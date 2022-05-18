News
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2022 OUT – Computer Knowledge Needed!!!
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2022 OUT – Computer Knowledge Needed!!!
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2022 OUT – For Consultant Vacancy | Download
Notification PDF and Apply Here.Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released the recruitment notification for the post of Consultant. Total numbers of vacancies are 02. Interested candidates are advised to visit the Official site and download the notification PDF. Check eligibility Criteria using the official notification then proceed to apply for MPA Recruitment 2022.
Agricoop Recruitment 2022 Last Date
Official notification release date is 27.04.2022 and Last date for receipt of application is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Applications not accompanied with the required certificates/documents or after due date of submission will not be entertained.
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Careers 2022 Details
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Careers 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
Candidate age limit shall not be beyond 64 years as on the closing date of receipt of application is needed.
Other Criteria
Candidate should be Retired as SO/ASO Should have knowledge of service rules &Noting/Drafting/e-office. Good working computer knowledge and Experience in Administration/establishment/Procurement procedure/Secretariat matters/ Parliamentary issue/GEM/Govt. Accounting procedure/PFMS etc.
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Salary Details
A fixed monthly amount shall be paid as per the Government norms, arrived at by deducting the basic pension from the basic pay drawn at the time of retirement. The amount of remuneration so fixed shall remain unchanged for the term of the contract. There will be no annual increment/percentage increase during the contract period.
Agricoop Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
Candidates meeting the conditions as given above shall be shortlisted based upon criteria formulated the duly constituted Selection Committee. The Communication shall be given on the postal address/E-mail ID provided by the Candidate.
How to Apply for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2022?
- Go to the official site of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare website
- Select the required notification on the Whats New section.
- Find and select the required notification on the Home page.
- The notification contains application form also.
- Fill the application form and send it to the belonging address.
Royce Lewis optioned to Triple-A; Carlos Correa set to return
OAKLAND, Calif. — Royce Lewis doubled, homered and made a nice defensive play in the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday night.
The reward for his efforts?
A trip back to Triple-A.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced after Tuesday’s game that the Twins have optioned the top prospect back to Triple-A to make room for star shortstop Carlos Correa, who is set to come off the injured list and play in Wednesday’s game.
“This was an opportunity that he grabbed onto and I think it lays a beautiful foundation on which he’ll build a really good major league career,” Baldelli said of Lewis.
The Twins promoted Lewis earlier this month after Correa took a pitch off his right middle finger. While the Twins initially feared a broken finger, Correa ended up walking away with a painful bone bruise instead.
While he was sidelined, the Twins turned to Lewis, whom they selected as the top pick in the 2017 draft. Lewis has been a heralded prospect for years, his journey to the majors slowed by a tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament, which cost him all of last season.
Because of Correa’s injury, he arrived ahead of scheduled — and he delivered.
Lewis hit .308 with a .889 OPS in 11 games with the Twins. His first career home run, a grand slam, earned him an ovation from the Target Field crowd.
“I enjoy each and every day,” Lewis said before the game. “Rarely complain, especially when you’re up here living your dream. I don’t know how you can be upset.”
Even when getting news of his demotion, the shortstop had a smile on his face through the disappointment, Baldelli said.
“That young man is not going to stop working. He’s not going to be any less motivated. I don’t see him changing one bit,” Baldelli said. “He’ll be ready to play, first game back in St. Paul. And he’ll be ready for us when we need him next time around. He’s a good-looking player.”
While the Twins saw plenty to like from Lewis, they also want him to get consistent at-bats, which becomes impossible with Correa’s return.
Baldelli said Lewis would get most of his work in at shortstop, but he would also be moving around the field a little bit to get him more exposure at different spots.
“The last thing we would want to do is start sending him all around the field to play in places where he’s literally never played a game,” Baldelli said. “You can do that at times if you do it one-off and you send a guy out to a particular spot. But bouncing him all around right now, probably not the best way to go and not the best way to prepare him to play at this level.”
And while Baldelli said optioning Lewis was “not an easy decision,” the Twins are pretty excited about the guy they’re activating from the injured list.
“We’re adding one of the best players in the game back to play shortstop for us every day. That’s pretty nice to be able to write Carlos’s name in the lineup (Wednesday) and I’m very pleased to be doing that,” Baldelli said. “I have no doubt that Royce is going to have a lot of great moments for us going forward and we could be seeing those sooner than later.”
Sundown (2021): Should You Stream It Or Skip It? Where To Watch It Online?
The dramatic movie ‘Sundown,’ directed by Michel Franco, stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Tim Roth, Iazua Larios, Albertine Kotting McMillan, and Henry Goodman, among many others. The movie is Roth’s second collaboration with Mexican writer-director Franco. The gentle thriller follows a very well British household on holiday in Mexico.
However, they must get back as soon as allowed during the reserve. However, a family participant’s action in the aftermath of the disaster shatters the close-knit group. Without question, the idea has piqued your interest. So, if you’re interested in knowing more about the film and how to view it, you have come to the right place. Read on. Everything is detailed here!
