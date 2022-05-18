Finance
What Are The Consequences Of Failing The USMLE?
The United States Medical Licensure Examination (USMLE) is a series of medical tests that determine the fate of medical students and doctors that choose to practice medicine in the United States. The USMLE is comprised of four examinations, called Steps that should be taken during medical school and residency training prior to receiving a medical license to practice. These tests include the USMLE Step 1, Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK), Step 2 Clinical Skills (CS), and Step 3.
The USMLE Step 1 should be taken after the first two years of medical school. This accounts for enough time for students to have learned their basic sciences from courses, such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, and Pharmacology. The consequences of failing Step 1 are not being able to continue on to your clinical rotations if you are a current medical student or not being allowed to continue on to another USMLE Step, like the USMLE Step 2 CK.
The USMLE Step 2 CK and CS should be taken during the third or fourth years of medical school, preferably after the core clinical rotations, such as Family Medicine, Pediatrics, and Surgery. This will allow enough time for medical students to adjust to working one-on-one with patients. These examinations test not only your clinical knowledge of how to work up a patient in your office or hospital but also on your bedside manner on how to take the proper medical history and discuss your findings from various laboratory tests that may have been run. The consequences of not passing these examinations are not being able to graduate medical school or beginning a residency training program.
The USMLE Step 3 should be taken after the first year of your medical residency training program. This should allow you enough time to learn how to properly work up and diagnose different types of patients, ranging from headaches, heart attacks, gun shots wounds, to broken bones. The consequences of failing Step 3 are not completion of your residency program or getting a medical license to practice medicine in the United States.
Each state in the United States has its own criteria on how to attain a medical license. The criteria varies depending on the location of your medical school, either here in the United States or internationally in another country. Licensure requirements also depend on the number of attempts it took to pass your USMLE Steps individually and/or totally, as well as the length of time it took you to pass all your USMLE Steps.
The best advice I can give is to study hard to pass each of the USMLE Steps on the first attempt with as little time needed as possible. The consequences of failing can cause many problems in your medical education, ranging from prolonging the time it may take to graduate medical school and the residency training program of your choice to not even attaining residency training at all or a license to practice medicine here in the United States.
Finance
Respiratory Therapist Salary – Things To Consider
From the oldest people to the youngest infants with breathing problems, a respiratory therapist plays a very crucial and important role in making sure air flows freely into the patient’s lungs. It goes without saying that without air freely moving into our lungs, we die quickly. With that in mind, a respiratory therapist, working side by side with physicians and other healthcare professionals, makes sure the patient can breathe normally by properly diagnosing and treating the patient’s breathing disorder. They utilize complex and highly specialized equipment which assists people with their breathing. From a personal perspective, a respiratory therapist may feel that she has a very satisfying job because she is able to help people everyday. Then she also has the added confidence in the fact that she has a stable career and a good respiratory therapist salary to meet her financial needs.
Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2010-2011 edition of Occupational Outlook Handbook, employment for respiratory therapists is expected to grow by 21 percent from 2008 to 2018, much faster than the average for all occupations. This is due to the increasing number of elderly people, which in turn means an increase in the incidence of cardiopulmonary diseases. These therapists are also having an expanded role in case management, disease prevention, emergency care, and the early detection of pulmonary disorders. All of these specialty areas lead to an even greater need for more respiratory therapy professionals. Along with the good job prospects, individuals going into this field can also expect to receive a fair salary, even when living through a struggling economy.
To get a better view of the salary you can expect in this career, we should take a look at the pay given by some of the more popular employers in this field. At Kaiser Permanente, an integrated managed care consortium based in Oakland, California, therapists are offered from $25.43 to $40.54 in hourly salary. Kindred Healthcare, a healthcare services company that operates hospitals, nursing centers, and contract rehabilitation services across the nation, gives $24.95 to $31.43 an hour to its therapists. Those that are working in St. Joseph’s Medical Center, a regional medical center in Maryland, receive from $19.85 to $28.27 an hour in salary.
Compare this rate to the $26.06 mean hourly respiratory therapist salary across the United States, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can clearly see that it can really pay to pursue this line of work in the medical industry. Also, you can at times earn even more if you decide to get your bachelor’s degree and certification, because employers tend to offer a higher salary if you have these kinds of additional qualifications under your belt. If you happen to be promoted to a respiratory therapy managerial position, you can expect to earn from $50,848 to $68,158 in annual compensation. With an excellent job prospect and security available, a very stable and competitive respiratory therapist salary, and most importantly, the satisfaction and rewarding feeling you’ll have when helping people everyday, you couldn’t ask for more from a career in healthcare as a respiratory therapist.
Finance
What Is Weight Loss Anyway?
I am writing this article because of a common misconception. Most people are not familiar with the definition of weight loss. They don’t know why they want to lose weight. Some people have serious health problems but for a majority of people weight loss is a matter of fashion and beauty. I know you have your own reasons for losing weight but make sure your reason is clear enough to provide you a clear path.
9 out of 10 girls are trying to lose weight every day. Women are always depressed about their increased weight. For teenagers, weight loss is a matter of day-to-day fashion, not a health issue. So, what is weight loss? Is it a fashion or a health issue?
