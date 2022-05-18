News
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
A spin-off of the show Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 revolves around the lives of a group of heroic firefighters facing new dangers every day, on and off duty.
The action-drama TV series premiered on the 22nd of March, 2018. Since its release, ABC is now airing its 5th season, highlighting its popularity amongst the masses. While the 5th season is still going on, ABC has already confirmed the release of season 6.
Created by Stacy McKee and directed by the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ director, Paris Barclay, the show has a very dramatic feel, thanks to Barclay’s directing style, and keeps the viewers glued to their screens.
While the series was first released with only 10 episodes in the first season, the number of episodes per season has increased. Season 2 of the same saw a leap from 10 to 17 episodes; season 3 and 4 has 16 episodes, while the 5th season is scheduled to have 18 episodes.
Plot Speculations
Since season 6 has been announced, the audience can rest assured that this will not be the concluding season of the series. However, the season finale should be interesting and leave the viewers hungry for more while also somewhat satisfying them.
Episode 17, ‘The Road You Didn’t Take,’ opens with Andy and Jack on a road journey to meet Jack’s long-lost brother. Andy receives good news from her lawyer; the Union Reps now permit her co-workers to testify in the case. Jack’s meeting with Josh, his brother, does not go as planned as Jack concludes that his parents didn’t want him and breaks down while recounting his experiences wherein he faced one predator after another.
Simultaneously, Ben and Miranda announce the adoption of Pru, while Maya and Carina face a dilemma; whether to reveal that Jack is their sperm donor or not.
Vic and Theo are summoned to look into a case consisting of a teen Matt, whose gender identity has been disregarded by his mom, Jane, while his father, Brian, supports him.
Back in Station 19, it’s clinic day, and Earl, a firefighter, faces medical issues with his foot.
With this background, the show is more-than-likely to end on a cliffhanger. We might witness one of Andy’s co-workers giving false testimony. However, to make the season finale satisfying, it might end with Carina and Maya coming out of the shadows about the sperm donation and the group celebrating the same.
A new case related to Andy’s situation might also be seen by Station 19. We can also expect some reconciliation between Jack and Josh.
Cast
With a star-studded cast consisting of Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea “Andy” Herrera, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria “Vic” Hughes, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Deluca-Bishop:, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca, Bishop: Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz, Michael Williams’ old Captain.
Where To Stream?
Station 19 will stream on Hulu, ABC, and Amazon Prime. The 18th episode will air on the 19th of May, 2022.
7th pay commission: 18 months arrears going to be received, 1.5 lakh rupees will come in the account, know details quickly
The central government has given this good news to a total of more than one crore employees and pensioners. The arrears of the employees of 18 months are stuck from the year 2020. A few months back it seemed that the government was lagging behind in giving this arrears.
The government has clearly said that the money for DA allowance i.e. dearness allowance stopped at the time of Corona will not be given. This is a big setback for the employees who have been waiting for 18 months. The Central Government has clearly said that the arrears of DA withheld from 2020 to 2021 will not be given.
In the 32nd meeting of the Voluntary Standing Committee on Pension Rules, the representative of DOI has categorically refused, the amount of the previous DA and DR will not be released. DOI is a branch of the Union Ministry of Finance, a part of the Union Ministry of Finance.
The Central Government had increased the dearness allowance of the employees to 28 on July 1, the same earlier they were being paid at 17 percent. In October 2021, the fee was increased to 30. Dearness allowance has been increased by 3 percent. However, it has been clearly denied by the government that DA money will not be given
In Tech, the Rich Get Richer as Big Companies Raise Pay While Struggling Startups Lay Off Workers
In a seeming contradiction to the flood of news reports detailing layoffs at many tech companies, Microsoft has announced pay raises for its workers.
In recent months tech companies, especially startups, have engaged in cost cutting. Tech startups have laid off thousands of employees, while more established companies, like Meta and Google, have frozen hiring for certain engineering positions. Many of those companies hired heavily during the pandemic and have recently seen big drops in their stock prices.
