What Does Posting Bond Mean?

Jail is not a pleasant place to be, and that is why many people want to get out as quickly as possible.

Getting arrested can be extremely nerve-racking, but if you find yourself in trouble than you will want to contact a criminal attorney.

Not every person has to remain in jail until their trial. It depends on the severity of the crime and how likely the court feels that you are to flee. The court may allow you to post bail in order for you to be released from jail in order to wait trial. Posting bail is simply placing money up for the courts in which you will sacrifice should you not show up for trial.

Many people will receive a hearing shortly after they have been arrested in order to find out if they will have the option to post bail. Most people will have the option to post bail as long as their crimes were not too severe or the risk of flight is not too high.

What are your options for posting bail?

Most people cannot afford the bail that the court puts into place for them. The court does not want to make it easy to post bail, but there other options available to you even if you do not have the money in your bank account to post your bail.

Many people have heard of a bail bondsman. The bail bondsman is someone who will provide the money that you need in order to be able to post your bail. The bail bondsman will charge a fee for their trouble, but most people find that the fee is much more affordable than trying to come up with the money for the bail on their own.

What if I do not have the cash?

The courts will sometimes allow a person to offer up property instead of cash as their bond. This is not always the case, and the property must be enough to cover at least the bail if not more. The only problem with this is that say a mother offers up her home in order to post bail for her son, if the son chooses to skip the trail the mom is at risk for losing her house.

Get Legal Help

Getting arrested is always an incredibly stressful and often traumatizing process. No matter what, it is important to remember that you do not have to go it alone. As soon as possible after an arrest, it is vital to contact a criminal defense attorney to have an advocate in your corner throughout the process.