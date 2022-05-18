Connect with us

Blockchain

Top Solana P2E Contender DeFi Land Launches Its First Play-and-Earn Game

Published

3 mins ago

on

Tortola, BVI, 18th May, 2022, Chainwire

DeFi Land, the third most prominent game on the Solana blockchain, will launch a new breed of Play-and-Earn game on May 18th at 8 PM UTC. The current DeFi Land ecosystem has no play-to-earn elements yet has achieved over 7,500 daily active users looking to have fun while running a farm. 

Momentum has been building for the DeFi Land ecosystem. Its initial version without monetary rewards received tremendous support from blockchain gaming ecosystems. Moreover, it allowed DeFi Land to become the third-biggest game in terms of market cap and still holds the title of the first-ever gamification project built on Solana. 

Thanks to 7,500 DAU and 25,000 MAU, DeFi Land continues to climb the overall rankings. As the team prepares to launch the first of its kind Play-and-Earn game mechanics, things will get much more exciting. Ecosystem users can fish, shoot, farm, drive harvesters, take care of pets, etc. 

As everyone has experienced farming games in their online life – through social networks or otherwise – DeFi Land has tremendous potential to become a very accessible Play-and-Earn game. Its various activities and solid foundation pave the way for the mainstream adoption of these gaming mechanics. 

Players will earn the native $DFL token as a reward, along with a new in-game currency $GOLDY. Through these currencies, players can upgrade their in-game NFTs – the collection sold out in 16 seconds on launch day and raised $1,75 million, and recently saw a 2.5x price floor increase across OpenSea and Magic Eden – or customize, craft, repair, and socially interact with others. Accessing the Play-and-Earn features requires owning one DeFi Land Gen-0 NFT. 

Furthermore, players can access DeFi Land without starting funds. In the free mode, players can collect XP and go up the leaderboard to participate for monthly prizes, including DFL, GOLDY, and in-game NFTs. Incentivizing people through a free-to-play approach enhances the appeal of DeFi Land, and the strong support for playing without any incentives shows there is long-term sustainability.

The Play-and-Earn mechanics announcement comes on the heels of a collab between DeFi Land and STEPN. 

DeFi Land plans to explore a multichain future over the coming months, with more announcements regarding chain integrations to follow in June. An alpha mobile version of the game is in development and should be released in Q3 2022. 

About DeFi Land

DeFi Land is a multi-chain agriculture simulation web game created to gamify decentralized finance. The game will have all the features that traditional platforms have, but it will be gathered all in one place. DeFi Land gamifies decentralized finance by turning investment activities into games.

Blockchain

LUNA Supply Nears 7 Trillion, Is $1 Still Possible?

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Bitcoin
The circulating supply of LUNA has continuously gone up since the UST debacle began. This has mainly been from people redeeming their staked UST for the digital asset, which caused its supply to rise drastically in such a short amount of time. In turn, the price of LUNA had declined to reflect the enormous amount of tokens that were being dumped into the market. Now that the dust has finally begun to settle, the question remains where the price of the asset might end up.

$1 LUNA Still Possible?

Now, it may sound comical to debate whether the price of LUNA would be able to return back to $1 given that less than two weeks ago, the price was sitting above $100. However, this is the case as the digital asset is now about four zeros short of $1 and even that seems a generous value. What is on the minds of investors now is if the price of the digital asset would ever be able to recover in any meaningful way.

Related Reading | TerraLabs Sold Over 80,000 BTC To Rescue Its Stablecoin, Luna

To really assess if LUNA can recover to $1, the first thing to look at is the circulating supply of the digital asset. In less than two weeks, it has grown from a little over 300 million to almost 7 trillion tokens in circulation at the time of this writing. When the supply still remained above 300 million, the price was trending at $100, meaning that its market cap at that time was averaging around $33 billion depending on the price fluctuations.

Presently, the total supply of the digital asset has now grown by more than 1,000,000% to be sitting at a little over 6.9 trillion tokens, according to CoinMarketCap. For LUNA to get to $1, it would mean that the market cap would have to touch $7 trillion, and that is if the current supply stays stable. This is presently impossible given that the whole crypto market cap at its highest was at $3 trillion.

LUNA trending low at $0.00018 | Source: LUNAUSD on TradingView.com

However, for LUNA to get to its previous market cap before the crash, the token would have to be trading at $0.005. Since a $33 billion market cap remains in the realm of possibility, it is safe to say that this is still within reach. 

Related Reading | LUNA Aftermath: Total Crypto Market More Oversold Than Black Thursday

One thing to take into account though is the investor sentiment. So many people have lost hundreds of millions of dollars to the token that faith in it has been depleted. Thus, with any significant rise in price, there are set-offs that rock the token price back down.

This leads to the conclusion of this analysis which is that the price of LUNA could possibly climb back up to $0.005. But with current market conditions, this may not happen in the short-term and is entirely dependent on if the supply stops growing.

Featured image from TheNewsCrypto, chart from TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet… 

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 19

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On May 19, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $11.20.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for May 19, 2022, is $8.95.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on May 19, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on May 19 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

A double bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. It describes the drop of a stock or index, a rebound another drop to the same or similar level as the original drop, and finally another rebound. The double bottom pattern always follows a major or minor downtrend in particular security and signals the reversal and the beginning of a potential uptrend. 

Currently, the price of DOT is $9.91. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $11.20 and the buy level of $10.20. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $8.95 and the sell level of DOT is $9.60.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

7upaOAvp
DOT MA (Source: Tradingview)

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Sneakmart Brings Its Web3-oriented Metakicks NFTs To Market In June 2022

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Various Metaverse and NFT initiatives aim to blur the line between the virtual and physical worlds. Sneakmart and its Metakicks NFT drops offer something virtual for sneaker collectors, with a chance to win physical items. The team works together with StockX and top-rated football stars and artists to tokenize limited-edition footwear.

Metakicks Are Coming This June

The Sneakmart team has built a strong reputation through its community-driven mobile app for streetwear enthusiasts. Moreover, they see merit n the NFT phenomenon and how it can prove beneficial to the $6 billion sneakers resale market. Accessing physical drops of limited-edition sneakers has proven very difficult for many, as there is so much competition. As a result, one has a very small chance of “getting in” on these drops today.

Changing that narrative is not easy, as limited editions are designed to be very scarce. However, there are ways to enhance the overall utility and access to these collections with the help of non-fungible tokens. For example, the Metakicks NFT collection by Sneakmart will span 6,250 mystery boxes, each of which has a 10% chance to give its owner access to a limited-edition pair of physical sneakers. The virtual sneakers, tokenized as NFTs, can be used to customize one’s Metaverse avatar.

The collaboration with StockX will enable the shipping and delivery of the 625 pairs of physical sneakers. StockX is the leading global streetwear platform and will ship Dunk Lows, Jordan 4s, and Adidas Yeezy 350s to lucky winners. A total of 25 unique models will find a new home, along with two Jordan 1 Dior pairs and two pairs of Jordan in collaboration with Travis Scott. The total value of physical pairs is over $200,000.

There are also various one-of-one collaborations between Metakicks and international soccer players like Didier Droga, Kinsley Coman, and Marco Verratti. These limited-edition kicks will be auctioned in OpenSea before the Metakicks NFT collection drops in June 2022. Winners of these auctions can gain real-life benefits, including VIP access to soccer games, meet-and-greet opportunities, and signed merchandise. The Metakicks team will pursue other 1-of-1 collaborations with brands and Web3 communities.

Over A Dozen Unique Designs

The first Metakicks collection will feature 15 unique designs, depicting unique 3D animated sneakers. Moreover, there are various backgrounds, shapes, materials, textures, and colors. Inspiration for these unique assets comes from Sneakmart’s expertise in buying, reselling, and collecting iconic pairs of sneakers. Additionally, the designs have four rarity tiers – rare, super rare, epic, and legendary – based on their designs, shape, texture, and materials.

Regardless of which virtual design one draws, there is no link between the virtual kicks and the physical sneakers one can win, creating an extra degree of randomness and excitement. Holders of Metakicks NFTs do not need to open their mystery box if they prefer keeping it closed. However, one will not know if they won a physical pair without opening the box.

The approach by Sneakmart puts a new spin on the ever-popular sneaker industry. Valued at over $6 billion in 2019, the resale vertical of this industry notes explosive growth. NFTs tied to real-world experiences and the potential to win physical sneaker pairs create a new paradigm for enthusiasts and collectors to explore.  It also signifies the importance of fashion in the incumbent Web3 and Metaverse ecosystem.

 

 

 

