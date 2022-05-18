News
Minn. woman tries to flee police, drives into wet concrete, stalls out
ROCHESTER — A 53-year-old Rochester woman caused between $30,000 and $40,000 worth of damage after she drove through a barricade and got stuck in wet concrete after a police officer attempted a traffic stop in northeast Rochester Monday, May 16, 2022.
Around 5:30 p.m., a Rochester police officer activated the squad’s emergency lights and sirens, and the driver yelled into a microphone, “Oh, look! I’m getting pulled over,” according to Rochester Police Department Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.
The driver then cut off oncoming traffic to turn west on Seventh Street Northeast from Silver Lake Drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed, attempting to flee.
The officer deactivated their emergency lights and did not pursue.
The officer watched the driver continue at a high rate of speed, strike a construction sign and drive approximately 150 feet into wet concrete on Seventh Street Northeast between North Broadway Avenue and First Avenue Northeast.
It’s department policy not to pursue vehicles unless the person is driving in such a reckless manner that there is a threat to the health and life of people, according to Rochester Police Department Captain Casey Moilanen.
The driver was taken into custody. She was charged with two counts fleeing police in a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree damage to property and having no insurance. Her name was not released.
Law enforcement disengaged from an earlier pursuit with the woman about an hour before her arrest.
According to Moilanen, the department has had at least nine incidents involving the woman since May 11. Moilanen said the department has received multiple complaints about the woman’s driving and her using a bullhorn to yell at people.
In her words, she is “spreading the word of god,” according to Moilanen.
Robert CeManko, of Chippewa Concrete, was walking back to his car after just finishing his shift laying concrete when he and his co-workers heard “all of a sudden a big, loud BANG.”
When they turned around, they saw a woman had driven through the barricade and down the middle of the concrete they had just laid.
“She bottomed right out,” CeManko said. “She tried spinning her tires to keep going but she just couldn’t.”
CeManko said that before the woman drove through the barricade, he had seen Rochester police vehicles turn on their lights behind the vehicle. That was before she drove through the barricades.
After the crash, he said, the woman refused to get out of her vehicle and was yelling and screaming as officers arrested her. CeManko said the car was stuck for roughly 15 to 20 minutes before it was towed away. CeManko and his co-workers then spent until 7 p.m. re-laying the concrete.
“We get this once a year,” CeManko said. “It’s early, so it may be twice this year.”
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.
The capture of Mariupol would make it the biggest city to be taken by Moscow’s forces in the war yet and would give the Kremlin a badly needed victory, though the landscape has largely been reduced to rubble.
More than 260 Ukrainian fighters — some of them seriously wounded and taken out on stretchers — left the ruins of the Azovstal plant on Monday and turned themselves over to the Russian side in a deal negotiated by the warring parties. Ukrainian authorities said they were working to extract the remaining soldiers from the sprawling steel mill. They would not say how many were still there.
Russia called it a surrender. The Ukrainians avoided that word and instead said that the plant’s garrison had completed its mission and that there was no way to rescue its members militarily in the otherwise Russian-held city.
“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. It’s our principle,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in announcing that troops had begun leaving the mill and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar expressed hope that the fighters would be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said without evidence that there were “war criminals” among the defenders and that they should not be exchanged but tried.
The operation to abandon the steel plant signaled the beginning of the end of a nearly three-month siege that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of both defiance and suffering.
The Russian bombardment killed over 20,000 civilians, according to the Ukrainian side, and left the remaining inhabitants — perhaps one-quarter of the southern port city’s prewar population of 430,000 — with little food, water, heat or medicine.
During the siege, Russian forces launched lethal airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theater where civilians had taken shelter. Close to 600 people may have been killed at the theater.
Gaining full control of Mariupol would give Russia an unbroken land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and deprive Ukraine of a vital port. It could also free up Russian forces to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.
And it would give Russia a victory after repeated setbacks on the battlefield and the diplomatic front, beginning with the abortive attempt to storm Kyiv, the capital.
Over the past few days, Sweden and Finland announced plans to apply for NATO membership, and Ukraine reported that Moscow’s forces had retreated from around the northeastern city of Kharkiv in the face of counterattacks and had taken heavy losses in an Ukrainian assault on a pontoon bridge in the Donbas.
The Russian victory, though, is mostly symbolic, said Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
“I don’t think it will make a significant difference because the Russians have already pulled the bulk of their forces out,” O’Brien said. “So maybe it’s a symbolic moment, but I don’t think it will make any difference to Ukrainian resistance.”
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak likened the Ukrainian defenders to the vastly outnumbered Spartans who held out against Persian forces in ancient Greece. “83 days of Mariupol defense will go down in history as the Thermopylae of the XXI century,” he tweeted.
The soldiers who left the plant were given pat-down searches, loaded onto buses accompanied by Russian military vehicles, and taken to two towns controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. More than 50 of the fighters were seriously wounded, according to both sides.
Russia’s main federal investigative body said it intends to interrogate the troops to “identify the nationalists” and determine whether they were involved in crimes against civilians. Also, Russia’s top prosecutor asked the country’s Supreme Court to designate Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, whose members have been holding out at Azovstal, a terrorist organization. The regiment has links to the far right.
A negotiated withdrawal could save lives on the Russian side, too, sparing its troops from what almost certainly would be a bloody battle to finish off the defenders inside the plant, which sprawls over 11 square kilometers (4 square miles).
The withdrawal could also work to Moscow’s advantage by taking the world’s attention off the suffering in Mariupol.
Retired French Vice Adm. Michel Olhagaray, a former head of France’s center for higher military studies, said Azovstal’s fall would be more of a symbolic boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin than a military one, since “factually, Mariupol had already fallen.”
“Now Putin can claim a ‘victory’ in the Donbas,” Olhagaray said.
But because the Azovstal defenders’ “incredible resistance” tied down Russian troops, Ukraine can also claim that it came out on top.
“Both sides will be able take pride or boast about a victory — victories of different kinds,” he said.
In other developments, the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court prosecutor, Karim Khan, said he sent a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support personnel to Ukraine to look into suspected war crimes. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of torturing and killing civilians.
The World Health Organization has verified 226 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine — almost three per day on average — since the Russian invasion began, according to the agency’s Europe director, Hans Kluge. The targeted strikes have killed at least 75 people and wounded 59, he said.
“These attacks are not justifiable, they are never OK and they must be investigated,” he said.
___
McQuillan and Yuras Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Mstyslav Chernov and Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Elena Becatoros in Odesa and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Cybersecurity Statistics: 7 Crazy Facts
Cybersecurity is intriguing, not just because of its mind-blowing technological aspects, but also because of the importance it has over online organizations. This aspect is not easily seen, especially if you don’t care much about cyber security statistics. Well, that’s exactly why we created a list of 7 crazy cybersecurity statistics!
#1- Cloud usage is at 93% in organizations
Cloud computing is becoming increasingly popular in organizations to store data efficiently, cost-effective, and safely. Traditionally, companies had their own in-house data center full of hardware. But this is basically unnecessary and also unsustainable, especially when it comes to small-budgeted start-ups.
These are all the reasons why that 93% of organizations choose the cloud as their way of storing the data they have. Cloud services might feel insecure, and usually, they are the first targets, but cloud security has gone a long way. They are now secure, accessible, scalable, and of course affordable.
#2- One ransomware attack happens every 10 seconds
Ransomware attacks are more common than you might think. Infosecurity Magazine states that another ransomware attack happens every 10 seconds. These attacks are usually related to the peak in remote work; they are just more vulnerable to ransomware with all that BYOD devices and inefficient cybersecurity methods.
A new attack every 10 seconds means that in just 1 minute, 6 organizations become the victims of this attack type. If you want to protect your corporate network from ransomware, make sure to secure your emails, provide secure remote access to remote workers, and of course use strict policies on BYOD devices.
#3- Education is the most vulnerable sector
Cyber attacks are not directed toward every sector or industry equally. Some industries need to store more sensitive data and naturally, cybercriminals see them as more desirable targets.
Some of these most targeted industries for cyber attacks include government, service providers, or healthcare, but the most vulnerable is something else; education.
Universities and colleges store a great deal of data about their students. But at the same time, they spend too little on cybersecurity to cover up and protect this data. Unfortunately, education is an apparent and unprotected target against cyberattacks.
#4- COVID-19 boosted cybercrimes
Cybercrime has always been a prominent threat to companies, organizations, and of course, government. It was crucial even before the pandemic, but COVID-19 really helped cybercriminals a lot thanks to increasing amount of remote workers and more dependency on the internet.
According to FBI, cyberattacks saw a 300% increase since the beginning of the pandemic. These attacks mostly consisted of ransomware and phishing; which are clear indications that companies need to educate their employees and also secure their remote connection.
#5- Phishing attacks accounts for 80% of cyberattacks
Phishing attacks might sound evident and you might be asking; “Who even falls for them?” But unfortunately, phishing attacks are far more common than you think and they are one of the most significant cyberattacks from which any organizations might suffer.
This type of attacks can be incredibly advanced and you may not be able to tell it is a phishing attack until everything is over. The numbers also says this exact thing; phishing attacks accounts for 80% of all recorded cyberattacks. Sometimes the most evident is the most dangerous one.
#6- Companies have a significant budget for compliance
Cybersecurity compliance is of great importance for every web-based company. Compliance affects their operational continuity, business success, and their reputation in the eyes of authorities. Being a compliant company is not always easy, and it has a significant cost.
ITGovernance displays this cost by stating that 88% of companies spend over $1 million for compliance. Don’t get us wrong; this spending is a great decision to make your company network secure, to avoid legal issues, and to guarantee business operations.
#7- Cybercrimes will cost $10.5 trillion in 2025
The cost of all cyberattacks in the world has reached $6 trillion in 2021; but it will keep increasing. The total cost doubled since 2015, and now, experts expects that it will reach to $10.5 trillion in 2025.
The spending on cyber security services also increase, but this estimation on cybercrime costs is definitely worrisome and explains why we need more protection online.
The post Cybersecurity Statistics: 7 Crazy Facts appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
FBI Season 4 Episode 21: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
FBI is an American crime drama television series with its latest episode of season 4 on CBS. Dick Wolf and Craig Turk created this series and aired on September 25 2018, for the first time on CBS. FBI is a 44-minute drama that comes under crime drama, police procedural, and action.
The production companies of this American series are Wolf Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Universal Television. The distribution is done by NBC Universal Television Distribution in the United States and Paramount Global Distribution Group internationally.
Release Date And Time
The FBI’s American crime drama series was released on CBS on September 25, 2018. Season 4, Episode 21 of the Kayla series will release on CBS on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:00 PM(E.T.). Renewal of next two season, five and six is in May 2022.
Where To Watch
CBS is releasing FBI drama It is also available for subscription on FuboTV and Paramount Plus.
This series is available for renting or purchasing options on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.
About The Series
American crime drama series FBI is consisting police, investigations, mystery, and action. The series focuses on the workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the FBI’s criminal division. Special Agent Maggie Bell, hailing from a family of law enforcers over generations, strives hard to make the City of New York and the country safe and crime-free.
Maggie is a dedicated worker who abides by the law and tries to keep her people safe. Her partner Omor Adam Zidan from Queen worked undercover for DEA. And the team has their Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jubel Valentine.
The previous episode, “Ghost From the Past”, is about O.A. Zidan reminiscing about his army friend on his 10thdeath anniversary. O.A. also struggles with the upcoming events of sarin gas exposure, while a killer uses drug mules and targets the airport’s security checkpoints.
The upcoming episode “Kayla”, written by Keith Eisner and Joe Webb, is about Maggie and her team trying to investigate a Drug Enforcement Administration agent who was being shot. They try to connect the event’s occurrence to the victim’s past and present.
The Cast
Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom Zidan(O.A. Zidan), Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace, Ebonee Noel as Kristen Chazal, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, Connie Nielson as Ellen Solberg, Sela Ward as Dana Mosier, Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille
Show Rating
The American crime drama action series has gained a wide range of viewers. It has got above-average ratings on several platforms.
This series has a rating of 6.9/10 on IMDb and 63% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Apart from this, so many people enjoy this series worldwide.
The post FBI Season 4 Episode 21: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
