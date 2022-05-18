News
Mets split doubleheader against Cardinals despite more late-game heroics
The Mets settled for a split, rendering yet another late-game rally moot, after a long day of baseball against the Cardinals.
Joely Rodriguez stumbled in the top of the ninth inning of a tied game, putting men on first and third with one out. Brendan Donovan, representing the go-ahead run, reached third on a passed ball by Tomas Nido. Adam Ottavino relieved Rodriguez and did his job, striking out Nolan Arenado and inducing a check-swing groundout to Tyler O’Neill. But Eduardo Escobar’s throw to first base was a beat late, as Donovan crossed the plate and O’Neill was called safe.
The Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Cardinals in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Tuesday night at Citi Field was a tough one, particularly because a series of events worked in the Amazin’s favor in the eighth inning.
First, with one out, the Mets trailing by one run and Francisco Lindor at the plate, the Cardinals failed to catch a spiraling pop up near the third base line. Lindor wound up walking. Then, Escobar reached base on a strikeout after St. Louis catcher Andrew Knizner committed a passed ball. Finally, Jeff McNeil brought his season 1.005 OPS in high-leverage situations to the plate. McNeil ripped a game-tying RBI single to left field to score the hustling Lindor from second. The Mets fought back to tie the game, but the effort wasn’t enough to take the lead.
Trevor Williams, tasked with the job of filling in for Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis), established the tone in his second start of the year for the Mets. Williams struck out six, including two against Yadier Molina and another with Nolan Arendado in the box, in what seemed like an effortless outing against a St. Louis team that believes it can be a playoff contender.
“Learning this new role has been a fun challenge for me,” said Williams, who was a regular starter for the Pirates and Cubs before he joined the Mets at last year’s trade deadline.
Williams fired four shutout innings and allowed four hits across 65 pitches to help the Mets beat the Cardinals, 3-1, in the series opener on Tuesday. The right-hander, typically the innings-eater out of the bullpen, picked up where he left off in his most recent relief outing, when he posted 3.2 scoreless innings against the Nationals last Wednesday. On five days’ rest, Williams’ smooth and steady performance against the Cards was just what the Mets were looking for.
The righty credited backup catcher Patrick Mazeika, who is enjoying his promotion from Syracuse while James McCann (left hamate surgery) is on the shelf, for calling a good game.
“To come in as the third catcher and get thrown into it right away, it’s just a testament to the type of player he is and we were really on the same page all game,” said Williams of his backstop.
The Mets (24-14) on Tuesday began a stretch of 10 games in nine days, which meant manager Buck Showalter was forced to be a little creative with his bullpen use in the opener of the doubleheader. After Williams impressed with his four shutout innings, Showalter called on reliever Jake Reed as the first man out of the bullpen.
Reed, making his season debut, had an adventurous fifth inning as he walked two of his first three batters. Mazeika called for a quick mound visit, as Reed’s teammates encouraged him to brush off the nerves and attack the hitters. Perhaps that mound visit was the quick breather he needed. Reed bounced back to strike out Paul Goldschmidt and retire Arenado to end the inning. Reed took the mound again for the sixth, shutting down the side to complete his two scoreless innings. He was optioned to Syracuse between games.
After Reed, Showalter went to his circle of trusted relievers – bringing out Seth Lugo, Drew Smith, then Edwin Diaz to silence the Cardinals. While Smith gave up a home run to Goldschmidt, Diaz in particular was electric. The Mets closer picked up his ninth save of the year. Diaz has struck out 30 of the 60 batters he’s faced this season.
“You ride it when it’s hot,” Showalter said of Diaz’s confidence and results to begin the season. “These are really good hitters. He keeps grinding, he keeps working. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Edwin has been instrumental in what we’ve been able to do early on.”
Taijuan Walker was strong to begin his fifth start of the year in game two of the twin bill. The right-hander retired nine of his first 10 batters, but the Cardinals got to him the second time through the order. Walker navigated through traffic on the base paths in the fourth and fifth inning before exiting to a final line that featured three earned runs in five innings across 94 pitches.
()
News
Brandon Hughes and Christopher Morel make splashy debuts in a 7-0 Chicago Cubs win after getting their 1st MLB call-ups
When the Chicago Cubs drafted Brandon Hughes in 2007, the 16th-round pick hoped one day to roam the outfield at Wrigley Field.
He finally got to do that Tuesday during batting practice. Except Hughes’ first big-league call-up came as a pitcher and not an outfielder.
The 26-year-old left-hander converted to pitching in 2019 and quickly ascended through the Cubs farm system. His big-league dream came true amid a flurry of transactions.
The Cubs put outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list without a distinction, an indicator it’s COVID-19-related. Left-hander Conner Menez was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel got called up from Double-A Tennessee and Hughes’ contract was selected from Iowa.
