Finance
The Foreign Aid Fiasco
The figures for worldwide poverty are shocking. About three billion people – just under half of the World’s population – live on less than $2.50 a day; 22,000 children a day – over eight million a year – die due to the effects poverty (malnutrition and disease); one in three children (640 million) live without adequate shelter; one in five children (400 million) don’t have access to safe water; one in seven children (270 million) don’t have access to healthcare.
Given these ghastly statistics you’d think that nobody with any humanity could oppose increasing the amount of foreign aid we should give to those so much less fortunate than ourselves.
When most people think of foreign aid, they tend to imagine brave aid workers rescuing people from earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, famines and other such natural disasters. But this emergency aid accounts for an extremely small part of the foreign aid money we give either directly to charities or through our taxes to charities and various relief agencies. Perhaps just $5 billion to $6 billion of the $135 billion a year foreign aid is emergency aid. The other ninety five or so per cent of charity and aid money goes to what’s called ‘development aid’ – helping countries escape from poverty and putting them on the path to development.
In the last sixty years around $3 trillion has been donated by developed countries to help poorer countries. There have been some huge successes – extreme poverty has been more than halved, diseases like river blindness and smallpox have been all but eradicated and millions of lives have been saved from famine and conflict. Moreover, many aid recipients have managed to break free from poverty and achieve rising levels of prosperity for their people.
In the 1960s countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Thailand, South Korea and Taiwan had lower income per capita than some African countries. Now, thanks in part to aid, they have shot ahead of their African counterparts. South Korea for example, used to have a lower income per capita than Ghana. By 2013 South Korea’s income per capita at $33,189 was close to ten times that of Ghana at just $3,461. Though the country which has achieved most in improving the lot of its population is probably China where, with very little foreign aid at all, close to seven hundred million people have been taken out of poverty in just thirty years.
Between 1990 and 2010, Kenya and Ghana each received about seventeen per cent of their GDP in aid and grew by just over three per cent a year. In contrast, China received less than one per cent of its GDP in aid and grew by over eleven per cent a year while Malaysia was given just over one per cent of its GDP in aid and grew by six per cent a year.
But while most formerly poor Asian and some South American countries have made significant progress on the road to development and modernisation, too many countries, particularly in Africa, have stagnated or even become more impoverished over the last few decades in spite of being given more in aid than any other part of the world.
In Europe, after the Second World War the US-sponsored Marshall Plan is generally credited for helping war-ravaged European countries to rebuild and become prosperous. So some people have demanded a ‘Marshall Plan for Africa’. There’s only one problem with this demand. Africa has already had its Marshall Plan – several times over. In the last fifty years Africa has been given the equivalent of around ten Marshall Plans. In today’s money, the five-year European Marshall Plan saw about $100 billion – $20 billion a year – being used to rebuild Europe after WWII.
In the last fifty years, Africa has received over $1 trillion in aid. So, Africa received about the same every year – $20 billion a year – for fifty years that Europe received each year for just five years. Yet there’s little evidence that those countries getting the most aid have benefited from this aid and a quarter of Sub-Saharan countries, including some of the world’s greatest recipients of foreign aid, are now poorer than they were in 1960.
Charity Auctions – Using a Cash Call
Auctions are an excellent way to raise needed funds for worthy causes. They are also a valued social event for the people who enjoy attending them, whether they are directly involved with the cause or charity, or simply people from the community who like going to and participating in these events. Whatever the reason, you can bring a much more successful outcome to your live or silent auction through the use of a Cash Call, also called the Special Appeal, Fund-A-Need, Emotional Appeal, Bid for a Cause, or Bid for a Cure.
The Cash Call is part of the evening’s agenda, which is separate from the live or silent auction, but which is aiming to raise money for the same cause. It is a very common event that attendees will often expect. The way it works is that someone from the organization that is doing the fund raising will make an impassioned appeal to the audience members for direct donations. When done correctly, a Cash Call can in fact, bring in as much or more money than your live or silent auction.
Most professional auctioneers will be very familiar with the Cash Call, so they are an excellent resource to use to keep the energy levels up, and to keep referring back to this special appeal. While doing this, they can solicit further engagement from the audience members who may be actively bidding on items. Should an audience member not win an item, they may choose to donate the money they would’ve spent on it directly instead. Professional auctioneers are extremely adept at engaging the audience and keeping events moving along smoothly, and injecting fun, humor, and structure into your auction.
So the next time you’re raising money for a worthy cause, be sure to include a Cash Call in addition to your live and silent auction events, and watch the tally grow.
Bay Area Car Donation – A Way For Charity
It is always said that it is better to give than to receive and it is good to do it rather than just saying. If you give a simple gift to someone, it is already a great grace for him and you can always expect a reward for you in a different way. In reality, the world is not always fair in terms of financial situations so it is great to give away the things that you don’t need anymore and a car is one of those possessions.
In Bay Area, there are receiving associations and groups that are rendering charities to other people in need. The cars are then sold and the money earned then can be used for people who need medical attention and for those who don’t have shelter. One of the uses of car donations is to fund the doctors and scientists in their independent studies of finding cure to diseases.
There are other receiving societies that are specially targeted to a certain charity cause. This includes supporting the financial needs of the elderly homes, giving medicines to those who can’t afford, sending doctors to the actual patient’s house if they can’t afford, and some are setting up places where the needy people can eat for free. Some of these cars are even used by the charity groups if they need it in rendering the services.
In conclusion, wealthy and average people should always think that there are other places on earth that needs their help. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure as they say and this is really true until now. Helping others by giving a car donation is a great help. You can always choose among the most reputable charity groups available in Bay Area.
The World Needs You!
It just breaks my heart that they need little things such as sugar, tea and candy! While I was watching people walking in a shopping mall with handful of gifts, I couldn’t stop thinking about people who don’t have any gifts, toys, clothes, houses, health or family to celebrate this Christmas with and what we can do to help them.
All of us see the world through different filter. I live in a wealthy neighborhood and many of my neighbors live in big houses with swimming pool, live-in-maid and expensive cars. If I see myself from that perspective, I don’t see myself living a luxury lifestyle at all. But thinking that only 20% of households in Chile earns more than US $2,000 a month and 50% of families live on less than $1,000, I see myself extremely blessed. The question is which one do you focus more of the time, the glass half empty or half full?
If you are always focusing on what lacks in your life, you’ll never be happy. But if you are grateful for what you have and see the gap between where you are and where you want to get as an opportunity, it empowers you. We entrepreneurs have an important role to play. We create product and services to improve quality of people’s life. We create jobs and lead the economy. We have a power to change so many people’s lives. That’s why whether you’re solopreneur; or an owner of multimillion dollar company, every entrepreneur should think how we can give back to the society and make positive changes to the world much more than what we’re doing. The world needs us. No business driven by its own profit can sustain for a long term.
In the spirit of giving, let’s think how you and I can create a bigger success for our business and the world through helping more people. Here is a list of my favorite charity organization that can help you get started and plan for 2012.
1. Cross Cultural Solutions: Participating in volunteer holiday is a great way to make your vacation unforgettable experience. By working and living inside the local community, you’ll get to connect with people and learn the culture at much deeper level. What about visiting Machu Pichu and help people at the same time? They have a range of programs for teens and adults from 2 weeks to 12 weeks. Destinations also include South Africa, Thailand, India, Costa Rica, Brazil and Peru. This is one of my to-do list in the near future.
2. Fite: I recently met this amazing woman Jane Warwund, the founder of Darmalogica and joinFITE. JoinFITE provide microloans to women to start and grow a business to support the family and gain financial independence. You can contribute either through buying Darmalogica products or funding a $25 microloan to sponsor a woman entrepreneur of your choice. Women play very important role in family and community. If you want to change the world, empower women.
3. Habitat for Humanity : If two-weeks-volunteer-trip is difficult, a weekend of volunteer with Habitat for Humanity can be a great option. A couple of years ago I joined them to build a house in Indonesia. Although we carried bricks, connected wires and kneaded the cement in hot and humid weather with full of mosquitoes, it was a truly unforgettable experience. Giving away your money is easy, giving away your time and labour are so much more meaningful.
4. Unicef No explanation required. You can contribute by not only by donation but through buying beautiful gifts and card. (link to: http://www.supportunicef.org/site/c.dvKUI9OWInJ6H/b.7651809/k.58E6/Support_UNICEF__Buy_cards_and_gifts.htm ). Great option for Christmas, birthday and anniversaries!
5. Buy 1 Give 1: Founded by a Japanese woman Masami Sato and it gives an innovative and easy way for business owner of any size to give back. A café owner gives a child access to clean water every time a cup of coffee is bought. A tree gets planted every time an author sells their book. A business gives a goat to give sustainable income for a whole family. The beauty of this system is that you can start contributing no matter what size your business is. It’s simply brilliant!
Blessings, love, and peace to you this Christmas.
