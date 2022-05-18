The Most Trending Crypto Search List for the Day

As the crypto market is in a bearish mode, all crypto users are still surviving with some hopes holding their favorite assets. Day by day the interest and the search rate of the cryptocurrencies are changing drastically. On that note, CoinGecko reveals the top trending search list of the crypto’s as per May 17, 2022.

Significantly, the trending assets are, Wrapped Luna (WLUNA), DEI (DEI), Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), Near Protocol (NEAR), STEPN (GMT), Gala (GALA), BNB (BNB). Thus, it clearly predicts, the users are now in search of these crypto’s either for new investments or to retain their assets.

Trending crypto searches by CoinGecko

Each exchange reveals their own data about the list of cryptocurrencies which are on trending for the day. As such, CoinGecko shares a list of the recent and most popular searches of top cryptocurrencies. However, the entire market is dipping with massive downfall, users are trembling and unaware about their next step.

Moreover, the top trending token is Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) leading the search list with its market cap of 1.23B. The current value of the token is $0.000202 with a prominent hike up-to 26.62% in the last 24 hours. Followed by, DEI (DEI), a cross-chain fractional-reserve stablecoin with an overall market cap of 57.4M. In addition, its live price value is $0.579461 with a downfall of 18.70% in the last 24 hours.

Further, the third and the fourth place holders are Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL). Notably, the overall market cap value of both the assets are, 929M and 18.9B. More so, the present market value of FTM is $0.351408 with a 3.09% hike. And, for Solana (SOL) the popular altcoin stands at $55.12 with a rise of 1.45% in the last 24 hours.

Following the assets, we have Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) succeeding in the search list. Being in an prominent position with a decent market cap, AVAX’s overall value is 9.18B and MATIC holds a value of 4.86B. Moreover, the AVAX current market price is $33.40 with a rise upto 1.44%. And MATIC’s live price is at $0.707931 with a spike of 4.45% in the last 24 hours.

As the crypto search is high, the list exceeds with another set of assets which are trending for the day. Next is, NEAR with a market value of $6.59 and overall market cap of 4.74B. Adding to the list, it is STEPN (GMT) with a price value of $1.52 and a hike of 4.03% in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, last but not least, GALA and BNB holds the last 2 places in the search list with an average search volume comparatively. GALA holds a value of $0.08715 with its market cap as 685M. Finally, it is BNB with its current rate at $302.20 with an overall market cap of 51.5 billion.