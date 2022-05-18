News
The Best Hookup Apps Reviewed for NSA Casual Encounters
Getting married or attached is a good thing! But, sometimes, all you might want is just a friend with benefits – or a one-night-stand, even. Not everyone is into long-term commitments!Yet, with the online world populated with many dating apps, it can be daunting to find the best hookup sites and apps for your sexual needs. It’s not uncommon to bump into bots, either.
Which is why we’ve done the heavy swiping for you to find the hookup apps that work best. It doesn’t matter if you’re into flings, booty calls, or one night stands, we’ve compiled the best hookup sites and apps so finding hook ups can be easier.
The Best Hookup Sites and Apps
- Best hookup app overall – AdultFriendFinder
- Easiest hookups for guys – Ashley Madison
- 100% free hookup site – Reddit Dirty R4R
- Best hookup app for women – Bumble
- Best new hookup app – Hinge
- Best free hookup app – Tinder
- New hookup app for threesomes – Feeld
- Like Tinder but only for hookups – Pure App
- Highest female to male ratio app – Seeking
- Best LGBTQ+ hookup app – HER
- Best free hookup site turned app – OkCupid
- Best app if you’re over 50 – SilverSingles
- Best gay hookup app – Grindr
- Best for BDSM hookups – Alt.com
- Best for Swingers – Swapfinder
- Best if you’re not interested in hookups – eHarmony
1. AdultFriendFinder – Best Hookup App and Site Overall
- A sexually active community
- A vast user base
- Freely access the platform’s blogs and groups
- Share erotic media
- Most members seek casual relationships
If you’re seeking sexual fun (or are looking to explore new things sexually), AdultFriendFinder could be a good match for you. Most people are sexually active here, and you can share erotic photos and videos to attract possible matches.
Also, because the site’s population is diversified, comprising seniors, gays, and bisexuals, you can find all sorts of no-strings-attached partners here. The platform offers various communication modes, including live chat, so you can contact other users with whichever one you like.
The user base at AdultFriendFinder couldn’t be larger, and most of the people reside in the United States. Sign up and access the website’s blogs and groups for free. It’s complimentary to leave your comments, too.
2. Ashley Madison – Easiest Hookup App to Use
- Most members seek extramarital affairs
- An easy-to-navigate platform
- A large membership pool
- An active community
- Vie member’s profile pictures for free
If you’re seeking hookups apps with an easy-to-use interface, Ashley Madison has got you covered. The large membership boosts your chances to find someone, and the active community means you’re less likely to have a blank inbox.
This app, which makes for a reliable spot for people looking for new affairs, is also easy to move. Thankfully, you can download it for free and get the ball rolling on the go.
At Ashley Madison, you can sign up, use search filters, and view other members’ photos without spending a penny. The friendly user interface couldn’t be more convenient.
3. Reddit Dirty R4R – 100% Free Hookup Sites
- 100% free hookup sites
- You can post anonymously
- Multiple “subreddits” for niche hookups
- Over 778,000 members
- Find hookup partners, cam playmates & more
Reddit Dirty R4R is the more sex-focused version of Reddit’s R4R section. In case you’re wondering, it stands for “Dirty Redditor for Redditor”, as users of this famous forum site are known as “Redditors” and the forums are known as “subreddits”.
Okay, your Reddit crash course is over.
This forum-style hookup site allows you to chat, flirt, and exchange photos with horny women and men from all over the world.
You can post anonymously, which has its upsides, but it means that other users may be catfishing you… keep that in mind! It can also be hard to find horny people in your local area, though there are some ways to filter down your results.
Dirty R4R is LGBT+ inclusive and very sex-positive, which is nice, but the limited audience and anonymity may be a deal-breaker if you’re impatient. At least it’s free!
4. Bumble – Best Hookup App for Women
- Find matches on the go via an app
- Women are in charge of the game
- Millions of monthly visitors
- A reliable gender proportion
- Communicate with other users free of charge
And now look at this: a hookup app that empowers women! If you’re a woman and are looking to make the first move in a casual relationship, Bumble is right here.
The fact that gender proportion is almost equal is a bonus. It simply increases your chances to find someone.
