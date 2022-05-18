News
The Rising Of the Shield Hero Episode 7: May 18 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
The Rising of the Shield Hero, an anime series adapted from a Japanese manga of the same name by Aneko Yusagi, premiered with its 2nd season last month. Its 7th episode, titled ‘Infinite Labyrinth,’ will be released on May 8th, directed by Ippei.
The anime follows the story of Naofumi Iwatani, who gets summoned to another universe in a quest to become one of the World’s Cardinal Heroes and fight monsters ‘Waves’ to save the world. Naofumi is called the shield hero because he is the only one with defensive powers out of the four heroes.
The anime received great reception for its fantasy element, interesting and rich characters, and loyal to its source material. Here’s all you need to know about the anime before watching it.
The Voice Actors
The anime has also received great reviews for its amazing voice actors. Asami Seto plays Raphtalia, Billy Kameez voices Naofumi, Rina Hidaka lends her voice to Filo, and Sarah Emi Bridcutt portrays Myne. There are also some other known names in the case – Maaya Uchida, Hiroki Yasumoto, and Yoshisugu Matsuoka, who voices Melty, Elhart and Ren, respectively.
Episode 7: What Happened So Far?
In the last episode (Episode 6), the spirit Tortoise turns out to be a bigger threat than anyone thought it to be, though the one behind it is Kyo. L’arc and his team join Naofumi as reinforcements. However, Kyo’s powers far exceed theirs, and they easily get overpowered.
Luckily for them, Rishia manages to fight the gravity spell, and Naofumi receives the power of the spirit Tortoise by Ost, which enables them to ultimately destroy the head and heart of the spirit after breaking the others free of Kyo’s hold.
It’s too soon to celebrate, though, since Naofumi cannot use the Shield of Wrath (as he does not carry the hatred required to activate it), which again gives Kyo the upper hand.
All is well for the time being because he ultimately managed to unlock the Spirit Tortoise Heart Shield and defeats Kyo, who uses the last remains of the soul energy to escape to his world. Naofumi and his party are given the power to travel across the world (courtesy to Ost), and life returns to Wasteland as the spirit Tortoise remains are brought to it.
Episode 7: Time And Platform
Episode 7 of the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero is all set to premiere on May 18th at 10:00 PM in Japan, so 6 AM EST. It would be available to stream on Netflix.
What To Look Forward To With Episode 7?
We would be seeing the heroes return to the Queen after the closing of the last arc, and their new mission would begin in the next arc, and by the title, it’s pretty clear that the next location is to be a labyrinth. Plus, it is to be an Infinite one! The next arc is sure to be exciting, so stay tuned!
Wardlow running in primary after losing GOP backing for AG
Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow announced Tuesday that he’ll run in the August primary after losing the Republican endorsement to business attorney Jim Schultz at the party’s convention last weekend.
Wardlow, who was the party’s nominee in 2018, is general counsel at MyPillow and an ally of its founder, Mike Lindell, a leading proponent of false accusations that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.
In a video posted on social media, Wardlow said he’s fighting what he called the “swamp” in the Minnesota GOP. He described it as a “fear-driven” Republican-in-name-only establishment and “elites who care more about staying in power than they care about the people.”
The executive director of the Republican Party of Minnesota, Mike Lonergan, criticized Wardlow’s decision to continue his campaign, saying his public commitment to abide by the party’s endorsement was an “empty promise.”
Wardlow’s entry sets up at least a three-way primary race for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Former legislator Dennis Smith, who skipped the convention, had already said he planned to run in the Aug. 9 primary.
Wardlow called both Schultz and Smith “creatures of the swamp” who can’t beat Ellison in November.
RHONJ Season 12 Episode 16 And 17: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, an American reality TV show that follows the lives of its returning cast members Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider, has just had another dramatic, explosive reunion last week, and it’s not over yet.
The show is geared up with episodes 16 and 17 to be aired on May 17th on Bravo TV and Amazon Prime Video, and here’s all you need to know about it before watching.
What Is It All About?
The real Housewives of New Jersey is a reality TV show that follows the lives of its recurring casts as they go candid on air. Its executive producers are Jordana Hochman, Amy Kohn, Lauren Volonakis, Eric Fuller, Taylor Lucy Choi, and Andy Cohen, the latter of the show’s host.
The show is produced by Sirens Media, which also distributes it. The show is filmed in New Jersey, as the name suggests.
Episode 15: A Quick Recap
Teresa and Joe Gorga had a full-blown showdown in this second part of the reunion saga. Andy tried to work as a bridge between the two (they eventually settled down, but is everything okay?). Jackie went candid about her eating disorder and the recovery phase.
And Jennifer and Margaret had another one of their passive-aggressive arguments (and Jennifer came out on top, like the queen she is). Dramatic? Yes. Entertaining? Also yes. It’s the housewives, after all. No one could accuse them of being boring.
Episode 15 Reception
The viewers loved Jennifer’s talk back, but the Gorgas are getting on everyone’s every last nerve. Andy receives some backlash, too, for being biased towards the Gorgas. Melissa, Margaret and Jackie also came under their radar for trying to manipulate and play mind games, but overall, people loved it. As we said, these people might be annoying, but they are endlessly entertaining.
Episodes 16 And 17: What To Know Before Watching?
The May 17th release is set to continue with its reunion, with the husbands joining the lineup, which will undoubtedly bring in all flairs of crazy and scandals. As far as we know, the viewers will get acquainted with the secrets of Luis, Evan and Bill, as well as find out more about Dolores and her boyfriend and just where they stand on the relationship spectrum.