Hughes and Morel both had big nights in the Cubs’ 7-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, their fourth straight win and sixth in eight games.
Hughes entered in the sixth and pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts. He’s the first pitcher in the modern era to record five or more outs in his major-league debut with all of them coming on strikeouts, according to STATS.
Morel pinch hit in the eighth and homered to left, becoming the first Cub to homer in his first big-league at-bat since Willson Contreras in 2016, also against the Pirates.
“He throws a lot of strikes and there’s a lot of deception,” vice president of player development Jared Banner said of Hughes. “Guys just don’t take comfortable swings. So I don’t know whether it’s natural or something specific that he’s learned along the way, but he’s had a tremendous amount of success.”
Hughes has not allowed a run in 16⅔ innings with 22 strikeouts and three walks between Double A and Triple A this year. He expected family, including his parents, and friends to be at Tuesday night’s game.
“It’s cool to see the guys that I came up with in the system get opportunities, throw in the games and have success,” Hughes said. “And that takes the nerves off of me a little bit knowing that others have come in and done the job. So I’m ready to do my job.”
Morel’s 40-man roster status and defensive flexibility — he has played everywhere except catcher and first base — made him an attractive option while Heyward is sidelined. Morel had a .306/.380/.565 slash line in Double A.
“He’s a really energetic, infectious player,” Banner said. “He can play all over the field, and that makes him really valuable. He can run, he can hit with power — he can do so many things on the field that this is a great opportunity for him.”
Morel, 22, received the news Monday night from Double-A manager Mike Ryan. His first phone call to share the news went to his parents.
“I never thought they were going to call me and make my dream here,” Morel said. “I feel confident with myself. I’m working hard, I’m having fun again. That’s why I’m here.”
()
News
Late rally not enough as Orioles fall to Yankees, 5-4, for fifth straight defeat
What began as a raise of the eyebrows and turned into sarcastic cheers developed into full-throated screams at Camden Yards when the ball off Orioles right fielder Ryan McKenna’s bat dropped into left field for a run-scoring double with two outs in the ninth inning.
Before that knock, the outcome of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees had practically seemed a foregone conclusion, with closer Aroldis Chapman on the mound against the bottom of the Baltimore batting order — which included pinch hitters Chris Owings and Robinson Chirinos, both sporting low .100 averages.
The singles from Tyler Nevin and Chirinos turned the fans in orange — an outnumbered crew — into hesitant believers. The one-run McKenna double amped them more, cutting the deficit to one.
But as all things eventually do, the rally came to an end, with Chapman forcing a popup from Cedric Mullins to seal the 5-4 defeat and extend the Orioles’ losing streak to five games. For just a moment, though, that life had been a bright spot in what has been a meager run of form.
There was more offensive production from Baltimore (14-23) on Tuesday than any of the other losses in this short slide. But it wasn’t enough against a stacked New York lineup that jumped on right-hander Spenser Watkins early and added on against the bullpen.
Watkins found himself in trouble immediately, getting head of DJ LeMahieu and then promptly plunking the Yankees’ third baseman. That set up a funky play off Elrod’s Corner in left-center field, when the laser off Aaron Judge’s bat first stayed in the yard and then ricocheted off both walls and rolled back toward the infield.
Hays chased that ball down and nabbed Judge at third, but the first run was across. And more could’ve scored, with Watkins walking the next two before escaping the jam. But Judge later found a way out of the yard off Watkins, and then did so again off right-hander Joey Krehbiel, who relieved Watkins after four innings.
For a time, an offense that had produced four runs combined during their last four losses awoke, tagging right-hander Jameson Taillon with three runs on six hits in five innings. Ramón Urías began the short-lived surge, homering to left-center, before Urías scored Trey Mancini off an error in the fourth. Tyler Nevin’s sacrifice fly later in the frame momentarily gave Baltimore a lead.
But the second of Judge’s two homers changed that, and it turned New York’s way with a run off right-hander Dillon Tate in the sixth prior to Urías’ error in the seventh, which plated another. That wound up looming large, especially when McKenna scratched across one run in the ninth. But the rally against Chapman fell short, quieting the cries that had built just moments earlier.
Logan’s debut
The welcome right-hander Logan Gillaspie received when he took the mound for his major league debut in the eighth inning wasn’t the most welcome one. In stepped LeMahieu and Judge to face him, and with two outs, both recorded singles.
But the momentary gasps when Anthony Rizzo first swung were alleviated when McKenna tracked the high-flying ball down at the edge of the right field warning track, ending Gillaspie’s first inning as an Oriole.
The path here has been interesting. In 2017, playing for the Monterey Amberjacks in the Independent League, he featured as a pitcher, first baseman, catcher and shortstop. By 2018, he had solidified himself as a pitcher, but he still bounced around, from the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization to all levels of Baltimore’s system.
