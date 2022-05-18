News
Wardlow running in primary after losing GOP backing for AG
Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow announced Tuesday that he’ll run in the August primary after losing the Republican endorsement to business attorney Jim Schultz at the party’s convention last weekend.
Wardlow, who was the party’s nominee in 2018, is general counsel at MyPillow and an ally of its founder, Mike Lindell, a leading proponent of false accusations that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.
In a video posted on social media, Wardlow said he’s fighting what he called the “swamp” in the Minnesota GOP. He described it as a “fear-driven” Republican-in-name-only establishment and “elites who care more about staying in power than they care about the people.”
The executive director of the Republican Party of Minnesota, Mike Lonergan, criticized Wardlow’s decision to continue his campaign, saying his public commitment to abide by the party’s endorsement was an “empty promise.”
Wardlow’s entry sets up at least a three-way primary race for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Former legislator Dennis Smith, who skipped the convention, had already said he planned to run in the Aug. 9 primary.
Wardlow called both Schultz and Smith “creatures of the swamp” who can’t beat Ellison in November.
News
RHONJ Season 12 Episode 16 And 17: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, an American reality TV show that follows the lives of its returning cast members Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider, has just had another dramatic, explosive reunion last week, and it’s not over yet.
The show is geared up with episodes 16 and 17 to be aired on May 17th on Bravo TV and Amazon Prime Video, and here’s all you need to know about it before watching.
What Is It All About?
The real Housewives of New Jersey is a reality TV show that follows the lives of its recurring casts as they go candid on air. Its executive producers are Jordana Hochman, Amy Kohn, Lauren Volonakis, Eric Fuller, Taylor Lucy Choi, and Andy Cohen, the latter of the show’s host.
The show is produced by Sirens Media, which also distributes it. The show is filmed in New Jersey, as the name suggests.
Episode 15: A Quick Recap
Teresa and Joe Gorga had a full-blown showdown in this second part of the reunion saga. Andy tried to work as a bridge between the two (they eventually settled down, but is everything okay?). Jackie went candid about her eating disorder and the recovery phase.
And Jennifer and Margaret had another one of their passive-aggressive arguments (and Jennifer came out on top, like the queen she is). Dramatic? Yes. Entertaining? Also yes. It’s the housewives, after all. No one could accuse them of being boring.
Episode 15 Reception
The viewers loved Jennifer’s talk back, but the Gorgas are getting on everyone’s every last nerve. Andy receives some backlash, too, for being biased towards the Gorgas. Melissa, Margaret and Jackie also came under their radar for trying to manipulate and play mind games, but overall, people loved it. As we said, these people might be annoying, but they are endlessly entertaining.
Episodes 16 And 17: What To Know Before Watching?
The May 17th release is set to continue with its reunion, with the husbands joining the lineup, which will undoubtedly bring in all flairs of crazy and scandals. As far as we know, the viewers will get acquainted with the secrets of Luis, Evan and Bill, as well as find out more about Dolores and her boyfriend and just where they stand on the relationship spectrum.
Jennifer isn’t yet out of the loop, and this time she would be up against Joe and Melissa. We have yet to see where Teresa and Margaret go after the last episode because there is only so much the viewers can handle before flipping their TV (or phone) upside down.
Episode 16 And 17: Air Time
Episode 16, ‘Reunion Part 3’ of RHONJ, would premiere on May 17th on Bravo TV at 8:00 PM EST, with episode 17 supposedly following soon after though there isn’t any confirmed news about it.
The post RHONJ Season 12 Episode 16 And 17: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated — and a sign of trouble
By BERNARD CONDON and MICHAEL HILL
CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-19-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”
“Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed.
Despite his protests that it was all a joke, the bespectacled 17-year-old who had long been viewed by classmates as a smart loner was questioned by state police over the possible threat and then taken into custody and to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation under a state mental health law.
But a day and a half later, he was released. And two weeks after that, he was allowed to participate in graduation festivities, including riding in the senior parade, where he was photographed atop a convertible driven by his father and festooned with yellow-and-blue balloons and signs reading, “Congratulations” and “Payton Gendron.”
That account of Gendron’s brush with the law last spring, according to authorities and other people familiar with what happened, emphasized the same point school officials made in a message to parents at the time: An investigation found no specific, credible threat against the school or any individual from that sign of trouble.
That same young white man bought a Bushmaster XM-15 rifle, traveled three hours to Buffalo and went on what authorities say was a racist, livestreamed shooting rampage Saturday in a crowded supermarket that left 10 Black people dead.
Gendron, now 18, was arraigned on a state murder charge over the weekend and a court-appointed public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He remained jailed under suicide watch as federal prosecutors contemplate hate-crime charges.
Even as the FBI swarmed the comfortable home where Gendron lived with his parents and two younger brothers, neighbors and classmates in this community of 5,000 near the New York-Pennsylvania line say they saw no inkling of the young man now being described on television.
And they say they saw nothing of the kind of racist rhetoric seen in a 180-page online diatribe, purportedly written by Gendron, in which he describes in minute detail how he researched ZIP codes with the highest concentrations of Black people, surveilled the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, and carried out the assault to terrorize all nonwhite, non-Christian people into leaving the country.
Classmates described Gendron as a quiet, studious boy who got high marks but seemed out of place in recent years, turning to online streaming games, a fascination with guns and ways to grab attention from his peers.
When school partially opened again early last year after COVID-19-related shutdowns, Gendron showed up covered head to toe in a hazmat suit. Classmate Matthew Casado said he didn’t think the stunt -– he called it “a harmless joke” — went down well with other students.
“Most people didn’t associate with him,” he said. “They didn’t want to be known as friends with a kid who was socially awkward and nerdy.”
Gendron excelled in sciences, once earning top marks in a state chemistry competition. But he was known for keeping to himself and not talking much. And when he did talk, it was about isolation, rejection and desperation.
“He talked about how he didn’t like school because he didn’t have friends. He would say he was lonely,” said Casado, who graduated with Gendron last year.
At one point last winter, Gendron’s mother called Casado’s mother with a request: Please have Matthew call Payton because he had no friends and needed to talk.
The two boys ended up going to flea markets together, watching YouTube videos and shooting guns on nearby state land over the next few months. Casado said that he had never heard his friend talk of anything violent.
“I didn’t think he would hurt a fly,” he said.
Some neighbors had a similar view, seeing the family as happy and prosperous, with both Paul Gendron and his wife, Pamela, holding stable jobs as civil engineers with the New York state Department of Transportation, earning nearly $200,000 combined, according to online records.
Dozens of their Facebook posts over the years show the parents and their three boys — often dressed in matching outfits — enjoying amusement park vacations, going on boat trips, shooting laser tag guns and opening presents on Christmas morning.
Carl Lobdell, a family friend who first met Gendron on a camping vacation a dozen years ago, said he was shocked that Payton was identified as the suspect in the mass shooting.
“He was very friendly, very respectable,” said Lobdell, adding that his family had grown so close to the Gendrons that they even attended Payton’s graduation party last year. “When I heard about the shooting … I just cried.”
The family did not respond to a request for comment over the weekend, nor did Gendron’s attorney. No one answered the door Monday at the family home, surrounded by a neat, spacious lawn. Near the front door was a tiny right hand pressed in concrete with a heart symbol and the words, “PAYTON 2008.”
One parent of a Susquehanna Valley High student said she was furious that the student who was investigated for making the threat last year — whom she later discovered was Gendron — was still allowed to participate in all graduation activities. The woman asked not to be identified because she feared harassment.
According to a recording of a conference call of federal and local law enforcement officials Monday that was obtained by The Associated Press, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Gendron’s comments he made in school in June 2021 were “generalized statements” and not targeted at anyone in particular or at a specific location, which is why no criminal charges were filed. He said the state police “did everything within the confines of the law.”
Gendron enrolled at Broome County Community College and later dropped out. The school wouldn’t say why. And according to online writings attributed to him, he began planning his assault on the Buffalo supermarket beginning at least in November, saying he was inculcated into his racist views online.
“I was never diagnosed with a mental disability or disorder, and I believe to be perfectly sane,” according to one passage.
A new, 589-page document of online diary postings emerged Monday that authorities have attributed to Gendron, and some of its passages tracked with the account AP’s sources gave of his high school threat investigation.
“Another bad experience was when I had to go to a hospitals ER because I said the word’s ‘murder/suicide’ to an online paper in economics class,” said one entry. “I got out of it because I stuck with the story that I was getting out of class and I just stupidly wrote that down. That is the reason I believe I am still able to purchase guns.”