Microsoft, which saw only small increases in staffing, told employees that it was raising salaries to remain competitive in a tightening labor market. It’s not alone. Google’s parent company Alphabet and Amazon also announced higher wages for certain employees earlier this month.
The announcement by Microsoft shouldn’t be surprising, said Ge Bai, a professor of accounting at Johns Hopkins University.
“Microsoft is trying to retain their employees!,” Bai said in an email “And they are not alone!”
Highly skilled workers have seen salary increases over and above inflation, while unskilled workers have faced stagnant wages and layoffs, Bai said, adding that inflation has hit the poor hardest and has exacerbated existing disparities.
A look at job listings in the tech industry shows that employment may be stronger than news reports suggest.
From tech support to software development to web admin, the number of active online job postings for the last three months continued to rise, an analysis of ZipRecruiter internal data shows.
There are still plenty of jobs in tech
“We are not observing any negative trends in active online job postings data,” said Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter.
“On the contrary, demand for labor is still strong in tech,” Buber said in an email. “Active online postings data show that employers are still hiring aggressively in the tightest job market of all time.”
Another important data point: Quit rates are the highest on record, said Michael Faulkender, former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Treasury. If you want to retain talent in an inflationary period, you need to raise salaries, he added.
Bai expects that other tech companies will be announcing pay raises to keep their highly skilled employees from leaving for better jobs.
Some tech companies may be cutting back staff hired to facilitate work from home during the pandemic, Faulkender said. “Some tech firms that supported larger scale activity don’t need that many workers anymore,” he added.
Moreover, even though overall there is strong demand for tech workers, that doesn’t apply to all companies, Faulkender said. “Startups are inherently more risky especially if they have models that are not proven,” he added. “There’s less capital out there funding new ventures now and that will hit startups more acutely. When the economy is tightening you look for them to fail more quickly than established entities.”
That insecurity may be what is driving many startups to scale back their workforces, said Michael Waldman, an economist and professor at Cornell University. “When you’re Amazon or Microsoft you’re not worried about bankruptcy,” Waldman said.
In contrast, with the falling stock market and crashing crypto currency, some startups may see bankruptcy as a possibility and that worry may be driving them to cut back on costs, Waldman said.
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived On Netflix – May 19 Release, Time And What Is It About?
Born on March 31st, 1981, in the city often linked with Disney’s 2011 blockbuster; Rio, Rodrigo Sant’Anna is as colorful as the culture of Brazil.
Being one of the very few artists who acted in a show, written and directed by themselves, that won the public’s hearts, Sant’Anna is as talented as they come.
A part of the Top Ten in Netflix Brazil and starring in movies like; Till Luck Do Us Part (Part 1 and 2),Head over heels 2, and Um Suburban Sortudo; Sant’Anna has, time and again, reminded the audience of his impeccable sense of humor and comic timing.
What Is It About?
After winning the hearts of a huge audience with his movie ‘A Sogra Que Te Paris,’ Sant’Annais now back with his new project, ‘Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived.’
The spectacle is a stand-up comedy special wherein the comedian will talk about; and share his life and work experiences in his comic fashion.
Adding to this already exciting and fun production is the element of a live audience. Brazilian fans (or anybody in Brazil who can procure tickets for the show!) get to avail of this lucky opportunity to enjoy; the comic’s performance up-close and in person.
Who Will Enjoy This?
Fans of comedy, people who enjoy observational humor, and fans of Sant’Anna are going to enjoy this piece. It would be relatable to most adults as Sant’Anna will be talking (or joking) about his everyday work and life problems.
For those unfamiliar with Sant’Anna’s work, his previous sketch comedies; such as the ‘Smother-in-Law,’ would be a good way to get acquainted with the artist’s comic style. The comic often indulges in the comedy of manners, pointing out the everyday things we all think and do (with a jocular twist).
Where To Stream?
The show will be available on Netflix on May 19th, 2022.
