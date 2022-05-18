Connect with us

The Most Trending Crypto Search List for the Day

Published

1 min ago

on

The Most Trending Crypto Search List for the Day
As the crypto market is in a bearish mode, all crypto users are still surviving with some hopes holding their favorite assets. Day by day the interest and the search rate of the cryptocurrencies are changing drastically. On that note, CoinGecko reveals the top trending search list of the crypto’s as per May 17, 2022. 

Significantly, the trending assets are, Wrapped Luna (WLUNA), DEI (DEI), Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), Near Protocol (NEAR), STEPN (GMT), Gala (GALA), BNB (BNB). Thus, it clearly predicts, the users are now in search of these crypto’s either for new investments or to retain their assets. 

Each exchange reveals their own data about the list of cryptocurrencies which are on trending for the day. As such, CoinGecko shares a list of the recent and most popular searches of top cryptocurrencies. However, the entire market is dipping with massive downfall, users are trembling and unaware about their next step. 

Moreover, the top trending token is Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) leading the search list with its market cap of 1.23B. The current value of the token is $0.000202 with a prominent hike up-to 26.62% in the last 24 hours. Followed by, DEI (DEI), a cross-chain fractional-reserve  stablecoin with an overall market cap of 57.4M. In addition, its live price value is $0.579461 with a downfall of 18.70% in the last 24 hours. 

Further, the third and the fourth place holders are Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL). Notably, the overall market cap value of both the assets are, 929M and 18.9B. More so, the present market value of FTM is $0.351408 with a 3.09% hike. And, for Solana (SOL) the popular altcoin stands at $55.12 with a rise of 1.45% in the last 24 hours. 

Following the assets, we have Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) succeeding in the search list. Being in an prominent position with a decent market cap, AVAX’s overall value is 9.18B and MATIC holds a value of 4.86B. Moreover, the AVAX current market price is $33.40 with a rise upto 1.44%. And MATIC’s live price is at $0.707931 with a spike of 4.45% in the last 24 hours. 

As the crypto search is high, the list exceeds with another set of assets which are trending for the day. Next is, NEAR with a market value of $6.59 and overall market cap of 4.74B. Adding to the list, it is STEPN (GMT) with a price value of $1.52 and a hike of 4.03% in the last 24 hours. 

Furthermore, last but not least, GALA and BNB holds the last 2 places in the search list with an average search volume comparatively. GALA holds a value of $0.08715 with its market cap as 685M. Finally, it is BNB with its current rate at $302.20 with an overall market cap of 51.5 billion.

This Analyst Believes Ethereum May Lose 80% Of Its Value

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

This Analyst Believes Ethereum May Lose 80% Of Its Value
According to a recent Bloomberg article, John Roque of 22V research believes that Ethereum might fall to $420, a loss of 80% from its present price, and here’s why.

Ethereum May Fall 80%

The trader believes Ethereum, which is presently trading at $2,000, is about to break through the support zone and will most likely fall below $420. Roque drew attention to a price range in which $3,580 is the top and $2,000 is the bottom.

With Ether falling below $2,000, it is no longer within the previously specified range and will begin to fall to the next significant chart support at around $420.

Source: 22v Research

Because the second-largest cryptocurrency is rapidly losing value, it has fallen below all moving averages, including the 50-, 100-, and 200-day lines. The above-mentioned indicators’ downward movement is a significant bearish factor for any asset.

Ethereum is also oversold on both the weekly and daily charts, according to Roque, which is why it cannot rally in the foreseeable future.

1652812964 105 This Analyst Believes Ethereum May Lose 80 Of Its Value

ETH/USD trades aroun $2k. Source: TradingView

While the analyst claims that Ethereum is basically “over” key support levels for the second largest cryptocurrency on the market may still be seen. On the weekly chart, for example, traders have yet to test 200-week average support.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Indicator Hits Historical Low Not Seen Since 2015

ETH Exchange Supply Rising

Santiment, an on-chain data provider, gives us an insight into what Ethereum’s next price action might be (ETH). On an 8-hour chart, large shorts for Ethereum at $2,000 have built up, according to the data provider.

However, according to Santiment, this normally doesn’t work out with the shorter, and a short squeeze is likely to ensue. As a result, the price of Ethereum may rise again.

ethereum

Data shows funding rates history. Source: Santiment

The ETH exchange supply is another item to consider. Santiment observes:

“While we saw a nice drop in supply on exchanges for the past year or so, May 1st 2022 saw a huge increase in supply on exchanges as folks rushed to exit their positions, which is clearly reflected on the price itself.”

