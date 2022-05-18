News
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, see here details –
7th Pay Commission: For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022.
Next pay commission will not come
If sources are to be believed, then the next pay commission will not come after the 7th pay commission. According to information received by Zee Business, the government is working in this direction to make such a system for 68 lakh central employees and 52 lakh pensioners in which there will be an automatic increase in salary if DA is more than 50 percent. This system can be named as ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’. At the same time, the employees also believe that in view of the current inflation rate, it will be difficult for them to survive with the recommendations for salary increase since 2016. However, the matter will have to wait till the final decision comes from the government side.
Fitment factor will not increase
For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022. At present, the government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Due to Kovid-19 and inflation, this additional financial burden can worsen the situation. If sources are to be believed, now the fitment factor will also be decided only when a new formula to increase the salary is brought. Before that it is difficult to make any kind of speculation. The government is constantly working on it that such a formula should be made, which will increase the salary from time to time.
Which employees will benefit
According to a finance ministry official, Arun Jaitley wanted that the mid-level employees as well as the low-level employees should get a pay hike. According to the official, given the long-standing trend of income polarization following the new formula and the shrinking mid-level in central government departments, it seems likely that broad mid-level employees will be able to do so. The level will not see much increase. However, lower level employees may see an advantage in this.
How much will you get?
Central employees with pay level matrix 1 to 5 can have their minimum salary between 21 thousand. The Narendra Modi government is not in favor of the next pay commission. If you see the trend of Pay Commission, it is implemented every 8-10 years. But, this time it can be changed to implement the new formula in the year 2024. According to government employees, the salary should be about three times. The increase in 7th Pay commission was the least
Michael King dreams of being a starter, but dominating in his relief role
BALTIMORE — Michael King is in a tough spot. He’s become one of the best multi-inning relievers in the game this season. The Yankees have leaned on him in big spots already this season. Tuesday night he was simply dominant again holding off the Orioles hitters in the Yankees 5-4 win at Camden Yards.
In his heart, however, King still thinks of himself as a starter and wants to be one in the future. The Yankees know that and when a spot start came up last week because of back-to-back rainouts they thought about giving him a chance to start against the White Sox — for a minute. Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that he is too valuable in his current role to mess with it right now.
Considering he was not sure he would make the major league team during spring training, King took the news in stride.
“I think first things first is wins. So if Boonie thinks that I’m more valuable doing this, then I will gladly do it,” King said. “If the time comes where he wants me to start, I will gladly do it. I just want to help the team win in as many ways as possible.”
This season, King has been a main contributor to the Yankees bullpen’s early success. The Bombers relievers lead the majors with a 2.50 ERA despite the concerning trend of struggling closer Aroldis Chapman allowing an earned run in each of his last four appearances. Tuesday night, Chapman allowed the Orioles to cut the Yankees lead to a run and put the winning run on second base.
But the Orioles had been absolutely shut down by King for the three innings before, giving the Yankees a chance to build some insurance offense and withstand Chapman’s shaky ending.
Tuesday night, King was ridiculous. He pitched three perfect innings, faced nine batters and struck out six.
It’s not surprising anymore.
King leads the majors in strikeouts as a reliever with 37 over 25.2 innings pitched in 12 appearances. His strikeout percentage (39.4%) and Whiff% (41.2) both jumped by nearly 17 points this season and his walk rate is down over 4% to 4.3.
All of that is to say that the 26-year-old right-hander the Yankees got from the Marlins is sporting a spiffy 1.40 ERA and is a big weapon in the Yankees bullpen for now.
“He’s tough to describe, because he could be closer on 29 other teams, he could be a starter on 29 other teams. He could be that late inning leverage guy,” Yankee slugger Aaron Judge said. “It’s been fun watching him develop over the years. … He was kind of up and down, up and down. And now he’s kind of established himself with this repertoire and it can handle any big situation.”
That repertoire still has the four pitches — fastball, slurve, changeup, curve — of a starter, which he uses to neutralize hitters from both sides of the plate. It includes a nasty “slurve,” which he learned from Corey Kluber last year. The Kluber ball has a sweeping, horizontal movement that teases in the zone and then finishes down and away from right-handed hitters. It mirrors and compliments his sinker, which has always been his strong baseline pitch. Against left handed-hitters, King mostly goes with his four-seam fastball up in the zone and his changeup.
“I mean, it’s like video game stuff out there,” Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon said of King. “He makes his strikes look like balls and his balls look like strikes. It’s kind of like a crossfire can go and you can backdoor a sinker and throw you a curveball into the batter’s box and make you look like a fool.”
And while King still harbors the hopes of being a starter eventually, he has found that he likes the adrenaline of being a reliever. Tuesday night, he came in with no outs and a runner on second base.
“The adrenaline’s definitely huge. And I love picking up my teammates, I love having [Taillon] have confidence in me and say you have my run out there, but I know you’re gonna get the outs,” King said. “So I love that. I love helping my team.”
Who is Adele Dating?
The world known English singer-songwriter Adele is back on the headlines after the release of her album 30. Along with new music, she has also shared with her fans some really adorable details about her love life.
In the year 2019, Adele split from her then spouse Simon Konecki after seven years of being together. They had welcomed a son in 2012 and named him Angelo. Adele had no complaints from Simon, according to her interviews, none of them cheated or were wrong in any way. She just wanted her son to gro up seeing her really in love and being really, really loved. That’s what was important to her.
