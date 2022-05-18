Connect with us

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 18

Published

4 mins ago

on

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 18
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • On May 18, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $12.45.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for May 18, 2022, is $9.70.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on May 18, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. A next-generation blockchain procedure, Polkadot connects an entire system of purpose-built blockchains. Moreover, allowing employees to work seamlessly together and at scale. The fact that Polkadot enables any information to be sent at all between the blockchain means allowing it to be applied to an incredible range of actual use scenarios.

Polkadot is a sharded blockchain, which means that it connects several chains in a single system, allowing them to conduct transactions in parallel and exchange data among chains while maintaining high levels of privacy and security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on May 18 2022 is explained below within a four-hour time frame.

The triangle pattern is formed at its widest point. As the market continues to trade in a sideways pattern. The range of trading narrows and the point of the triangle is formed. Hence, there are three types of triangle patterns, the ascending triangle pattern,  the descending triangle pattern, and the symmetrical triangle pattern. The triangle pattern shows losing interest in an issue, from the buy-side and as well as sell-side. Furthermore, triangles provide analytical insights into current conditions and give indicators of types of conditions that may be forthcoming. A triangle pattern occurs when the up and down movements of an asset’s price are confined to a smaller and smaller area over time. Triangle patterns are aptly named because the upper and lower trendline ultimately meets at the apex on the right side, forming a corner.

Currently, the price of DOT is $10.44. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $12.45 and the buy level of $11.30. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $9.70 and the sell level of DOT is $10.50.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term). So it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

New Data Shows China Still Controls 21% Of The Global Bitcoin Mining Hashrate

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

China flag waving on cold weather
google news

China is back with a vengeance. The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, or CCAF, collected data “spanning the period from September 2021 to January 2022” for their latest study. The headline is that, ban or no ban, the Asian country controls 21% of the Global Bitcoin mining hashrate. Since June 2021, here in NewsBTC, we’ve been wracking our brains trying to figure out why did China ban bitcoin mining. Maybe we were barking at the wrong tree the whole time. 

According to the CCAF’s numbers, unsurprisingly the “US has remained at the forefront of Bitcoin mining and extended its leading position (37.84%).” For their part, “China has re-emerged as a major mining hub (21.11%). Kazakhstan (13.22%), Canada (6.48%), and Russia (4.66%) have been relegated to more distant places.” Let’s see what else can we learn from the CCAF’s numbers.

Is China All The Way Back? How Did This Happen? 

As it turns out, the CCAF analysis uncovered numbers that “strongly suggest that significant underground mining activity has formed in the country”. Can we be sure that the explanation is real? And if it is, how did the underground China bitcoin mining industry surge so fast?

“Following the government ban in June 2021, reported hashrate for the entire country effectively plummeted to zero during the months of July and August. Yet reported hashrate suddenly surged back to 30.47 EH/s in September 2021, instantly catapulting China to second place globally in terms of installed mining capacity (22.29% of total market).”

The report wonders what happened, “a comeback of this magnitude within the period of one month would seem unlikely given physical constraints, as it takes time to find existing or build new non-traceable hosting facilities at that scale”. And theorizes that maybe the underground miners were using VPNs to hide their location and then, suddenly, decided that they were safe enough to stop hiding. Which seems unlikely.

BTC price chart for 05/18/2022 on Bitfinex | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Non-China Countries

Sadly but predictably, the study also found out that “the hashrate recovery has not been distributed evenly”. How did the non-China countries in the Top 5 do?

  • The United States “surpassed the rest of the world in terms of hashrate growth. This is evidenced by installed capacity surging from 42.74 EH/s (35.40%) in August 2021 to 70.97 EH/s (37.84%) in January 2022.”
  • In Kazakhstan, for their part, “Total hashrate continued to increase in September and peaked at 27.31 EH/s in October, until repeated power outages towards the end of last year, and a week-long internet shutdown earlier this year, forced miners to temporarily suspend operations.”
  • Surprisingly, “Russia on the other hand not only experienced a substantial drop in relative hashrate share from 11.23% in August 2021 to 4.66% in January 2022, but also a significant decline in total installed mining capacity contribution from 13.56 EH/s to 8.74 EH/s over the same period.”
  • Last but not least, “Canada experienced only a moderate increase in its hashrate from 11.54 EH/s in August 2021 to 12.15 EH/s in January 2022, which resulted in a loss in market share from 9.55% to 6.48% as total network hashrate was growing significantly faster. ”

The CCAF Spreads FUD

Of course, the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance couldn’t pass the opportunity to spread some unfounded rumors about bitcoin mining. This is what the CCAF said: 

“These geographic shifts in mining activities bring to the fore how relocations impact the overall sustainability of the network. For instance, recent research has suggested that the Chinese decision to ban Bitcoin mining has indeed worsened – rather than improved – Bitcoin’s environmental footprint.”

The CCAF is using this study’s findings, which basically says that they NOW believe what bitcoiners always said. That China was mostly using hydropower energy for bitcoin mining, and not coal. The fact is, as far as using green energy goes, bitcoin mining continues to be the cleanest industry in the world

Whenever we find intentional FUD spreading like this one right here, we have to check out who paid for the study. As it turns out, the numbers come directly from the Cambridge Digital Assets Programme. The CCAF host the CDAP “in collaboration with 16 prominent public and private institutions”. Among them, we find the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mastercard, Visa, and the World Bank.

And right then, everything made sense.

Featured Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay | Chart by TradingView
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Terraform Labs Legal Team Quits Amid Recent Catastrophic Events

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Citadel Securities and BlackRock Refute Rumors Trading TerraUSD (UST)
google news

20 seconds ago |