I know you have been trying to lose weight for some time. Your doctor recommended that you should do dieting to get some pounds off. How can you tell whether you are overweight or not?
Last week a client asked this question to me:
“I have a BMI of 24. I am happy and healthy. Do you think i should lose weight?”
This question got me into thinking. If someone is living a healthy life, there is no need to lose weight. In scientific terms, when your doctor invites you to lose weight he wants you to avoid these diseases:
- Heart Attacks
- Increased Cholesterol levels
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
If you can maintain your health despite your increased weight; there is no need to worry about extra pounds.
However, this is not the case. Most people want to lose weight because they want to look smart and attractive. They have no issue with their health but they do not feel beautiful.
To live healthy life our body stores fat for reproductive system, to protect nerves and tissues, and for energy storage. This is okay. However, too much storage of fat affects your health and body figure.
BMI (body mass index) is a measurement, which gives result based on your height and weight. However, BMI does not tell us about pregnancy, bodybuilding, and many other factors. There are many tests including fat analysis, metabolism checker etc. These tests determine whether you are overweight or not.
If you are an overweight individual and has excessive fats it can cause health risks.
At this point the term weight loss comes into play. New and old studies have shown us that in taking more calories and burning less-calories is the most common reason for gaining weight. Numbers of increased calories get stored in your thighs and hips and cause an increase in your weight. This is the most commonly known definition of “weight gain.”
The term obesity means your weight is greater than the ideal body weight for a certain height. Millions of Americans are overweight or obese. To solve their obesity, term weight loss has been introduced. Losing extra pounds is known as losing body weight. However, this can be done in a million ways:
- Dieting
- Exercise
- Supplements
- Yoga
- Chinese traditions like acupuncture and other healing terminologies
- Joining the gym/slimming center
- Combination of diet and exercise
You can see, term weight loss includes all these factors. To lose weight effectively, all these factors should be combined and acted upon. But before you take action you must know what does weight loss mean to you. This is important. If you want to live a healthy life then you should never go for crash dieting plans. In most cases people want to look smart and that is why they use schemes like lose weight in 24 hours etc. Whatever path you choose, it will depend largely on your reason for losing weight.
Thanks for reading!
Finance
Acid Reflux and the Emergency Room – An Insider’s Report
Do you remember what it felt like to be rushed into that part of the hospital, believing you had a heart attack, having trouble breathing, and having no idea what is going to happen next?
If you are like me, I’m sure you can recall the emotions in that particular event (especially the first time it happened). After calming you down with powerful sedatives and a series of tests, the truth was revealed. You don’t have a heart problem. You have what is known as Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disorder (GERD) or simply Acid Reflux. And for awhile you experienced what is known as Heartburn.
Nothing serious, claims the doctor and her nurses (or so they say).
You take a minute or so to thank God that it wasn’t something worse, and the resident doctor assures that you’re not alone as that other guy in the ICU was just diagnosed with GERD and gives you a short talk about stress and diet and how it creates and aggravates one’s reflux. She gives your needed emergency medicine, a medical prescription, along with an advice to get a follow up check-up from a specialist.
Obviously, you follow doctor’s orders, take all the recommended treatment and get back to a normal lifestyle. Which lasts for 2 weeks tops. Then it happens.
Again.
You’re rushed back to the emergency room. For the same thing.
Why?
According to gastro-enterologists (people who specialize in digestive disorders), acid reflux occurs when stomach acid backs up into the lower esophagus up to your throat and causes irritation. The levels of reflux vary as it can simply be an occasional nuisance but if not taken cared of, can turn into a life-threatening disorder.
But why doesn’t the prescribed medicine eliminate the problem? What’s wrong with taking these drugs?
1. Liquid or regular antacids (e.g. Maalox, Tums, Kremil)
2. Medicine to reduce acid secretion (e.g. Nexium, Prevacid, Losec, Zantac)
3. Medicine to improve stomach muscle action (e.g. Motilium, Plasil)
Almost everyone who has GERD, knows that they are only prescribed these types of medication for 1-2 weeks. After that, they are supposed to stop and the medicine supposedly should do its job. More often than not however, this is not the case.
But when you are rushed to the E.R. again, you are still given the exact same thing (or in larger dosages this time). In a worse scenario, you’re given additional medication.
Have you ever asked yourself why conventional medicine focuses more on acid reflux symptoms instead of the root cause of the problem? Why they insist on using the “band-aid” approach of treatment when there are natural and safer ways to get rid of your condition… for good?
It’s a good thing someone told me about them before it was too late.
What Are The Consequences Of Failing The USMLE?
St. Paul woman sentenced to more than 10 years for fatally stabbing boyfriend last year
Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox navigate traffic on the basepaths in a 3-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader
More free at-home COVID tests are now available as virus cases spike across US
Respiratory Therapist Salary – Things To Consider
Review: ‘His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice’
Gleyber Torres still owns the Orioles even after wall at Camden Yards is pushed back 26.5 feet
What Is Weight Loss Anyway?
Trevor Williams sets the tone as Mets pick up Game 1 win in doubleheader vs. Cards
Vikings’ Danielle Hunter happy to be healthy and to have developed ‘bond’ with Za’Darius Smith
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach