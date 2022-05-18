Finance
Understanding Passive Income
Hundreds of thousands of Internet marketers are fully focused on getting passive income. It is by far the most tempting form of income since it lets you earn money on a regular basis even if you are not active with work. Because of the hype that this concept generates, many people come up with their own dream interpretations of it and unfortunately some are missing the mark. It is better to take a closer look at it as well as the things you should expect if you decide to pursue that goal.
Passive Income Takes Time and Effort to Develop
It is highly unlikely to achieve this passive income status overnight. Think of it like a rocket where you need to build a bunch of energy to launch it. But once it is in the air, you only have to do a fraction of the effort to keep things going.
Creating an actual pathway is actually the time consuming bit. If it was really a simple thing to do, everyone would be getting involved rather than sticking with tedious ways in earning money. Unfortunately, it is not that simple and you can’t just create wealth out of thin air. Your only other alternative involves buying a possible passive income channel.
Available Passive Income Channels
Although it sounds a bit restrictive, there are some channels that are worth exploring. The most common is through the use of Google AdSense. This is a method that you can actually try for free but it requires you to come up with a nice website intended for a certain niche. That website must have AdSense ads and must have steady traffic to ensure that your advertisements generate regular passive revenue. AdSense should continue to work throughout the months as long as you keep an eye on your progress.
Traffic building can fuel other passive income channels as well such as info products so you can use a sales funnel setup to effectively convert leads to sales and the income won’t stop as long as traffic continues to pour in. Affiliate marketing counts as a passive income channel as well since another company will be handling the traffic so all you get are commissions as a result once you start making sales. Even if commissions are just a fraction of sold items, these numbers can add up as long as your traffic is consistent.
Final Words on Passive Income
Because you still have to do your part, you can conclude that there isn’t really such a thing as 100% passive income. Never think of it as something you can just turn on and wait for the money to pile up on your payment processor. Even famous online entrepreneurs like Robert Kiyosaki do not recommend the whole idea of passive income if you do not have the passion of maintaining it. Plan ahead before settling down on a particular channel and make sure you lay out the groundwork so you can gradually create or buy your way to success.
Finance
Credit Card Debt Elimination Programs For Credit Card Debt – Can They Really Help?
If there were one thing we could change in our lives, most of us would choose to eliminate all of our debt. In a culture of consumers, the novelty of buying on credit has been replaced by the stress of living under the heavy burden of increasing debt. This is the reason so many of us are in search of ways to eliminate debt. There are systems and programs available to assist people in managing their debts with the goal of getting rid of them all together. For those of us not quite at the point of formally contracting an intermediary to take over our finances, there are some steps to take that can begin the process on our own.
Credit Card Debt Elimination Programs
The key to establishing a debt elimination program is to set a goal with realistic steps that can be taken to achieve it. Credit card debts are the best targets to begin working towards being debt free. These are the debts that grow exponentially and keep the debtor trapped in the cycle of inescapable debt. By deciding to eliminate these debts, effort and behavior can be focused into a program that can yield tangible results.
A Debt Elimination Plan To Be Successful
You may think so, but when you’re trying to get out of debt you need a plan. Many people do not feel equipped to set this up on their own and enlist the help of professional debt management or debt counseling services. These are good options if you feel that the input and monitoring of a third party will motivate you to better adherence to a plan. However, if you are not willing to pay for a professional consultation and management, you need to sit down and set new limits for your spending.
Key To Eliminate Credit Card Debt
The key to eliminating credit card debt is to a) stop using them and b) pay them off as quickly as possible. The work begins by sitting down and evaluating your budget and spending habits. In doing this, decide on the changes you can make in credit card spending. To eliminate credit card debt, eliminate credit card spending. It’s easier said than done for most of us, but that is the bottom line. The next step is to change the way you pay the credit card bill. The minimum payment billed by the credit card company is designed to keep you indebted to them for the longest time possible. By increasing your payments or even doubling them, you will see the balance begin to decrease on your monthly statements.
This type of credit card debt elimination program requires a lot of discipline. Many people enlist the help of a professional because it is not easy to place these kinds of restrictions on ourselves and follow through. It is possible, though. By setting this program up yourself, you save the fees that would be paid to debt elimination consultant or service. In the case of delinquent debt, a service or consultant can negotiate with the creditor to stop the accumulation of fees or credit reporting damage. If you have reached the point of delinquency in your debts, the fees involved with a professional debt elimination service may be worth it.
Debt Negotiation: Another Type of Debt Elimination Program
Negotiation is another tactic that can be employed in a credit card debt elimination program. Creditors can be contacted and asked to accept a payment plan that is easier for the borrower to pay. Many people don’t feel confident enough to approach their creditors for this purpose and require a professional to intercede on their behalf. Although, most people would be surprised at how successful they may be if the attempt is made.
Credit card companies want to be paid, first and foremost. By offering them terms by which they will be paid off instead of a defaulted debt, you are giving them a consideration many borrowers don’t and they often appreciate it. Debt counselors do have open channels of communication with most credit card companies and have contacts with which they have established relationships which can work in your favor should you not feel equipped to handle negotiation on your own.
Finance
From Zero To Earn Money Blogging – How You Can Make Money With a Blog
I know pretty well how much painful and hard could be try to figure out how to earn money blogging. And the worst is try to replicate the 5-6-7 figure Internet business looking at the incredible result of the big gurus out there.
Earn money blogging is possible and effective, but only if you practice blogging on a constantly basis, without fall into the trap of overload information and infinite distractions. Otherwise you risk seriously to never achieve your dream’s desires and your financial freedom.
Make money with blog is pretty simple:
“You Have To Figure Out What Are You True Passions And Strengths!”
And one you have done this…well you can build a loyal following of readers simply starting a blog, and talking about what you got really good!
Yes, some topics and some niches are better and more lucrative than others, but however there are always opportunity to earn money blogging.
For example I have chosen different topics and different niches and obviously I have achieved different results, personally and professionally.
So firstly, you try to spend some times really alone, better if in the nature, for discovering which might be your passions and your strengths and then build on them a real and solid internet business that allow you to achieve your financial freedom, forever!
After that, you have to design your own blog and make your blog interesting, attractive and pleasant for your future readers and followers. And don’t forget to add great contents on your blog on a regular basis. Infact the regularity is the most appreciated quality by Google robot spyders. So if you choose a monthly strategy, follow it…if you chose a weekly strategy, follow it, if you choose a daily strategy, follow it!
You should know that if you are really interested in standing out the crowd and obtain ranking in the search engines, conquering a pretty good positioning in your specific niche/market, posting on a daily basis or at least 2-3 times a week is better.
Start to follow this tips and you will be amazed by the results in just few weeks. Obviously it requires commitment, passion, determination, courage, force, will, entrepreneurship, sincerity and above all trust in yourself that you will respect your own blogging strategy plan.
Until few time ago, I was used to do not respect my own blogging strategy plan..too many times. But the day I realized that I was only kidding and fooling myself, I used that pain and I poured it into the creation of a new powerful habit to do blogging on regular basis.
And as soon as I did it, the results arrived!
Remember my dear Friend: it did for my mentor…it did for me…and it will do also for you! But only if you are really passionate and committed to succeed through the Internet! Great habits make miracles happen!
Finance
Online Marketing FAQ – How Can I Earn Money Online FAST? (The Simple 5 Step Success Sequence)
What is the fastest way to earn real money online? If I’m in a financial pinch or under pressure, can I earn money quickly… or does it take a long while? Is it possible to start TODAY and start earning a real income in a matter of hours, days or even a few weeks at most?
And what can I do to SPEED UP the process of earning a profit, especially if I need to make it happen in a hurry? Any of these questions sound familiar?
In this article we are going to take a look at what I believe is the absolute PERFECT formula, and fastest way to earn money quickly, without needing much experience, or investment to start. Sound interesting? Let’s take a closer look below.
The good news?
You CAN legitimately earn real money, very quickly… and 100% from scratch, without much of an investment required.
I’ve done it in my own life many, many times, and some of my BIGGEST successes have arisen from panic and pressure and urgency that comes with having to make progress (and profits!) in dire circumstances.
It’s NOT magic, and it does require work… but using the simple structure below, anyone reading this can emulate this approach and quickly and easily prove it to themselves.
Q: What is the FASTEST way to earn money without a big budget or a lot of income to invest up front?
A: In my experience, if you have very little money to invest in ads, or other traffic sources, the quickest path to profit is the following:
1 – Pick a product to promote (or in an ideal universe… you have a service of your OWN to sell like coaching or consulting, like a telephone based teaching in an area you have expertise)
2 – Write articles to promote it. (much like what you are reading right here)
3 – Create a landing page to capture names (a traditional opt in page is perfect).
4 – Either give something of your OWN away for free (like 15 minutes of the aforementioned coaching) or if you are promoting an affiliate product instead, just grab what they provide as an affiliate resource and use that. (most reputable affiliate products have a “give away” or inducement to offer your list)
5 – Follow up with a 5 day, automated email conversational conversion campaign. (In other words, for 5 days, you follow up ethically but aggressively to help solve whatever problem your readers signed up for on day 1).
Not only does this approach WORK wonderfully well, it’s obviously the very same formula that has created, mas o menos, just about all of the informational marketing wealth online.
(Some variation of this approach is used and taught by most of the online “guru’s”, although in my experience, they miss the boat on the most critical elements when it comes to creating the CONVERSATION that converts best).
Here is the BIG secret to making the most PROFIT in the shortest amount of time, using this approach. I know it’s going to sound foreign and even a bit uncomfortable to some of you, but I’ll share it anyway because it WILL double (or triple) your income in the very first WEEK you launch it.
Once someone signs up for your list… the first 3-5 days are CRITICAL to conversion. If you send 1 message every day, you’ll “convert” a small percentage of your subscribers to buy whatever it is that you are selling. If you write 2 messages a day, you’ll convert close to double.
And… I know this sounds over the top but it’s 100% true, as long as you create VALUABLE, and truly heart centered advice to your audience that will improve their lives, you can actually send 3 separate email messages per day, for the first 5 days and EXPONENTIALLY increase your sales. (You’ll also exponentially increase the amount of people who will unsubscribe from your list, but that is a small price to pay for making GREAT money fast!).
The key takeaway?
You CAN earn great money online in 2013, using the exact FREE sequence of steps above, and it can be launched for about $10 bucks or less. You can do it UNDER a week, and I’ve proven it over and over again in my own business, and if you are really ready to succeed, I challenge you to try it, and apply it and watch YOUR bank account grow.