Profile photos are public, and members can contact each other for free. So, if you’re a woman looking to be in charge of your connections, and chat with them for free, it could be time to join Bumble.
The site’s app lets you be in charge of your connections on the go. Which is a plus considering there couldn’t be more members to check out. The platform boasts millions of monthly visitors.
5. Hinge – Best New Hookup App
- “No-surprises” video date
- 50-50 gender ratio
- Free messages
- Strict sign-up process
- Almost no fake profiles
Just because you’re looking for casual sex doesn’t mean that you’ll set up for just anyone.
To avoid weird first dates with people that look “slightly different” from their profile pictures, Hinge has come up with the perfect idea − they give many conversation starters that encourage users to hop on a video date before meeting in person.
Men will appreciate the 50-50 gender ratio, as reported by Hinge’s spokeswoman herself, Jean-Marie McGrath. Also, being a newer app means Hinge has very active members that send likes, comment on photos, and send messages to potential matches.
With the free version, you get access to their matchmaking features and you can send unlimited messages to your mutual matches. And if that weren’t enough, you can also give 8 likes per day as well as set preferences like age, ethnicity, and religion.
6. Tinder – Best Free Hookup App
- A location-based matchmaking system
- Messages other users for free
- Access live video calls
- Millions of people to check out
- User activity is high
For those who fancy free features on a hooking up app, Tinder could be the place to be. Most of the core features are complimentary, including sending messages (for matched members). Other freebies include locating members near you, downloading the platform’s app, and uploading images.
Tinder has millions of people, which increases your chances of bumping into a match. Member activity couldn’t be higher, too. Meaning, potential sex partners could make the first move!
Enjoy live video calls, and connect to Snapchat, Spotify, and other apps hassle-free. Don’t worry if you’re from the LGBTQ+ community, either. Tinder has got a place for you.
7. Feeld – New Hookup App for Threesomes
- Heaps of very attractive profiles
- Open-minded users
- Top-notch security
- LGBTQ+ friendly
- Lots of free features
Designed for more than just vanilla dating, Feeld’s original name 3nder speaks volumes about what the app is for…
If you’re tired of contacting 100s of people on other apps to find the only few who’ll agree to a threesome, then you’ll love how users on Feeld state exactly what they’re looking for.
You can sign up on Feeld as a single or as a couple, and choose from more than 20 sexual and gender identities, list your desires, and create group chats. In other words, narrowing down on what you’re looking for should be a matter of minutes.
Feeld gives so many features for free that I actually feel like I’m taking advantage of them… Jokes aside − you can sign up, define a maximum distance for matches, view matches near you, send and receive unlimited messages from your matches, and more.
8. Pure App − Best Hookup-only App
- Purely for hookups
- James-Bond-like anonymity
- 100% free for women
- Different matches every day
- Modern & minimalist UI
As the name suggests, Pure stands out by being purely for hookups. So much so that the app rules command users to “pretend like you’re strangers afterward”.
Unlike most dating apps, Pure doesn’t have any matchmaking algorithm. Instead, members can write catchy “ads” about themselves or what they are looking for. When anyone likes their ad, then it’s a match.
For those who value anonymity, Pure is a match made in heaven (pun intended) as profiles are deleted every 24 hours. Much like a James Bond movie, you can also send spur-of-the-moment pictures that will self-destruct a few seconds after your partner has seen them.
Women will be glad to know that Pure is 100% free for them. Men, on the other end, have access to a 3-day free trial to try all the features and get their first date.
10. HER − Best for Queer Women
- “Something casual” tag
- Social media features
- Unlimited free messages
- Active profiles with real photos
- Free base version
If you’re tired of apps that keep suggesting men even though you were clear about your gender preferences… or worse, if you keep being sexualized by men who just don’t get it…
Then HER has been custom made for you.
Apart from being LGBTQ+ friendly, what makes this app particularly great for one-night stands is the “Looking for” section of profiles that includes a “something casual” tag − so that there’s no confusion as to what you (or potential matches) are looking for.At first glance, you’ll notice HER has many features you’d find on social media, such as a feed, status updates, and more. What makes this interesting is that it’s a great way to find easy conversation starters − apart from the all-time great “Hi, you’re so hot”.
9. Seeking – Best for Sugar Hookups
- A large user base
- Gender proportion is almost equal
- Contact other users freely
- Fit for sugar daddies and sugar babies
- Most users are into casual relationships
One of the best hookup sites with a reliable male-to-female ratio, Seeking is a safe spot for sugar daddies looking to get into casual relationships with younger people. And vice versa.
The platform couldn’t be easier to navigate and features many users, who could be potential partners for casual sex — or even a one-night-stand.
Contact other users for free, provided your profile image is approved. And if you’re ever on the move, Seeking’s app has got you covered. Download it for free — it’s available on both Android and iOS devices.
Like most entries on this list, this platform offers complimentary services. Register, find matches, and chat with them free of charge.
10. HER
11. OkCupid – Best Free Hookup Site and App
- High member activity
- Most users seek “serious” hookups
- Core features, including messaging, are available for free
- A large user base
- Access a mobile app for Android and iOS devices
If you’d rather use a free site rather than a complimentary app, here’s a dating spot that offers most of its core features for free. The user base here couldn’t be larger and more active. Consequently, you could easily run into a potential hookup partner — considering several members are after “serious” hookups.
Enjoy a whole load of free features on this site, including signing up, searching and messaging other users, and keeping track of who you like. Other freebies include viewing pictures of possible matches, importing your photos from leading social media sites, and downloading their app.
Register and get immediate match suggestions for your pick.
12. SilverSingles – Best Hookup Site for Over 60
- The platform is safe to use
- View other members’ photos for free
- The site is designed to suit older singles
- A near-equal gender proportion
- Access a clutter-free app
For our senior citizens, this could be the place to hook up with your “agemates.” The site is designed to suit older adults: it’s safe and easy to use, and it features a detailed personality test during signup.
SilverSingles has an almost equal gender proportion, too, increasing your chances of finding other casual-sex seekers. Most of the members are aged 50+, so you only knock into matches within your age range, and are educated.
The platform has a dating app, which is available on android and iOS devices, and you can download it free of charge. Freebies at Silver Singles include viewing other users’ photos, getting match suggestions, and favoriting possible casual partners.
13. Grindr – Best Gay Hookup App
- Most members seek short-term connections
- An active, large user base
- Users are 100% men
- Matches are location-based
- Contact possible matches free of charge
Any gays in the room? You might want to look no further than Grindr. The high user engagement on the platform makes for a good chance to land yourself a match. And the location-based matching system couldn’t be more convenient. Who wouldn’t want a sex partner in their locality, after all?
The membership at Grindr is 100% men so your chances of finding potential gay dates aren’t compromised.
Register for free on this no-strings-attached relationships app and enjoy other freebies, including registration, viewing matches, exploring member profiles, messaging potential dates, and more.
14. Alt.com – Best for BDSM Hookups
- Members seek BDSM encounters
- A large user base
- Detailed profiles
- Active users are aged 25 to 34
- Access live video chats for free
Are you looking to fulfill your sexual fantasies? Alt.com could be your best app for hooking up — most members here are into BDSM. The site boasts millions of users, too, so you might be able to find a partner.
Active users are aged 25 to 34, just so you know what age range to target potential matches. And the detailed member profiles let you assess possible dates before throwing an opening line.
Like all entries on this list, freebies are no exception at Alt.com: register, flirt, and join chat rooms without spending a dime.
15. Swapfinder – Best for Swingers
- Members are sexually active
- Users are open to couple-sharing
- A large user base
- Members seek casual sex encounters
- Join chat rooms free of charge
True to its name, Swapfinder is a partner-swapping spot. And it couldn’t be easier finding casual sex encounters on the platform. Members are vocal about their sexual preferences, and they’re open to couple-sharing.
The platform boasts a large user base (with the vast majority of members from the United States) widening your chances of finding a potential match. And the fact that the users here are sexually active is a plus.
Swapfinder lets you join chat rooms and comment on media, such as videos and photos, for free.
Join free of charge and get the ball rolling!
