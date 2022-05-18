News
Spiderhead Release Date
The new American sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, Spiderhead is set to release on June 17, 2022 on Netflix.
The show is directed by Josheph Kosinski, written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It’s based upon short story “Escaped from the spiderhead” by George Saunders. The show was principally shot in Australia during the Covid pandemic. The principal photography started in November 2020 in Queensland, Australia.
The Australian government invested AU$ 21.58 million in the movie hoping it would boost the national economy during the pandemic. It’s said to be worth around AU$ 47 million to the local economy.
The story:
The film is set in the near future where Chris’ character Steve Abnesti conducts drug trials on prison inmates. The inmates are asked to act as lab subjects in order to cut down their prison time. The trailer shows that with the drug insertion the subjects lose control over themselves.
There’s a drug for everything says the synopsis. It’s when the two subjects Jeff and Lizzy form a connection that the twists come in.
About Spiderhead –
Hemsworth is playing a sort of evil character. He is an tech visionary, running drug tests on prisoners. The movie has been one of the most awaited ones this year. His character uses min altering drugs and two of the inmates start to spiral due to that. Those inmates get to live in the lab, a revolutionary kind of prison called the Spiderhead where there are no bars, no cells or the orange jumpsuits you’re supposed to wear as a prisoner. You just need to wear devices that monitor drug dosages. It questions what is physical freedom of your minds are held captive.
The movie – genre as we know it
The Netflix announced the coming of this new movie and provided us with some interesting informations about it. It’s a genre bending, darkly funny story that’s based on the work of author George Saunders.
Where to watch?
The movie is arriving on Netflix June 17, Friday at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET.
A little more about the cast
Hemsworth plays the lead and is very understandably the centre of attraction but other than him we’ll also see some very familiar faces like that of actor Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio and Tess Haubrick. The audience is excited to see Miles and Hemsworth together on screen. Miles has previously worked on projects like Top Gun: Maverick and Fantastic four.
Chris Hemsworth is so one of the producers of the show. Interestingly, his wife Elsa Pataky also has a movie coming out in June on Netflix. Chris is also one of the producers of her movie Interceptor, coming out on June 3. The fans of this duo are keenly waiting to see these two onscreen. We are getting more of the producer Chris Hemsworth and who’s complaining?!
Jurnee was last seen in the movie Lovecraft Country, 2020 and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in the year 2020.
Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7: May 18 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Komi Can’t Communicate(KCC) is here with its latest episode “It’s just a misunderstanding, It’s Just Hallucination, It’s just a narcissist, and It’s just a group decision for the school trip.” It is a coming-of-age Japanese animated series that premiered on October 7, 2021, and lasted until December 2021.
The second season of the series aired on April 7, 2022. Komi Can’t Communicate an extremely popular Japanese manga series written by Tomohito Oda. Around twenty-five volumes of the manga are available for the readers. The manga was also published in a television drama that premiered on September 6, 2021, to November 7, 2021.
Release Date And Time
Komi Can’t Communicate all set to air the latest episode of season 2 titled “It’s just a misunderstanding; It’s Just Hallucination; It’s just a narcissist; and It’s just a group decision for the school trip” on May 18, 2022, internationally. In Japan, it will only be available on May 19, 2022, on Tokyo TV at midnight(JST).
Where To Watch
For the Japanese, it will be available on Tokyo TV at midnight on May 19, 2022.
Netflix is ready to stream the second season of Komi Can’t Communicate soon, on June 8, 2022. You can watch it for a subscription.
The Plot Of Komi Can’t Communicate.
Komi Can’t Communicate is a Japanese animated series that comes under the category of teen drama, romance, and a slice of life. The plot revolves around Komi and Tadano and their budding romance. Shoko Komi, a teen girl with a bishōjo appearance, enters gaining popularity on entering the elite Itan Private School.
Even though everyone tried to come closer to her, only an average boy Hitohito Tadano was able to occupy the seat next to her. While being near her, he finds out about her communication problem, which hinders her beauty.
In season 2, episode 6, titled “It’s just like every new year; It’s just ice skating; It’s just a common cold,” is about Najimi and Tadano inviting everyone to visit the shrine. Then, they read their luck. Later, when Katai compelled Tadano to the ice rink; Komi also tags along.
Tadano didn’t know how to skate but tried to teach Komi. But he couldn’t succeed in teaching and ended up holding hands. Tadano catches a fever, and Komi ends up taking care of him. She cooked, fed, and put him to sleep while holding his hand with hers.
Sound Cast Of KCC
Aoi Koga voiced Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara voiced Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa voiced Osana Najimi, Rina Hidaka voiced Ren Yamai, Yukio Fujii voiced Himiko Agari, Shin’ichirō Kamio voiced Makoto Katai, Rumi Okubovoiced Omoharu Nakanaka, Ami Maeshima voiced Makeru Yadano, Junya Enoki voiced Shōsuke Komi, Maaya Uchida voiced Hitomi Tadano, Megumi Han voiced Nokoko Inaka, Mitsuaki Hoshino voiced Masayoshi Komi.
Show Rating
As a manga, Komi Can’t Communicate has gained extremely wide popularity worldwide. The series also got a pretty good rating, with 7.8/10 on IMDb. Apart from this, so many people from all over the world enjoy this series.
Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Big Statement On Umran Malik’s Career| Details Here
Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Big Statement On Umran Malik’s Career
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised young pacer from Jammu and Kashmir Umran Malik to take care of his body so that he can break his long standing record. Incidentally, Malik has been grabbing eyeballs with his raw pace in the ongoing IPL 2022.
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has captured much attention in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, including Pakistan legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar.
In an interview with Sportskeeda, Shoaib Akhtar said that he will be happy if Umran Malik breaks his record for the fastest ball in the history of cricket.
Also Read : Mohammad Rizwan Makes This Big Statement For Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli
Akhtar said “I want to see him have a long career. A few days ago, someone was congratulating me as it’s been 20 years since I bowled the fastest delivery but no one has been able to break the record. But I said, ‘There must be someone who can smash this record’. I will be happy if Umran breaks my record. But he needs to ensure that he doesn’t get injured in the process. I want to see him playing for a long stretch without any injuries,”
Extending support to the youngster, Akhtar not only backed Umran to break the world record but also feature for India on the international stage.
“I want to see him on the world stage as he belongs there. At present, there are not many people who can cross the 150 kmph mark. We have seen that Umran has been bowling consistently at that pace. I want Umran to that 100-mph mark at the back of his mind.
The Stylish Fisherman Sandals to Shop This Season
Now that summer is just around the corner, it’s time to stow away those well-worn boots and bring out the warm weather footwear. Sandal season has arrived, and while a flattering t-strap and delicate slide are always chic and timeless open-toe options, there’s another shoe that has cemented its place in the mainstream fashion sphere as of late, and that’s the fisherman sandal.
Yes, you heard that right—those strappy, woven, caged sandals that have long been sported by grandpas, toddlers and, you know, actual anglers, are now a trendy summer shoe, and once you see the latest iterations of the classic design, you’ll see why. While fisherman sandals are still comfortable and functional, they’re also a whole style moment now, too. This season’s fisherman sandals have received a fashionable upgrade, including luxe leather styles, glittery jelly options, bejeweled silhouettes and platform versions.
Fisherman sandals can be styled in plenty of different ways, whether you prefer to pair yours with your favorite linen frock, or perhaps with crisp white jeans and a breezy summer sweater—the possibilities are endless. Below, see the stylish fisherman sandals to shop right now.