As a result, any future increase in the exchange supply will cause another decline. This indicates that investors are panicked and have given up totally. Although the situation appears to be dire, this may be an excellent time to fill new roles.

Related reading | Ethereum Hashrate Breaks All-Time High, Will Price Follow?

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
US CRS Reports Improper Regulations on Stablecoins, Amidst UST Crash

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

US CRS Reports Improper Regulations on Stablecoins, Amidst UST Crash
  • The US CRS  puts out a report on the UST crash.
  • Shows regulatory unfulfillment with stablecoins.
  • New fork to be out by Terra LUNA.

The downfall of Terra’s UST and LUNA ought to be the hottest topic for the year 2022, so far. Amidst such unimaginable fall, regardless of the LUNA, the UST being a pledged stablecoin turned out to be the worst. 

Besides, many even portrayed Terra LUNA to be a scam project and much more. In spite of all this, things got pretty serious, with people all around the globe losing millions and millions through both UST and the LUNA. Uttered to be a major calamity for the crypto industry, the hopes of UST and LUNA to spike up back seems not to happen at all. 

With a huge population taking on the Terraform Labs for such massive losses, provoked the U.S Congressional Research Service (CRS) to take up certain initiatives. Indeed, the U.S CRS carried out a detailed study on the downfall of the UST.  

US CRS Reports

Accordingly, the US CRS took over to cover up as much as they could through their extensive research on the downfall of UST. The U.S CRS is actually a research agency dedicated towards legislative processes and directly supports the U.S congress too. 

In such conditions, taking the fall of UST into hands, the U.S CRS put out a detailed report and study analysis upon the current crash of the UST. Moreover, the U.S CRS denotes the carsh to be on the ‘run’ scenario. 

In spite of this, the U.S CRS terms that the crash is ultimately due to the ‘run’ effect created by the users. Massive selling at fear turned out to dump the UST extremely. 

Moreover, the U.S CRS states that there are huge spaces between the regulations put over the stablecoins. The regulatory framework is ok for the cryptocurrencies, but not for the stablecoins.

Besides, the co-founder of Terra, Do Kwon points out that they will be soon launching a hard fork based on the Terra LUNA blockchain itself. This new blockchain is to be termed, the LUNA Classic (LUNC).

Dogecoin Creator Billy Marcus Slams Dubious Crypto Projects Harming Crypto Industry

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

Dogecoin Creator Billy Marcus Slams Dubious Crypto Projects Harming Crypto Industry
Editors News
  • Dogecoin’s inventor isn’t holding back in his criticism of rogue cryptocurrency projects.
  • Billy strongly urged investors to do their research and not rely on hyped YouTube videos.

Cryptocurrencies remain divisive, even after years of development; some hail them as blessed while others call them evil. Their most appropriate term is the latest fintech trend; at their most complicated, they are revolutionary technologies that challenge civilization’s political and social foundations.

Dogecoin’s inventor isn’t holding back in his criticism of rogue cryptocurrency projects. A stunning 95% of cryptocurrencies, according to Dogecoin (DOGE) developer Billy Marcus, are frauds and a waste of time.

Recent Scams and Junk

Cryptocurrencies have had a terrible label since their birth, says Dogecoin’s founder, with established financial players, in particular, adopting derogatory phrases to characterize the asset class. Slanderous labels like “scams” and “junk” have been attributed to digital currencies due to the many horror tales plaguing the crypto industry.

The inventor of DOGE has weighed in on the price crash of Terra Luna and its stablecoin, UST. Billy called Luna’s Do Kwon a “tech bro” and slammed him in the episode. In the wake of the Luna and UST disaster, investors have lost billions of dollars. Following an alleged home invasion by a LUNA investor, Terra founder Do Kwon now seeks police protection.

He said that scammers and assholes are the only ones who should be bothered by the tweet. Elon Musk reacted to the tweet sent by Marcus. Musk’s response to the Dogecoin creator’s tweet was a laughing and sobbing emoji. In response to Billy’s constant mocking, he was blocked by Do Kwon. The Dogecoin co-founder, though, seems unfazed by the block. According to Billy’s comments, Do Kwon’s move was not surprising to him. He believes that banning individuals in the crypto realm is an excellent idea, particularly if they deserve it.

Billy strongly urged investors to do their research and not rely on hyped YouTube videos, and not to take decisions emotionally. Indeed, the recent Terra crash has left the entire community something to think about seriously.

