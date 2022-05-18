Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 18

On May 18, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $12.45.

DOT’s bearish market price analysis for May 18, 2022, is $9.70.

Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on May 18, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. A next-generation blockchain procedure, Polkadot connects an entire system of purpose-built blockchains. Moreover, allowing employees to work seamlessly together and at scale. The fact that Polkadot enables any information to be sent at all between the blockchain means allowing it to be applied to an incredible range of actual use scenarios.

Polkadot is a sharded blockchain, which means that it connects several chains in a single system, allowing them to conduct transactions in parallel and exchange data among chains while maintaining high levels of privacy and security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on May 18 2022 is explained below within a four-hour time frame.

The triangle pattern is formed at its widest point. As the market continues to trade in a sideways pattern. The range of trading narrows and the point of the triangle is formed. Hence, there are three types of triangle patterns, the ascending triangle pattern, the descending triangle pattern, and the symmetrical triangle pattern. The triangle pattern shows losing interest in an issue, from the buy-side and as well as sell-side. Furthermore, triangles provide analytical insights into current conditions and give indicators of types of conditions that may be forthcoming. A triangle pattern occurs when the up and down movements of an asset’s price are confined to a smaller and smaller area over time. Triangle patterns are aptly named because the upper and lower trendline ultimately meets at the apex on the right side, forming a corner.

Currently, the price of DOT is $10.44. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $12.45 and the buy level of $11.30. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $9.70 and the sell level of DOT is $10.50.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term). So it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.