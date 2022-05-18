Finance
The World Needs You!
It just breaks my heart that they need little things such as sugar, tea and candy! While I was watching people walking in a shopping mall with handful of gifts, I couldn’t stop thinking about people who don’t have any gifts, toys, clothes, houses, health or family to celebrate this Christmas with and what we can do to help them.
All of us see the world through different filter. I live in a wealthy neighborhood and many of my neighbors live in big houses with swimming pool, live-in-maid and expensive cars. If I see myself from that perspective, I don’t see myself living a luxury lifestyle at all. But thinking that only 20% of households in Chile earns more than US $2,000 a month and 50% of families live on less than $1,000, I see myself extremely blessed. The question is which one do you focus more of the time, the glass half empty or half full?
If you are always focusing on what lacks in your life, you’ll never be happy. But if you are grateful for what you have and see the gap between where you are and where you want to get as an opportunity, it empowers you. We entrepreneurs have an important role to play. We create product and services to improve quality of people’s life. We create jobs and lead the economy. We have a power to change so many people’s lives. That’s why whether you’re solopreneur; or an owner of multimillion dollar company, every entrepreneur should think how we can give back to the society and make positive changes to the world much more than what we’re doing. The world needs us. No business driven by its own profit can sustain for a long term.
In the spirit of giving, let’s think how you and I can create a bigger success for our business and the world through helping more people. Here is a list of my favorite charity organization that can help you get started and plan for 2012.
1. Cross Cultural Solutions: Participating in volunteer holiday is a great way to make your vacation unforgettable experience. By working and living inside the local community, you’ll get to connect with people and learn the culture at much deeper level. What about visiting Machu Pichu and help people at the same time? They have a range of programs for teens and adults from 2 weeks to 12 weeks. Destinations also include South Africa, Thailand, India, Costa Rica, Brazil and Peru. This is one of my to-do list in the near future.
2. Fite: I recently met this amazing woman Jane Warwund, the founder of Darmalogica and joinFITE. JoinFITE provide microloans to women to start and grow a business to support the family and gain financial independence. You can contribute either through buying Darmalogica products or funding a $25 microloan to sponsor a woman entrepreneur of your choice. Women play very important role in family and community. If you want to change the world, empower women.
3. Habitat for Humanity : If two-weeks-volunteer-trip is difficult, a weekend of volunteer with Habitat for Humanity can be a great option. A couple of years ago I joined them to build a house in Indonesia. Although we carried bricks, connected wires and kneaded the cement in hot and humid weather with full of mosquitoes, it was a truly unforgettable experience. Giving away your money is easy, giving away your time and labour are so much more meaningful.
4. Unicef No explanation required. You can contribute by not only by donation but through buying beautiful gifts and card. (link to: http://www.supportunicef.org/site/c.dvKUI9OWInJ6H/b.7651809/k.58E6/Support_UNICEF__Buy_cards_and_gifts.htm ). Great option for Christmas, birthday and anniversaries!
5. Buy 1 Give 1: Founded by a Japanese woman Masami Sato and it gives an innovative and easy way for business owner of any size to give back. A café owner gives a child access to clean water every time a cup of coffee is bought. A tree gets planted every time an author sells their book. A business gives a goat to give sustainable income for a whole family. The beauty of this system is that you can start contributing no matter what size your business is. It’s simply brilliant!
Blessings, love, and peace to you this Christmas.
Finance
Beware Of Exploding Mortgages
The subprime mortgage problems of recent weeks and months has not gone away by a long chalk. There will undoubtedly be interest rate rises to follow on from the eruption.
The loan environment is about to get much worse as marginal loans get reset. Lenders have used “exploding ARMs” (Adjustable Rate Mortgages) before which start at attractively low interest rates, but then reset within two or three years, generally to the London Interbank Offered rate PLUS six percentage points.
Over the next five years, there will be resets for around $1 trillion worth of ARMs. But the problem is even closer, for from June to October 2007, over $100bn of ARMs are set to change, and they are all in the subprime category. As interest rates have gone up in the recent past, these loans that were on low rates are now set to hit 11% or even higher – up more than four points.
In addition to that the number of delinquencies is on the increase, far exceeding target levels when loan pools were sold to investors; and the most recent borrowers probably have little or no equity in their house. This may leave them “upside down” – or with more owing on their mortgage than the value of their home.
Home prices have already flattened, and all this bad news suggests worse is to come. Marginal loans are in trouble as they are backed by assets (subprime) which are not performing as hoped, and consumers will find it ever harder to buy as their financing becomes restricted.
Some industry watchers feel that there should be more regulation to protect consumers from this sort of future problem when they sign up to a seemingly great deal. But others feel that regulation would be stifling and anti competitive.
The problem is that some products were advertised with such low interest rates that it would be almost impossible to resist. Take one percent as an example. Who is going to look to the future of exploding ARMs when one percent is on offer?
The elimination of the 30 year bond in 2001, thereby forcing foreign central banks to buy the 10 year note than underpin mortgages, seemed to have the intention of boosting house prices.
There has also been a banking cartel which has been a root cause of problems. Regulation of mortgages won’t fix that. Recklessness and imprudence have been studiously ignored. Thus, more regulation in one area will simply show up another area where regulation is weak – creating another potential bubble. Banks have shown little concern for making loans so long as they don’t get the problem (that is, they don’t have to give up any assets), and charge lofty fees as they go. They will look to offload the problem to pension funds, risky hedge funds and foreign investors.
Remember these: the 1980s oil finance bubble; the S&L fiasco; Long term Capital Management; the NASDAQ bubble. All these investment bubbles were blown up with bad loans and leveraged speculation using other people’s money.
And who suffers in the end?
As ever, the general public has to pay the price.
Finance
Confronting Mortgage Fraud with Mortgage Database Software
Each day financial institutions are confronted with mortgage fraud risk. Mortgage fraud has become one of the fastest growing financial crimes in the history of the United States. As a result, the federal government has created a special task force to treat mortgage fraud as a type of white collar crime.
Too often the public is ill-informed about how mortgage fraud schemes work. Two types of fraud are “fraud for profit” and “fraud for property.” Each type of fraud has several schemes and misrepresentations that are characteristic. Mortgage fraud is far reaching and can involve buyers, sellers, mortgage brokers, real estate agents, appraisers and other industry professionals looking for financial gain from property sellers and legitimate lenders.
Fraud for Property:
Fraud for property (also known as housing fraud) usually involves single borrowers who intend to repay loans, but misrepresent themselves and their financial qualifications in order to secure a mortgage.
Fraud for Profit:
Fraud for profit typically involves professionals in the real estate, appraisal or banking business. These individuals committing fraud may engage in numerous illegal activities in effort to skim equity. Activities may include overstating income, assets and/or collateral value. Individuals may look to steal identities to secure or transact loans, overstate appraisal values for purposing of selling a property on multiple occasions and even invent fictitious properties and buyers to help secure loans.
The following three examples of mortgage fraud illustrate current fraud schemes and the parties that might be involved:
1. Real Estate Fraud: In this scenario, a perpetrator may use fraudulent documents to steal the title or deed to the property of a legitimate owner. Often, this individual will then obtain a loan on the property with intent to commit mortgage fraud. The perpetrator typically will then take the money and default on the loan, leaving the legitimate owners with the outstanding debt.
2. Appraisal Fraud: This is a type of fraud that involves property flipping. In appraisal fraud situations, a property is purchased using an initial mortgage. The property is then appraised at a much higher value, using an unscrupulous appraiser who overvalues the property. Finally, the property resold quickly for maximum profit. Other forms of appraisal fraud consist of inflating the value of a property in order to obtain a second mortgage or to pad the commissions of real estate brokers or agents.
3. Loan Fraud: In this situation a potential buyer obtains a loan using fraudulent income, credit, employment or appraisal documents to obtain a mortgage for which they are not qualified. Loan fraud hurts lenders as many unqualified buyers are eventually forced to default on their loans. In many instances, these buyers are assisted by professionals who hope to increase their profits.
Combating Fraud:
There are several approaches you can take to help mitigate fraud and loan fraud risk. It starts with being vigilant. Being aware of potential loan fraud risk helps keep you alert to potential schemes and deceptive individuals. In the early phases, you may want to work only with reputable professionals whom you can verify. To further reduce loan fraud risk, you may want to consider using specialized software.
Using Mortgage Fraud Software:
Mortgage fraud software can help industry professionals reduce the risk of mortgage fraud. Database software exists as an industry-contributed repository used for verifying, credentialing and monitoring professionals and companies. This software has also evolved and now can help with identity verification, credit checks, Social Security fraud checks and criminal background checks.
Fraud hurts everyone. Being proactive and taking the proper steps may help reduce your risk of being a victim of those that look to perpetrate mortgage fraud.
Finance
Mortgage Relief – Hope For Homeowners
In July of 2008, Congress passed the Hope for Homeowners Act as a way to provide mortgage relief. The Act is designed to help more than 400,000 homeowners avoid foreclosure, and will run from October 1, 2008 to September 2011.
What does the Hope for Homeowners Act do?
The Act allows qualified homeowners to refinance their mortgages under 30-year fixed-rate loans. This covers up to 90% of the home’s current value, and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) will insure more than $300 billion in loans over this three-year period.
Are you eligible?
There are four factors to being eligible for mortgage relief under the Act:
1. You have to have spent at least 31% of your monthly income on the loan as of March 1, 2008.
2. The home has to be your primary residence
3. Your income needs to be verifiable
4. The loan must have started between January 1, 2002 and December 31, 2007.
Will you be selected for mortgage relief under the Hope for Homeowners Act?
Being eligible doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be selected for mortgage relief under the Act. Lenders can select which loans to refinance, and to allow this type of mortgage relief the lender would have to be willing to take a loss on the existing loans.
Find out if your lender is considering taking the government’s offer. It may be weeks before they decide and, if they’re in favor of the Act, even longer before they start assessing individual loans.
Reselling Your Home
If your lender allows Hope for Homeowners mortgage relief, but you want to sell your home during the next five years:
The government receives half the profit.
Equity gains would be based on a sliding scale:
Zero equity in the first year
10% rise in equity each succeeding year
Equity caps at 50% after the fourth year.
Equity most be repaid
The maximum amount of the refinanced loan caps at 90% of the current market value. Because of this, the homeowner automatically receives 10% equity in the home.
Mortgage relief is possible, and foreclosure isn’t a foregone conclusion. Stay informed!
Confronting Mortgage Fraud with Mortgage Database Software
Mortgage Relief – Hope For Homeowners
