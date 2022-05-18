Share Pin 0 Shares

Safe driving requires attentiveness and awareness of one’s surroundings. In order to minimize the risk of accident, many drivers practice defensive driving. This method of driving encourages automobile drivers to be proactive instead of reactive when they are behind the wheel. The SIPDE method summates the actions defensive drivers must perform regularly in order to stay safe.

The SIPDE Method

SIPDE is an acronym created by the Department of Public Safety to promote defensive driving. It stands for Search, Identify, Predict, Decide and Execute.

o Search – This action entails constantly scanning your surroundings for potential accidents or hazards. It is important to always remain alert and focused because circumstances are subject to changing suddenly, creating new potential for accidents to occur.

o Identify – While searching your surroundings, identifying potential accidents is crucial. Being aware of a pedestrian crossing the street, a bicyclist in the lane to your right, a person opening their car door into the street, or children playing on the sidewalk can help prevent an accident from occurring. If you have already identified the possible hazard, you are better able to take action to prevent it.

o Predict – This action comes in handy when you have identified a possible problem and you are not sure what the other party will do. In order to prevent accidents, assume the worst. Slow down and prepare to react. For example, if there are children playing in the street, anticipate that they will chase a ball into the street. Slow down and be ready, just in case.

o Decide – In the event that a possible accident actually fulfills its potential, an alert driver should already be prepared to make a decision that will avoid collision. When deciding your course of action, it is important to consider other factors aside from the immediate danger. For example, if a dog crosses the road in front of you, changing lanes haphazardly into another car is not a wise choice. Decide the best course of action by weighing all options, but be quick!

o Execute – After deciding what the best course of action is for your situation, execute! Do not hesitate, as time is fleeting. Most accidents occur within seconds, so you must be able to process your situation quickly.

While the SIPDE method is a helpful tool to implement defensive driving, it is not a guarantee that you will not be involved in an automobile accident.

