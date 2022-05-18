What Are The Consequences Of Failing The USMLE?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The United States Medical Licensure Examination (USMLE) is a series of medical tests that determine the fate of medical students and doctors that choose to practice medicine in the United States. The USMLE is comprised of four examinations, called Steps that should be taken during medical school and residency training prior to receiving a medical license to practice. These tests include the USMLE Step 1, Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK), Step 2 Clinical Skills (CS), and Step 3.

The USMLE Step 1 should be taken after the first two years of medical school. This accounts for enough time for students to have learned their basic sciences from courses, such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, and Pharmacology. The consequences of failing Step 1 are not being able to continue on to your clinical rotations if you are a current medical student or not being allowed to continue on to another USMLE Step, like the USMLE Step 2 CK.

The USMLE Step 2 CK and CS should be taken during the third or fourth years of medical school, preferably after the core clinical rotations, such as Family Medicine, Pediatrics, and Surgery. This will allow enough time for medical students to adjust to working one-on-one with patients. These examinations test not only your clinical knowledge of how to work up a patient in your office or hospital but also on your bedside manner on how to take the proper medical history and discuss your findings from various laboratory tests that may have been run. The consequences of not passing these examinations are not being able to graduate medical school or beginning a residency training program.

The USMLE Step 3 should be taken after the first year of your medical residency training program. This should allow you enough time to learn how to properly work up and diagnose different types of patients, ranging from headaches, heart attacks, gun shots wounds, to broken bones. The consequences of failing Step 3 are not completion of your residency program or getting a medical license to practice medicine in the United States.

Each state in the United States has its own criteria on how to attain a medical license. The criteria varies depending on the location of your medical school, either here in the United States or internationally in another country. Licensure requirements also depend on the number of attempts it took to pass your USMLE Steps individually and/or totally, as well as the length of time it took you to pass all your USMLE Steps.

The best advice I can give is to study hard to pass each of the USMLE Steps on the first attempt with as little time needed as possible. The consequences of failing can cause many problems in your medical education, ranging from prolonging the time it may take to graduate medical school and the residency training program of your choice to not even attaining residency training at all or a license to practice medicine here in the United States.