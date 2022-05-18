Finance
Medical Billing Codes Explained
ICD – 10 Guidelines Chapter-1 Selection and Sequencing of MRSA
Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Conditions
1) Selection and sequencing of
(a) Combination for infection
When a patient is diagnosed with infection like sepsis due to MRSA give combination
Sepsis due to Methicillin resistant aureus code A41.02
Pneumonia due to Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus c J15.212
B95.62, Methicillin resistant aureus infection as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere, as an additional code,
Because the combination code includes the type of infection and the MRSA organism
Don’t code z 16.11 resistance to pencillins
(b) Other for infection
When a patient is diagnosed with infection like (e.g., wound infection, stitch abscess, urinary tract infection) due to MRSA and this if we don’t have combo code
so in this cases B95.62, Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection as the cause of diseases classified elsewhere for the MRSA infection.
Don’t code z 16.11 resistance to pencillins
UTI due to MRSA how to code?
PDX:n39.0
SDX:B95.62
(c) Methicillin susceptible aureus () and colonization
Colonization or carrying: when MSSA or organism is present in the body without causing illness is known as colonization or carrier of MSSA.
When the positive colonization documentation is given by provider such as” screen positive” or “nasal swab positive”.
code Z22.322, Carrier or suspected carrier of Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus, for patients documented as having MRSA colonization.
code Z22.321, Carrier or suspected carrier of Methicillin susceptible aureus, for patient documented as having MSSA colonization.
Medical Coding Online Training:
Free Medical Coding Training
(d) MRSA colonization and infection
When patient is having both MRSA colonization and infection developed during admission both infection and MRSA colonization.
Ex: sepsis and MRSA colonization.
PDX: A41.9
SDX: Z22.322
(f) Zika virus infections.
1) only confirmed cases
When provider documentation is given as conformed zika virus then A92.5.
Don’t code if documentation is given as probable, suspected or possible assign the reason for visit complaint like fever, joint pain etc., or
Z20.828, Contact with and (suspected) exposure to other viral communicable diseases.
4) Sepsis and severe sepsis with a localized infection
If patient admitted with sepsis and severe sepsis and a local infection such as pneumonia and cellulitis
First code systemic infection is coded
Second localized infection is coded
Third severe sepsis is coded.
If patient admitted for local infection and there is no severe sepsis until admission and developed later then
First local infection is coded
Second sepsis, severe sepsis.
Basics of Medical Billing
Whether you are planning on starting a medical billing business, already own a medical billing business, work for a billing service or in a medical office, it is crucial that you completely understand the entire billing process. From the time a patient schedules an appointment to the time that full payment is received, everyone who interacts with either the patient or the billing process can affect the payment.
Billing is such an important part of a medical office. The money brought in from the billing is what keeps the office running. It pays everyone’s salary, including the doctor. It always amazes me that so many providers do not make sure that their billing is being done properly and that their office staff isn’t all working together to make sure all is being done that needs to be.
When a patient calls to schedule an appointment it is important that the person doing the scheduling not only gets all of the necessary information from the patient but also that they understand how insurance works so they can tell if anything needs to be done prior to the patient’s appointment. Having someone who understands medical billing can reduce visits that end up not being covered by insurance.
The person responsible for actually submitting the insurance claims needs to know the different requirements by each carrier and understand how to handle all aspects of billing. Following up on unpaid insurance claims is an area that most offices lose a ton of money. If you don’t have a very good follow up system then you are definitely losing money.
Many medical providers think that only the billing person needs to understand medical billing. Actually it is important that all staff have some knowledge of insurance billing in order for things to run smoothly. The more that the staff understands, the less money you throw out the door. Providers deserve to be paid for all the patients they treat.
Copyright 2008 – Michele Redmond
Agile Software Development Methodologies
Agile methodology has been a widely accepted methodology in contemporary software cultures. With its adaptive and highly productive results, it is a highly favored framework among software developers.
In this article we are going to look at two of the most widely used agile methodologies, which are Extreme Programming (XP) and Scrum. Though they follow most of the same iterations, they differ in certain elements. Let us begin with Extreme Programming.
Extreme Programming (XP)
XP is an agile software development methodology. Like most methodologies, it is high on adaptability and responsiveness. One of the most noticeable factors in XP is that changes are considers absolutely normal throughout the process and are incorporated very frequently throughout the process. In XP, you can see an increased number of releases; which is done to enhance productivity and to assimilate customer requirements from time to time.
Process
The process of developing a software using XP methodology includes- release planning phase, iterations, and user acceptance testing. However, iterations are encouraged throughout the process.
User stories is a unique concept attached to XP. A designated user writes stories about how their software needs to fulfill certain demands. Developers use these stories to define user acceptance tests. The user stories also help the team to estimate the time and resources required to build the release. The user stories are usually broken down into stacks of related functionality. These stacks or iterations, are further prioritized by the client so that most essential tasks are established first.
At the end of each iteration, the user performs a user acceptance test against the user stories. This test determines the completion of the particular iteration, and additionally points out bugs, if there are any.
Core concepts
The XP methodology expects development teams to integrate changes to the development baseline at least once a day. This concept is popularly known as Continuous Integration. All production code is pair programmed; i.e., a pair of programmers integrates the code at any given time. This methodology believes that a pair of programmers writing the code satisfies user stories with higher quality (though the time taken to do so, isn’t altered drastically). XP gives high importance to the simplicity of a product design. Though simplicity is defined as subjective, it is faster to achieve a simpler design as opposed to a seemingly complex one.
Scrum
Like XP, Scrum is another widely used agile software development methodology. According to Wikipedia it is an “iterative and incremental agile software development methodology for managing product development”. Unlike XP, Scrum methodology includes both managerial and developmental processes.
The Scrum approach assumes that a need cannot be completely defined from the very beginning of the process, hence the team is encouraged to deliver according to emerging requirements throughout the process.
Process
The process starts with the creation of a backlog. This backlog is then divided into sprints where the estimated time for each sprint is targeted. Sprints are nothing but iterations, which generally last around 2-4 weeks long. The scrum team however, doesn’t allow changes to these sprints. Once a sprint plan is in place and the plan is finalized, it remains unchanged till the end of the sprint. At the end of each sprint, the team aims to achieve a potentially shippable product with little or no changes at all.
The team members regularly keep each other posted on questions like what they did yesterday, what they are going to do today and if there are any impediments that need to be addressed immediately. This is called a daily scrum. At the end of each sprint, teams holds sprint reviews and sprint retrospectives.
The scrum team comprises of as scrum master, developers and a product owner. The scrum master conducts the daily scrums and ensures that whatever impediments are faced by the team are taken care of, to ensure smooth functioning of the process. Products owner is someone who represents the client onboard. They function like a product manager.
Core concepts
The key elements to this process are the product backlogs, sprint backlogs and burn down charts.
Product backlog is like a wish list of features that the product owner would like to see in the final products. After careful selection, a sprint backlog is created. This backlog consists of some select elements from the product backlog, especially the ones that the team wants to address first. As one sprint backlog is materialized at the end of a sprint cycle, the team moves to another sprint cycle in the same manner.
To estimate a timeline for the end of the project, a burn down chart is created. This chart points out to the number of sprints, the time taken to complete each sprint and the time remaining to complete the project, this is very helpful to keep the team in pace with their targeted release date.
These processes are integral to the agile software development methodology. With a faster and wider adoption of the agile methodology across software companies around the world, it is important you understand and know the basic functionalities of these methods. Depending on projects, you can consider adopting the XP methodology, Scrum, or a combination of both. Or you could reach out to software developments services that are deft at utilizing these methodologies.
SAP Business One Customization Market – Review
SAP Business One has about 4 years of implementation history and very robust presence in the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, plus it has strong positions internationally. Considering the fact of relatively young age – the design of the system, including object model enable advanced customization, integration with both legacy and new technologies. We see certain stake on Microsoft technologies, such as MS SQL Server and COM object model. Integrated CRM module allows you to deploy Microsoft Outlook client for messaging, just to name a few. In addition to the customizability – SAP Business One has transaction integration to high end SAP, which allows this product to consolidate mid-size and small subsidiaries across the USA or internationally to your SAP corporate ERP system – franchisees network, dealerships, manufacturing facilities, etc. In this small article we will give customization scenarios to IT managers, who are planning to deploy SAP Business One integration, customization, reporting, etc.
o SAP Business One SDK. SAP Business One Software Development Kit has User Interface API, Data Interface API, Java Connector. The recommended way of customization design is XML web services, which allows you integrate custom web portals with SAP Business One objects: Sales Orders, Inventory Items, Customers. Ecommerce or Web-based Extranet (collaboration with your permanent vendors and customers) would be a good example.
o Implementation Partners. SAP Business One has several licensing & certifications criteria. One path allows the SAP partner to provide installations and so-called functional consulting. This means that these companies are experts of tying your business processes to SAP Business One standard set of modules and standard features/functionality. In our opinion – SAP BO is not only for relatively small to midsize businesses, but also for mid-size to large and even corporate business (subsidiaries and branches). Large companies have combination of multiple systems, including legacy – often they combine several platforms: Windows, Unix/Linux, Lotus Notes Domino, Siebel CRM, Salelogix, IBM DB2 to name a few. In this situation you need partnership with technically-savvy and experienced partner
o Customization Partners. SAP Business One SDK is not an open technology and in order to get access to it SAP Partner should get SDK development training and pass certification exam. At the same time, SAP SDK uses open tools, such as Microsoft Visual Studio, for example for coding itself. This leads to the common practice when Customization partners do not provide implementation and functional consulting services, but rather concentrate on development – offshore business location is also common. Some risk, however might be attributed to the fact that one organization does business processes specification and another one realizes them in custom coding.
o Technology Partners. The best result in the custom solution in our opinion could be achieved with SAP Business One Partner, who does both sides: Implementation/Functional and Customization/Development. Considering less then 10,000 SAP Business One implementations worldwide – it might be difficult to find local technology partner in your area, in this case – the compromise is to use remote partner with the network of local independent contractors.
Happy implementing, customizing and modifying! If you want us to do the job – give us a call 1-866-528-0577! [email protected]
