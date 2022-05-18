Spiderhead Release Date

Share Pin 0 Shares

The new American sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, Spiderhead is set to release on June 17, 2022 on Netflix.

The show is directed by Josheph Kosinski, written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It’s based upon short story “Escaped from the spiderhead” by George Saunders. The show was principally shot in Australia during the Covid pandemic. The principal photography started in November 2020 in Queensland, Australia.

The Australian government invested AU$ 21.58 million in the movie hoping it would boost the national economy during the pandemic. It’s said to be worth around AU$ 47 million to the local economy.

The story:

The film is set in the near future where Chris’ character Steve Abnesti conducts drug trials on prison inmates. The inmates are asked to act as lab subjects in order to cut down their prison time. The trailer shows that with the drug insertion the subjects lose control over themselves.

There’s a drug for everything says the synopsis. It’s when the two subjects Jeff and Lizzy form a connection that the twists come in.

About Spiderhead –

Hemsworth is playing a sort of evil character. He is an tech visionary, running drug tests on prisoners. The movie has been one of the most awaited ones this year. His character uses min altering drugs and two of the inmates start to spiral due to that. Those inmates get to live in the lab, a revolutionary kind of prison called the Spiderhead where there are no bars, no cells or the orange jumpsuits you’re supposed to wear as a prisoner. You just need to wear devices that monitor drug dosages. It questions what is physical freedom of your minds are held captive.

The movie – genre as we know it

The Netflix announced the coming of this new movie and provided us with some interesting informations about it. It’s a genre bending, darkly funny story that’s based on the work of author George Saunders.

Where to watch?

The movie is arriving on Netflix June 17, Friday at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET.

A little more about the cast

Hemsworth plays the lead and is very understandably the centre of attraction but other than him we’ll also see some very familiar faces like that of actor Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio and Tess Haubrick. The audience is excited to see Miles and Hemsworth together on screen. Miles has previously worked on projects like Top Gun: Maverick and Fantastic four.

Chris Hemsworth is so one of the producers of the show. Interestingly, his wife Elsa Pataky also has a movie coming out in June on Netflix. Chris is also one of the producers of her movie Interceptor, coming out on June 3. The fans of this duo are keenly waiting to see these two onscreen. We are getting more of the producer Chris Hemsworth and who’s complaining?!

Jurnee was last seen in the movie Lovecraft Country, 2020 and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in the year 2020.

The post Spiderhead Release Date appeared first on Gizmo Story.