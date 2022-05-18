News
Trevor Williams sets the tone as Mets pick up Game 1 win in doubleheader vs. Cards
The Mets offense did its part, knocking in a few runs early, and it was up to the spot starter in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader to keep the Cardinals off the board.
Trevor Williams, tasked with the job of filling in for Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis), established the tone in his second start of the year for the Mets. Williams struck out six, including two against Yadier Molina and another with Nolan Arendado in the box, in what seemed like an effortless outing against a St. Louis team that believes it can be a playoff contender.
“Learning this new role has been a fun challenge for me,” said Williams, who was a regular starter for the Pirates and Cubs before he joined the Mets at last year’s trade deadline.
Williams fired four shutout innings and allowed four hits across 65 pitches to help the Mets beat the Cardinals, 3-1, in the series opener on Tuesday. The right-hander, typically the innings-eater out of the bullpen, picked up where he left off in his most recent relief outing, when he posted 3.2 scoreless innings against the Nationals last Wednesday. On five days’ rest, Williams’ smooth and steady performance against the Cards was just what the Mets were looking for.
The righty credited backup catcher Patrick Mazeika, who is enjoying his promotion from Syracuse while James McCann (left hamate surgery) is on the shelf, for calling a good game.
“To come in as the third catcher and get thrown into it right away, it’s just a testament to the type of player he is and we were really on the same page all game,” said Williams of his backstop.
The Mets (24-13) on Tuesday began a stretch of 10 games in nine days, which meant manager Buck Showalter was forced to be a little creative with his bullpen use in the opener of the doubleheader. After Williams impressed with his four shutout innings, Showalter called on reliever Jake Reed as the first man out of the bullpen.
Reed, making his season debut, had an adventurous fifth inning as he walked two of his first three batters. Mazeika called for a quick mound visit, as Reed’s teammates encouraged him to brush off the nerves and attack the hitters. Perhaps that mound visit was the quick breather he needed. Reed bounced back to strike out Paul Goldschmidt and retire Arenado to end the inning. Reed took the mound again for the sixth, shutting down the side to complete his two scoreless innings. He was optioned to Syracuse between games.
After Reed, Showalter went to his circle of trusted relievers – bringing out Seth Lugo, Drew Smith, then Edwin Diaz to silence the Cardinals. While Smith gave up a home run to Goldschmidt, Diaz in particular was electric. The Mets closer picked up his ninth save of the year. Diaz has struck out 30 of the 60 batters he’s faced this season.
“You ride it when it’s hot,” Showalter said of Diaz’s confidence and results to begin the season. “These are really good hitters. He keeps grinding, he keeps working. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Edwin has been instrumental in what we’ve been able to do early on.”
()
News
Vikings’ Danielle Hunter happy to be healthy and to have developed ‘bond’ with Za’Darius Smith
Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith are new teammates, but they’re already like old buddies.
The two Vikings edge rushers first struck up a friendship at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla., in January 2020, when Hunter was with Minnesota and Smith with Green Bay. Smith signed with the Vikings as a free agent in March, and he has been hanging out with Hunter plenty since offseason drills began in April.
On Tuesday’s second day of organized team activities, the two jokingly threw passes back and forth for several minutes at the start before they settled down to more serious business.
“The first time I met him (at the Pro Bowl), he was a cool, young, good overall character and all that stuff,’ Hunter said. “He came here, I was excited about it. He texted me saying he was coming here, and we started developing a bond.”
Smith said it’s “wonderful” to now be Smith’s teammate. And the two hope to recreate the old motto of the Purple People Eaters to “meet at the quarterback.”
“I say one of the best in the NFL,’’ Smith said of the pass-rushing duo the Vikings now have. “But you know, it’s too early. We’re just gonna keep working and getting better at our craft, and you’ll see the results here in the season.”
Hunter had 14½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019 before playing in just seven games over the past two seasons due to injuries. Smith had 13½ sacks for the Packers in 2019 and 12½ in 2020 before playing in just one regular-season game and one playoff game last season due to a back injury.
Smith talked about his health after he signed, saying he’s fully recovered. But Hunter didn’t discuss his latest injury until Tuesday, when he spoke to the media for the first time since Sept. 29.
Hunter missed all of 2020 due to a neck injury. He didn’t play in the final 10 games last season because of surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle suffered Oct. 31 against Dallas.
“I feel pretty good,’’ said Hunter, entering his eighth season. “Last year’s injury wasn’t as significant as the year before, but it was a three-month recovery. Had we made it to the playoffs, iI’s possibly would have been able to come back. … It’s just good to be back with the guys. …It kind of hurts just watching people play.’’
Hunter said it was “around February or March” when he returned to his regular workout routine.
“The biggest thing was having like the right people around me, just motivating me and keeping me in the right mindset,’’ he said of his recovery.