Is it Worth Watching Or Not?
The character, portrayed by Tim Roth, is a greedy monster who can be seen in well-to-do areas all around the planet. We’re not intended to like him or even appreciate his point of view. After a while, audiences might discover themselves chuckling at how casually he dumps aside not just stuff but individuals who should potentially mean it all to him.
You might think it strange that a review would advise you not to read any more until you’ve seen the film, but “Sundown” is much more absorbing if you know very little about the tale heading in. So, make your decision.
The film had the foresight to select Tim Roth. Few performers are better at portraying reptilian immobility and transparency and also prompting us to think about what’s going on underneath the attentive yet remote eyes and the motive behind a cast’s facial expression, which may be a grimace or a grin.
What Is The Story About?
Neil and Alice Bennett, siblings, are the foundation of a rich household. They take a trip to Mexico with the latter’s 2 young kids. Neil and Alice hear some unpleasant information from residents while relishing the sun and everything that Acapulco has to offer. They receive a call alerting them that Neil and Alice’s mom has died. As a result, they must return to the United Kingdom as rapidly as feasible to conduct their mom’s burial.
However, things turn for the worse when Neil pretends to have lost his passport. He can’t travel back to the house till that matter is resolved. As the plot continues, emotions in the household mount, prompting the inquiry, “Why would Neil do something like that?” If you’re curious about how you would stream this compelling family drama, we’ll go through your alternatives.
Where To Watch
Sundown can now stream, buy, rent, or have free viewing on YouTube, Apple iTunes, AMC on Demand, Amazon Video, Vudu, Spectrum On-Demand, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, Redbox, and DIRECTV.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
STREAM IT. Sundown is a fascinating, simple movie that has a superb appearance by Roth. Roth is captivating in the scenes. Together with Bergman Island, it has pushed him into the spotlight.
The Rookie Season 5: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation?
‘The Rookie,’ created by Alexi Hawley, is a detective procedural drama around a separated Pennsylvania guy named John Nolan. After assisting the cops during a bank heist at the age of 40, John chooses to follow a profession in law intelligence.
Considering his age, he relocates to Los Angeles to attend the Los Angeles Police Department since they are among the few agencies willing to accept him. As a rookie cop in the Los Angeles Police Department, he faces numerous hurdles and dangerous scenarios.
The drama has a large fan base because of its novel idea and superb actors. Since its debut on October 16, 2018, the viewing audience has only grown. Though some audiences may consider the plot a little monotonous as the show advances, most viewers like the show’s basic yet exciting character.
With the conclusion of Season 4 of the drama, viewers are anxious to see what transpires next in John’s journey. If you’re wondering whether the police drama will get a fifth season, here is what you need to learn about The Rookie Season 5!
Release Date Of The Rookie Season 5
Fourth Season of ‘The Rookie’ premiered on ABC in September 2021. The season consisted of 22 episodes, each lasting 42-25 minutes, with the last episode showing on May 15, 2022.
Here’s speculation about Season 5. The series has been confirmed for a new season. The network has confirmed that the series will return for season 5 in March 2022. Season 4 of ‘The Rookie’ premiered to 2.8 million people, and its popularity stayed consistent throughout the season.
After 35 days, the season attracted 10 million people over ABC’s multiple networks. The series’ popularity reflects the respect it has received over the years. The viewer appreciates the characters’ amusing banter and their effortless connection.
With such strong ratings and a large fan following, the channel seemed assured of extending the series for a new season before the season four finale. Season 5 of ‘The Rookie’ is expected to be released in 2022.
Who Will Be The Cast Members In Season 5?
Nathan Fillion will resume his appearance as John Nolan in Season 5. Alyssa Diaz, who plays LAPD investigator Angela Lopez in the fifth edition of the detective program, is set to attend him Melissa O’Neil as Officer Lucy Chen, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, and Eric Winter as Sergeant Tim Bradford might all return to. Shawn Ashmore (Wesley Evers), Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper), and Titus Makin Jr. (Jackson West) are among those who might return in the fifth season. Any more stars in Season 5 of the series will undoubtedly excite audiences.
What Is The Story About?
Season 4 of the show showed John establishing himself inside the LAPD. After being a training policeman, John heads to a small border city to teach a new cop in the final season. Officer Lucy Chen and Sergeant Tim Bradford go underground to examine a narcotics dealing incident. Both incidents would undoubtedly have a significant influence on the season 5 plot.
This is John’s initial training mission in his current post. The task’s outcome would have an impact on John’s career development as well as his conviction in his skills. Not to mention the dangerous mission Bradford and Chen have embarked on, which could result in the spectacular circumstances for which the series is famous. Whatever the situation might be, we are confident that the upcoming season of the cop drama will retain the viewers enthralled.
Where To Watch
Watch earlier seasons on ABC’s official site, and Hulu provides digital access to episodes. Specific episodes are also available for purchase or rental on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play. This option is also available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, and YouTube. Season 5 is expected to be published on the same platforms.
