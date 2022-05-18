Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins to Consider by Investors in May 2022

Published

3 mins ago

on

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
  • To regain control of the trend, sellers pulled SAND down to its $1.1.
  • Bitcoin has been down 2.41% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins to consider by investors in May 2022

Bitcoin (BTC)

The bitcoin price gained support at $29,000 and began a new upward trend. The $29,500 resistance level and the 100-hourly simple moving average were both decisively breached. The price has risen beyond the $30,000 psychological barrier. The price rose beyond the 50% Fib retracement level of the most recent major slide from the swing high of $31,390 to the low of $29,060. There was some difficulty for bulls beyond the $30,500 mark, though.

According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $29,737.57 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,157,558,669 USD. Bitcoin has been down 2.41% in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM)

With a modular architecture that demystifies decentralized applications, the initiative also hopes to simplify blockchain technology for developers. Immediately after achieving its all-time high on January 7th, Cosmos (ATOM) bears came in to impose sustained pressure. Slightly lower below its multi-month-long trend line resistance (prior support) provided sellers with the much-needed momentum for a trend reversal.

According to CMC, the Cosmos price today is $11.01 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $292,416,062 USD. Cosmos has been down 5.94% in the last 24 hours.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a virtual environment where users may produce, purchase, and trade digital goods in the form of a game. To regain control of the trend, sellers pulled the price down to its $1.1 base after the Fibonacci resistance level of 70.2 percent had quashed an up-channel buying advance. There have been several efforts to recapture the 23.6 percent level since then.

According to CMC, The Sandbox price today is $1.32 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $301,778,932 USD. The Sandbox has been down 3.93% in the last 24 hours.