Who is Adele with now?
Media first spotted Adele and her now boyfriend Rich Paul in July 2021. They were attending an NBA Final. It was later found by the sources that the two had been dating fo months.
Rich Paul is a sports agent, incredibly, successful in his field. He represents some very well known sports personalities like LeBron James. Although Adele is known for being the queen of break-up songs and her last album 30 talked about her divorce, she is reported to be at a happy place with her boyfriend. They have appreciable understanding of each other’s works and stick together even in tough times.
The timeline of their relationship
After being spotted on the NBA Final, they have not made much efforts to keep their relationship private anymore. In September 2021, they attended a celebrity wedding together as a couple. Adele also introduced her love to her Instagram followers showing them the clicks from the wedding. Adele had known Rich for many years and they were friends. It was much later that they decided to start seeing each other and they’ve been loving that ever since.
In November last year, they were spotted leaving the London Palladium together and it was Adele’s first UK appearance in about 4 years. In May this year, Adele shared a train of picture of the two on her Instagram and a note in the last saying “you have found good company – enjoy.”
What Adele has to say about her romance?
In an interview with Vogue, she mentioned how safe she feels when with Rich. She also mentioned how she knows exactly what she wants and how that helps in their relationship. Talking about their appearance together at the NBA game she said she wanted to spend the time with him and had no intentions of doing it to go public with their relationship.
During a CBS special in November 2021, she mentioned how she adores Rich for being funny and “very, very smart.” She also mentioned that it’s really awesome to see him do what he does.
How did they meet?
Adele and Rich first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party on the dance floor. She mentioned how they were both dancing to Drake while all other men were sitting down. She loved the energy. But they were friends for the longest time before dating in 2021.
P.J. Tucker perseveres as vital Heat organ, embraced again as ‘the heartbeat of our team’
For four days before the start of these Eastern Conference finals, left with little else to discuss during yet another extended postseason break, coach Erik Spoelstra and his Miami Heat players spoke of the impending need to make the hustle plays, be first to the ball, impose will, take care of the small stuff in the margins.
Basically, all the trite notions that eventually would give way to superstars offering the spectacular during the penultimate round of the postseason.
Only not so trite.
And almost as they were speaking directly to and directly about veteran power forward P.J. Tucker.
Because beyond all those who filled the box score Tuesday night with the gaudy, from the 41 points of Heat forward Jimmy Butler in the 118-107 Game 1 victory of the best-of-seven series to the 29 of Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in his team’s loss, it arguably was the small stuff from Tucker that carried some of the game’s greatest heft.
“The heartbeat of our team,” Spoelstra said of the 37-year-old veteran who is coming off last season’s championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and now is three wins from getting back to the NBA Finals.
“He inspires everybody,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat shifting their focus to Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 2 against the Celtics at FTX Arena.
According to the boxscore, it was a mundane night, five points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal.
But for a team that was down 13 early, it was an inspirational night, one of several during this path from April into May, with an eye on June.
“I didn’t know I would fall in love with a basketball player as much as I have with P.J.” Butler said as Tuesday turned to Wednesday. “Seriously, because he just plays incredibly hard, and then he got the tough job every night of guarding the opposing team’s best player, and then going down there and shooting the ball five times.
“Like, you got to respect that. Because some guys are like – and I even get like this at times – I’d be like, ‘Man, I’m not going out here just to play defense and not go down there and shoot the ball.’ “
Having twisted his ankle so badly that he had to limp into the Heat locker room as play continued in Tuesday’s first half, Tucker was back out there for the start of the second half, for the start of the defining 22-2 third-quarter run that rendered moot almost all that followed.
For Tucker, it never was an issue if he would return, as he made clear with postgame brevity during his media session.
Question: “Can you describe for us what happened in the second quarter? Was it your ankle?”
Tucker: “I rolled my ankle.”
Question: “Did you know you would come back or where did . . .”
Tucker (cutting short the question): “Always come back.”
Question: “What happened in the locker room?”
Tucker: “There’s a genie back there. Took one of my wishes.”
The words might come off as whimsical, but Tucker never broke from the attentive, steely gaze toward his interviewers.
“By the time that I had walked into the locker room,” Spoelstra said of a similar, stoic exchange at halftime, “he looked at me dead in the eye and said, ‘Don’t even think about it. I’m playing in the second half.’ “
By that stage, Tucker also had let his teammates know the first half was unacceptable, the early 13-point hole, the 62-54 deficit at halftime.
“P.J.’s voice was heard a lot,” guard Gabe Vincent said.
A gravelly voice, one carrying plenty of gravity.
“Took us a long time to get aggressive,” Tucker said. “They were the aggressive team in the first half. We were way too soft and they got to pretty much everything they wanted, and we finally picked it up in the third quarter.
“It’s conference finals. Can’t just do one thing; two, three, four, five things, in a single possession. Sometimes, whatever it takes. But we finally got that effort in the second half.”
The previous round for the Heat ended with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid lamenting his team’s lack of a player like Tucker, and, therefore his team’s lack of the hustle plays, being first to the ball, imposing will, taking care of the small stuff in the margins.
Because to Tucker, nothing is too trite.
Merely winning plays left for others to chronicle when the boxscore won’t.
“He never, ever, ever complains,” Butler said. “He’s one of the biggest reasons why we’re winning – because he does all the little things. It’s easy to follow suit whenever you’ve got somebody like that leading your team.”
