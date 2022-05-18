News
New visitor center debuts at Historic Fort Snelling over Memorial Day weekend
The Minnesota Historical Society announced on Tuesday that it is “reintroducing” Historic Fort Snelling to the public over Memorial Day weekend.
A new visitor center — located inside newly rehabilitated 1904 cavalry barracks — will open to the public on May 28.
Over Memorial Day weekend, visitors can check out the new visitor center as well as the site’s expanded interpretive spaces, scenic walking paths and improved overlooks, Indigenous landscapes with native plantings and other changes. The site, which is a National Historic Landmark, also has improved accessibility, parking and a picnic spot.
Thanks to staff and historians, the public can now come to Fort Snelling and learn about the site’s role over time, from when it was the homeland of the Dakota to its role in World War II and beyond.
The changes, made over more than two years, cost $34.5 million, with $19.5 million provided by the state of Minnesota and $15 million from private funding.
Public programming during Memorial Day weekend includes live music, a Civil War cannon demonstration, an 1890s mechanized infantry bicycle demonstration and a World War I demonstration that shows how the game of baseball was used to train soldiers on the use of gas masks.
With its reintroduction, the visitor center and the site will now be open throughout the year, instead of just seasonally.
Memorial Day weekend at Fort Snelling
- Location: Historic Fort Snelling is located at Minnesota Highways 5 and 55 overlooking the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul.
- Hours/dates: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30; Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays – Sundays; closed Labor Day
- Admission: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 and older), college students and active military; $8 for children ages 5 to 17
- Parking: $6 ($4 for members of the Minnesota Historical Society)
- Info: Mnhs.org/fortsnelling
News
ESPN Films producing ‘30 for 30′ documentary on Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl team
The Ravens’ first Super Bowl-winning team is getting a closer look.
ESPN Films announced Tuesday that production has started on a “30 for 30″ documentary on the 2000 Ravens, whose dominant defense powered the team to a Super Bowl XXXV title. ESPN Films said in its release that “no team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado” as those Ravens, who were led by colorful coaches like Brian Billick and players like inside linebacker Ray Lewis.
“The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever,” ESPN Films said in its release. “Luckily for sports fans, their full-throated reign coincided perfectly with the rise of the ‘reality television’ era via Hard Knocks.”
The documentary will be co-directed by Ken Rodgers, who has directed several NFL documentaries for ESPN Films’ “30 for 30″ series, and Jason Weber, a producer for the NFL. Further details will be announced later.
()
News
Minnesota State students face likely 3.5% tuition increase
Almost every Minnesota State college and university is expected to increase tuition by 3.5 percent next year, system officials said Tuesday.
Budgets aren’t due to the system office till next week, but Bill Maki, vice chancellor of finance and facilities, said almost every campus plans to raise tuition by the maximum allowed by the Legislature.
Leaders of the public higher education system asked lawmakers to pay for a tuition freeze next year, but Maki said there was little interest.
The 3.5 percent figure happens to match what University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel has proposed for the Twin Cities and Rochster campuses, while Duluth, Morris and Crookston want 1.75 percent. Unlike Minnesota State, the U’s tuition increases are not constrained by the Legislature.
Maki said the cost of student housing and meal plans will go up by more than usual next year — 3.7 percent on average, he said, or $344.
The average annual cost of a 3.5 percent tuition hike would be $289 for Minnesota State universities and $185 for colleges.
Winona State University President Scott Olson told the Minnesota State Board of Trustees on Tuesday that next year’s incoming class is on track to be 15 percent larger. But prices are rising fast on library materials, he said, and the university is looking to increase wages for student workers so those jobs don’t go unfilled.
“Inflation is a big worry,” he said.
Joe Mulford, president of Pine Technical and Community College, said his school is “an expensive place” because it’s heavy on career and technical courses. Unlike other schools, Pine Tech’s enrollment has been strong, he said, but it hasn’t been enough to offset the rising cost of supplies.
Minnesota State system enrollment has fallen for 11 consecutive years. In just the last two years, its colleges have lost 13 percent of their students and universities 10 percent, Maki said.
News
Legacies Season 4 Episode 18: Why Is There A Long Hiatus? When Will It Release In June?
We know you are curious to know why there is a break for episode 18 and when it will release. So let me warn you that you will go through a shocking ride in this article because of the information that we will reveal in this article related to the show and the episode.
Season 4 is the FINAL season for the spin-off; yes, you heard that right. It is the final season following the end of the long storyline. CW has cancelled the show completely.
We know the patient is just out of control to know what will happen and how the show will end, especially when there is a long break again before episode 18 and since this is the last season.
Why A Long Hiatus?
The creators of the show or CW have not issued any explanation on why they are taking such a long break after the break for episode 17 before the release of episode 18.
This long break is heavy for all the fans out there who will have to watch the reruns of the previous episodes. The wait and the fact that this is the last season leave us just with the hope that the show ends satisfactorily.
When Will It Release?
The third last episode, which is 18titled “By The End Of This, You’ll Know Who You Were Meant To Be,” is scheduled to be released on June 2nd on CW, leaving us with just two more episodes before the long-running storyline will end.
Where To Watch?
The show can be streamed on CW, and till the time episode 18 is released, you can re-watch previous episodes on both Amazon Prime and CW.
About The Show
Legacies, created by Julie Plec, is an American fantasy Tv drama series. It is a spin-off of The Originals and stars characters from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. The drama is about witches, vampires, and werewolves trained to overcome their criminal desires. They are the new generation of protectors attempting to keep balance and learn to fight their enemies.
The show presents the story two after the events of The Original, where 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvator School. Danielle rose Russell has continued playing the role of Hope Mikaelson since the final season of The Originals. Matt Davis also is prominent in the series and comes back as Alaric Saltzman from Vampire Diaries.
The show will be a teary ride for all the fans with Hope and nostalgia because it is the last season before the end of the legacy as it has kept all of us on our toes with its love, fight, cast, fantasy, drama and acting.
The post Legacies Season 4 Episode 18: Why Is There A Long Hiatus? When Will It Release In June? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
New visitor center debuts at Historic Fort Snelling over Memorial Day weekend
The EMR And You
ESPN Films producing ‘30 for 30′ documentary on Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl team
Minnesota State students face likely 3.5% tuition increase
Legacies Season 4 Episode 18: Why Is There A Long Hiatus? When Will It Release In June?
5 Steps to Buy Glasses Online
Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for East finals Game 1 vs. Heat, joining Heat’s Lowry as out
Five takeaways from Minnesota United’s salary figures for 2022
American Health Care Trends: Old, Fat and Lazy
Does Black Mirror Season 6 Have A Release Date?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach