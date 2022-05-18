North St. Paul man charged in fatal crash that killed Maple Grove man, injured his wife

A North St. Paul man is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon on charges that he rear-ended a car while driving a stolen pickup truck in Brooklyn Park on Sunday morning. The driver of the car was killed and his wife seriously injured.

Adam Hunter Pattishall, 22, has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation-great bodily harm and drug possession in connection with the crash that killed 57-year-old Daniel J. Fisher and injured his 43-year-old wife, Cathleen M. Fisher.

Fisher remained hospitalized on Tuesday in critical condition and has had several surgeries for bleeding on the brain and a fractured back, according to Tuesday’s criminal complaint against Pattishall.

Pattishall is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Court records show he has been convicted of auto theft six times since May 2018.

Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, an Osseo police officer saw a Chevrolet Impala with an obstructed license plate park pull into a car wash bay. As the officer approached the car, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck accelerated out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, then blew a stop sign and headed south on County Highway 81 into Brooklyn Park.

The officer did not activate the squad car’s emergency lights or attempt to stop the driver, who was later identified as Pattishall, according to the complaint.

After driving southbound on County Highway 81 for just over a mile, Pattishall slammed his truck into Fishers’ SUV, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection of County Road 81, according to the complaint. The impact sent the SUV to the center of the intersection, while the pickup truck ended up in grass on the side of County Road 81.

A witness to the accident estimated the pickup truck was traveling more than 70 miles per hour, while the speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Another witness said the pickup truck’s brake lights were not illuminated as it struck the SUV, according to the complaint.

Witnesses said they saw the driver, who was wearing a reflective high-visibility vest over a long-sleeved white sweatshirt, run from the pickup truck toward several nearby businesses. Pattishall was arrested as he was leaving the gas station with blood on his clothes and hand.

Officers learned that Pattishall had been in the gas station’s women’s restroom, where they found a long-sleeved white sweatshirt and the pickup truck’s key fob. A reflective vest was found in the area.

Pattishall had with him nearly half an ounce of a clear substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the charges, and he also told officers that he ingested heroin prior to arrest.

Officers later learned the pickup truck had been stolen during a burglary of a business in Plymouth early Sunday morning. That case remains under investigation.

In addition to the prior auto theft convictions, Pattishall has been convicted of burglary three times, drug possession twice and also receiving stolen property. His latest auto theft conviction was in 2019, when in September of that year a Steele County judge sentenced him to 27 months in prison.