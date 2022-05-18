Top 10 Cryptos With Largest Twitter Fandom

Global crypto market declined by 10.69% in trading volume in the last 24h.

Twitter is the greatest influencer of Crypto projects in Defi.

The microblogging site, Twitter, serves as the biggest crypto launchpad. A single tweet from any crypto savvy has the potential to intervene in the market trends.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 cryptos by their Twitter followers.

1. Binance (BNB) – 8.83M

Binance (BNB) migrated to its native BNB smart chain (BSC) in 2020. It is the fifth crypto by market cap of $48.9 billion USD. The native crypto exchange invested $500 million USD in Twitter to initiate the inclusion of crypto on it.

2. Bitcoin (BTC) – 5.25M

World’s largest crypto is trading in the red zone without any significant price rally. Despite the dystopian picture, global countries and entities are coming forth to adopt it as a legal tender.

BTC touched the $30k level exhibiting short-spanned relief amid the bearishness.

3. Dogecoin (DOGE) – 3.36M

Dogecoin, the pioneer memecoin, won the heart of Elon Musk. It was harshly criticized for being an overrated asset with very minimal use cases. Slashing these out, Tesla adopted it as a potential payment option enabling users to buy their products.

4. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – 3.3M

Shiba Inu is the DOGE killer and is contending equally with DOGE. The network is working on launching its new Defi project, Shibarium Financial Ecosystem (SHIBFE). SHIBFE is followed by the launch of its native stablecoin project, SHI. SHI is an “algo-stablecoin” pegged to a dollar.

5. Ripple (XRP) – 2.51M

Ripple is critically up against a lawsuit filed by SEC and a long battle since 2020. The victory of the crypto firm in this would be a turning point for the crypto. It was accused of illegal securities offerings. The coin is trading with a market cap of $5.01 billion USD.

6. Ethereum (ETH) – 2.51M

Ethereum, the toughest contender of BTC, had a notable bloodbath, declining 50% from its all-time high and is trading at the $2k level. The Merge, transition to PoS, is under experimentation. Recently Cloudflare, a web security services provider, is joining the process. It is expected to be launched in Q3 or Q4 2022.

7. Cronos (CRO) – 2.13M

Cronos (CRO) is the native token of Cronos, the proof-of-Authority (PoA) blockchain of the Crypto.com exchange. It operates on an interoperable chain between Ethereum and Cosmos blockchain. CRO is utilized in staking, rewarding, and transaction fees on the exchange.

8. Solana (SOL) – 1.75M

SOL is one of the top “Ethereum Killers” that lives on its independent proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH) blockchain.

The network’s NFT marketplace is gaining recent fame in the crypto space through abundant NFT projects. It aims to revolutionize Defi by the launch of Solana Pay, a native P2P payment protocol.

9. Baby Doge(BabyDoge) – 1.394M

BabyDoge is a Dogecoin-inspired memecoin and deflationary token in the market. The only benefit holders of BabyDoge have are the tiny rewards gained on acquiring new tokens in their wallets. At the time of writing, it trades at $0.000000001038 USD

10. Safe Moon (SAFEMOON) – 1.391M

This is a BNB-based DeFi token existing in the market since Mach 2021. SAFEMOON functionalities range from reflective finance (RFI), liquidity provider (LP) acquisitions, and burning mechanisms.