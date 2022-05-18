Record of Ragnarok Chapter 62 READ MANGA and Release Date

Vampire In The Garden, released on 16th May, raises our curiosity about what it means. Therefore, to ease your curiosity a bit, we will help you with this article about what it is all about for you to decide whether to watch it. RyōtarōMakiharaand assistant Hiroyuki Tanaka directed the series is not your normal vampire and human story but is something that would take you on a roller coaster ride.

Skip It Or See It?

Wit Studio created series is a MUST SEE because it brings a post dystopian and grim reality of the war between Vampire and Humans, and the core theme of the show is desperation. It is not a normal vampire story based on the commonality between two opposite species – humans and vampires.

The story will bring tears after seeing the struggle, desperation, desire, relationship, and tragedy. There are also hints of love between Momo and Fine. It is violent and gory because vampires and humans cannot exist, resulting in war.

The visuals and art are something worth watching. The trailer and the series have both managed to grab the audience’s attention, as in the first few minutes, the attention has been captivated.

The series is not just revolving around one aspect but includes several emotions and metaphorically comments on the contemporary world. Several people are struggling to survive and are searching for peace either by dying or by living alone, making it somewhat relatable and thus a must-watch.

The series will be emotional as it was clear from the trailer itself that the bond between Momo and Fine is intense, and that would bring tears and the fact that in a society, its not just what you see. Still, some people might be enemies or opposites in some parts, but they coexist happily.

Love has no boundaries, and so does desperation, and that is what the show presents; And how can we forget about the animation and voice cast that hits the emotion directly into our hearts, making it even more watch-worthy?

About The Series

Vampire in the garden is an anime series based on an unusual story about a human and a vampire. The story entails the battle where humanity loses against vampires and gets hold of most of the land. Some humans who survived the bloody battle set up a wall of light in a town to help them survive and protect one another from the monsters.

To save themselves, they even destroyed all forms of art, music and culture to keep the bloodthirsty monsters at bay. Momo, the protagonist, lives a difficult life and is tired of all the conflicts and wishes to have a way out so that she can be alone.

On the vampire’s side, there is Fine, the vampire queen who makes a great effort to exist with the vampires because she has given up on feeding on humans and surviving on blood and thus is finding a place to die peacefully.

The commonality between both Momo and Fine is that they want the conflict to stop. Thus when they encounter each other; this commonality se them off to search for a place called Eden where the vampire and humans play music together.

A garden that no one has seen before or heard of. Both of them are looking for a way to get out f the pain and troubles but do they succeed? To know that, you have to see the series.

The Cast

The cast of the show includes Yu Kobayashi; the voice actor for the character of Fine and Megumi Han, the voice actor behind the character Momo. Chiaki Kobayashi voices Allegro, Nobara is voiced by Rika FUkami, and Hiroki Tochi voices Kubo.

Where To Watch?

The animated series released on 16th May can be streamed exclusively on Netflix and consists of 5 episodes, almost 25-30 minutes long.

So please don’t wait and stream it now before you get spoilers from others.

