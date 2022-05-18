Robinhood Set to Launch Its WEB3 Wallet With NFT Access

Crypto wallet to obtain all benefits of de-fi across platforms.
Robinhood3 will be available for all by the end of the year.
Vlad Tenev, Co-founder and CEO of Robinhood, screened the launch video at a Permissionless conference in Florida on May 17. Tenev believes that the new Robinhood3 wallet will be user-friendly to explore all the de-fi benefits.
Vlad Tenev states:
“There’s got to be a way to get all the security and privacy benefits of self custody with the low-cost simplicity and mobile-first design that you’re accustomed to with TradFi products”
Succeeding the launch of Coinbase dapp wallet, another colossal financial firm in the market, Robinhood is all prepped up to release its new web3 wallet with access to NFT and crypto-assets. The talk about this development began in Feb 2021, and the company released its beta version to 1K users by the start of this year, which further expanded to 2 million users by April due to high demand.
Features of Robinhood3
Robinhood’s stand on cryptocurrency has changed over the years. Now the company believes “that crypto is just more than just an asset class”. The non-custodial wallet will be an individual application with dapp features such as trading crypto with no transaction fees, bank NFT & communicate with the NFT platforms, and gaining interest with assets at stake.
The zero network fee will be applicable only for traders who integrate with a third-party de-fi app. Users can now sign up for the wallet, and they will get access around this summer. The rest of the market can expect Robinhood3 by the end of 2022.
Ripple (XRP) has managed to make a quick rebound at the end of the week. That said — will Ripple go bullish at least for the short term?
On the chart, XRP is seen to be cascading downward. The current support zone is set at $0.33 which has helped skew the decline in price.
Now, in order to stay afloat, the bulls should manage to keep Ripple’s price point above this mark. When done successfully, Ripple (XRP) will tend to move above the static resistance line; specifically at $0.55, and then move to $0.68.
As of this writing, the crypto is trading at $0.430831 on Coingecko, down 16% in the last seven days.
SEC Vs. Ripple Case – Receiving Positive Response
Sunday was a good day for Ripple as it went up by 5.07% which happened following Saturday’s gain of 0.92% However, XRP ended the week on a sour note as it spiraled down by 21% to $O0.4475. XRP was down despite the positive turnout on Ripple’s court submission on Friday following the SEC v. Ripple case.
Ripple has evidently filed a reply last week to SEC in relation to the William Hinman’s speech made in 2018. Hinman, ex-SEC Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, is the main or pivotal figure in this legal battle between SEC and Ripple.
In Hinman’s speech in 2018, he mentioned that Bitcoin and Ethereum are not securities. SEC is now trying to cover up emails and other documents such as Hinman’s declaration or speech and other private or internal discussions that can be used as evidence.
XRP total market cap at $20.76 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Ripple On Reversal?
A lot of indicators show that Ripple is oversold which means it can push towards an upward trend in the short term. Now, to validate that reversal, the price must overshoot towards a higher high and onto a higher low. The price should be pulled to a price of $0.65 to create a bullish momentum.
Additionally, the structure can be dubbed bullish if Ripple manages to go to a higher high right above the resistance zone. However, its last ascending wave seems weak which means a retest is a possibility. More so, the resistance zone also goes through an Ichimoku cloud, making it entirely difficult for the bulls to maneuver through.
As Ripple’s price got to the green zone thrice in the past year, it can now be regarded as weaker support. Now, if the bearish trend declines, the demand would most likely struggle in meeting the supply, especially with another retest of support.
Featured image from Profit Confidential, chart from TradingView.com
We are currently witnessing unmatched growth in use-cases, crypto adoption, and blockchain networks as more and more people around the globe are getting comfortable with using web3 applications in their daily endeavors. Organizations are seizing this opportunity to take part in the emerging web3 ecosystem by deploying compelling projects that transform the existing products and services into blockchain-enabled offerings.
With these unending pools of flowing data, there is value to be accrued by the start-ups, corporations, and institutions that tap the potential of web3. An emerging gamechanger poised to revamp the DeFi sphere is Amulet – the first decentralized insurance protocol for rust-based ecosystems. Running on the Solana network, they come in with their simple and reliable insurance offering for web3.
Decentralized insurance firms are crucial to the integration of blockchain technology as they provide a safety net for the DeFi ecosystem. There are multiple approaches insurance projects can focus on such as smart contract vulnerability or even stablecoin depeg insurance with the end results being, giving users peace of mind knowing that their assets are protected in case of a bug or hack.
In their first funding round, Amulet successfully raised $6m, with gumi Cryptos Capital leading the seed round. Other notable participants that made this venture a success included Republic Capital, Solana Ventures, DeFiance Capital, Animoca Brands, UOB and Signum Ventures, Mirana Ventures, NGC, Longhash, Signum, SevenX Ventures, Digital Strategies, CMT Digital, Matrixport Ventures, a41 Ventures, Solar Ecofund, Daedalus Angels, Cobo Wallet, Re7 Capital, NetZero Capital and a few ecosystem partners such as Serum and Acala Network amongst others.
A successful seed funding round means that Amulet can grow organically and mark some achievements as they look to launch their servies in the summer.. A growth curve characterized by a seed funding round translates to a higher trust in the organization and a larger partner following for Series A funding.
The project is the pioneer insurance protocol on the Solana network. Transparency and trustlessness are the main variables of decentralized networks, creating uncharted territories for protocols such as Amulet to come in and provide investor protection and confidence.
This is a commendable start for the Amulet protocol with its successful seed funding round and they will be the first insurance protocol on the Solana blockchain. The adage goes that a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step, and Amulet has started their thousand-mile journey with an unmatched pace that others can only envy.
Over the past few years, DeFi has emerged as one of the most popular use cases in crypto through its potential to make financial applications more open and accessible.
Amulet is revamping the DeFi insurance arena by developing a solution that addresses the clash between underwriting capital stakers and cover buyers. At its core is the Protocol Controlled Underwriting Value (PCUV) which provides a paradigm shift for DeFi insurance towards a scalable and sustainable future.
The changes provided by Amulet in the DeFi insurance arena ensure that users can secure blockchain tech through liquid staking and insurance participation – all this is made possible by one protocol. With the immutable nature of on-chain data, data transfers and transactions have finality. This means that we need DeFi insurance protocols such as Amulet that provide a reprieve to the tight margins of error that come with managing blockchain data.
Amulet is expected to follow in the steps of the leading decentralized insurance protocols by offering coverage on smart contract risk, stable-coin de-peg risk, slashing risk, and more as a start. The advent of the metaverse provides a unique opportunity for Amulet to serve as a major building block and foundation in this virtual world of infinite potential and possibilities. Some metaverse-related insurance products to expect from Amulet include:
GameFi asset insurance
NFT asset insurance
Cyber Security insurance
Metaverse Life insurance
Virtual property insurance
Amulet is breathing fresh air onto the decentralized insurance arena with its transparency and democratization of insurance providing substantial improvements over the greed seen by other companies in DeFi insurance. As the Amulet protocol keeps growing, we look forward to them expanding their product range and creating more intriguing opportunities to address other underserved markets within the cryptosphere as they are doing with DeFi and the metaverse.
Cardano (ADA) price looks bullish as it does a U-turn on Monday following negative economic spikes from China getting crypto traders all worried.
In addition, many major corporations are exiting Russia, including McDonald’s. All of these factors contribute to heightened risk sentiment making it entirely difficult for major cryptocurrencies to elevate in price than usual.
This could also mean bad news for ADA; risking a 32% correction. The negative sentiment has been growing enormously which also signal a downward trend in the next quarters.
As of this writing, the crypto is trading at $0.560514 on Coingecko, Wednesday, down 10% in the last seven days.
ADA Heading For A Nosedive Below $0.40
Tail risks pad up incessantly and it doesn’t seem to end which could mean ADA investors might head for the exit anytime soon.
ADA price is heading for a nosedive right below the $0.47 price point or at the low end of the distribution zone which could even reach $0.38.
On the brighter side, with the developments happening in the global economics and to the Cardano community, the first trading day of the week has shown promise of recovery. In fact, ADA price could possibly go towards $0.687 and move up to $0.915.
ADA total market cap at $18.09 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Even though Cardano suffered a massive drop during the past week, it managed to recover and reach $0.613 on May 16. Meanwhile, Cardano is currently shaking it off after its gains of 4%.
It went through a three-day bounce right there as shown over the weekend. The whale activity was seen for Cardano which signaled a deviation in price direction.
Cardano TVL is at around $174.74 million. Now, it may seem like the increase is totally insignificant but it’s a winning jump since it has been steadily declining from its peak TVL of $434.74 million in the first quarter or March 28.
The difference between cardano and the other alts. They pay to do stuff like this. The Cardano Community just does it themselves out of love for the ecosystem and philosophy. We got marketing. It’s three million strong and growing. https://t.co/cRdnmGZPZz
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano Founder, is loud and proud to have reached the Mount Everest summit. He was ecstatic about the raving support of the community. His remark saying “we got marketing,” definitely speaks volumes of his optimism despite the downward trend that ADA has displayed the previous days.
The Cardano CEO is proud to have a strong and dedicated community comprised of 3 million members and still growing. The native tokens of Cardano also went up to 4.7 million.
Moreover, Cardano has also managed to get $20 million more in funding since Mary 13. Its TVL has jumped from 18 million a few days ago to $137 million on May 16 – that is a 6% change of TVL in a matter of 24 hours.
Featured image from Coinbase, chart from TradingView.com