Jennifer isn’t yet out of the loop, and this time she would be up against Joe and Melissa. We have yet to see where Teresa and Margaret go after the last episode because there is only so much the viewers can handle before flipping their TV (or phone) upside down.
Episode 16 And 17: Air Time
Episode 16, ‘Reunion Part 3’ of RHONJ, would premiere on May 17th on Bravo TV at 8:00 PM EST, with episode 17 supposedly following soon after though there isn’t any confirmed news about it.
Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated — and a sign of trouble
By BERNARD CONDON and MICHAEL HILL
CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-19-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”
“Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed.
Despite his protests that it was all a joke, the bespectacled 17-year-old who had long been viewed by classmates as a smart loner was questioned by state police over the possible threat and then taken into custody and to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation under a state mental health law.
But a day and a half later, he was released. And two weeks after that, he was allowed to participate in graduation festivities, including riding in the senior parade, where he was photographed atop a convertible driven by his father and festooned with yellow-and-blue balloons and signs reading, “Congratulations” and “Payton Gendron.”
That account of Gendron’s brush with the law last spring, according to authorities and other people familiar with what happened, emphasized the same point school officials made in a message to parents at the time: An investigation found no specific, credible threat against the school or any individual from that sign of trouble.
That same young white man bought a Bushmaster XM-15 rifle, traveled three hours to Buffalo and went on what authorities say was a racist, livestreamed shooting rampage Saturday in a crowded supermarket that left 10 Black people dead.
Gendron, now 18, was arraigned on a state murder charge over the weekend and a court-appointed public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He remained jailed under suicide watch as federal prosecutors contemplate hate-crime charges.
Even as the FBI swarmed the comfortable home where Gendron lived with his parents and two younger brothers, neighbors and classmates in this community of 5,000 near the New York-Pennsylvania line say they saw no inkling of the young man now being described on television.
And they say they saw nothing of the kind of racist rhetoric seen in a 180-page online diatribe, purportedly written by Gendron, in which he describes in minute detail how he researched ZIP codes with the highest concentrations of Black people, surveilled the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, and carried out the assault to terrorize all nonwhite, non-Christian people into leaving the country.
Classmates described Gendron as a quiet, studious boy who got high marks but seemed out of place in recent years, turning to online streaming games, a fascination with guns and ways to grab attention from his peers.
When school partially opened again early last year after COVID-19-related shutdowns, Gendron showed up covered head to toe in a hazmat suit. Classmate Matthew Casado said he didn’t think the stunt -– he called it “a harmless joke” — went down well with other students.
“Most people didn’t associate with him,” he said. “They didn’t want to be known as friends with a kid who was socially awkward and nerdy.”
Gendron excelled in sciences, once earning top marks in a state chemistry competition. But he was known for keeping to himself and not talking much. And when he did talk, it was about isolation, rejection and desperation.
“He talked about how he didn’t like school because he didn’t have friends. He would say he was lonely,” said Casado, who graduated with Gendron last year.
At one point last winter, Gendron’s mother called Casado’s mother with a request: Please have Matthew call Payton because he had no friends and needed to talk.
The two boys ended up going to flea markets together, watching YouTube videos and shooting guns on nearby state land over the next few months. Casado said that he had never heard his friend talk of anything violent.
“I didn’t think he would hurt a fly,” he said.
Some neighbors had a similar view, seeing the family as happy and prosperous, with both Paul Gendron and his wife, Pamela, holding stable jobs as civil engineers with the New York state Department of Transportation, earning nearly $200,000 combined, according to online records.
Dozens of their Facebook posts over the years show the parents and their three boys — often dressed in matching outfits — enjoying amusement park vacations, going on boat trips, shooting laser tag guns and opening presents on Christmas morning.
Carl Lobdell, a family friend who first met Gendron on a camping vacation a dozen years ago, said he was shocked that Payton was identified as the suspect in the mass shooting.
“He was very friendly, very respectable,” said Lobdell, adding that his family had grown so close to the Gendrons that they even attended Payton’s graduation party last year. “When I heard about the shooting … I just cried.”
The family did not respond to a request for comment over the weekend, nor did Gendron’s attorney. No one answered the door Monday at the family home, surrounded by a neat, spacious lawn. Near the front door was a tiny right hand pressed in concrete with a heart symbol and the words, “PAYTON 2008.”
One parent of a Susquehanna Valley High student said she was furious that the student who was investigated for making the threat last year — whom she later discovered was Gendron — was still allowed to participate in all graduation activities. The woman asked not to be identified because she feared harassment.
According to a recording of a conference call of federal and local law enforcement officials Monday that was obtained by The Associated Press, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Gendron’s comments he made in school in June 2021 were “generalized statements” and not targeted at anyone in particular or at a specific location, which is why no criminal charges were filed. He said the state police “did everything within the confines of the law.”
Gendron enrolled at Broome County Community College and later dropped out. The school wouldn’t say why. And according to online writings attributed to him, he began planning his assault on the Buffalo supermarket beginning at least in November, saying he was inculcated into his racist views online.
“I was never diagnosed with a mental disability or disorder, and I believe to be perfectly sane,” according to one passage.
A new, 589-page document of online diary postings emerged Monday that authorities have attributed to Gendron, and some of its passages tracked with the account AP’s sources gave of his high school threat investigation.
“Another bad experience was when I had to go to a hospitals ER because I said the word’s ‘murder/suicide’ to an online paper in economics class,” said one entry. “I got out of it because I stuck with the story that I was getting out of class and I just stupidly wrote that down. That is the reason I believe I am still able to purchase guns.”
“It was not a joke, I wrote that down because that’s what I was planning to do.”
Condon reported from New York. Eric Tucker in Washington, Michael R. Sisak in New York and news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed.
