The Rookie Season 5: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation?

Share Pin 0 Shares

‘The Rookie,’ created by Alexi Hawley, is a detective procedural drama around a separated Pennsylvania guy named John Nolan. After assisting the cops during a bank heist at the age of 40, John chooses to follow a profession in law intelligence.

Considering his age, he relocates to Los Angeles to attend the Los Angeles Police Department since they are among the few agencies willing to accept him. As a rookie cop in the Los Angeles Police Department, he faces numerous hurdles and dangerous scenarios.

The drama has a large fan base because of its novel idea and superb actors. Since its debut on October 16, 2018, the viewing audience has only grown. Though some audiences may consider the plot a little monotonous as the show advances, most viewers like the show’s basic yet exciting character.

With the conclusion of Season 4 of the drama, viewers are anxious to see what transpires next in John’s journey. If you’re wondering whether the police drama will get a fifth season, here is what you need to learn about The Rookie Season 5!

Release Date Of The Rookie Season 5

Fourth Season of ‘The Rookie’ premiered on ABC in September 2021. The season consisted of 22 episodes, each lasting 42-25 minutes, with the last episode showing on May 15, 2022.

Here’s speculation about Season 5. The series has been confirmed for a new season. The network has confirmed that the series will return for season 5 in March 2022. Season 4 of ‘The Rookie’ premiered to 2.8 million people, and its popularity stayed consistent throughout the season.

After 35 days, the season attracted 10 million people over ABC’s multiple networks. The series’ popularity reflects the respect it has received over the years. The viewer appreciates the characters’ amusing banter and their effortless connection.

With such strong ratings and a large fan following, the channel seemed assured of extending the series for a new season before the season four finale. Season 5 of ‘The Rookie’ is expected to be released in 2022.

Who Will Be The Cast Members In Season 5?

Nathan Fillion will resume his appearance as John Nolan in Season 5. Alyssa Diaz, who plays LAPD investigator Angela Lopez in the fifth edition of the detective program, is set to attend him Melissa O’Neil as Officer Lucy Chen, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, and Eric Winter as Sergeant Tim Bradford might all return to. Shawn Ashmore (Wesley Evers), Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper), and Titus Makin Jr. (Jackson West) are among those who might return in the fifth season. Any more stars in Season 5 of the series will undoubtedly excite audiences.

What Is The Story About?

Season 4 of the show showed John establishing himself inside the LAPD. After being a training policeman, John heads to a small border city to teach a new cop in the final season. Officer Lucy Chen and Sergeant Tim Bradford go underground to examine a narcotics dealing incident. Both incidents would undoubtedly have a significant influence on the season 5 plot.

This is John’s initial training mission in his current post. The task’s outcome would have an impact on John’s career development as well as his conviction in his skills. Not to mention the dangerous mission Bradford and Chen have embarked on, which could result in the spectacular circumstances for which the series is famous. Whatever the situation might be, we are confident that the upcoming season of the cop drama will retain the viewers enthralled.

Where To Watch

Watch earlier seasons on ABC’s official site, and Hulu provides digital access to episodes. Specific episodes are also available for purchase or rental on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play. This option is also available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, and YouTube. Season 5 is expected to be published on the same platforms.

The post The Rookie Season 5: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation? appeared first on Gizmo Story.