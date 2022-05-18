News
The 20 Most Followed Indians On Instagram 2022 (Updated)
One of the most popular and most used social networking applications, Instagram is user-friendly and visually appealing. It is young and tries its best to keep things interesting by rolling out new features. The younger generation who flock to the social media platforms is more active on Instagram. Their new feature reels (short videos) have made it more popular and the number of content creators is increasing day by day.
You will find most Indian celebrities and public figures on the platform with an unimaginable number of followers. Some of them have millions of followers and a few of them even rank among the most followed Instagram accounts all over the world. We have made a list of the top 20 most followed person on Instagram in India.
Have a look at the list of the most followed Indians on Instagram (as of May 2022)
20. Sara Ali Khan followers- 39.9 million
One of the youngest actresses in Bollywood, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh has millions of followers on Instagram. Sara is one of the most followed Indian on Instagram.
Click here: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
19. Varun Dhawan followers- 42 million
Varun is one of India’s highest-paid actors, he has worked on several Hindi films in Bollywood. He is also quite popular for his dancing skills. Varun has worked on movies like Badrinath ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Kalank, etc.
Click here: Varun Dhawan Instagram
18. Jannat Zubair followers- 42.2 million
Jannat Zubair is a popular Hindi Television actress who started her career as a child artist. She is one of the youngest who has the most Instagram followers. Jannat is a social media icon and influencer.
Click here: Jannat Zubair Instagram
17. Hrithik Roshan followers- 42.6 million
No doubt Hrithik has 42.9 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most prominent actors who has won several awards and accolades for his performance in the Hindi films of the Bollywood industry. He has one of the top Instagram profiles.
Click here: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
16. Kriti Sanon followers- 48.5 million
The fresh and bubbly actress in the Bolly industry secures the 16th position among the personalities with most Instagram followers in India. The actress worked in several Hindi movies like Luka Chuppi, Bareilly ki Barfi, and Heropanti.
Click here: Kriti Sanon Instagram
15. Urvashi Rautela followers- 50.6 million
The Miss Diva Universe 2015 has a profile that has the most followers on Instagram in India. The diva is also popular for her dancing skills and has worked on some Hindi and south Indian films like Hate Story 4, Sanam re, Kaabil, etc.
Click here: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
14. Disha Patani followers- 50.9 million
An actress in the Hindi film industry and a model has one of the most followed Instagram account. She is also popular among the youngsters for her fitness. She also shares her workout on her Instagram to influence others. She was featured in various successful movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat, and Baaghi 2.
Click here: Disha Patani Instagram
13. Salman Khan followers- 51.6 million
One of the most popular and highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema of all time, Salman Khan falls under the category of the most followed Instagram accounts. He’s appeared in numerous Hindi movies throughout his career and is a popular host of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.
Click here: Salman Khan Instagram
Also Read: 30 Most Beautiful Women In The World Based On Insta Follower
12. Sunny Leone followers- 52.4 million
A former adult film star and model Sunny Leone is among the ones who have the most Instagram followers. Sunny is presently an actress in the Hindi film industry and has appeared in movies like Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, and Mastizaade.
Click here: Sunny Leone Instagram
11. Anushka Sharma followers- 58.4 million
Anushka Sharma is currently a producer and actress in the Hindi film industry, who also has her own clothing line. Anushka is married to cricketer Virat Kohli. The popular actress has worked in several successful movies such as Band Baaja Baraat, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and PK.
Click here: Anushka Sharma Instagram
10. Jacqueline Fernandez followers- 60.6 million
Jacqueline Fernandes is a Sri Lankan actress who has appeared in several movies like Kick, Murder 2, Bachchhan Paandey, etc. and lives in India. Jacqueline is among the people who have highest Instagram followers in India.
Click here: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
9. Akshay Kumar followers- 61.7 million
Akshay Kumar has been working in the Hindi film industry for ages and is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. He was also the highest paid actor in 2020. He has appeared in numerous movies, including superhits like Aitraaz, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Welcome, Namastey London, and Housefull.
Click here: Akshay Kumar Instagram
8. Katrina Kaif followers- 64.3 million
One of the leading actresses in the Bollywood industry, who appeared in several successful movies like Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and Welcome. Katrina is among the Indians who have the highest followers on Instagram. She is popular for her beauty and has her own cosmetic line. She is married to the actor Vicky Kaushal.
Click here: Katrina Kaif Instagram
7. Alia Bhatt followers- 65.3 million
Alia Bhatt is one of the prominent actresses in the Hindi film industry who started very young. She has appeared in several superhit movies, including 2 States, Raazi, Gully Boy, and Highway.
