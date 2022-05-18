News
New warship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul to be commissioned in Duluth this weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — The naval ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth on Monday ahead of its weekend commissioning.
The Minneapolis-Saint Paul is scheduled for commissioning at 10 a.m. Saturday before it is moved to its homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Fla., where it will have a crew of 140 sailors.
Built by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis., the Freedom-class littoral combat ship was launched and christened June 15, 2019.
The commissioning ceremony was expected to take place last spring before a problem with the propulsion system was discovered in the design of the ship class.
Littoral combat ships are “a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats,” according to the Navy. The Minneapolis-Saint Paul was expected to become the first anti-submarine warfare littoral combat ship in the U.S. fleet. It is designed for speed and shallow-water, near-shore combat.
The Minneapolis-Saint Paul will be the second naval vessel named after both Twin Cities. The submarine USS Minneapolis-St. Paul served from 1984 to 2008.
Young Kwang Chae: Working in a clinic taught me to celebrate patients, no matter their prognosis
As an oncologist who often works with patients walking the thin line between life and death, I am always humbled by working in the clinic. It’s where I constantly realize that my troubles are incomparable to the pain that my patients experience. However, the more I am humbled, the more I discover there is to learn. The more I learn about humility, the more I look forward to growth.
Among my patients is a middle-aged woman with lung cancer who has the epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, mutation and no history of smoking. Cases like these generally have a good prognosis, as patients tend to respond well to targeted therapy. However, this patient was not responding to any of the therapies prescribed to her. Eventually, she took part in a clinical trial involving an antibody-drug conjugate targeting the EGFR mutation but unfortunately still failed to respond and was hospitalized. My team and I were worried for the patient, who seemed to be disappointed and tired from going through five therapies.
After talking with the patient, we decided to try one last combination of immunotherapies and chemotherapy reagents before she left for the hospice. The probability of this therapy working was very low, but I prayed for a good outcome regardless. When I saw her the week following her first treatment cycle, I was blown away by her improved condition. She no longer had difficulty breathing, and even more surprising, the subcutaneous tumor that was present on her chest was completely gone. My team and I reveled in the happy news our patient brought us, all our exhaustion melting away.
The patient and her family expressed how happy they were that the treatment seemed to be working. Within the grueling journey of cancer treatment, it was refreshing to see how the patient, her caregivers and our medical team united as one. Response to treatment is a blessing that should never be taken for granted and instead should be celebrated at every step. It is also a blessing to be able to share happy moments with patients. That week was one filled with learning, during which I was able to understand humility more deeply.
I would like to add, however, that a scan showed that the patient’s cancer had actually progressed. I was devastated when I heard this news. I had been so caught up in celebrating the happy news that this development hit me twice as hard. However, as I reflected on the situation, I realized that I can celebrate more than just the “successes” in a patient’s journey throughout treatment — that a patient’s attitude, spirit and endurance are always worth celebrating. With this realization, I started to envision an environment in which my team and I could celebrate and encourage patients and their caregivers. We started coming up with creative awards to present to them, such as “best smile,” “best attitude” and “sunshine.”
Patients and caregivers often light up and smile when they are recognized for things that often get overlooked. As I witnessed the positive effects of the awards taking shape, I began to dream about how wonderful it would be if more health care professionals engaged in such celebrations, becoming “pacemakers” for patients and caregivers in the marathon of cancer treatment. With this in mind, I founded a movement called Pacemakers, which is dedicated to cultivating creative encouragement and companionship for patients and caregivers on their treatment journey.
I recall when, during my medical training, I cried in a hospital emergency room while filling out the admission order for a leukemia patient because I felt so sorry for the patient’s suffering. Health care professionals must always think about their patients; once they begin to think that they have bigger fish to fry, they lose space in their hearts for patients.
At least in the clinic, I want to treat my patients like they are the only ones who matter in this world. I want to celebrate anything and everything there is to celebrate about them. This is why the award-giving tradition started by my team means so much. It is because of my patients, my colleagues and the beautiful relationships that form between us that my life continues to move toward humility. In the past, I had ambitions for recognition and success. But now, I know that happiness comes even from crawling slowly toward the finish line, so long as I am with people with whom I can laugh and cry.
My aspirations are ongoing and simple: to become a humble person.
Dr. Young Kwang Chae is an oncologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and founder of Pacemakers, an organization that encourages patient advocacy and the strengthening of doctor-patient relationships. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.
As Yankees display gap between Orioles and top of AL East, dominant minor league night shows Baltimore’s bright future | ANALYSIS
Nick Vespi has played with Adley Rutschman, so of course, on his first day in the majors, Nick Vespi was asked about Adley Rutschman.
“Adley’s awesome,” the Orioles’ rookie left-hander said. “He’s exactly what the Orioles want out of him, and I’m excited for him to be up here soon, too.”
