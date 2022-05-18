News
These are the Yankees Aaron Boone was promised
When Aaron Boone was hired as Yankees’ manager after the 2017 season, he understandably viewed the job as one of the pinnacles of the sporting world.
The Yankees, after all, are the Yankees. The team had gone all the way to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series the year before and had an exciting young nucleus, which included Aaron Judge, Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery, all of whom were 25 or younger at the time.
“I believe we are entering into a special time in New York Yankees history, and I am so excited to be a part of it,” Boone said when he took the job.
While the Yankees have made the playoffs in each of Boone’s four seasons at the helm, his tenure thus far can’t exactly be described as a “special time” in the history of the franchise. It’s a franchise that views itself as the league’s gold standard, with anything less than a championship seen as a major disappointment.
That’s why two ALDS losses (to division rivals, no less), an ALCS loss to the hated Astros and a demeaning Wild Card Game loss to the Red Sox are more motivational failures for the Yankees than they are accomplishments. Simply making the playoffs is not enough, and is certainly not the reason the Yankees hired Boone after Joe Girardi nearly piloted the 2017 group to the World Series.
This year, though, things look, feel and sound different. It’s not just that the Yankees are 26-9 entering Tuesday’s slate of games. Sure, they have the best record, run differential and wRC+ in the league, and are on pace to win 120 games. But it’s the way they’re doing it, and the stark departure from last season’s talented but underachieving ways is starting to make 2022 feel like the true beginning of a special time in Yankees history.
The Yankees are happy and healthy, thus far avoiding any major injuries while starting to believe, with each win, that they are closer and closer to invincibility. The postgame victory music in the clubhouse seems like more of a routine than a reward these days, with players, coaches, and reporters alike growing far too accustomed to the musical stylings of Kodak Black and Kevin Gates following a Yankee win.
This is probably exactly what Boone envisioned when he swapped his ESPN credentials for lineup cards and sleeveless hoodies. The Yankees traded for Giancarlo Stanton exactly one week after Boone’s hiring, and now, finally, he and Judge look primed for their first All-Star Game as teammates. Superstars have always been the Yankees’ calling card, and even though their current big three (Judge, Stanton and Gerrit Cole) has been around since 2020, this is the first year that the team’s record looks like one that has three of the game’s brightest stars.
Beyond that, the influence of a rejuvenated Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres have allowed the Bombers to go from good, but beatable, to downright terrifying. Rizzo already has ten home runs and could surpass his career-high of 32 if his early-season power — which is all the more impressive when considering the league-wide offensive suppression that has come with cold weather and yet another wonky baseball — continues through the coming months. LeMahieu is back to being the prototypical leadoff hitter that made him an impossible out during his first two years in pinstripes, slashing, chopping and lining hits to every part of the stadium. Torres — whether it stems from the mental ease of going back to second base, or last year being a 127-game slump for him — is striking out less frequently than ever before and trails only Judge, Stanton and Rizzo for the team lead in RBI.
A manager’s true dream, though, is getting beneficence from the top, middle, and bottom of the roster. As Stanton and Cole look like the $300 million men they are, and Judge is perhaps playing his way to an even larger contract, there’s also Nestor Cortes Jr. and his $727,500 salary. Cortes has been, full stop, one of the best pitchers alive. Not since the halcyon days of El Duque or peak Joba Chamberlain has a Yankee hurler combined cutesy fan admiration with legitimately excellent results on the mound.
Michael King has also been one of the best people in the world at his job. In fact, King is the very best reliever in the game according to FanGraphs’ version of Wins Above Replacement. He’ll bring home $722,500 this year, an absolute steal for a guy with a 36.5% strikeout rate that can easily go multiple innings at a time.
The Yankees have an embarrassment of riches. The starting pitchers have posted the most WAR of any American League unit, just like the relievers have. The hitters lead the entire league in wRC+ and still haven’t gotten much from Joey Gallo or Aaron Hicks. With each series win, the comparisons to the 1998 team will grow louder and less hyperbolic. The thing is, Boone and his charges don’t think of themselves as the 1998 team. Luis Gil, who helped the Yankees beat the White Sox on May 12, wasn’t even born until midway through that magic carpet ride.
The people in the Yankee clubhouse always, no matter what year or what the circumstances are, believe they can win 162 games. That is especially true of Boone, one of the more prideful men in any MLB dugout. He finally has the team of his dreams, composed equally of classic Yankee firepower and savvy trade pickups for former mid-to-late round draft picks.
Any true evaluation of the 2022 squad will have to wait until October. But until then, words like “special” and “different” will be flying across the five boroughs like one of Judge and Stanton’s trademark slams.
News
Ramsey County closes Bethesda Shelter, approves $21.6 million for affordable housing
The Ramsey County board approved $21.6 million in funding on Tuesday to construct or renovate more than 18 affordable housing developments, even as officials signaled that funds for temporary emergency shelters organized during the early days of the pandemic are running low.
The county has already emptied a temporary shelter erected within the former Bethesda Hospital, outside downtown St. Paul, which will be turned back to property owner Fairview Health Services by the end of the month. Fairview officials have eyed the site for a potential mental health facility.
Bethesda Shelter residents have been moved to the Union Gospel Mission and other nonprofit partners, or have found new housing situations on their own.
“We’re getting other folks to step up with their resources,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough, during Tuesday’s board meeting.
COUNTY OFFICIALS STILL HOPEFUL FOR AID FROM LEGISLATURE
Hotel spaces for homeless families, leased by the county with federal relief dollars during the height of COVID, have also run their course. Freedom House, a satellite location for Listening House in St. Paul, shut its doors on May 8. The deadline for either shutting down or finding new funding to continue pandemic-era shelters at downtown Mary Hall and Stub Hall at Luther Seminary is June 22.
County officials are still hopeful that state lawmakers will dip into a projected state budget surplus to boost those and other shelter spaces, which they emphasized house homeless people from across the state.
An $8 billion bipartisan state budget deal unveiled this week focuses heavily on tax cuts, infrastructure and school funding, as well as public safety and human services, but nothing in the Senate proposal specifically devotes funds for Ramsey County’s emergency shelters. Lawmakers from both parties are still working out details in committee meetings, and there’s been some recognition in Republican and out-state corners that the county’s efforts to house the homeless have statewide benefit.
“We have seen an uptick in unsheltered in our community,” said Ryan O’Connor, county manager.
He later added: “This is an issue of statewide import. It is not unique to Ramsey County. … For our delegation to look beyond their jurisdictional boundaries has been important.”
$21.6M TO BOOST AFFORDABLE HOUSING
To boost at least 18 new and existing affordable housing developments, the county board on Tuesday approved $21.6 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), general obligation bonds and the county’s new Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy.
Some of the projects include:
- Mary Hall: Catholic Charities’ six-story, single-room occupancy building in downtown St. Paul would be converted by nonprofit housing developer AEON into 88 units of affordable housing. That would include 46 new units aimed at very low-income residents, or those earning no more than 30 percent of area median income. The remaining units would be targeted to residents earning no more than 50 percent of area median income. A housing support provider would offer residents supportive services such as counseling. Construction is likely to begin next year.
- Gladstone Village: JB Vang Partners have proposed a 65-unit building in Maplewood that would include 20 units of affordable housing for residents making no more than 30 percent of area median income. The remaining units would be priced for those earning no more than 50 to 60 percent area median income. Construction could begin in 2023 or 2024.
- Kimball Court: An existing 76-unit supportive housing community owned by Beacon Interfaith Collaborative in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood would be renovated and expanded, adding 22 units affordable to residents earning no more than 30 percent area median income.
- Stryker Senior Housing: Located on the West Side of St. Paul, a proposed 57-unit project from NEDA would include 43 units income-restricted to residents earning no more than 30 percent area median income.
- Treehouse: Trellis has proposed 36 units of new affordable housing in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. The development would include 27 units income-restricted for those earning no more than 30 percent area median income.
- Dunedin Homes: The St. Paul Public Housing Authority has proposed a four-unit expansion of Dunedin Homes, located on the city’s West Side. The units would be targeted to residents earning no more than 30 percent area median income. Construction would begin next year.
- Gallery Building: Reuter Walton has proposed redeveloping a commercial office building in downtown St. Paul into affordable housing. In all, eight units would be targeted to tenants earning no more than 30 percent area median income, and the rest would be income-restricted to tenants earning no more than 50 percent area median income. Construction could begin in 2023 or 2024.
- Ashland Apartments: RS Eden has proposed converting a vacant building in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood into 17 units of efficiency apartments, targeted to tenants earning no more than 30 percent of area median income. RS Eden would provide supportive services.
- McDonough Homes: The St. Paul Public Housing Authority plans to expand McDonough Homes in the city’s North End by seven units, targeted to tenants earning no more than 30 percent area median income. Ramsey County is the sole source of capital funding. Construction could begin next year.
- St. Paul Residence: An existing 120-unit affordable housing development operated by Catholic Charities in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood would undergo extensive rehab, with work likely to begin this year or next. The building is owned by the city of St. Paul.
- The Provinces: An existing 118-unit affordable housing building owned and operated by AEON in Little Canada would undergo extensive rehab, with work likely to begin this year or next.
- Canalbrook Townhomes: The Rondo Community Land Trust plans six new owner-occupied townhomes in Shoreview. All units would be targeted to tenants earning no more than 80 percent of area median income.
- Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity: The nonprofit homebuilder plans to acquire and renovate single-family homes in White Bear Township, White Bear Lake, Maplewood and St. Paul. The homes would be sold to low-to-moderate income homebuyers.
- Twin Lake: Reuter Walton plans a new 60-unit affordable housing development in Little Canada. Six units would be targeted to tenants earning no more than 30 percent of area median income, and the rest would be affordable to residents earning no more than 60 percent area median income. Construction would begin this year.
- 1375 Frost: Beacon Interfaith Collaborative has proposed 40 units of supportive housing at 1375 Frost Ave. Half the units would be targeted to residents earning no more than 30 percent area median income, and half to residents earning no more than 50 percent area median income. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
- Seal and Edgerton Hi-Rises: Structural improvements are planned within an existing 144-unit public housing tower in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood, and within an existing 221-unit public housing tower in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
News
NBA point guard Rajon Rondo allegedly waved gun at mother of his children
The mother of Rajon Rondo’s children has been granted an emergency protective order after he allegedly pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.
Ashley Bachelor, the NBA point guard’s 36-year-old ex-girlfriend, claims that Rondo was playing video games with their son last week when she asked the boy to finish doing laundry, according to the order obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal Monday.
Rondo, 36, became “enraged” and “ripped the video game console from the wall” when their son got up, smashed a tea cup in front of their daughter, began throwing things around the house and outside, then drove his car onto the lawn, according to Bachelor.
“You’re dead,” he allegedly told her when she asked why he was acting out.
Instead of calling police, Bachelor said she called the former police chief personally, scared of how Rondo would continue to react. He left, then came back 15 minutes and began hitting the back window with a gun, according to the protective order request.
Still waving his gun, Rondo allegedly screamed at both children, asking why they were afraid of him.
Rondo’s parents eventually showed up and he let the children back inside the house, but “could not be calmed down.”
Despite Rondo trying to block the door, Bachelor said she was able to get inside and bring the children upstairs with her.
The former police chief, Yvette Gentry, was eventually able to get the gun from Rondo, who left the house.
Rondo has been ordered to stay 500 feet away from Bachelor and their children, and must surrender all firearms.
The NBA said it is “aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.”
Rondo, who played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, was on the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and is now an unrestricted free agent after 16 seasons in the NBA.
News
FBI International Season 1 Episode 20: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
FBI International, an American television crime series which is the third one in the FBI franchise by Dick Wolf; is all set with its Episode 20 will release on May 17; only on CBS television network. It stars Luke Klintank, Heida reed, Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto as the special FBI agents; who are a part of the ‘Fly Team’, an elite branch of FBI that are stationed in Budapest and faces all kinds of criminals and terrorists that threatens their country.
The drama resembles the police procedural shows as it showcases the various legal challenges the team faces as a foreign power working from another country as its base. Before you watch Episode 20, here’s all you need to know.
FBI International: What Is It All About?
FBI International shows the procedures – both legal and practical, and its application in their duties at an outstation of America. The foreign law policies apply on them; and the drama educates the whole FBI system with respect to its foreign relations.
Scott, head of the international Fly Team, Jamie, the team’s second in command, Andre who comes from an accounting background; and Cameron, the newest addition to the squad makes for the main cast; all with different characteristics and ideologies, who are at the end similar in their will to protect the American power.
This series is third in the FBI franchise, following FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted, a work of Dick Wolf and Derek Haas, both of which received great reception. The franchise is owned by Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.
Episode 20: What Can We Expect?
Titled ‘Black Penguin’, episode 20 would have our agents along with Katrin Jaeger, head to Berlin on another mission, where they find a nineteen year old son of an American billionaire dead in his apartment. They suspect foul play, especially as they realise that there is another secretive group that is also on the case. How are the two situations related?
FBI International Episode 20: The Cast And Crew
Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Chris Rogers as Inspector Philip Honsel, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger are all part of Episode 20; according to the preview photos released on May 13th, along with some guest stars, including Nicole Forester, William Ludwig, and T.J. Ramini.
The episode is penned by Roxanne Paredes; who also wrote the 9th episode of this season ‘One Kind of Madman’, and it is directed by Milan Cheylov.
When And Where To Watch Episode 20?
Episode 20 of FBI International will release on 17th May, Tuesday, airing on CBS Network at 9 PM ET. It would be available to stream on Paramount Plus, Apple TV or Pluto TV, as well as on Amazon Prime Videos in some countries, sometime after its television airing. Stay tuned!
The post FBI International Season 1 Episode 20: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
