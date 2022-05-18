Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

A spin-off of the show Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 revolves around the lives of a group of heroic firefighters facing new dangers every day, on and off duty.

The action-drama TV series premiered on the 22nd of March, 2018. Since its release, ABC is now airing its 5th season, highlighting its popularity amongst the masses. While the 5th season is still going on, ABC has already confirmed the release of season 6.

Created by Stacy McKee and directed by the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ director, Paris Barclay, the show has a very dramatic feel, thanks to Barclay’s directing style, and keeps the viewers glued to their screens.

While the series was first released with only 10 episodes in the first season, the number of episodes per season has increased. Season 2 of the same saw a leap from 10 to 17 episodes; season 3 and 4 has 16 episodes, while the 5th season is scheduled to have 18 episodes.

Plot Speculations

Since season 6 has been announced, the audience can rest assured that this will not be the concluding season of the series. However, the season finale should be interesting and leave the viewers hungry for more while also somewhat satisfying them.

Episode 17, ‘The Road You Didn’t Take,’ opens with Andy and Jack on a road journey to meet Jack’s long-lost brother. Andy receives good news from her lawyer; the Union Reps now permit her co-workers to testify in the case. Jack’s meeting with Josh, his brother, does not go as planned as Jack concludes that his parents didn’t want him and breaks down while recounting his experiences wherein he faced one predator after another.

Simultaneously, Ben and Miranda announce the adoption of Pru, while Maya and Carina face a dilemma; whether to reveal that Jack is their sperm donor or not.

Vic and Theo are summoned to look into a case consisting of a teen Matt, whose gender identity has been disregarded by his mom, Jane, while his father, Brian, supports him.

Back in Station 19, it’s clinic day, and Earl, a firefighter, faces medical issues with his foot.

With this background, the show is more-than-likely to end on a cliffhanger. We might witness one of Andy’s co-workers giving false testimony. However, to make the season finale satisfying, it might end with Carina and Maya coming out of the shadows about the sperm donation and the group celebrating the same.

A new case related to Andy’s situation might also be seen by Station 19. We can also expect some reconciliation between Jack and Josh.

Cast

With a star-studded cast consisting of Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea “Andy” Herrera, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria “Vic” Hughes, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Deluca-Bishop:, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca, Bishop: Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz, Michael Williams’ old Captain.

Where To Stream?

Station 19 will stream on Hulu, ABC, and Amazon Prime. The 18th episode will air on the 19th of May, 2022.

