Polygon And Orbs Announced New DeFi Accelerator Program

On May 18 in Tel Aviv, Israel, A new DeFi Accelerator program has been announced by Polygon and DeFi Alliance (DeFi.org). The Accelerator Program is a six-week intensive program that provides DeFi startups with liquidity and other infrastructure resources to help them build, implement, and develop their platforms. The Great Projects will be developed by using Polygon’s Layer 2 (L2) features and Orbs’ Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure.

Layer 2 + 3 DeFi applications are the next step for builders interested in developing on Ethereum. The network has a large technology stack to draw upon. Orbs introduce EVM smart contract enhancement in unimaginable ways, a specific L3 enhancement layer will work with EVM-based L1s and L2s while Polygon delivers the scalability Ethereum requires. DeFi apps that use Ethereum’s security, Polygon’s scaling, and Orbs’ layer 3 capabilities will be the heart of future decentralized finance technology.

Polygon is necessary for all DeFi.org accelerator program participants. Polygon, the leading blockchain development platform with long-term Web3 infrastructure is expanding its footprint in the decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Polygon has interesting potential With DeFi.org, this community-led decentralized financial accelerator, and Orbs, a Layer 3 blockchain infrastructure project.

Participants in this upcoming DeFi.org accelerator program will get more benefits, including mentorship, funding opportunities, and market exposure. Also, DeFi.org will provide a liquidity injection for promising projects and a feature on the DeFi.org website and other selected venues on launch.

Companies and developers can apply for the DeFi.org accelerator program today by filling out the Application Form or sending an email to [email protected]. Although anonymous applications are acceptable, they will be carefully scrutinized.

All participation is subject to the DeFi.org accelerator T&C, found here.

About Polygon

Polygon is the top leading blockchain development platform, providing Web3 blockchains that are scalable, affordable, safe, and long-lasting. Its expanding product suite gives developers quick access to significant scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone, and enterprise chains, as well as data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have experienced wider adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications, 1.6B+ total transactions, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in secured assets. Polygon is carbon-neutral, with the purpose of guiding the Web3 ecosystem toward a carbon-free position.

About Orbs

Orbs is a public blockchain infrastructure that uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus and is run by a decentralized network of peer-to-peer validators.

Orbs’ unique characteristics built for interoperability with EVM-compatible blockchains, together with its decentralized network of nodes, allow it to be set up as a separate execution layer (“L3”) that enhances EVM smart contract capabilities. Orbs expand the range of possibilities for DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, and GameFi by connecting with L1 and L2 solutions as part of a tiered blockchain stack.

About DeFi Mission

The Orbs project sponsors the DeFi.org accelerator, which is dedicated to promoting research, open-source software development, and community participation. The accelerator seeks ideas that are built on the concepts of equal distribution, community ownership, innovation, risk management, sustainable economics, and ecosystem adaptability.

Learn more at https://defi.org/