Click here: Alia Bhatt Instagram
6. Deepika Padukone followers- 66.4 million
Deepika Padukone is a Hindi film actress who predominantly works in the Bollywood industry. She has worked in several super hit movies like Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Padmaavat. She is also the face of many Indian and International brands. No doubt she is among the top 10 with the highest followers in Instagram.
Click here: Deepika Padukone Instagram
5. Narendra Modi followers- 67.2 million
Narendra Damodardas Modi is very popular among the Indians and is also a well-known name worldwide as he is an Indian politician and the current Prime Minister of India. He is one of the most followed person on Instagram in India.
Click here: Narendra Modi Instagram
4. Neha Kakkar followers- 69.7 million
Neha Kakkar is a media personality and a renowned singer. She is also popular as a judge on the popular singing reality TV show, Indian Idol.
Click here: Neha Kakkar Instagram
3. Shraddha Kapoor followers- 72.1 million
One of the cutest actresses and a wonderful dancer and singer, Shraddha is among the ones who has the most Instagram followers. She has been a part of several Bollywood projects like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Baaghi.
Click here: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
2. Priyanka Chopra followers- 77.9 million
A prominent name in both Indian as well as Hollywood movies, Priyanka Chopra is one of the top celebrities and she has one of the top Instagram profiles among Indians. She is married to singer Nick Jonas (Jonas Brothers). Priyanka acted in numerous successful movies, such as Dostana, Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, The White Tiger, and Fashion.
Click here: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
1. Virat Kohli followers- 195 million
The Indian who tops the list is the Indian cricketer and former skipper of the Indian National team, Virat Kohli. Kohli has the highest followers on Instagram in India.
Click here: Virat Kohli Instagram
We hope you guys liked this list of the most followed Indians on Instagram. Do you follow any of them? Let us know in the comments below!
Also read: 30 Instagram Worthy Saree Poses For Girls That Will Rock Your Next Photoshoot
The post The 20 Most Followed Indians On Instagram 2022 (Updated) appeared first on MEWS.
Other voices: The stars, our destination
Humanity’s understanding of the universe expanded dramatically last week. On May 9, NASA released the infrared test images of the Large Magellanic Cloud, taken after the final alignment of the James Webb space telescope’s golden mirror segments.
By way of comparison, NASA also released images of galaxies in the Large Magellanic Cloud taken by the retired Spitzer space telescope’s infrared array camera. Imagine if Mr. Magoo, who sees the world as blurry shadows, was suddenly given glasses that allowed him to see everything sharply and in high definition. That’s how dramatic the differences between the two telescopes are.
Having achieved its most important benchmarks, the James Webb telescope, now 1 million miles away from Earth, will begin transmitting unprecedented images of our universe this summer after every instrument on board has been checked out and calibrated. There will be much to celebrate when the first images of a yet unidentified area of space are revealed to the public in July.
If that weren’t enough news from space last week, humanity also got its first look at the super-massive black hole at the center of our galaxy.
The black hole, known as Sagittarius A, is 27,000 light-years from Earth on one of the spiral arms of our Milky Way galaxy. The images were captured by the collective effort of 300 scientists, 80 institutions and eight radio telescopes working in tandem under the name Event Horizon Telescope project (EHT).
The EHT confirms astronomical theories about the existence of the black hole at the center of our galaxy exerting the necessary gravitational heft to hold our cosmic neighborhood with its billions of stars together.
The image confirming the existence of this black hole consists of images of nearby gas and light that Sagittarius A hasn’t swallowed. The gas forms a galactic halo around the black hole from which light can’t escape. This black hole, only the second that we’ve ever recorded, is where the center of the galaxy is believed to be.
The first black hole ever recorded, M87, is 1,000 times more massive than Sagittarius A. That black hole was photographed in 2019 and is 55 million light-years from Earth.
Sagittarius A appears to be a very stable “gentle” black hole by the standards of more destructive black holes believed to be populating our galaxy and the universe beyond. The EHT project, like the Webb Telescope, will continue gathering information for decades. Every day that scientists pore over the information coming in from the furthest corners of the cosmos brings us closer to understanding how our universe operates.
Last week was one of the most consequential weeks in astronomy ever. The wild thing is that these breakthroughs promise wilder days to come.
— The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Conversations With Friends Ending
The karmic connections depicted in Sally Rooney’s book from 2017 have found their way onto screens thanks to BBC and Hulu. This has caused great stress for all parties concerned, including the spectators.
The cast of Conversations with Friends can’t seem to get their love lives together, and after all of the betrayals, shattered trust, and friendships that have been severed, the majority of us were hoping for some resolution.
Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends is the first book that she has written. It was adapted for television two years after the publication of her well-known bestseller, Normal People.
The new Conversations With Friends presentation is moving to watch. The reason is that it has elements that make her work so exceptionally. It also includes great narrative, interesting people, and thought-provoking themes.
However, now that fans know where to watch Conversations with Friends, many of them may have skipped forward to the conclusion of the show to catch up.
Where does the conversation end with my friends?
Have you seen Conversations With Friends from the beginning to the conclusion in a single sitting? Then you may be interested in more discussion on some of the show’s subtler aspects.
Conversations With Friends’ last episode, in contrast to many other recent dramas such as Pieces of Her and The Split season 3, finished on a note that left more questions unanswered, which will satisfy readers who had previously enjoyed the book.
The audience has witnessed Frances engage in several behaviors that could lead to undesirable outcomes throughout the series. These behaviors include having sexual relations with her new friend’s husband, Nick, and concealing her recently published story from Bobbi’s former girlfriend and friend.
Bobbi is irritated because a mysterious lady in the book reminds her of herself (and not in a good way! ), and when she finds out the truth, it disturbs Bobbi.
COULD THERE BE A SECOND SEASON OF CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS?
Sally Rooney’s narrative stands on its own, and Conversations With Friends finished just as the book did. The second season of Conversations With Friends hasn’t been announced yet, exactly like the first season of Normal People.
Conversations With Friends may go on in print and on the screen. It will be seen soon if there is enough desire for a second season. In the end, Frances demonstrates that she’s not ready to give up on a future connection with Nick.
Despite Melissa’s request, even if she’s learned a lot from her time in the group.
The Ending of The Conversations With Friends Book
Conversations with Friends will be a must-see show for people like Sally Rooney. But let’s talk about Frances, Bobbi, Melissa, and Nick for those who haven’t read Rooney’s first book yet.
This is how the Conversation with Friends bookends since it’s sure to be a hot topic on social media in the coming weeks—we all remember the Normal People fuss.
The post Conversations With Friends Ending appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Target feels inflation’s sting in Q1, shares plunge
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Target took a big hit from higher costs during the first quarter despite brisk sales and shares appeared headed for their most severe sell-off since the Black Monday market crash of 1987.
Profits for major retailers has come under pressure from both surging inflation and stubborn clogs in the global supply chain.
Target’s net income fell roughly 52% from a year ago to $1.01 billion, or $2.16 per share, in the quarter that ended April 30. Per-share earnings adjusted for one time costs were $2.19, far from Wall Street projections of $3.07 a share expected by industry analysts polled by FactSet.
That is also below last year’s first quarter profit of $2.09 billion.
“Throughout the quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a prepared statement.
Things have changed significantly from the environment the company was experiencing just 13 weeks ago, Cornell said, and the company did not project the significant cost increases in freight and transportation.
Those costs will be $1 billion higher this year than the company had anticipated, and Target does not expect those costs to ease this year.
Target’s report follows quarterly results from Walmart Tuesday and there were many similarities between the two, including an early sell-off of stock. Shares of Target Corp. plunged 24% before the opening bell Wednesday.
The last time shares fell so hard was on Oct. 19, 1987, one of the worst days in history for U.S. markets, when the Dow fell more than 20%. However, Target shares then cost less than $4. On Tuesday, shares of Target tumbled $51.85, hitting $163.43 with about an hour before the markets open.
Revenue rose 4% to $24.83 billon in the quarter, a little better than expected.
Sales at Target stores open at least a year increased 3.4% during the latest quarter. It posted an 18% increase in the same quarter last year. Online sales increased 3.2%, following growth of 50.2%. Same-day services including picking up online orders curbside increased 8% this year. More than 95% of Target’s first quarter sales were fulfilled by its stores.
Sales growth was driven by items that shoppers frequently purchase like food and beverages, beauty and household essentials.
During a media call with reporters on Tuesday, executives with the Minneapolis company said that customers remain financially healthy and that the pattern of spending is returning to something more similar to before the pandemic.
Americans are buying fewer TVs, bicycles and kitchen appliances than they did during the two years of the pandemic. Those sales have shifted to luggage, for example as people begin traveling again. That unexpectedly rapid shift led to higher markdowns and an increase of bulky items that are not selling as quickly as Target had expected.
______
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio:
