. “And that takes the nerves off of me a little bit knowing that others have come in and done the job. So I’m ready to do my job.”
Morel’s 40-man roster status and defensive flexibility — he has played everywhere except catcher and first base — made him an attractive option while Heyward is sidelined. Morel had a .306/.380/.565 slash line in Double A.
“He’s a really energetic, infectious player,” Banner said. “He can play all over the field, and that makes him really valuable. He can run, he can hit with power — he can do so many things on the field that this is a great opportunity for him.”
Morel, 22, received the news Monday night from Double-A manager Mike Ryan. His first phone call to share the news went to his parents.
“I never thought they were going to call me and make my dream here,” Morel said. “I feel confident with myself. I’m working hard, I’m having fun again. That’s why I’m here.”
‘A complete reset’: Chicago Bears are challenging Jaylon Johnson to earn the trust of new coach Matt Eberflus
Since the day he joined the Chicago Bears a little more than two years ago, Jaylon Johnson has emphasized the biggest prerequisite for top-tier cornerbacks.
“Have a short memory,” he said again Tuesday.
So perhaps it was apropos that when Johnson was asked about making notable individual growth during a 2021 season full of failure by the Bears defense, he couldn’t remember the pronounced struggles.
“What made our pass defense not very good?” Johnson asked with genuine curiosity. “It’s easy to say we weren’t good. But I want to know the numbers.”
Well, for starters, Bears opponents posted a 103.3 passer rating, the highest allowed by any NFL defense.
Only the Washington Football Team and Indianapolis Colts allowed more touchdown passes than the 31 the Bears gave up.
The Bears also finished in the bottom five in interceptions (eight) and yards allowed per pass attempt (7.6) despite allowing only 191.6 passing yards per game.
So what was that experience like for Johnson, emerging as a reliable cover corner on a defense that had its issues?
“I mean, I felt like I was struggling too,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all in this together. We just have to be on one page. I feel like a lot of things (last season) were more mental than physical.”
Fair enough.
Now it’s on to the future and into the latest phase of the Bears’ massive reboot, which is continuing with the first week of organized team activities in Lake Forest. Johnson took the practice field Tuesday with a lot of new faces around him. He has a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, a new defensive coordinator in Alan Williams and a new defensive backs coach in James Rowe.
The Bears also used last month’s draft to make upgrades to their secondary, adding cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker with second-round selections. Both rookies project to be Week 1 starters.
Johnson is observant enough to realize there’s a whole lot of starting over again happening at Halas Hall — even for established veterans.
“It’s a complete reset,” he said. “Everything I’ve done in the past with the other coaches, with the other staff, it really doesn’t mean anything.
“I mean, the film is not going to lie to you. But at the end of the day, they want me to show them what I can do in person.”
So what can Johnson teach the new coaching staff in the next month during OTAs and minicamp?
“It just comes down to work ethic,” he said. “It’s just earning that respect as a hard worker and doing extra. I mean, right now it’s not too much about production. It’s really about knowing your assignment and playing hard.”
Johnson was impressive through large stretches of 2021, raising his hand to shadow the opponent’s top receiver when necessary and showing he’s more than capable of growing into an NFL standout. His interception total (one) through two seasons leaves something to be desired, but he earned respect throughout the locker room last year with his competitive edge, to-the-point voice and tone-setting approach to practices and games.
On multiple occasions, former Bears safety Tashaun Gipson endorsed Johnson as an emerging star with the potential to become a top-five cornerback in the league. But at least for now, Eberflus is challenging Johnson to prove himself every day.
After saying Tuesday that Gordon has been “lighting it up” in practice this week, Eberflus called Johnson “a work in progress,” emphasizing that the third-year cornerback has plenty to work on.
When pressed for specifics, Eberflus stressed the need to see Johnson play with his own eyes more frequently.
“I want to see him in person,” Eberflus said. “I’ve got to have time on task. So I don’t really know how to answer that question right now. … I’ve got to see the guy cover. I’ve got to see how he takes his angles, how he plays the ball. I’ve got to see all those things before we’re going to start diving into the details of that and coaching him.”
Johnson noted vast differences in the system Eberflus and Williams are installing from the ones he played in under coordinators Chuck Pagano and Sean Desai during his first two seasons. For starters, in the Bears’ new scheme, cornerbacks will have their eyes on the quarterback more often while asked to master the nuances of zone coverages.
But after feeling a breakthrough in Year 2 with his comfort level and confidence, Johnson feels certain he can cross the necessary bridges quickly.
“I feel as confident as ever,” he said. “I don’t feel like there’s anything I can’t do.”
He also acknowledged the enthusiasm he felt three weeks ago when the Bears used their top two draft picks to add to the secondary.
“(I was) excited just to have some high-level guys come in and be able to contribute,” Johnson said. “They’re ballhawks. They’re ball hungry. That’s definitely a good thing, knowing they’re aggressive.”
To that last point, Johnson expressed a the-sooner-the-better attitude toward getting Gordon and Brisker on the field and locked in with the starters.
“I’d throw ‘em in the fire if you’re asking me,” he said. “I mean, they’re our first two draft picks. I feel like we’ve got to see what they can do right now. And then we can know what the attitude and what the vibe is heading into camp.
“If I was the coach, I wouldn’t ease them into it. I would throw them out there.”
As the Bears continue their transition, they need Johnson to play a prominent role and continue to push himself. That process must accelerate in May and into June so that Johnson can earn the coaching staff’s full trust before training camp.