Coming off the injury, there was seemingly some uncertainty on what the Vikings might do when they had until March 19 to decide whether to pick up an $18 million roster bonus on Hunter’s contract. They did pick it up, and converted it into a signing bonus over four years, lowering Hunter’s cap number from $25.838 million to $12.338 million for 2021.
“I wasn’t really worried about (the bonus),’’ said Hunter, who said new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reached out to him right after he was hired in January and new head coach Kevin O’Connell reached out right after his February hiring. “My biggest thing was getting through my rehab and coming back playing football.’’
Hunter said he let his agent, Zeke Sandhu, take care of discussions about the bonus. And Hunter, whose contract runs through 2023, plans to do the same regarding extension talks.
For now, Hunter’s role will change in new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell’s 3-4 scheme. After being a defensive end in the 4-3, he said he’ll play both defensive end and outside linebacker but will stand up much more than before.
“I used to stand up when I first got here (in 2015),’’ said Hunter, who noted that the Vikings played some 3-4 alignments in Week 2 last year at Arizona. “So I know how to do that. Basically, just integrating my rush angles and my eyes and all that stuff.”
Hunter figures to be more of an outside linebacker since, when he attends position meetings, he goes to one for outside linebackers. He joins his buddy Smith in those meetings, where he said their close relationship results in a good vibe.
“Everybody has a smile on their face every time they come in,’’ Hunter said.
News
Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for East finals Game 1 vs. Heat, joining Miami’s Lowry as out
A potentially seismic shift hit the Eastern Conference finals less than three hours prior to Tuesday night’s start of Game 1 at FTX Arena, when the Boston Celtics announced that forward Al Horford had entered NBA health-and-safety protocols and would be out for the series opener against the Miami Heat.
The designation not only had Horford out for Tuesday’s start of the best-of-seven series, but also, based on the NBA’s required quarantine in such cases, possibly out for Thursday night’s Game 2 at FTX Arena and Saturday’s Game 3 at TD Garden.
“We found out about Al about two hours ago,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, less than two hours before tipoff.
Udoka indicated that upcoming testing results could impact the timing of a Horford return.
“He’s feeling fine,” Udoka said, “and we’ll go from there, wait to see results of tests and future tests.”
Udoka said he was unaware of any contact-tracing issues with others on the team.
It is the third time this season Horford, 35, has entered NBA protocols.
In addition, the Celtics announced that a second starter, point guard Marcus Smart, would miss the series opener due to the right mid-foot sprain sustained during Sunday’s Game 7 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks that advanced them to the East finals against the Heat.
Smart was listed as questionable earlier in the day. Horford had not appeared on the Celtics’ injury report until he was listed as out.
“The soreness was too much,” Udoka said of Smart’s injury, “still some swelling, and limited basketball movements that he couldn’t do.”
Derrick White was the replacement starter for Smart, with recently injured Robert Williams moving back into the lineup in Boston’s power rotation.
“I feel like this is the world we’ve been living in for a long time, certainly this year,” Spoelstra said of the lingering uncertainties amid the pandemic, “Every team has experience dealing with this.”
Or working on the fly with evolving rosters on both sides, Spoelstra said, “This has become the normal prep: expect the unexpected.”
For the Heat, guard Kyle Lowry remained sidelined with a strained left hamstring, although he was on the court for pregame shooting. It is the seventh time in the past nine games Lowry has been sidelined by the hamstring.
Four Heat players had been listed as questionable earlier Tuesday, but then were cleared to play: Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring strain).
Earlier, Spoelstra said at the morning shootaround that his team was in for an extended challenge, stressing the littlest things could make the biggest difference.
“They’re big, those moments in between, the plays in between, ball in the air, ball on the floor,” he said. “I’m sure they’re saying the same thing. You have two teams that take pride in that, so it should be very competitive in between the lines.
“And both teams do it in a way that’s not over the top. It’s just about doing whatever it takes to get the win.”
Heat guard Tyler Herro said he appreciated it was time to dig in defensively.
“I think both teams, everybody knows how well we are on that side of the ball,” he said. “I think whoever can get the relief buckets in transition, a couple of buckets here or there, that aren’t from set plays and things like that, I think whoever can get those in-between possessions, I think will have an advantage throughout the series.”
All without forgoing any defensive elements.
“I mean, that’s what we are, since I got here three years ago,” he said. “We’ve always been old-school that way. We’re willing to score 120, but we also can play a game in the 90s.”
Heat center Bam Adebayo said the team was savoring, but not caught up in, the moment.
“We’re just enjoying our moment,” he said. “For the most part, we’re keeping our head down, keeping the main thing the main thing.”
The series not only is a rematch of the teams’ 2020 East finals that the Heat won 4-2, but also a reunion for Adebayo with USA Basketball gold-medal Olympic teammate Jayson Tatum.
“Since I’m playing against him, I know his tendencies,” Adebayo said. “The Olympic team is totally different. But just knowing his tendencies, that’s basically it.”
For all the backstories, Herro said what can’t be lost is the significance of the moment.
“This is what you want as a competitor,” he said. “As a basketball player growing up this is everything you could ever ask for, to be in a game like that.”
()
News
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 READ MANGA and Release Date
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 is set to release on 23rd May 2022. There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Painter of the Night Chapter 103.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 Release Date
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 23rd May 2022 2022. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the release date of Chapter 236 is announced, it is set to release this week on 23rd May 2022.
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 236 of Rent a Girlfriend is set for the 23rd of May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
It’s Time pic.twitter.com/329VubTiT8
— Rent-A-Girlfriend (@rentgirlfriend) December 23, 2021
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Rent a girlfriend Manga lovers, now you are here to know the latest updates on this anime or Manga. As you all know it’s the most popular Japanese Manga which has lots of young audiences.
Stanford arts review is here to help you guys. Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 Release Date and where to read Manga Online and other details will be revealed in this article. Have look and enjoy.
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 Spoilers Theory
Rent a girlfriend is a Japanese Romantic comedy based on Manga. It was written and illustrated by Reijli Miyajima. It has several volumes in it.
This entire anime describes the romantic and comedy tale of Rented girlfriend Mizuhara Chizuru and heartbroken Kazuya Kinoshita. And how long they move together. As of now, it’s running successfully without breaks. Have been published weekly in Shonen magazine officially since 2017. This hottest romantic Manga has gained tons of fans.
Kazuya Kinoshita a 20-year college-going guy, after being deceived by his love got depressed. So he thought of using a local mobile app that arranges girlfriends on a rental basis.
Immediately he worked on it and found a girl as per her requirement. On the next day, his rented girlfriend Mizuhara Chizuru appeared before him at his place.
At first glimpse itself, he was mesmerized by her cuteness and great personality. Stared their journey. The rest of the story forms how they go ahead.
Where to Read Manga Online Officially??
Rent a girlfriend Manga lovers can read this in Shonen magazine officially on weekly basis. You can even read this Manga on other websites also but we always encourage and recommend the readers to follow official magazines and websites to support the authors and production team.
Before Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 Releases Read More About The Main Cast
Kazuya Kinoshita
Kazuya Kinoshita is our male hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. He is an understudy at Nerima University who is studying Business Administration, he lives alone in a loft arranged in 203 Royal Hills Nerima.
Kazuya is an uncertain man who likes to inundate himself in his predominance, accordingly, he ends up rashly misleading people around him without a second thought. His untruths frequently cause him problems, since he can’t marshal the solidarity to come clean.
He makes the falsehoods proceed to stay away from the issue of making sense of everything. An illustration of this is his phony relationship with Chizuru Ichinose kept up to encourage his grandma. Then again, he knows he’s setting himself into a difficult situation up to attempt to safeguard others’ mysteries and keep those near him blissful.
Chizuru Ichinose
Chizuru Ichinose on the other hand known as Chizuru Mizuhara in her “rental sweetheart” persona, is our female hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series.
She is an undergrad at Nerima University who is studying Literature and she as of now lives in Room 204 of Royal Hills Nerima, only close to Kazuya Kinoshita.
Initially, Chizuru sets up a sort and thoughtful front: It shocks any individual who considers leasing, which makes them give high appraisals to her. Nonetheless, she just does this to her clients. Actually, she is sharp, reckless, and calculative; showing her actual self to individuals she disdains or needs to tolerate. In any case, she shows a real kinder side when she sees individuals out of luck or when Kazuya needs her assistance.
She gets irritated when Kazuya acquaints her with his grandma. Chizuru told Kazuya promptly to let his grandma know that they separated, yet she’d become flushed and get humiliated when she hears Kazuya discussing her with his grandma.
Stay With Stanford Arts Review For More Udates
The post Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 READ MANGA and Release Date appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Trevor Williams sets the tone as Mets pick up Game 1 win in doubleheader vs. Cards
Vikings’ Danielle Hunter happy to be healthy and to have developed ‘bond’ with Za’Darius Smith
Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for East finals Game 1 vs. Heat, joining Miami’s Lowry as out
Acid Reflux and the Emergency Room – An Insider’s Report
Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 236 READ MANGA and Release Date
Omar Kelly: Mike McDaniel must make Dolphins offense in vogue
Crypto Carnage Causes Flight To Bitcoin Safe Haven, Dominance Demonstrates
The Evolution of Healthcare Mystery Shopping
Record of Ragnarok Chapter 62 READ MANGA and Release Date
Vampire In The Garden On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach