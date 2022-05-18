Finance
Motorcycle Accidents – Understanding the Common Causes
Motorcycles have become more and more popular over the years with thousands of riders taking to the streets either for sport or recreation. While the thought of feeling the wind on your face while riding a motorcycle is appealing to many people, riders are faced with many risks every time they step on the bike, especially when other motorists fail to see them on the road. Ultimately, understanding the reasons why motorcycle accidents occur can help both drivers and motorcyclists make safer decisions when sharing the road.
There are a few common causes of motorcycle accidents in Indiana and nationwide. Some of these include failure of drivers to see motorcyclists, drivers violating the motorcyclist’s right of way, vehicles turning left in front of motorcyclists at intersections and motorcyclist error. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes in 2008, there were 5,290 motorcycle accident fatalities with 96,000 more injuries. 119 of these fatalities occurred in Indiana alone.
Because motorcycles are much smaller than passenger cars, light trucks and large trucks, many drivers often don’t see a motorcyclist until it’s too late. Two-vehicle crashes accounted for 2,554 (47%) of motorcyclist fatalities in 2008. Motorcyclists also do not have the advantage of a metal frame to protect them in the event of a crash, so in almost all two-vehicle crashes involving a motorcycle, it is the rider who will suffer the most damage.
Intersection crashes where a vehicle turned left in front of a motorcyclist accounted for 985 fatalities. In most cases, the motorcyclist was going straight or passing another vehicle. 666 fatalities resulted from both the vehicle and the motorcycle traveling straight. When motorcyclists have the right of way through an intersection, they may be traveling at a higher rate of speed, which plays a role in the severity of injuries sustained in an accident. If a rider is traveling at 40mph and a vehicle turns left in front of him or her, causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle, the chances of catastrophic injury or death rise significantly. Drivers should always be alert and watch for motorcyclists when turning at any intersection.
Nearly two-thirds of motorcycle accidents occur because of rider error. In many cases, speed and rider inexperience contribute to single-vehicle crashes. Some riders may also purchase the wrong motorcycle for their experience level, opting for a bigger engine with more power such as a 900cc instead of a 250cc or 600cc. Because bigger bikes are heavier, they may be more difficult for a smaller or inexperienced motorcyclist to control. Statistics show that motorcyclists are more likely to be involved in a crash with a fixed object such as a tree or lamp post, compared to 19% of passenger vehicles, 14% of light trucks and only 4% of big rigs.
As stated earlier, motorcyclists don’t have the advantage of a metal frame protecting them in the event of an accident like occupants of passenger vehicles do. There are steps that motorcyclists can take to prevent motorcycle accidents and injury to their person which include, but are not limited to:
- Choosing the proper sized motorcycle for the rider’s stature and experience level.
- Always wear a helmet, protective eye gear, jacket, pants and riding boots. In the event that a rider is hit and slides across pavement, better that the protective gear get ruined instead of the rider’s body.
- Obey traffic rules and share the road. Don’t speed or weave in and out of traffic. As much as other drivers need to look out for a rider, the rider should show other drivers the same courtesy.
What Happens in a Typical Work Injury Case?
Although every workers compensation case is different, below is a list of the typical process involved in Illinois.
Step 1: Worker is injured.
Injury can either occur instantly during a specific accident, or it can be realized over time from repetitive trauma.
Step 2: Worker notifies his or her employer.
Workers are encouraged to notify their employers as soon as possible after an injury. It is a requirement for workers to notify their employers within 45 days of when they know or reasonably should know that they were injured on the job.
Step 3: Worker receives medical treatment.
Workers are encouraged to seek medical treatment as soon as possible after an injury. The worker’s employer must pay for 100% of the reasonable and related medical treatment, which includes co-payments and out of pocket expenses.
Step 4: Worker obtains a lawyer.
Retaining a lawyer can increase an injured worker’s chance of receiving all of the benefits allowable under Illinois law. Although injured workers are not required to retain lawyers, it is highly recommended. Illinois workers compensation lawyers are paid based on a percentage of the benefits that they earn for their clients as opposed to an hourly rate. Thus, Illinois workers compensation lawyers only get paid if their clients get paid.
Step 5: Employer pays worker for lost time.
When workers are unable to perform their normal duties, and their employers are unable to find alternative duties within their medical restrictions, then workers are entitled to temporary total disability benefits for their time off work.
Step 6: Worker receives independent medical exams.
Usually, injured workers are required to visit an independent physician of his or her employer’s choice.
Step 7: Worker’s lawyer files petition for arbitration.
If a worker is not given the appropriate medical or wage benefits owed by his or her employer, then that worker’s lawyer can file a petition for arbitration. When a petition for arbitration is filed, the dispute between the worker and his or her employer is resolved by an Arbitrator.
Step 8: Worker is discharged from medical care.
Eventually, doctors determine that a patient has recovered from an injury as much as he or she possibly can. When this conclusion is reached, the patient is released from medical care and has no need for further treatment.
Step 9: Worker’s lawyer negotiates settlement.
Once an injured worker has finished medical treatment, an attorney can begin negotiating an appropriate settlement based on review of all of the medical treatment that was necessary for treatment of the injury.
Step 10: Either worker or employer can file an appeal.
If either party involved in arbitration is not satisfied with the result, they can file for an appeal. Appeals are first reviewed by a three panel board of Commissioners. After that, an appeal can be filed with the Circuit Court, Appellate Court, and possibly the Illinois Supreme Court.
The SIPDE Method
Safe driving requires attentiveness and awareness of one’s surroundings. In order to minimize the risk of accident, many drivers practice defensive driving. This method of driving encourages automobile drivers to be proactive instead of reactive when they are behind the wheel. The SIPDE method summates the actions defensive drivers must perform regularly in order to stay safe.
The SIPDE Method
SIPDE is an acronym created by the Department of Public Safety to promote defensive driving. It stands for Search, Identify, Predict, Decide and Execute.
o Search – This action entails constantly scanning your surroundings for potential accidents or hazards. It is important to always remain alert and focused because circumstances are subject to changing suddenly, creating new potential for accidents to occur.
o Identify – While searching your surroundings, identifying potential accidents is crucial. Being aware of a pedestrian crossing the street, a bicyclist in the lane to your right, a person opening their car door into the street, or children playing on the sidewalk can help prevent an accident from occurring. If you have already identified the possible hazard, you are better able to take action to prevent it.
o Predict – This action comes in handy when you have identified a possible problem and you are not sure what the other party will do. In order to prevent accidents, assume the worst. Slow down and prepare to react. For example, if there are children playing in the street, anticipate that they will chase a ball into the street. Slow down and be ready, just in case.
o Decide – In the event that a possible accident actually fulfills its potential, an alert driver should already be prepared to make a decision that will avoid collision. When deciding your course of action, it is important to consider other factors aside from the immediate danger. For example, if a dog crosses the road in front of you, changing lanes haphazardly into another car is not a wise choice. Decide the best course of action by weighing all options, but be quick!
o Execute – After deciding what the best course of action is for your situation, execute! Do not hesitate, as time is fleeting. Most accidents occur within seconds, so you must be able to process your situation quickly.
While the SIPDE method is a helpful tool to implement defensive driving, it is not a guarantee that you will not be involved in an automobile accident.
For more information about defensive driving and liability, contact the Rhinelander car accident lawyers of Habush Habush & Rottier, S.C.
Bike Insurance Quote Review
Riders may not all own a precious Harley-Davidson motorcycle, but they surely want security for their two-wheeled best friend, be it a classic bike, a sport bike, a commuter bike, a cruiser or a touring bike, a scooter, a custom or a modified bike. Knowing that they can rely to an insurance policy give them more enjoyment and freedom to tour the open road. Asking for a bike insurance quote is always one step higher towards a greater riding experience.
There are many motorcycle insurance companies online that give instant bike insurance quote. Most often, they only focus on the insurance and do not buy or sell motorbikes. Some would highlight their cheap quotations and excellent services. Others would specialize in insuring bikes that are not usually catered by general insurance companies like if your bike is a modified or a custom one. However, most insurance policies offer good payment schemes and discounts. You may choose to pay expenses all at once, pay monthly or give your payment in four, six, or nine installments. You can also choose to insure your motorcycle for a limited time only, like a month’s time. Examples of great online motorcycle insurance companies that give instant quotes are MotorCycle Direct which is one of the UK’s biggest specialists in motorcycle insurance, GEICO which provides quote anytime along with outstanding customer service and an all day access to their licensed insurance professionals, Carole Nash which UK bikers have voted as their favourite motorcycle insurance specialist because it caters to almost any motorcycle brand like Honda, Habayusa, Norton or Ninja. Carole Nash also offers Personal Accident Insurance. Other insurance companies include Hastings, H + R, AQuote, Devitt and a lot more.
Now, what is more interesting is that you get a chance to compare almost all of these insurance quotes from the different insurance companies. You will be able to know who offer the best services in its cheapest price. The Bike Insurer is one example of an online provider that gives bike insurance quote from different companies enabling you to compare each. With this kind of options, one would look no further.