16. eHarmony – Best for Mature Couples
- The site features a section for mature singles
- View other members’ profiles for free
- Profile sections are detailed
- Thorough compatibility test upon registration
- The platform is quite simple and easy to navigate
Mature couples, where are you? eHarmony could be your best app for hookup. Matchmaking is based on an in-depth personality test, boosting compatibility. The profiles here couldn’t be more detailed, too, just so you can assess potential matches before breaking the ice.
And don’t worry, eHarmony knows you’re a senior citizen. They’ve made it easier for you to navigate their platform, let alone offering an entire section dedicated to you, the older people.
Freebies aren’t an exception on the site as well: from registering to viewing profiles and favorite members, you won’t spend a penny.
Thanks to eHarmony’s app, you don’t have to be taking your PC with you everywhere, given your age. Grab your phone (or tablet) and search for matches on the go.
Runner-Ups: The Best of the Rest Hookup Apps
- Her – hookup app for LBGTQ+ community only
- PURE – a platform for spontaneous hookups
- Victoria Milan – a hookup platform for secret affairs
- Heated Affairs – a dating site for discreet hookups
- Gay Friend Finder – a dating site for local gay hookups
- Dust – a hookup spot for anonymous sexting
- Plenty of Fish – a platform for hookups with love touches
- 99 Flavors – a dating app for the sexually adventurous
- Get In On – a hookup app for all sexual taste and preferences
- Clover – a dating app for personal hookup encounters
- Red Hot Pie – a site for various hookup set-ups
Know the Ins and Outs of the Hookup App Scene:
How to Choose the Best App for Hookups
While we may have listed the best apps for hookup out there, it doesn’t hurt to dig out one (or more) for yourself — just in case. Here’s how:
Weigh Your Wallet
Some apps offer most of the core features for free. Others offer them for a fee. Ask yourself if a potential free platform would best serve your needs — or if you’d rather spend a few bucks on a subscription site, without stretching your wallet
Experiment with Various Platforms
Sometimes, experiments yield the best results. Experimenting with different potential dating networks could help land yourself the best dating sites out there.
“Expensive” May Not Mean “Quality”
We couldn’t stress this more. But some of the expensive platforms out there don’t offer quality services. Flipping the coin, some of the less costly ones don’t offer mediocre services. Just keep it in mind as you delve the internet for the best dating spots.
How Do You Want to Communicate?
Would you be better off with a live chat? Or, you’d rather message potential, instead. And is email communication your cup of tea? email. These, and more, are some of the things you want to consider, just like with long-term dating apps.
Read User Reviews
It doesn’t matter if you aren’t into long-term dating, but the rules remain unchanged. Read feedback from previous users before using a potential dating app. It’ll help separate the wheat from the chaff.
General Dating Sites or Niche Sites?
Some hooking up apps are designed specifically for hookups. Some cater to a whole load of different dating set-ups, with casual dating being a fraction of it. Go for what best meets your needs.
What Are the Best Free Hookup Sites?
Most of the top hookup sites aren’t completely free to use. But if you’re seeking spots with most of the features available for free, including customer support 24 hours a day, these could fit the bill.
- OkCupid
- AdultFriendFinder
- Tinder
- Seeking
- Bumble
- Ashley Madison
Tips for Hooking Up
Are you looking to use the best apps for a hookup like a pro? Then you need to master the rules of the game. We hope these tips help.
Don’t Go All In
Unlike a serious relationship, a casual sex encounter is temporary, and your potential partner probably knows it. Going all in may get your feelings hurt when it’s time to wrap things up.
Know When to Leave
After you’ve gotten intimate once or twice, or so, read between the lines to gauge if your “lover” has already given up. This is temporary dating, after all! And if they’re acting distant after a booty call, it might be time to leave.
The Opening Lines
Use action-initiating opening lines when making the first move. You want a potential date to stick around for a convo. So, make them do it. Otherwise, you might never get your messages replied to, even on the best app for a hookup!
Don’t Be Creepy
The best way to never land yourself a potential match is to be creepy. Avoid it if you’re, in fact, seeking a “serious” casual relationship.
Location Matters
Are you looking for potential matches near your location? Then do it on a platform with geolocation features. A site like Tinder may get you one, or more, local hookups.
How to Stay Safe When Hooking up Through Dating Apps
Safety comes first when seeking partners via dating apps, including hookup apps. You want to keep an eye on these tips:
- Don’t share your financial info
- Meet publicly for the first time
- Ensure (subscription) payments are done over a secure server
- Beware of bots
- If you decide to get intimate, use protection
The Best Hookup Sites and Apps: The Takeaway
Online dating need not be complicated. Whether you’re seeking the best apps for hookups or dating sites for casual encounters, we hope our top picks help!
Our winner is AdultFriendFinder: The vast majority of people here aren’t only seeking casual relationships but also are sexually active. Our first and second runner-ups are eHarmony and Tinder, respectively. These cater to the needs of older and younger people, in that order, as far as casual sex goes.
Now, go enjoy casual fun like you’ve never before!
Ex-Met Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for drugs three months after testifying in Angel staffer Eric Kay case
The Matt Harvey story has taken another sad turn.
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced that Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.”
In February, Harvey testified in court that he shared Percocets with pitcher Tyler Skaggs while they were teammates with the Angels. Skaggs fatally overdose in 2019. MLB did not start testing for opioids or cocaine (which Harvey also admitted to using) until after Skaggs’ death.
Eric Kay, the Angels’ staffer who distributed drugs in the Angels’ clubhouse, including to Harvey, was convicted on drug distribution and conspiracy charges. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Harvey has not pitched in the major leagues since Sept. 8, 2019 when he was a member of the Baltimore Orioles. When he was with the Mets, Harvey was once one of the best pitchers in the game. His 2013 season, which saw him start the All-Star Game at Citi Field, made him a household name at just 24 years old. In 2015 he helped get the Mets to the World Series, posting a 2.71 ERA in 29 starts.
Harvey, 33, is under a contract with the Orioles. His suspension is retroactive to April 29, 2022.
()
Best 10 Delta 8 THC Gummies to Buy 2022
Delta 8 Gummies – Best 10 Delta 8 THC Gummies to Buy 2022
- Delta 8 Gummies with HHC & THC-O – 2:1 Tropic Mango
- Koi CBD – Delta 8 Gummies – Strawberry – 25mg
- Koi CBD – Delta 8 Gummies – Watermelon – 25mg
- WORK – Delta 8 Gummies – Mixed Fruit – 50mg
- Delta Munchies – Delta 8 Gummies – Peach Rings – 10mg-30mg
- Delta Munchies – Delta 8 Gummies – Watermelon – 10mg-30mg
- RA Royal – Delta 8 Gummies – Blue Raspberry Rings – 800mg
- RA Royal – Delta 8 Gummies – Peach Rings- 800mg
- Exhale Wellness – Delta 8 Gummies – Mixed Fruit – 25mg
- Terp 8 – Delta 8 Gummies – Grape – 50mg
Best Delta 8 Gummies
Delta 8 Gummies with HHC & THC-O – 2:1 Tropical Mango
With a whopping 20mg of Delta 8 THC plus 10mg of HHC, 3mg CBD, and 2mg THC-0 per gummy the TRĒ House Tropical Mango Delta 8 gummies are the clear winner on our list by a huge margin. Delta 8 gummies that taste this good and get you this ripped definitely deserve to be named the best.
TRĒ House’s unique mix of cannabinoids makes for a fantastic and nuanced buzz that is energetic and euphoric. To tally up the mouthful above that’s 35mg of cannabinoids per gummy which will make for a very potent experience! What an incredibly large dose to come packed in a little tropical mango-flavored morsel.
TRĒ House is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Delta 8 and we expect them to completely dominate the industry. This brand is committed to bringing you the best Delta 8 gummies and stops at nothing to accomplish its goal. Whether you want to get lifted on Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, or any other type of THC imaginable, this brand has you covered.
We also love that they often include CBD in their products. They don’t really advertise this fact, but the Topic Mango Delta 8 gummies also contain 3mg of full-spectrum CBD. Getting baked is great and all, but it’s nice to give your body a little bit of CBD as well. Especially if you’re combining these gummies with a night of clubbing.
This brand would be our first recommendation to any friend, customer, or colleague. They make the best Delta 8 vapes, the best Delta 8 gummies, and a Delta 9 cookie that is out of this world. Their Delta 8 gummies taste the best, have the most potent effects, and blew our minds in their overall quality. Now whenever we want to chill with some THC, we reach for TRE House.
If you want to treat yourself to a truly premium Delta 8 experience, there is no better choice than the Tropic Mango Delta 8 gummies from TRĒ House.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
Koi CBD – Delta 8 Edible – Strawberry Gummies – 25mg
The Strawberry Delta 8 gummies from Koi are a real crowd pleaser scoring in at 25mg of Delta 8 per gummy. These gummies offer a more straightforward approach compared to the TRĒ House Tropical Mango delta 8 gummies with all 25mg of the cannabinoids being Delta 8 THC. While these weren’t the absolute best THC gummies we’d ever had, they were definitely a close second.
These delta 8 gummies are an ideal choice with a medium-strength effect that has all of the familiar qualities of Delta 8 THC, offering a very chill and somewhat energetic experience. THC can be a powerful thing, and these THC gummies harness that power perfectly. It’s kind of like if chill could chill.
We were hard tasked to pick a favorite flavor from Koi CBD, and the delicious Strawberry flavored delta 8 gummies turned out to be the best in our opinion. If you’re a fan of THC and tasty gummies, you definitely need to give these a try!
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
Koi CBD – Delta 8 Edible – Watermelon Gummies – 25mg
The Koi CBD Watermelon flavor has all the same features as the Koi CBD Strawberry flavor with 25mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy but comes in a juicy watermelon flavored package. It was a hard choice deciding between the strawberry and watermelon flavor, we do consider the strawberry a better crowd-pleaser but the watermelon is best for those who adore the distinct sweet candy watermelon flavor.
Ultimately, both of these flavors are amazing so you can’t go wrong. What you should really be impressed with is that Koi uses the best ingredients, Delta 8 from premium hemp, and some of the most sophisticated extraction methods available. This makes for some seriously impressive gummies. The bottom line is, if you love gummies and getting lifted on Delta 8, then you can’t go wrong with any of the gummies from Koi.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
WORK – Delta 8 Edible – Mixed Gummies – 50mg
Scoring in at 50mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy the WORK Heavy Duty Delta 8 gummies offer an incredible and potent experience. These gummies come in mixed flavors that are assorted randomly. WORK really places the emphasis on these Delta 8 gummies with the cannabinoid load.
Of all the Delta 8 we tried, these gummies are truly meant to offer a potent Delta 8 buzz with the flavor of the gummies is really an afterthought. We highly recommend these if baked is your number one goal. These gummies are definitely the best option for those who care more about getting faded than indulging in some boutique flavor. Work is best for people who just want their Delta 8 to work!
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
Delta Munchies – Delta 8 Edible – Peach Rings Gummies – 10mg-30mg
You can never go wrong with Delta 8 gummies, and that’s especially true with peach rings. Just like the classic candy, these are a delicious juicy peach candy bite that has that perfect sweet-tart balance and a strong hit of peach flavor. Delta Munchies Peach Rings are offered in 3 intensity levels offering 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg of Delta 8 THC per ring depending on the experience you are looking for. No doubt these peach rings are a great way to get a decent and delicious buzz.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
Delta Munchies – Delta 8 Edible – Watermelon Gummies – 10mg-30mg
Much like Delta Munchies Peach Rings, their Watermelon Gummies come in three intensity levels, offering 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. It was a hard call between the peach rings and watermelon flavor, and we highly recommend watermelon for anyone who adores the refreshing flavor profile and is looking for a sweet and juicy watermelon treat.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
RA Royal – Delta 8 THC Edible – Gummy Rings Blue Raspberry Flavor – 800mg
If you are looking for a more relaxed Delta 8 experience, the RA Royal Blue Raspberry Gummy Rings are a perfect choice. This brand is one of the biggest names in CBD but is making big waves in the world of Delta 8. They have a reputation for using the best hemp, quality ingredients, and for making some of the best THC gummies we’ve ever come across.
Each jar has 800mg of Delta 8 THC and 400mg of CBD, with the CBD aiding in generating a more relaxed and stress-free experience perfect for those that want to chill out for the evening or want to get a better night’s sleep. These gummies come in a fantastic blue raspberry flavor that tastes great with the sweet-tart sugar coating each gummy has.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
RA Royal – Delta 8 THC Edible – Peach Flavor Rings – 800mg
The RA Royal Peach Gummy Rings also come with 800mg of Delta 8 THC and 400mg of CBD per jar and offer up a very relaxed and peaceful buzz. These gummies are a great choice for anyone who is a peach ring lover and they offer that same great flavor as the classic candy. These make for a perfect treat for anyone looking to settle in for the evening and who wants to have a chill time.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
Exhale Wellness Vegan Gummies
Ok, so we said we’d only list 10 Delta 8 gummies, but when it comes to Delta 8, we just can’t get enough. We felt our list would be incomplete without mentioning these delicious gummies from Exhale. Every customer knows Exhale from their work in the cannabis industry, but like many of the companies on our list, Exhale has made a name for itself in the world of recreational hemp products.
They make tasty THC gummies, Delta 8 tinctures, and there’s even a rumor going around that they’re working on a Delta 8 cart. We’ll believe it when we see it. If you love THC gummies, then you’re going to love the powerful Delta 8 goodness that Exhale has waiting for you. These gummies are made with the best quality hemp, 100% vegan ingredients, and are packed with Delta 8.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
Terp 8 – Delta 8 Edible – Grape – 50mg
If you’re on the hunt for the Delta 8 gummies with the hunt for some powerful hemp gummies at a great price, this brand is an excellent choice. Terp 8 is a brand that is fairly new to the Delta 8 space but has been making some big moves. This brand makes CBD products like many of the other brands on our list, but they also make safe, effective delta 8 products that any customer can enjoy. Sure, the price is great, but the quality is really what every customer should be gasping about.
Not only do these powerful hemp gummies look good, but they also taste amazing and contain some seriously potent Delta 8. This brand is known for having some impressive flavor profiles, but these Delta 8 hemp gummies are next level. We’ve never tasted a grape flavor so delicious and at the price, we were completely blown away.
If you’re interested in trying out an up-and-coming Delta 8 brand, Terp 8 is a fantastic option.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
Honorable Mention
Koi CBD – Delta 8 Edible – D8:D9:D10 Blue Raspberry Pop Crystals – 50mg
Pop Crystals, those explosive fizzy rocks that we are all familiar with from childhood can now be boosted with cannabinoids. These aren’t delta 8 gummies, but they are delicious and come with 20mg of Delta 8 THC, 20mg of Delta 10 THC, and 10mg of Delta 9 THC.
You don’t have to search far and wide to see why this is a clear winner, they offer a well-balanced and nuanced experience that has been expertly crafted by Koi CBD. We think these gummies have one of the best flavor profiles yet. The intensity of the blue raspberry flavor is a perfect fit with the fizzy action of these crystals, and the cannabinoid recipe brings on a well-balanced, energetic buzz just shortly after having some.
Koi has developed some advanced technology that allows the well-balanced experience they generate to come into effect at record speed with many experiencing the effects in just 20 min after eating.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
Koi CBD – Delta 8 Edible – D8:D9:D10 Tropical Pop Crystals – 50mg
With a delicious mix of tropical flavors– waves of passionfruit, mango, and pineapple, Koi CBD really makes for a fabulous time with their Tropical Pop Crystals. These have a mix of 20mg of Delta 8 THC, 20mg of Delta 10 THC, and 10mg of Delta 9 THC and each package comes with a total of 50mg of cannabinoids.
These aren’t gummies, but they’re a great bang-for-the-buck. With these tasty treats, you can enjoy the 50mg pack for far cheaper than most other edibles and because the rocks are small you can dose out exactly how much you want out of the package and store away the rest. These packs come with enough for 3+ decently buzzed sessions to enjoy.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 25% Off.
What is Delta 8?
We know that Delta 8 is a relatively new cannabinoid. There are Delta 8 articles popping up left and right, and many people simply don’t know what to make of it. Well, we’re here to help you understand what Delta 8 is, what Delta 8 does, and whether or not you feel you should give it a try.
First of all, Delta 8 is an analog isolate of THC. Delta 8 exists on the same molecular strand as THC, but at a different point. Delta 8 is highly psychoactive and provides a buzz similar to that of THC, but noticeably different. If you’re a fan of mary-jane and want to try something new, Delta 8 might be just the thing.
There are a bunch of great Delta 8 products on the market, but gummies and Delta 8 vapes are definitely the most popular as of yet. We’re also big fans of Delta 8 op crystals and all of the other fun candy-like formulations. If you’re unfamiliar with Delta 8, gummies and other edible products are probably the most accessible way to give it a try.
Use Code “OBSERVER” for 20% Off.
If you’re interested in treating yourself to a premium Delta 8 experience,
Head over to TRĒ House!
Have a great practice one day, play team DJ the next; and other Dolphins OTA notes
The first Miami Dolphins practice of organized team activities open to media on Tuesday revealed a new motivational tool coach Mike McDaniel is using in offseason drills.
If a player is named the team’s practice player of the day, at the next day’s practice he gets to be the team DJ, deciding what songs will be played at practice. That player is noticeably highlighted, wearing an orange jersey. The offense wears white, defense wears teal and quarterbacks or others who are participating while nursing injuries wear red, non-contact jerseys.
“It’s definitely a motivational thing. It just brings that fun to practice, into the building,” said linebacker Jerome Baker, a leader on the defense heading into his fifth season.
On Tuesday, second-year outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was the man in orange, and Phillips treated the team to a Kanye West-heavy playlist through the hour-plus of drills.
“Terrible,” Baker joked in criticism of Phillips’ track selection. “Nah, I think what happened was they kept skipping some parts, so we didn’t really see his whole playlist. The parts I heard, they were decent. But they were just decent. The first guy to have it, he’s supposed to come out with some fire. I’m going to work on it.”
Baker’s looking forward to his chance.
“When I get on there, we’re going to hear a lot of Drake,” he said. “Honestly, probably the whole playlist is going to be Drake, and hopefully I get a chance to do it.”
Phillips being the DJ at the team’s second practice of OTAs is an encouraging sign.
Phillips had a Dolphins rookie record 8 1/2 sacks last season as he transitioned to the NFL from a breakthrough 2020 college season with the Miami Hurricanes that earned him a first-round draft selection. This offseason, he’s trying to become a more well-rounded outside linebacker that can contribute in all ways — not just the pass rush — and said he trimmed himself down five pounds.
OTA attendance
OTAs are voluntary for veterans, and McDaniel noted, in his press conference prior to Tuesday’s session, that the team will rest a number of key players.
“The veterans that have earned the right over their career — and the science backs up that, right now, it’s not best served for them to be out there — we’re not going to put them out there,” he said. “From any given day, that can vary, but we try to be very intentional and deliberate in everything we do. There’s no absolute with anything. The best thing for the Dolphins is each and every player is ready for Week 1.”
With that said, veterans who did not participate in Tuesday’s OTA session were left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, running back Chase Edmonds, tight end Adam Shaheen and defensive tackle John Jenkins.
Armstead was spotted on the practice field and even offered second-year linemen Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones post-practice instructions.
Wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Lynn Bowden, running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold were spotted wearing their jerseys, but they did not participate in teams workouts.
Mostert and Bowden are recovering from season-ending injuries last fall. Jones had a lower-leg surgery performed earlier in the offseason.
First impressions
Baker, as part of a defense that has remained largely intact, has gotten his first glimpses of the Dolphins’ new-look offense this season with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill highlighting the acquisitions.
“I mean, the guy is fast. He’s a good player. He’s a great guy,” Baker said. “I knew him a little bit before he got here, so I kind of knew what to expect. He’s definitely bringing that winning culture, just going hard every play of every practice. It’s definitely working out for us.”
Speed was also the first thing that came to mind for him when asked about the new backfield that added Chase Edmonds and Mostert, plus the more-recent pick-up of Sony Michel to run between the tackles.
“They’re fast. Just on offense in general, they’re fast,” said Baker. “They’re explosive. It’s definitely going to get us right during training camp and OTAs. It’s going to be exciting for us.”
()
