Married at First Sight Reunion Spoilers

Married At First Sight (MAFS) is an American Lifetime reality show in which young singles marry strangers picked for them by relationship experts. The show has been airing since 2014 and is on its 14th season. As Decision Day arrives, here are some spoilers that you might want to know.

Before D Day, the MAFS couple, Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, have regrettably chosen to get a divorce just 12 days after meeting on the show. Allyssa said, “I wanted to find my person more than anything. When that didn’t work out for me, I panicked, and I didn’t handle myself the way I would have liked. And I’m sorry for that.” According to her, the problems started at the wedding, where she learned things about him, a few from his groomsmen. Chris’ friends at the wedding told her that he could be stubborn and always liked to be right. This was a red flag for Alyssa.

Throughout the season, Chris thought Alyssa wasn’t putting in the effort. He theorized his lack of physical appeal was the problem. On being questioned by Frazier if she even gave Chris a shot, Alyssa did not answer with a yes or no.

At the reunion, Alyssa said, “I don’t see how we’re compatible. We have no shared hobbies, in my opinion. We don’t share the same core values and beliefs, and that’s, I feel like, where things got misconstrued and messed up and why my brain wasn’t working right. I was bawling my eyes out. It was horrible.”

That’s with the obvious news we have from this going public. Now, on to some good fun stuff! Here are a few couples most likely to be together!

Katrina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson

From the get-go, they seemed to be on different terms. Katrina wanted to finish school, while Olajuwon wanted a “traditional wife, who enjoys cooking and cleaning.”

Even though Olajuwon was ready to give up initially, he decided to give the relationship a little more time to cure.

Although Olajuwon’s Facebook still says “single,” We spotted them at the airport for the reunion going together.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

This couple also had a rocky start, with Mark finding Lindsey blunt, and she thought he was a social media addict. But putting all this aside, Lindsey loved Mark’s sense of humor, and when he told her he’d like to continue, she said: “Yes” (with a big button)!

NoiPhommasak and Steve Moy

Noi worried about the relationship initially; having had a financially troubled childhood, she was uncomfortable that Steve did not have a job. But she still wanted to be married to him, so they stayed. They were the only couple that seemed to be having a good time in the reunion preview, so they were most likely to be together. And reddit users have posted spotting them together in Boston.

Hold your horses and keep that Television running. Everything shall be revealed during the Marriage At First Sight Season 14 Reunion, airing on Wednesday, 18th May at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime!