And after all that time, he was at Camden Yards, on the receiving end of call-up to give the Orioles length out of the bullpen during a crowded stretch of games. The 25-year-old struck out Kyle Higashioka and worked around those two hits in the eighth. Then he returned for the ninth, throwing another scoreless frame despite allowing a two-out double to Gleyber Torres.
Trey turning up
Earlier in the season, the hard-hit balls off Mancini’s bat left him with his head looking skyward on the way to the dugout. There was an element of ill fortune to it, those would-be knocks finding gloves.
But when the calendar turned to May, those balls began finding grass. Monday marked the end of Mancini’s 12-game hitting streak, but with a walk, he continued his one-base stretch. And with a single and double Tuesday, that streak reached 14 games, raising his batting average to .289.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Aaron Judge hits two more home runs as Yankees beat Orioles at Camden Yards
BALTIMORE — The Yankees will probably never get a bargain now. When the Bombers failed to reach an agreement to make Aaron Judge a Yankee for life this spring, they likely lost their last chance to get any type of favorable deal. Tuesday night, as the MVP chants began at Camden Yards, Judge continued to increase his value on next winter’s free agent market. The slugger hammered two more home runs, had four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle to lead the Yankees in a 5-4 win over the Orioles.
The Yankees (27-9) have won three straight games, eight of their last nine and 20 of their last 23 games. They maintained the best record in baseball and have guaranteed at least a split of this four-game series. The Orioles (14-23) are the only team to take a series from the Yankees this season. Baltimore won two of three here at Camden Yards last month.
Maybe it’s the scheduled rest — Judge sat out Monday night’s game as part of a prescribed rest program — or the fact he is now playing for a contract after he and the Yankees failed to reach an agreement for this season or a multi-year extension to prevent him from becoming a free agent at the end of the year. Whatever the motivation, Judge is absolutely crushing it this season.
Judge had a ridiculous double off the left field wall in the first inning, hitting it 399 feet off the wall that was moved 26.5 feet back and raised to 13 feet. In his next at-bat, Judge went 410 feet to right-center for his major-league leading 13th homer of the season. In his next at-bat, he went to dead-center for his 14th of the season.
It was the 19th time in his career that Judge has hit two homers in a game, the sixth time in his career that he has done it against the Orioles and the third time this season. Two of those have come a day after Judge has been given a day off to rest.
“It’s the guys around me. That’s where it starts for me, having a great guy sitting in front of me always getting on base, guys behind me that are getting me a good pitch to hit,” Judge said this weekend about his run. “They don’t want to have Rizzo up there with guys on, they don’t want to have Donaldson up there with guys on or Big G (Giancarlo Stanton) especially. So for me, it’s just the guys around me.”
Judge has hit five home runs in his last seven games, 10 in his las16. He has hit 30 career home runs against the Orioles, the most against any opponent. He was the first player in the majors to hit double-digit home runs this season and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the first Yankee to reach the 10-homer mark first in a season since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.
Tuesday night, he also doubled in the seventh.
Of his 41 hits this season, 21 have gone for extra bases. He has had multiple hits in four of his last seven games and 13 total games this season.
Jameson Taillon went five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked one in his third start against the Orioles this season. He got five swings and misses against his four-seam fastball and three on his slider.
The Yankees took back the lead in the sixth when the bases were loaded with one out and DJ LeMahieu grounded into an out at shortstop. They added some insurance when Josh Donaldson doubled and then scored when Ramon Urias whiffed on Gleyber Torres’ ground ball.
Tallion gave up a solo home run to Urias to right field in the bottom of the second. The Orioles scored their second run when Gleyber Torres booted Urias’ ground ball, allowing Trey Mancini, who tripled, to score. Tyler Nevin, the son of former Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin, brought in the third run on a sacrifice fly.
Michael King struck out six of nine in three perfect innings of relief.
After getting two outs in the ninth, Aroldis Chapman gave up singles to Nevin and Robinson Chirinos. Ryan McKenna’s fly ball dropped in front of Joey Gallo for a double, allowing the fourth run to score and putting the winning run on second base. But Chapman got Cedric Mullins to pop out in foul territory for his ninth save.
()
Mets split doubleheader against Cardinals despite more late-game heroics
Free Small Business Grant Money Helps New Ideas Prosper
Brandon Hughes and Christopher Morel make splashy debuts in a 7-0 Chicago Cubs win after getting their 1st MLB call-ups
Late rally not enough as Orioles fall to Yankees, 5-4, for fifth straight defeat
Aaron Judge hits two more home runs as Yankees beat Orioles at Camden Yards
Understanding Passive Income
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
Chicago White Sox get strong starts from Dylan Cease and Davis Martin but split a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals
Credit Card Debt Elimination Programs For Credit Card Debt – Can They Really Help?
Twins’ Gilberto Celestino shows maturation on field in second season
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach