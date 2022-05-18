Blockchain
Primer Integrates One-Click Bitcoin Payment Method
- Primer now enables a one-click bitcoin payment method globally.
- Have partnered with OpenNode to implement a secure and simple way to checkout.
- Primer is accessible across 30 counties while OpenNode is operated in 126 countries.
Significantly, several firms have integrated Bitcoin into the payment option, which shows the growth in crypto adoption. The crypto industry has moved a long way forward within a decade and also made a huge difference in the financial sector. Though some around the world are not ready to accept cryptocurrencies, a larger part adopts and accepts cryptocurrencies. We’ve already heard of many big firms accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and so on. Now another firm has paved the way for Bitcoin adoption.
Primer, the world’s first no-code automation platform for payments, now enables a one-click bitcoin payment method globally. The platform has integrated this feature by partnering with a leading bitcoin infrastructure payment company, OpenNode.
JUST IN: Payment infrastructure provider Primer now allows merchants worldwide to accept #bitcoin 🚀
— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 17, 2022
Bitcoin Payment Support Across 30 Countries
As a matter of fact, Bitcoin is the world’s largest cryptocurrency that is widely adopted around the globe. Thus, Primer has given its users an additional option of Bitcoin payment to the platform. Consequently, Primer and OpenNode have partnered to implement this feature offering the merchants a secure and simple way to checkout.
However, Primer users can access the one-click bitcoin payment option in their checkout session. This allows merchants to experience the best checkout option in just a few clicks, while it consists of no-code and bitcoin payment options. Moreover, the Head of Strategy at OpenNode, Josh Held has stated that:
“For a long time, OpenNode has believed in the promise of Bitcoin and Lightning-powered payments, and demand is currently growing at an exponential rate. Our relationship with Primer will allow a wide range of enterprises, from huge corporations to small businesses, to accept bitcoin payments for their customers.”
Furthermore, Primer is the world’s first automation payment platform that operates across 30 countries globally. Whereas, OpenNode is operational in 126 countries, simplifies the Lightning Network for users world-wide, and is interoperable with all bitcoin-wallets.
Whale Alert: 376 Billion SHIB, Enters Top Ten Again!
- Anonymous whale buys 376 Billion SHIB.
- Total value amounts to $4.61 Million.
- SHIB is among the top ten cryptos again.
Ever since the Shiba Inu (SHIB) came into play, it indeed attracted a lot of attention. Initially, it declared openly that it will be the sole opponent for the ever famous meme based coin, the Dogecoin (DOGE).
Besides, true to its commitment, the SHIB indeed dethroned DOGE, taking its place among the top ten cryptocurrency based on market cap. Since then, there always existed a tug of war between SHIB and DOGE.
Accordingly, an anonymous whale buyout took place for SHIB a few hours back. In spite of this, the SHIB’s overall market cap soared up, making its way once again among the top ten cryptocurrencies based on market cap.
Will SHIB Spike Like in 2021?
In regards with the whale buyout, about approximately 376 Billion SHIB were purchased. This amounts to roughly a whopping $4.61 million.
On the other hand, the overall trading of SHIB increased effortlessly, thereby making a rather less unstable market cap for the SHIB. The recent whale buyout has now made SHIB among the top ten cryptos.
Currently, SHIB is trading for the price of $0.00001206, with the graphs down by 0.10%, taking into account the past 24 hours. Moreover, on 16th May, 2022, SHIB carried out a huge burnout of about 449,981,701 SHIB.
All this 450 million SHIB were burned out through 29 different transactions. Besides, this move by SHIB, is to create a market demand, thereby directly impacting the price. With such burnouts, the prices ought to surge up.
Furthermore, such moves shows that we can expect SHIB to hit a new ATH surpassing its previous in the year 2021.
VCs Are Going All-In on Web3, How Will They Change the Industry?
Web3 is the newest layer of the internet that includes blockchain, cryptocurrencies, the metaverse, NFTs, and decentralized applications (dApps). It has recently seen a massive influx of cash from venture capital firms such as early Facebook and Twitter investor Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). But some avid Web3 users worry that too much VC involvement could harm the movement, turning into a glorified Web 2.0. But many seasoned founders think a money injection is just what the industry needs to mature and better serve such rapidly growing communities – so long as they’re involved.
Advocates often herald Web3 as finally introducing the autonomy and censorship resistance that aligns more closely with the original vision of the internet. Its roots stretch back to Bitcoin, an independent concept of money using blockchain technology. But the Web3 movement was born circa 2021 when blockchain tech came into its own with newly discovered utility – decentralized applications (dApps). With new dApps from gaming to decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain networks and applications struggled to scale fast enough to meet the demands of an exponentially growing user base. In order to service global demand, upgrades to blockchain tech and a better underlying server or “node” infrastructure are critically needed. Though these undertakings require money, and a lot of it.
Seeing a massive opportunity, VCs started heavily funding Web3 projects focused on the foundational blockchain infrastructure layer. Web3 infrastructure providers grant access to the blockchain data that power dApps for Web3 developers who don’t want to go through the difficult and expensive process of setting up their own blockchain nodes. Providers have garnered massive fundraising rounds and valuations due to their enormous utility in the space. But some are worried that this funding could come with a price tag higher than face value: the centralization of blockchain’s foundation.
Infrastructure providers using a Web 2.0 subscription-based business model could be at risk of centralizing Web3 with too many company-owned nodes that are subject to government sanctions or geofencing services to comply with government regulations– a thought that makes Web3 purists cringe. However, alternative providers have found a way to ensure their community of users will always be prioritized with decentralized infrastructure.
“Web3’s node infrastructure should always be as decentralized as possible,” said Chandler Song, Co-Founder and CEO of Web3 infrastructure startup, Ankr. “What we’ve done is create a marketplace for infrastructure where independent node operators serve users needing remote connections to blockchain data so they can develop and power decentralized applications.”
This business model is in stark contrast to more centralized providers. They provide remote access to company-owned nodes usually housed in Amazon Web Services data centers in exchange for cash. In Ankr’s “economy,” users pay for services in the ANKR cryptocurrency. They also use it to vote on key issues via a new concept of democratization called a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization).
When VCs fund Web3 projects that are more involved with their communities, like Ankr, they see less risk of centralizing Web3 ecosystems as they are more accountable to their user base and already have a base layer of decentralization. As long as communities have more control over the environment, a large VC funding stimulus could drastically improve products, services, equipment, and innovation in the space. The principle is similar to legacy companies and regulators looking to get a piece of Web3. They introduce some oversight and rules in places, but they create a more mature industry ready for global adoption.
Over the past year, venture capital has played a large role in delivering Web3 to mainstream culture by injecting the necessary money and resources. Ultimately, the avid users of Web3 will seek out the projects that best serve the decentralized web, so venture capitalists would always be wise to listen to the desires of the Web3 populace.
Bitcoin Market Plunges Into Extreme Fear, How Scary Does It Get?
Data shows the Bitcoin market sentiment has remained deep in extreme fear this week as broader financial markets also get fearful.
Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Shows A Value Of 12 This Week
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the wider financial market is at its highest level of fear since the COVID crash in 2020.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the general market sentiment among Bitcoin investors right now.
The metric displays this sentiment using a numeric scale that runs from one to hundred. All values of the index above “50” imply a sentiment of greed, while all those below the cutoff indicate a fearful market.
When the indicator has values towards the end of the range, that is, above 75 or below 25, the market is in a state of extreme greed or extreme fear.
Some investors believe that it’s best to buy when the market is extremely fearful as bottoms have historically tended to happen during such periods.
Similarly, tops have formed in the past while the market has gone through extreme greed so such times may be ideal for selling.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Whale Breaks 8 Year Long Silence With $30 Million Worth Of BTC Transfer
Contrarian investing is a trading technique that follows this idea. To quote Warren Buffet, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin fear and greed index over the past year:
Looks like the sentiment in the market has plummeted recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 19, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin fear and greed index has a value of 12 at the moment, indicating a sentiment of extreme fear.
The crypto market isn’t the only one scared, the broader financial markets have also been in a state of extreme fear for a while now.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Marks Seven Consecutive Red Candles, Paints Gruesome Picture For Market
The market has been observing the highest extreme fear values since the crash back in 2022 due to the onset of COVID-19.
Currently, it’s unclear if the sentiment has bottomed out or if Bitcoin will bleed more in the coming days, plunging the fear and greed index further.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $30.4k, down 3% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 24% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
It seems like the price of the coin has been moving sideways in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