Vespi is not alone in that feeling. The date of Rutschman’s arrival has never officially been marked on a calendar, but it’s long been circled as the day the Orioles’ rebuild shifts, a sign that its efforts have been worthwhile.
That message, though, has been bubbling beneath Camden Yards for years, with Tuesday perhaps one of the greatest examples.
On a night the New York Yankees handed the Orioles a fifth straight loss, many of Baltimore’s top prospects shined in the upper minors. Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Stowers — the Orioles’ top three picks in the 2019 draft, Mike Elias’ first as their executive vice president and general manager — all homered. Rutschman, the organization’s top prospect, and Stowers, ranked ninth by Baseball America, hit two-run shots for Triple-A Norfolk, with Rutschman’s leaving his bat at 112.6 mph while Stowers’ traveled a projected 415 feet. Henderson, fourth in the system, homered twice for Double-A Bowie, one pulled and one going the other way.
Rutschman, a catcher Baltimore took first overall in that 2019 draft, likely would have been behind the plate Tuesday in Baltimore if not for the right tricep strain he suffered as major league spring training began. Instead, he was in Charlotte, North Carolina, catching No. 2 prospect Grayson Rodriguez for the Tides. Acclaimed as the game’s top pitching prospect, the 22-year-old showed why, striking out 11 in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, getting seven swings and misses on both his changeup and slider while getting his fastball above 99 mph, according to Statcast. He threw a season-high 87 pitches, coincidentally the same number No. 8 prospect right-hander Kyle Bradish reached in his last start with Norfolk before the Orioles promoted him last month.
Bradish, though, displayed Monday that these players arriving, even if they do so in chorus, won’t suddenly make the Orioles on par with the Yankees, who have surged to the top of the American League East by winning 22 of 26 games since dropping a rubber game to Baltimore a month ago. The only of the Orioles’ top 10 prospects they’ve promoted thus far, Bradish allowed four runs and 11 base runners in 4 1/3 innings in Monday’s series opener, his fourth career start after striking out 11 St. Louis Cardinals last week. But adding more pieces from the farm system, ranked one of baseball’s best, can only help.
Rutschman’s home run was one of three balls he put in play at 99 mph or harder Tuesday; only Ryan Mountcastle, who last season set the franchise’s rookie record for home runs, has produced more such hard contact in a game among Orioles major leaguers this season. In three starts with Rutschman catching him, Rodriguez has struck out 24 in 15 2/3 innings, allowing one run. No. 3 prospect DL Hall has struck out more than 40% of the batters he’s faced while climbing up the Orioles’ system, with Rutschman behind the plate for each of his four starts and potentially there again when he pitches for the Tides on Friday. Seven of Baltimore’s top nine prospects are in Double-A or higher.
That Rutschman is not already in the majors is worth questioning, though he is coming off a week in which he went 3-for-21 for Norfolk and has only once caught back-to-back days since joining an affiliate. The date in which the Orioles secure an extra year of team control based on Rutschman’s service time has already passed, though Rutschman could make that moot by arriving, living up to the hype and finishing in the top two of Rookie of the Year voting.
But he’s got to get to Baltimore first. He will at some point, and with Tuesday as evidence, there are others coming. The entirety of this rebuild, from the moment Elias promised an “elite talent pipeline” early in his tenure, has been about pointing to the future. Nights such as Tuesday show how close it is to being the present.
ASK IRA: So respect now for the Heat, or still more to prove?
Q: Ira, I can already hear it, that the Heat only can beat the Celtics without Al Horford and Marcus Smart, just like they only beat the 76ers when Joel Embiid missed two games, just like the bubble. – Andy.
A: OK, just like the Celtics beat the Bucks because Khris Middleton was out and beat the Nets because Ben Simmons and Joe Harris were out, or the Bucks beat the Bulls because Lonzo Ball was out or the 76ers beat the Raptors because Fred VanVleet was out. And if you are going in that direction, then what about Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic missing time in the 2020 NBA Finals? It’s all part of it. And sometimes it’s just the luck of the draw. Debate how deserving any of these NBA final four might be, but they all managed to find a way. And that’s part of the postseason, as well, finding a way.
Q: Does Kyle Lowry come back when Marcus Smart returns? – Anthony.
A: According to Erik Spoelstra, the lone determinant with Kyle Lowry is Kyle Lowry, and how that balky hamstring responds. Spoelstra previously said his team’s standing in a series would not impact the approach with Lowry (although it certainly seemed otherwise at the end of the Hawks series). Then again, it’s not as if Gabe Vincent in any way is holding the Heat back.
Q: What do you think about the Magic winning the lottery? Could Heat-Magic become Panthers-Lightning? – Barry.
A: Initially, it means the Magic simply will be less bad. No one could look at that Magic roster last season and say they merely were one player away. More than even Orlando’s direction with the No. 1 lottery pick, what likely will matter most is what comes next with Jonathan Isaac. The Magic still need answers from their previous lottery picks before any next lottery pick can be deemed a savior.
