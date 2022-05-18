Blockchain
The Evolution of Gaming and Its Integration into the Crypto Universe
From arcade systems to home consoles and mobile apps, gaming has made its way into the lives of billions across the world. As a result, gaming is a popular activity for many in the modern age and remains one of the globe’s most profitable industries.
The first recognized example of a gaming machine debuted at the 1940 New York World’s Fair and was based on the ancient game of Nim. Played by about 50,000 people, the computer won more than 90% of the time. In the mid-20th century, gaming was regarded as an oddity and primarily was just the subject of scientific and academic research projects.
It was not until 1967 that the first prototype multiplayer video game system emerged. By 1972, the design turned into the Odyssey console that later inspired Atari’s Pong video game.
The 1990s finally brought the gaming industry to prominence. The rise of 3D gaming and successful franchises like Mortal Kombat and Sonic the Hedgehog cultivated generations of loyal gamers. Interest in gaming also established companies like Nintendo and Sony as household names.
The Internet Revolution And The Rise Of Modern, Digital Gaming
The rise of the internet and better computer processing power ushered in new gaming frontiers. Games and graphics became more intricate while internet servers allowed global gamers to play together. In addition, online storefronts like the Apple App Store and Xbox Live Marketplace made buying and updating games much more effortless. Ease of access through these tools helped bring gaming into popular culture.
In 2018, a Newzoo report revealed how mobile gaming revenue had captured more than 50% of the global gaming market, bringing in about $70 billion in revenue after enjoying a decade of double-digit growth.
By 2021, the worldwide gaming market revenue had jumped to $178.2 billion as continued technological innovation led to more impressive year-over-year totals. Estimates project the number of global video game players will jump to just over 3 billion in 2023, up from 2.69 billion in 2020.
While the popularity of titles like Lost Ark, Fortnite, and PlayerUnknown’s Battleground has drawn many to the gaming industry, growth also comes through the marriage of cryptocurrency and gaming, primarily through the ‘play-to-earn’ model.
Blending entertainment with financial speculation, Axie Infinity users can buy NFTs and use their virtual ‘creatures’ to win battles and create new NFTs. The platform made $1.3 billion in revenue in 2021. From Q1 2021 to the same period in 2022, blockchain-based gaming jumped by 2,000%.
Crypto Developers Look To What Works In Traditional Gaming And Aim To Replicate
Crypto gaming has grown in popularity as developers work to understand how to welcome traditional gamers into the Web3 world. One strategy is to offer free-to-play gaming options for those who might be newer to the cryptocurrency world, following in the legacy of apps like Angry Birds or Candy Crush that allowed users to jump into a game quickly.
Crypto gaming’s social aspects are also taking shape as guilds and DAOs begin to spring up in conjunction with the space’s more popular titles.
But the play-to-earn model, where crypto users can collect assets while playing, stands as one of the most transformational aspects of the gaming world. The structure brings in a shift from a ‘publisher or developer first’ game economy to a ‘player first ecosystem’ where gamers stand to benefit instead of companies releasing titles.
As a result, play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity and DeFi Kingdoms continue to grow in popularity as gamers flock to platforms where they can enjoy an energetic community and win. The technology continues to prove its potential as projects like Illuvium, one of the most anticipated blockchain titles in the gaming industry, develop gameplay similar to most AAA games available today. There is no doubt that the potential for play-to-earn games is nearly limitless. They can cater to different gaming genres, one being a classic card trading game where users can hold their card packs as NFTs. One project that aims to do just that is Shiryo. Shiryo players will be able to mint packs of NFT cards, form decks, and compete against each other in individual games and weekly competitions for rewards that include tokens, cards, card packs, and avatars.
Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, Shiryo’s multiplayer experience comes from Amazon’s AWS Gamelift service, as traditional platforms like Steam do not allow NFT-based games. Team members plan to release more packs and boost gameplay in the future after launching the first couple of phases in late 2021.
Continued investment from venture capital firms and the play-to-earn model’s popularity only attracts more people to blockchain-based gaming. As a result, the industry remains strong even amid immense volatility in cryptocurrency markets.
Crypto gaming only looks to accelerate as more people, especially traditional gamers, get comfortable with virtual currencies and see how crypto-focused games continue to deliver on their promises.
Top 5 Gainers This Week Listed by Bybit
- Tokens that have made notable gains this week are StreamCoin, MixMarvel, Pocket Network, InsurAce, and Adventure Gold.
- The base currency for all these token trading pairs was Tether USD (USDT).
The top 5 tokens that had a good raise this week are listed below:
StreamCoin (STRM)
This is the governance token created by the Binance network in Feb 2020. STRM runs on the mainnet with inter-chain operability at different platforms. Exchange platforms where STRM is available are Bybit, Bitget, & CoinTiger. Wallets that hold STRM are Metamask, Trust Wallet, & MyEtherWallet.
The current price is $0.2203 which is 37.61% above. The fully diluted market cap is $892 million and the circulating volume has increased by over 30.6%. It ranks 2843 on the CMC list.
MixMarvel (MIX)
MixMarvel is developing a game-publishing block-chain platform, the primary aim is to connect developers, content creators, and players in a shared platform. The exchange platforms where MIX can be traded are Gate.io, XT.com, and Bithumb.
The current price is $0.005652 which is 0.80% above. The fully diluted market cap is $56 million and the circulating volume has increased by over 19.65%. It ranks 562 on the CMC list.
Pocket Network (POKT)
Pocket Network is a blockchain data platform designed for apps that use, coordinate and distribute data on a larger scale. This works on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism. POKT is the native utility token, the network executes in low downtime, collects lower fees, and offers more privacy. The exchange platforms where POKT can be traded are Bitget, BTCEX, and MEXC.
The current price is $0.2227 which is 1.55% below then yesterday. The fully diluted market cap is $254 million and the circulating volume has decreased by over 17.6%. It ranks 3182 on the CMC list.
InsurAce (INSUR)
InsurAce is a decentralized platform that offers trustworthy insurance services and provides infrastructure-level Defi protocol. The unique factors of the platform are “zero” premium and long-term returns. Exchange platforms where INSUR is available are Bybit, Hotcoin Global &Huboi Global.
The current price is $0.3272 which is 6.69% above. The fully diluted market cap is $33 million and the circulating volume has decreased by over 10.63%. It ranks 692 on the CMC list.
Adventure Gold (AGLD)
AGLD is an ERC-20 token for the NFT project Loot, during the launch of Loot NFT, each buyer was designated for 10,000 free tokens. The project’s simplicity and standalone characteristic made it popular among the web3 community. The AGLD stocks can be traded on Binance, OKX, and FTX.
The current price is $0.5423 which is 6.24% above. The fully diluted market cap is $39 million and the circulating volume has increased by over 199%. It ranks 456 on the CMC list.
Crypto Adoption Rises in Argentina Despite Strict Central Bank Regulations
Crypto industry is growing big and mature day by day, increasing its user base on a massive note. More so, crypto communities are expanding in all parts of the world nurturing its services to all users. Especially in Argentina, in recent days people are adopting cryptocurrencies despite the market dip.
As a matter of fact, Argentina is the most favorable country for cryptocurrency disruption. However, with no proper banking system, strict limitations and lack of trust, people have started to move towards digital currencies. Even now, the Central Bank officials are tightening the rules stating, no longer cryptocurrency services can be offered in Argentina.
Moreover, the crypto market is unpredictable with frequent fluctuations in the price of the digital assets. Thus, the Country says it is trying to alleviate the risks involved in the investments of the volatile assets.
Rise of Crypto Adoption in Argentina
Despite the country being ripe for crypto disruptions, the younger generations are way forward to set up and store their savings in digital assets. Additionally, the sign up rates on crypto platforms are rising even though with strict brakes out of Central banks.
Earlier in May, the financial institutions in Argentina clearly said, the country cannot permit any cryptocurrency related services. As it includes all crypto operations like buying, selling crypto’s ‘through their digital wallets. In addition, the mobile banking apps or setting up a crypto exchange.
Furthermore, The Central bank officials of Argentina shares a note, saying,
“The strict regulations are intended to diminish the risks crypto offers to users. In addition, to the entire financial system citing concerns about the volatility and money laundering activities.”
However, operating with such regulations, Argentina records to be in the 10th highest rate of cryptocurrency adoption globally. Thus, crypto communities are expanding on a larger scale, serving people at their own comfort zone.
Polygon And Orbs Announced New DeFi Accelerator Program
On May 18 in Tel Aviv, Israel, A new DeFi Accelerator program has been announced by Polygon and DeFi Alliance (DeFi.org). The Accelerator Program is a six-week intensive program that provides DeFi startups with liquidity and other infrastructure resources to help them build, implement, and develop their platforms. The Great Projects will be developed by using Polygon’s Layer 2 (L2) features and Orbs’ Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure.
Layer 2 + 3 DeFi applications are the next step for builders interested in developing on Ethereum. The network has a large technology stack to draw upon. Orbs introduce EVM smart contract enhancement in unimaginable ways, a specific L3 enhancement layer will work with EVM-based L1s and L2s while Polygon delivers the scalability Ethereum requires. DeFi apps that use Ethereum’s security, Polygon’s scaling, and Orbs’ layer 3 capabilities will be the heart of future decentralized finance technology.
Polygon is necessary for all DeFi.org accelerator program participants. Polygon, the leading blockchain development platform with long-term Web3 infrastructure is expanding its footprint in the decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Polygon has interesting potential With DeFi.org, this community-led decentralized financial accelerator, and Orbs, a Layer 3 blockchain infrastructure project.
Participants in this upcoming DeFi.org accelerator program will get more benefits, including mentorship, funding opportunities, and market exposure. Also, DeFi.org will provide a liquidity injection for promising projects and a feature on the DeFi.org website and other selected venues on launch.
Companies and developers can apply for the DeFi.org accelerator program today by filling out the Application Form or sending an email to [email protected]. Although anonymous applications are acceptable, they will be carefully scrutinized.
All participation is subject to the DeFi.org accelerator T&C, found here.
About Polygon
Polygon is the top leading blockchain development platform, providing Web3 blockchains that are scalable, affordable, safe, and long-lasting. Its expanding product suite gives developers quick access to significant scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone, and enterprise chains, as well as data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have experienced wider adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications, 1.6B+ total transactions, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in secured assets. Polygon is carbon-neutral, with the purpose of guiding the Web3 ecosystem toward a carbon-free position.
You’re already a Polygon developer if you’re an Ethereum developer! Get started with Polygon’s quick and secure txns for your dApp here.
About Orbs
Orbs is a public blockchain infrastructure that uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus and is run by a decentralized network of peer-to-peer validators.
Orbs’ unique characteristics built for interoperability with EVM-compatible blockchains, together with its decentralized network of nodes, allow it to be set up as a separate execution layer (“L3”) that enhances EVM smart contract capabilities. Orbs expand the range of possibilities for DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, and GameFi by connecting with L1 and L2 solutions as part of a tiered blockchain stack.
Please visit the website or join the communities mentioned below for more information.
About DeFi Mission
The Orbs project sponsors the DeFi.org accelerator, which is dedicated to promoting research, open-source software development, and community participation. The accelerator seeks ideas that are built on the concepts of equal distribution, community ownership, innovation, risk management, sustainable economics, and ecosystem adaptability.
Learn more at https://defi.org/
Top 5 Gainers This Week Listed by Bybit