“It was not a joke, I wrote that down because that’s what I was planning to do.”
___
Condon reported from New York. Eric Tucker in Washington, Michael R. Sisak in New York and news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed.
News
Former Proctor football player pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teammate
DULUTH — A former Proctor High School football player pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a teammate in a post-practice incident that he described as “a joke that went too far.”
Alec John Baney, now 18, admitted to using a toilet plunger to assault the 15-year-old, who he said he chased down with a half-dozen other teammates following the varsity practice session on Sept. 7.
“I saw a couple people tackled him and then took his pants off,” Baney testified at a hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse. “He was laying on his stomach and I poked him with a plunger.”
Rumors of the assault led to the cancellation of the team’s season, significant community and social media outcry, a lengthy police investigation and the resignation of the team’s coach, among other effects.
Baney, in pleading guilty to a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, agreed to be designated as an “extended jurisdiction juvenile.” That means his case will technically remain in juvenile court, but he will also receive a stayed adult sentence.
Judge Dale Harris advised Baney that he will almost certainly remain on probation until his 21st birthday, in January 2025, when the juvenile court’s jurisdiction expires. Precise terms and conditions will be determined by Harris at a disposition hearing June 20.
Tuesday’s hearing had been scheduled for the judge to consider whether Baney, who was 17 at the time of the offenses, should be certified to stand trial as an adult. But St. Louis County prosecutor Korey Horn dropped that motion, saying the extended juvenile sentence was the appropriate outcome after Baney underwent a psychosexual evaluation, individual family assessment and certification study.
“After consulting with the victim, the victim’s family and reviewing all of the evaluations, I believe the community is best served by an EJJ (extended jurisdiction juvenile) designation in this case,” Horn said.
Baney, accompanied by his parents, wore a blue suit as he sat at the counsel table between defense attorneys Andrew Poole and Brent Olson. He agreed that the facts alleged in a January juvenile delinquency petition were largely accurate, though he was clearly uncomfortable addressing some of the more graphic elements in open court.
Baney described himself as “pretty good friends” with the victim and said the September incident “started over a Snapchat group thing.” He didn’t elaborate, as the judge said that was irrelevant, but the petition stated that a third party had sent a lewd photograph to a group of football players using the victim’s phone and Snapchat account.
Baney told the court that there were ongoing high jinks in the locker room regarding the plunger. He said players would touch each other with both ends of the tool and joke about “getting the plunger.”
On the day in question, Baney admitted that he and a handful of teammates chased the victim from the locker room toward the practice field, with others tackling the boy. He said two others removed the teen’s pants before he committed the assault.
“You agree that when you did that, penetration occurred?” Poole asked.
“Yes,” Baney replied.
“And you agree that force was used to accomplish that?”
“Yes.”
“Was he physically restrained at that time?”
“Yes.”
Baney named six fellow teammates who he said were involved in pursuing and restraining the victim, describing the role of each in the incident. He said he didn’t specifically tell them how he was going to use the plunger, but claimed they knew of his intent.
“It was a joke that went too far,” he said. “Others had talked about it, but it had never been used like that.”
The petition, however, had stated that multiple witnesses said they believed Baney was joking until the moment of the assault. After the incident, he reportedly returned to the locker room and declared “I did it” and “I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”
Baney said Tuesday that he did not recall what he may have said after the assault.
Although the area was within view of a security camera, authorities said the system was not functioning during the time of the alleged assault. Investigators also said they were unable to identify anyone who acknowledged seeing a recording of the incident firsthand.
While the incident was to remain under investigation by Proctor police, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has not announced charges against anyone other than Baney. Court records are public only if the suspect was 18 or older at the time of the offense, if felony-level charges are filed against a 16- or 17-year-old, or if a 14- or 15-year-old is certified as an adult.
Horn said after Tuesday’s hearing that he could not comment on the status of any other cases that have resulted or may still be filed as a result of the investigation and Baney’s plea.
Wardlow running in primary after losing GOP backing for AG
RHONJ Season 12 Episode 16 And 17: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
The Most Trending Crypto Search List for the Day
6 Challenges Sales Managers Face When Implementing CRM Software
Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated — and a sign of trouble
Former Proctor football player pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teammate
This Analyst Believes Ethereum May Lose 80% Of Its Value
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
The Benefits Of Wearing Invisalign
These are the Yankees Aaron Boone was promised
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach