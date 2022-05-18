Connect with us

Blockchain

Prominent Exchange KuCoin Exceeds $11B Daily Transaction Volume

Published

3 mins ago

on

Prominent Exchange KuCoin Launches $100M Creators Fund
Exchange News
  • Over $1 trillion was traded in spot and futures trading.
  • There was a 1,503 percent year-over-year rise in people registering from Asia.

During the first quarter of the year, KuCoin released an in-depth report on the exchange’s progress, detailing the exchange’s major accomplishments. As part of its in-depth assessment, KuCoin’s success has also been attributed to: Over $1 trillion was traded in spot and futures trading. The daily transaction volume exceeded $11 billion for the first time.

Multiple Key Developments

The significant increase in the number of newly registered users was one of the exchange’s primary successes, as noted in its report. Most users were from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, or Africa. These nations were in the top three places for the number of new users.

There was a 1,503 percent year-over-year rise in people registering from Asia. The Middle East and Africa had a 300 percent increase in new users, while Europe saw a 219 percent increase. The data shows a 451% year-over-year increase in total user engagement.

One of KuCoin’s most important accomplishments was increasing the number of projects and currencies it supports. KuCoin has added stablecoins, 35 new assets, 44 cryptocurrencies, and 59 trading pairs to its portfolio. In addition, the exchange had a large following. Its social media networks have seen significant development, particularly Twitter, which now has gained over 320,000 followers and has a following of 1.6 million.

Additionally, the exchange’s new whitepaper has been released. There is much detail in the paper, which was released on March 29, on token distribution schemes and deflationary approaches, claiming that the exchange is opening up a new phase.

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 18

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

  • On May 18, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $4780.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for May 18, 2022, is $1450
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on May 18, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures with no expiration date or settlement. Allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on May 18, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Descending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above hourly frame chart shows the Descending triangle pattern of ETH. This pattern indicates a bearish chart pattern. However, this is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a horizontal second line that indicates the series of lows. Moreover, a breakdown is possible in this case, and this makes traders enter a short position and aggressively force the price of the asset even lower. 

Currently, the price of ETH is $2028.06. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $4780 and the buy level of ETH is $2280. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1450, and the sell level of ETH is 1750.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies above 50 MA (short-term). But ETH lies below 200 MA. Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins to Consider by Investors in May 2022

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
  • To regain control of the trend, sellers pulled SAND down to its $1.1.
  • Bitcoin has been down 2.41% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins to consider by investors in May 2022

Bitcoin (BTC)

The bitcoin price gained support at $29,000 and began a new upward trend. The $29,500 resistance level and the 100-hourly simple moving average were both decisively breached. The price has risen beyond the $30,000 psychological barrier. The price rose beyond the 50% Fib retracement level of the most recent major slide from the swing high of $31,390 to the low of $29,060. There was some difficulty for bulls beyond the $30,500 mark, though.

According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $29,737.57 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,157,558,669 USD. Bitcoin has been down 2.41% in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM)

With a modular architecture that demystifies decentralized applications, the initiative also hopes to simplify blockchain technology for developers. Immediately after achieving its all-time high on January 7th, Cosmos (ATOM) bears came in to impose sustained pressure. Slightly lower below its multi-month-long trend line resistance (prior support) provided sellers with the much-needed momentum for a trend reversal.

According to CMC, the Cosmos price today is $11.01 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $292,416,062 USD. Cosmos has been down 5.94% in the last 24 hours.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a virtual environment where users may produce, purchase, and trade digital goods in the form of a game. To regain control of the trend, sellers pulled the price down to its $1.1 base after the Fibonacci resistance level of 70.2 percent had quashed an up-channel buying advance. There have been several efforts to recapture the 23.6 percent level since then.

According to CMC, The Sandbox price today is $1.32 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $301,778,932 USD. The Sandbox has been down 3.93% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burnt in the Last 24 Hours Mounts to Whopping 1.5 Billion

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Plunges Despite Millions of SHIB Burnt in Last 24 Hours
